Flex LNG (NYSE:FLNG) reported earnings for the first quarter of 2022 on May 11. The company's first quarter was certainly a disappointment compared to the rates earned in the fourth quarter, but the picture wasn't as bad as it seems. The main adjustment for the quarter, on interest rate swaps, is looking like a prudent move by management. Furthermore, the dividend remains high and safe, providing reason alone to hold shares amidst current market turmoil.

Earnings Analysis

Flex LNG reported net income of $56 million for the first quarter, equivalent to $1.05 per share. A significant portion of the net income ($32 million or $0.45 per share) is due to gains on derivatives related to the interest rate on their debt. Excluding this amount, Flex had $24 million in adjusted net income for the quarter. This is meaningfully lower than a year ago or even last quarter, primarily due to a worse spot market. This was in part due to the increase in European demand, which causes the average sailing distance to drop to "4,200 nautical miles in the first quarter of this year"-effectively increasing supply. The company's average time charter equivalent was "$62,627 per day for the first quarter 2022, compared to $95,908 per day for the fourth quarter 2021."

Despite a somewhat lower spot market this quarter, which led to lower TCE and overall earnings, the company is still very profitable and overall, it was a solid quarter given the market situation.

Balance Sheet Update

Nothing too exciting happened with the company's balance sheet in the first quarter, other than interest rate swaps. The company's debt load decreased by around $28 million in the first quarter, from $1.633 billion year-end 2021 to $1.6105 billion at the end of March. The company's cash balance similarly decreased by $27 million but remains at a very healthy level of $174 million.

Flex LNG Q1 Presentation

The company's cash balance is expected to improve in Q2 thanks to ongoing financing efforts (as seen above). Per the earnings call,

$111 million will be freed up following the conclusion of the Ranger, Rainbow, Constellation and Courageous financing. And in Q3 we will refinance the existing lease for the Flex Endeavor, with her being the third vessel under the $375 million bank facility. As the bank tap amount for this vessel is slightly lower than the existing lease, the net effect is negative $12 million resulting in net cash of $100 million, being released under the balance sheet optimization program, which should be concluded materially tomorrow. The growing cash balance further adds to our already clean and robust balance sheet.

As mentioned in the earnings analysis at the top, the company had significant gains on derivatives (interest rate swaps specifically). And frankly, given the tightening regimen the market seems to predict from the Fed over the coming months, these swaps are starting to look like a mighty good deal for the company (it equated to $32 million in gains plus $16 million in April alone).

Flex LNG Q1 Report

The company has a total of $876.25 million in floating interest debt covered under these swaps, for an average weighted interest rate of 1.25%. Between this and the company's fixed-rate debt of around $440 million, approximately $1.316 billion (~82%) of the company's $1.605 billion debt load is insulated from the risk of rising interest rates-though this will change slightly in the second quarter as the Endeavor is set to be refinanced (one of the ships currently financed via fixed interest).

Looking Forward

The good news for Flex is twofold: the company has 98% of its revenue for 2022 already contracted and both the spot and term markets look to be improving.

Flex LNG Q1 Presentation

The company's management expressed confidence in fixing its three ships whose charters end before 2025 (marked by Flex with nice shiny gold stars) at higher rates given the willingness in the market to pay a premium over spot rates for certainty, particularly as a stronger spot market is forecast for the second half of 2022.

As for the company's earnings projections, given such high contract coverage, there aren't many surprises. Sequential improvements are expected quarter over quarter through the end of the year as strong export growth coupled with relatively light newbuilding deliveries, only 27 vessels, should create a tighter market.

Flex LNG Q1 Presentation

The ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict is still stirring up instability in European, and global, energy markets-specifically with gas. Recent moves by Russia to sanction European energy firms and Ukraine halting pipeline flows have made the situation even more tense and driven up prices. As de-escalation seems unlikely, the demand for LNG can be expected to grow.

The pending implementation of EEXI environmental regulations in 2023 and the EU expanding carbon trading to ships are bullish for Flex. Flex has a very new and environmentally friendly fleet; other companies may have to scrap some of their older ships or deal with higher costs under new regulations, which is bullish for supply. One of the bigger risks to LNG shipping remains the high level of newbuilds. Fortunately, the increase in LNG exports over the next few years is expected to occupy a significant portion of these ships rather than leading to an egregious oversupply.

Furthermore, ships are already being scheduled for delivery in 2026 and beyond as yards have filled through 2025 so the glut won't hit immediately or all at once if it comes.

Dividend

When I calculated Flex LNG's forward dividend at $3.00 per share back in March, a number of people were skeptical. But now the outlook seems clear. Flex LNG is yielding 11% and that's here to stay (unless share prices rise). The company has now paid out $0.75 per share for three quarters and management has clarified its policy once again,

We prefer having a stable dividend level rather than adjusting up and down every quarter. This means that we sometimes pay out more and sometimes less than earnings, but over the longer term this nets out and we aim to pay out our full earnings over the cycle, as we have also been doing in the past as you can see from this slide. Additionally, we -- given our forward backlog, we also do expect less volatility in earnings than what we have seen in the past.

With a healthy cash balance of $174 million, that payout seems quite safe and the high yield is a welcome sight in a market where capital gains are being quickly erased.

Valuation & Conclusion

I think not much has changed on the valuation front. A price target of around $31.9 per share, as outlined in my first article, seems well-justified (heck, the company exceeded that level at close on April 14). Flex continues to be a strong earner and pays out a monster dividend; the first quarter may have been a bit of a surprising underperformance in some investors' views, but the underlying structure of the business remains intact and solid. Flex has great charter coverage for the remainder of 2022, spot rates are expected to improve, the dividend is still great, and clarity over environmental regulations towards the end of the year may further brighten things for the company.