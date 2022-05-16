QQQ: Comparing This Nasdaq Bear Market To The Dot-Com Bubble

ferrantraite/E+ via Getty Images

Tech Stocks: 2000 vs. 2022

After surging roughly 100% in two years, the 2019-2021 NASDAQ 100 (NASDAQ:QQQ) bull market has drawn comparisons to the late 1990s tech bubble. The 1990s tech bubble ended in chaos, with the index dropping nearly 80% in the subsequent bust before recovering 10+ years later. With the NASDAQ now down big for the year, many investors are asking whether the QQQ was in a bubble in 2020-2021, how low it will go, and whether they should buy the dip.

The NASDAQ is down roughly 25% for the first ~4 months of the year. But the 2000 decline really blew it away. There were five legs to the decline as bad as the current one, and each came from a lower price than the previous high.

There's a clear takeaway from this that applies to all asset classes, and that is that just because something is down 25% does not make it cheap. Imagine buying the dip on Luna (LUNA-USD) last week on the way to zero.

Price action can tell you a little, but for real insight into whether the NASDAQ is worth buying, you need to look at the fundamentals.

NASDAQ Fundamentals, Then and Now

If you objectively looked at the valuations and fundamentals for the NASDAQ at the start of this year, you likely would have come to the conclusion that it was at least somewhat overvalued. But while the 2021 NASDAQ did not offer much fundamental, long-term compensation for risk, the market in the late 1990s was much crazier.

I browsed a recent Reddit thread from dot-com bubble veterans, and the stories from back then are incredible. A few stories I've heard or read about:

New grads earning $100,000 per year plus options, only to end up out of work a short period later.

People who quit their jobs to day trade.

People who cashed in and walked away at the peak.

People who owed millions in tax on exercised stock options that they couldn't pay when their stocks crashed.

People who bought million-dollar houses for cash in the Bay Area in the late 1990s-and still have them despite never earning big salaries again (the houses are worth $3 million now with property taxes more or less frozen).

Mass layoffs, chronicled by a defunct website called f**kedcompany.com

I have a few stories like this from the current boom with acquaintances I went to college with, and I hope they can draw from the wisdom of the last generation, although I somewhat doubt how many of them will.

Anecdotes are one thing, but statistics are another. In 2000, valuations were insane. (Note that the below graph for valuation ends in 2015 before the current bull market began)

80x forward earnings? (Bloomberg)

By this measure, the NASDAQ traded for nearly 80x forward earnings at the peak of the bubble in 2000. Of course, the earnings estimates themselves were inflated as well, meaning the index was little more than hot air once the bubble began to retreat. The NASDAQ didn't get that crazy this time around, but that's not to say it wasn't overvalued, peaking at over 30x earnings. The COVID bubble likely won't make the hall of fame like the last one did, but it has an element that all bear markets have in common, which is to price unsustainable assumptions about the future into stock prices.

Another way of looking at this is to look at the PE ratio of value stocks vs. growth stocks over time.

Value Vs. Growth (Yardeni Research)

Growth stocks were priced much more richly than value stocks in the late 1990s bubble, but by the time of the 2008 bear market, they were valued at parity. During the next cycle, the same thing happened as the spreads got wider and wider, peaking in late 2021. I'm not saying that they'll reach parity again-growth stock multiples should trade for higher than value stock multiples, but literally 2x the multiple for growth stocks is way too generous.

This lines up well with the reality on the ground. In my last NASDAQ article, I looked at trailing PEs that I grabbed in bulk, but by reader request, we'll be looking at forward multiples this time. The PE ratios of the largest NASDAQ holdings, in descending order by market cap:

Apple (AAPL) ~24x

Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) ~28x

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) ~100x (them losing money in Rivian (RIVN) makes their PE hard to compare), but it trades for roughly 41x 2023 earnings estimates.

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) ~61x

Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) ~21x

Meta Platforms, Inc. (FB) ~17x

NVIDIA Corp. (NVDA) ~32x

Costco Wholesale Corp. (COST) ~38x

PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) ~26x

Overall QQQ Index ~ 26x

These multiples are still pretty high, especially with rates rising. I think you'll make money investing in these stocks in the long run at today's prices, but the twin issues you have to deal with here are that the valuations are significantly higher than the global stock market at large, and the earnings estimates probably are too high going against 2021 comps that were juiced by stimulus. Apple earnings were juiced by stimulus, Amazon was greatly helped by lockdowns, and Nvidia had to settle with the SEC for not properly disclosing how much of their business was tied to crypto mining. Google is the best buy on this list, they might see an ad slowdown, but they're such a cash cow that they've got the best long-term chances for solid growth. Meta is cheap too but has more problems. Microsoft is a great company but the multiple still serves to cap your upside. And Costco, Amazon, and PepsiCo are all likely to see inflation pressures. With the S&P 500 (SPY) now on sale for about 18x 2022 earnings, I don't see how the NASDAQ (and growth stocks in general) don't continue to see their valuations contract. I previously hung a 9,500 price target on the NASDAQ for these reasons.

However, for QQQ 26x earnings is a lot less ugly than 80x earnings, so I don't see much of a risk of a 75%+ drop like happened 20 years ago. This said, the NASDAQ remains overvalued. There are some companies in the NASDAQ that are undervalued, but the index is still relatively expensive as earnings estimates come down to reality. The share of companies that have delivered true growth over time has been relatively constant in the last 50 years, but the pricing of stocks has fluctuated wildly.

2021 Nasdaq Bubble? (Bridgewater)

How Does Today's Stock Market Compare With 2008?

The NASDAQ also fell about 50% in 2008, as did the S&P 500 and global markets at large. But what was interesting about 2008 was that the bear market wasn't caused by stocks being insanely overvalued before it.

Instead, stocks went from trading at reasonable valuations before the crash to being deeply undervalued after the crash (less than 10x earnings for growth stocks as seen in the graph above!). There are lots of reasons for this, but the main one is that people needed the liquidity to cover liabilities after the credit crunch hit and banks stopped lending to overleveraged consumers (and countries).

S&P 500 Forward Earnings (Yardeni Research)

For practical purposes, this meant that investors who bought in 2007 and 2008 at reasonable prices earned their money back sooner than those who bought in 2000, even though the economy was objectively worse over the next few years. Other examples of this include Japan in the 1980s and the Nifty Fifty bubble in the US in the 1960s.

Bottom Line

My takeaway from this is that if you have a long time horizon, you're better off paying reasonable prices for companies (even if the economy tanks in the meantime) than paying crazy valuations if growth slows. I don't know if this will hold for the future, but I trust paying 21x earnings for Google here way more than paying 40-50x for Amazon or 38x for Costco. And this means if you're tempted to buy the dip I'd rather be buying small caps (IJR), mid-caps (IJH), or international stocks (VEA) for reasonable valuations than trying to catch the bottom on the NASDAQ. Stocks in general likely have further to fall here, but if you're looking to take a nibble, choose where you bite.