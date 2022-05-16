Alex Wong/Getty Images News

Hope for re-globalization

The Biden Administration is considering dropping the China tariffs to lower consumer prices. If implemented, this would be a massively bullish longer-term catalyst for stock market.

I noted on February 14th that there is a serious problem underneath it all for the S&P 500 (SPY), referring to the unfolding trend of de-globalization (at that point I lowered my buy rating for SPY to neutral, before recommending a sell). The main argument is that de-globalization is longer-term inflationary - more precisely, first stagflationary, and ultimately recessionary.

With this new development, it appears that the Biden administration realizes that the globalization unwind is economically impossible - which gives the hope for a re-globalization.

Super-inflation and the post-1970s globalization

Inflation, or the consumer price index, is a function of supply and demand. When inflation is unacceptably high, consumer prices can be lowered by lowering the demand and/or by increasing the supply. After the super-inflationary spike during the 1970s, the Reagan administration embraced the Washington Consensus set of globalization policies, intended to promote international trade and to ensure the supply-side price stability. These globalization policies evolved and expanded over the next 35 years, which caused the long-term trend of falling interest rates due to the achieved price-stability. See the graph below:

Data by YCharts

Additionally, the U.S. exports increased, which boosted the revenues of U.S. exporters, while outsourcing lowered the production costs - both of which caused the significant growth in earnings. Taken together, the decreasing interest rates and the increasing earnings caused the massive bull market in S&P 500 since 1980. See the graph below.

Data by YCharts

The unfolding de-globalization trend

However, globalization forces started to fade after the 2008 financial crisis, and eventually culminated in 2016 with the Brexit, and the election of President Donald Trump.

In fact, the Trump Administration enacted the first set of protections policies in 2018, with the flagship increase in tariffs on goods imported from China, which started the tick-for-tack U.S.-China trade war.

The effect of unfolding de-globalization is reflected in the higher import costs and the higher domestic wages, both of which are contributing to the significant inflationary pressures, and consequently higher nominal interest rates - essentially reversing the interest rate trend from the graph above.

Second, the protectionist policies will eventually result in lower revenues for large US companies with significant global exposure, and ultimately lower earnings. Higher interest rates and lower earnings imply the reversal of the long-term trend in S&P 500 from the second graph above. Obviously, that's the main reason to be longer-term bearish on S&P 500.

Even more systematically important - a persistently higher supply-side inflation will lead to a more hawkish monetary policy, which will significantly increase the probability of future recessions.

To put it in simple terms - de-globalization is a disaster for the stock market and the economy.

The current situation

Shortly after the implementations of the Trump tariffs on China, in the midst of U.S.-China Phase 1 trade negotiations, the world was hit with the Covid-19 pandemic.

In response to the Covid-related lockdowns, policymakers globally responded with extraordinary monetary and fiscal stimulus - which ultimately boosted the demand. Additionally, the Covid-related shutdowns resulted in the supply-side bottlenecks. Taken together, the Covid-related supply shock and the demand shock caused significant inflationary pressures globally.

Additionally, sanctions on Russia due to the Russian invasion on Ukraine added to the supply-side issued and additionally boosted inflationary pressures.

The Biden administration blames: 1) the pandemic-related supply chain bottlenecks; and 2) the Russia sanctions, for the highest inflation in the US since 1980s. However, this is a short-sided argument.

The pandemic-related supply side issues are transitory, maybe taking longer than expected, but at the end transitory. The Russian sanctions supply side issues are also transitory - all conflicts eventually end. The unfolding trend of de-globalization is creating the persistently higher inflation (non-transitory in nature.)

Note, one of the key current shortages is for products that require computer chips (semiconductors). Try buying a car or a PlayStation. Unsurprisingly, the key conflict between the U.S. and China was specifically in the area of semiconductors - before the pandemic started. The pandemic only accelerated the global fight for computer chips, and more broadly accelerated the already unfolding trend of de-globalization.

In an attempt to lower inflation, the Fed has already engaged in demand-destruction monetary policy tightening - but this is not going to solve the problems associated with the de-globalization.

In simple terms, the only economically sensible way out of the current inflationary spiral is with re-globalization.

The implications of Biden's removal of China tariffs

The immediate effect of the potential removal of China tariffs would be lower prices on the affected goods - this by itself should remove some inflationary pressures.

However, the main effect would be the signal that the U.S. Administration and China both realize that the globalization unwind is impossible. The stagflationary forces due to deglobalization are destabilizing for the U.S. and for China.

The new commitment to globalization would have to be re-negotiated, but the mutual removal of the tariffs would be the first step. More importantly, the U.S. removal of tariffs on China would have to include the provisions related to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which would likely speed up conflict resolution and the supply-side issues related to the Russian sanctions. Broadly, the removal of China tariffs would also reduce the escalating geopolitical tensions.

Implications for S&P 500 (SPY)

The SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY) that tracks the S&P 500 is a value-weighted index where the largest companies influence the performance of SPY the most. All large companies in the S&P 500 have a significant exposure to China. Apple (AAPL) is the largest company in the index, with a 7% weight in SPY, and it has a significant exposure to China, with 18% of revenues and 25% of products coming from China. In fact, the tech sector (Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK)) represents 25% of SPY, and all listed tech firms have the significant exposure to China, especially the semiconductor stocks, like QUALCOMM (QCOM) with 66% of revenue from China.

Even more broadly, about 30% of sales for S&P500 (SPY) companies were global in 2018, before the China tariffs. That number has continued to drop. Thus, the SPY ETF will continue to be significantly negatively affected by de-globalization.

On macro level, SPY is currently in the Fed-induced liquidity shock correction, which reached a total drawdown of 19%. Given the historical facts, the Fed's aggressive monetary tightening is very likely to cause a recession. Thus, buying the 19% correction could turn out to be a good short-term trade - but any forthcoming rally will be a bear market rally, before the bear market resumes.

Fundamentally, a sustained rally needs a policy catalyst. The Fed is unable to make a dovish turn due to inflationary pressures, while post-pandemic fiscal policy stimulus is also limited. The only positive fundamental catalyst can come from the trade policy. If the Biden Admiration does drop all tariffs on China - that will be the bullish signal to buy SPY.

I continue to recommend the hold rating on SPY until more clarity emerges. The failure to drop the China tariffs will be the negative signal - support of de-globalization. However, as a trader, I am long the bear market rally. This is a speculative trade, and I would not recommend it to long term investors.