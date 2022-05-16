gchapel/iStock via Getty Images

We're halfway through the Q1 Earnings Season for the Silver Miners Index (SIL), and one of the most recent companies to report its results is First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG). From a production standpoint, the company saw significant increases, helped by the addition of the Jerritt Canyon [JC] Mine in Nevada. However, the increase in sales was offset by much higher costs, which dented profitability. The good news is that H2 should be much better as operating costs improve and the company is no longer lapping difficult year-over-year comps. So, for traders looking to get positioned in the stock ahead of the much better H2-22 results, pullbacks below $7.85 should present buying opportunities.

Jerritt Canyon Operations (Company Website)

Production & Costs

First Majestic Silver released its Q1 results last week, reporting quarterly production of ~2.61 million ounces of silver and ~58,900 ounces of gold, translating to a 59% increase in silver-equivalent ounce [SEO] production vs. the year-ago period. This was helped by the acquisition of the JC Mine in Nevada, which contributed ~20,700 ounces of gold in Q1, or ~1.62 million ounces of silver. However, the growth was not all inorganic, with Santa Elena having a very solid quarter on the back of higher grades following the start of mining activities at Ermitano.

During Q1, production at Santa Elena was up more than 100% year-over-year to ~1.87 million SEOs, helped by slightly higher throughput (~201,900 tonnes vs. ~185,400 tonnes) and much higher gold grades (3.18 grams per tonne gold vs. 1.11 grams per tonne gold). The higher production helped to improve costs at the asset, with all-in sustaining costs [AISC] coming in at a more respectable figure of $16.31/oz vs. $25.66/oz in Q1 2021. We should see costs improve further going forward, with construction underway on an LNG powerplant expansion at Santa Elena, providing low-cost power to Ermitano and increasing power generation capacity to 24 MW from 14 MW currently.

First Majestic Silver - Quarterly Production (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Unfortunately, while Santa Elena and San Dimas saw lower costs year-over-year, the JC Mine drove First Majestic's consolidated costs up sharply, with all-in sustaining costs at the Nevada asset coming in at $2,488/oz, which represented a 20% increase on a sequential basis. This led to First Majestic's consolidated costs increasing to $20.87/oz, a new multi-year high. The weaker performance in Q1 (~20,700 ounces produced) was related to harsh winter weather, which impacted tonnes processed and slightly lower grades and recovery rates in the period.

First Majestic - Quarterly SEO Production & All-in Sustaining Costs (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

The good news, which certainly didn't show up in the Q1 results (~20,700 ounces produced at $2,488/oz), is that the company continues to make progress optimizing the operation and the Q1 costs are not reflective of the future cost profile of this asset. Recent positive developments include an amended contract with the main mining contractors in the SSX/Smith mines which should result in improved efficiencies and lower costs, and the connection of the SSX/Smith mines. A near-term positive development will be an incremental contribution from the West Generation and Saval II underground mines later this year, which will boost throughput and grades in H2.

For those unfamiliar, the JC Mine is currently working with barely 60% of its processing capacity and less than 50% of its permitting capacity of ~4,500 tonnes per day and ~6,000 tonnes per day, respectively. Given the high fixed costs of mining, the utilization of excess capacity should benefit the operation from a unit cost standpoint, with production costs being divided over a much higher denominator. So, with two new mining centers set to come online and work ongoing to optimize the underground mining plan and improve its prices for services/consumables through major procurement contracts, I am cautiously optimistic about this asset's long-term future.

Jerritt Canyon Operations (Company Presentation)

Having said all that, my previous view that costs could come down closer to $1,400/oz by 2024 is likely too ambitious, given that inflationary pressures are worse than I expected, especially from a fuel standpoint. My updated outlook is that costs might dip to $1,475/oz by 2024. While these costs are well above the industry average, this would still represent decent margins assuming an average gold price of at least $1,800/oz. It's important to note that this asset was neglected from an exploration standpoint, and with multiple targets being tested, a lift in grades or high-grade discovery across this massive land package would positively impact my outlook for this asset.

