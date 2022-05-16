gorodenkoff/iStock via Getty Images

2022 has had a rough start to the year, especially so for anything painted with the 'growth' stock brush. Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) is no exception, seeing a strong acceleration of growth the past few years, however it has become too cheap to ignore. The stock is sporting an impressive forward P/E ratio, with improving margins and 21% revenue growth in the most recent quarter. The only downside is being temporarily in the bucket with the other growth stocks that are seeing selling pressure from large funds. The company has set impressive targets of $7.5 Billion in revenue and 350 basis points of margin expansion over the next 4 years. This 10% revenue growth number should be fairly easily to achieve with great cash flow and acquisitions helping drive new markets. The company is also being conservative with that estimate assuming most Covid-19 revenue will be gone. As we all know, it has been sticking around longer than most expected meaning revenue could end up significantly higher. Diving into the results gives a high level of confidence on the rest of 2022 and beyond.

The metrics above are very enticing when you look at where the company is and where the world is going. The company is trading near 5 year lows in both P/E ratio and Price to book. The price to book has oscillated over time from a low around 3.5 to 7.5 with earnings bottoming out around 35x price. This portends a rebound over the next year as growth has not slowed like 2018/2019. While the biologics segment will face headwinds as 2022 continues due to reduction in Covid-19 related demand, the legacy businesses will see a rebound in demand. Also cell and gene therapies continue to gain steam which has also helped the biologics segment grow to over 50% of the business. It also provides the bulk of the profitability so that's important to keep in mind, because if that segment lags, earnings will suffer with it. This helps give confidence in the growth trajectory over the next several years amid recessionary fears.

The 1 Billion dollar acquisition of Bettera, a maker of softgels and gummies, has given confidence to increase long term growth expectations in the oral technology segment. It will give some structural growth and margin expansion over time, with management calling out an above expectation integration since the October 2021 purchase. Commentary from the CEO is extremely positive, saying if they could double capacity tomorrow they could sell it all. Margins in generally are trending higher in all areas but biologics where mix shift is the only reason for a lower margin profile. It contributed a significant amount to the below 28% growth in that segment in the recent fiscal Q3 2022, with 14% of that growth organic still a strong number.

Fiscal Q3 (Catalent Presentation Q3)

To keep growing at good pace of 10% long term you need to continue to invest aggressively. As you can see from the chart above, biologics and softgel technologies are the growth areas in Fiscal Q3. Those areas are also where CTLT is likely to continue to make acquisitions in the future. Capital expenditures remain elevated and will likely be into 2023 as the company expands manufacturing capabilities. For example the company recently announced a $350 million investment for a biologics and drug manufacturing facility. 13-14% of revenue will be going back into increasing manufacturing, with a long term trend near 10% happening a few years in the future. The company is focusing on drugs with smaller indications as the competition is smaller in that segment. The company has found the sweet spot in that area and will continue to focus there with manufacturing growth in Europe.

The smaller clinical supply services segment is still quite profitable and they continue to have new orders outpace revenue by 10%. That means they will continue to have a backlog and be able to hold revenue steady or grow slightly in the coming year. Also, all 4 segments have at least 23% EBITDA margin, showing high profitability at scale.

Risks to thesis

Catalent does come with risk outside of the shorter term volatility of its sector and growth status. Debt is high with $3.31 Billion after cash on the balance sheet, which is a 2.8x EBITDA for 2022. At a 3% average interest rate this is reasonable as the company builds out capabilities and increases synergies. Those synergies particularly in biologics and gene therapy are part of what is allowing them to build stronger structural margins over time. Catalent has strong cash flow allowing it to continue to grow by acquisition but the current interest rate environment could make that more difficult in coming years. The company has no major maturity until 2027 though, giving plenty of time to decrease leverage and generate strong cash flows. The current environment has not been friendly to growth companies so be aware the stock will be volatile month to month. The space however is imperative going forward as Baby Boomers reach their later years and require addition care.

The other risk is a larger than expected deceleration of Covid-19 revenue which is baked into guidance. However, many are of the opinion that revenue may last longer than expected due to the current situation in China and other countries without high vaccination rates. This is an unknown but companies are assuming that in 12 months that revenue will be near 0. If it ends up higher it would be a tailwind to growth in the next fiscal year.

Conclusion

The volatility of the market has sent many investors to the sidelines. Being prudent and reducing risk on an overall portfolio basis is a good move for the medium term until the equity markets are more stable. However, those that are looking for the potential for strong long term growth have a strong option buying CTLT here. The stock had a strong week last week, sending it up to its 50 day moving average just below $100/share. If CTLT breaks that level this week it could see an additional rally in the coming weeks. The company has both revenue growth and the margin expansion required out of a strong compounder over time. The healthcare space has been split into two halves recently with the 'safe' names seeing expansion and those seen as growth getting hit hard recently. This isn't likely to last and provides a great opportunity for anyone looking long term.