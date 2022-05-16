arild lilleboe/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

For Norwegians, Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) is associated with a wild period of excess during the boom phase of the energy sector, an era that led to the country’s "largest industrial scandal ever." Yet, since 2016, when shareholders voted to align management’s interests with those of shareholders, the company’s financial results have steadily improved. In tandem, the energy sector has grown in capital discipline and is poised for a period of outperformance. Not only has the company’s performance improved post-2006, the company is trading at a discount to its historic valuation, and its free cash flow yield and bubble score present very attractive buy signals.

Energy’s Worst Decade is Over

Equinor has suffered throughout energy’s worst decade. Since 2012, a golden age for the stock market, Equinor has risen just 50.13%, compared to 200.32% for the S&P 500.

Source: Yahoo Finance

Energy’s difficulties can be traced back to the Great Recession, which heralded the ascendancy of tech stocks. Since 2012, the MSCI World Energy Index has grown by just 2.09% per year, compared to 10.05% per year for the MSCI World Index. Prior to 2021, the last time energy outperformed the world market was in 2016, prior to that, 2010, and prior to that, 2008.

Source: MSCI World Energy Index

This has been a decade in which energy stocks have destroyed shareholder value. However, since the last great energy crisis, the energy sector has become far more disciplined in its capital allocation. Between 2006 and 2014, the oil & gas industry’s total debt grew from $1 trillion to $2.5 trillion. Between 2000 and 2013, annual capital expenditure more than doubled in real terms. As excess supply built up, OPEC abdicated its role as a swing producer. In 2014, the price of oil plummeted from $100 per barrel ((bbl)) in the first half of the decade, to under $28/bbl in 2016. This left many oil wells unprofitable, and left the most heavily indebted oil producers in trouble.

Equinor was not left untouched by this period, reporting massive losses between 2007 and 2019, including more than $21.5 billion from its U.S.-based assets. A culture of excess, that prioritized growth-at-all costs over profitability, set in. The company would be forced to sell its Eagle Ford, Texas, assets in 2019, to rival producer, Repsol S.A., for $325million.

According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, more than 80% of the U.S. oil industry’s operating cash flow went into debt servicing in 2015. Producers slashed capital expenditure by as much as 50% to sanitize their balance sheets and improve cash generation. In 2016 and 2016, the American oil sector alone lost 300 firms to bankruptcy, and with that, 250,000 jobs. $250 billion in capital was erased. That pattern was repeated across the world. Annual capital expenditure fell from $800 billion in 2014 to under $500 billion between 2016 and 2019.

As the energy sector has grown in capital discipline, profitability has risen, a trend that is heightened by the spike in demand for oil & gas and renewable energy since the end of the first wave of pandemic lockdowns.

Alignment of Shareholder and Management Interests

Principal-agent conflicts arise when diffuse shareholders (the principal) have interests that are unaligned with those of management. Aligning interests is a matter of incentives. As Charlie Munger once said, “Never, ever, think about something else when you should be thinking about the power of incentives.”

In 2016, shareholders voted to introduce two equally-weighted company performance modifiers in the calculation of variable pay: relative total shareholder return (TSR) and relative return on average capital employed (ROACE). TSR and ROACE are also used as performance indicators in the corporate performance management system. These two performance measures are compared to Equinor’s peer group of 11 companies and determine Equinor’s relative position. Equinor’s peer group consists of Equinor, BP plc (BP), Chevron (CVX), ConocoPhillips (COP), Eni SpA (E), ExxonMobil (XOM), Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A., Lundin Energy (OTCPK:LNDNF), Repsol S.A. (OTCQX:REPYY), Shell plc (SHEL), TotalEnergies SE (TTE) and Ørsted A/S (OTCPK:DNNGY).

In 2021, Equinor was number two in its peer group on relative TSR, placing it in Quartile 1 of its performance matrix. On relative ROACE, Equinor also ranked as number two in its peer group, which is also a first quartile result. This gives a company modifier of 150% for 2021.

Source: 2021 Annual Report and Form 20-FSource: 2021 Annual Report and Form 20-F

When management delivers strong relative TSR and ROACE numbers, the matrix results in variable pay being modified with a factor higher than one and, correspondingly, lower than one in weak years. The combination of ratings for both measures acts as a "multiplier."

Alignment is even more important in a state-owned firm such as Equinor, where management has even greater freedom to veer away from the best economic decisions. Equinor’s past scandals show how a lack of alignment can impact not only financial results but the entire culture of a company.

A Company in Recovery

Total revenue has declined across the decade, from nearly $123.7 billion in 2012, to $90.9 billion in 2021. In that time, net income has also fallen, from $12 billion to nearly $8.6 billion. In line with many producers, Equinor has trimmed its total assets during the last decade, from nearly $135 billion in 2012, to nearly $125 billion in 2020, with assets only rising in 2021, to over $147 billion.

However, these numbers should be seen as reflecting a tale of two companies: pre-2016 reforms and post-2016 reforms. With the exception of the pandemic year, the post-2016 period has been one of recovery, with revenue rising from nearly $46 billion in 2016, to $90.9 billion in 2021. Net income has risen from -$2.9 billion to $8.6 billion.

The company has scaled its asset base as it pursues a higher margin, energy transition program in which it expects to be a market leader.

The impact of the 2016 changes has been a more positive return on invested capital (ROIC) and ROACE, with the pandemic period understandably driving both metrics down.

Source: Company Filings, Author’s Own Calculations

Free cash flow (FCF) has grown from $1.3 billion in 2012 to $20.78 billion in 2021. Again we see a pattern in which the company's results improve post-2016, with the pre-2016 numbers looking decidedly negative.

Source: Company Filings, Author’s Own Calculations

Buy the Bubble

“When I see a bubble forming, I rush in to buy, adding fuel to the fire” - George Soros.

According to the Financial Crisis Observatory’s Cockpit Global Bubble Status Report for May 2022, Equinor is one of several companies whose stocks combine strong positive bubble signals with strong fundamentals, based on a calculation of the company’s DS LPPLS Bubble Score.

Equinor has been in positive bubble territory since June 2021. A low bubble score of 4.1% shows that the bubble is positive, in other words, the price is trending upwards and it is unlikely to be corrected in the near future.

Investors have a margin of safety due to Equinor’s low price-earnings ((P/E)) multiple of 9.53 compared to its 5-year P/E multiple of 16.65. Furthermore, according to Professor Aswath Damodaran’s data, the oil & gas (production and exploration) sector is currently trading at an average PE of 34.66. In addition, the S&P 500 has a P/E multiple of 19.89. Equinor is trading cheaply against its historic average and compared to peers and the S&P 500.

With FCF of $20.78 billion in 2021, and an enterprise value of $109.05 billion, Equinor has a very attractive FCF yield (FCF/Enterprise Value)) of 19.05%. What this tells us is that the market has priced Equinor’s growing FCF at a very attractive price, and that Equinor’s fundamental and stock performance in the future is likely to be very positive.

The sum of these factors is that investors have a reasonable margin of safety, a likelihood of upward price movement, and the opportunity to buy FCF at very attractive prices.

Conclusion

Equinor has overcome its past scandals and capital allocation horror shows that defined the company for so many years. With its 2016 executive compensation policy, management’s interests are firmly aligned with those of shareholders. Since 2016, the company has turned its fortunes around, a process that has been aided by a broader industry-wide focus on capital discipline. The company is trading at a discount to its historic and relative PE multiples, and its bubble score and FCF yield are a screaming indicator telling investors to buy into the company.