Overall, the production results were decent, except for a weaker quarter at the JC mine, especially considering the elevated absenteeism due to COVID-19, which affected several companies sector-wide. However, inflationary pressures did impact costs, and this has an outsized impact on a relatively low-margin precious metals name like First Majestic. This partially explains the underperformance in AG's stock vs. many other names sector-wide, which, in my view, was exacerbated by the fact that First Majestic is one of the most expensive producers on a P/NAV basis heading into Q2. Let's take a look at the financial results.

Revenue & Margins

Looking at the chart below, we can see that First Majestic reported revenue of $156.8 million in Q1, translating to 56% growth on a year-over-year basis. This was driven by a 52% increase in payable SEOs sold vs. Q1 2021. It's worth noting that revenue was improved further by a record amount of sales in its bullion store, with ~156,200 ounces of silver sold at an average price of $27.86/oz. While this doesn't move the needle much on a quarterly basis, representing just a fraction of total silver production, the growing sales out of the bullion are a small tailwind vs. other producers having to sell all of their inventory near spot prices.

First Majestic Silver - Quarterly Revenue (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Normally, a high double-digit increase in production would lead to a significant move higher in the share price. However, as noted earlier, much of this revenue growth was inorganic due to the acquisition of the JC Mine, and while revenue was up sharply, operating costs rose by 8% ($20.87/oz vs. $19.35/oz), and margins slid by more than 30% to $5.81/oz (Q1 2021: $7.78/oz). These weaker margins offset the benefit of higher revenue in the period, and free cash flow came in at negative $40.4 million vs. negative $7.7 million in Q1 2021.

First Majestic - Quarterly AISC Margins (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Some investors might be confused by the muted performance of the stock following the results, with First Majestic down sharply into the news and not recovering much of its lost ground since its pre-earnings release swoon. However, the market may be looking ahead at the difficult Q2 year-over-year comps, with First Majestic coming up against an average realized silver price of $27.32/oz in Q2 2021 in a period where silver has been pummeled quarter-to-date. This suggests that we won't see much margin improvement on a sequential basis, with AISC likely to come in at $19.00/oz in Q2 and the average realized silver-equivalent price likely to come in below $25.20/oz if this weakness persists.

While this could lead to some volatility in the Q2 results due to being up against tough year-over-year comps from a silver price standpoint, the second half of the year should be better for First Majestic. This is because it will finally have lapped the difficult H1 2021 comps due to the momentum from the 'silver squeeze' in Q1 and the follow-on momentum that continued in Q2 from this breakout. Combined with what should be sub $16.75/oz AISC in the H2 2022, I would expect a more favorable reaction to earnings as the year progresses, especially with the froth finally coming out of the stock after its recent 50% share-price decline.

Valuation

Based on ~270 million fully diluted shares and a share price of US$8.35, First Majestic trades at a market cap of ~$2.25 billion. Even after the recent correction, this figure still dwarfs my estimate of the company's combined Project After-Tax NPV (5%) of ~$1.0 billion. It's worth noting that this does not include any potential impacts from the tax dispute with the Servicio de Administracion Tributaria, the revenue service of the Mexican Government. This valuation (more than 2.0x net asset value) is a very steep price to pay for any precious metals name, even if it benefits from higher leverage due to its silver exposure.

In fact, if we compare this valuation to more diversified and higher-margin names like Agnico Eagle (AEM) or higher-margin silver companies like Hecla (HL), First Majestic trades at twice the average P/NAV multiple of these peers. This doesn't mean that the stock can't go higher, given that the stock ultimately trades on momentum and has significant torque to the silver price. Still, for investors looking for ways to get precious metals exposure with a margin of safety, I continue to see First Majestic as one of the least attractive ways to accomplish this goal.

Technical Picture

Although First Majestic ranks low on value and continues to trade above my conservative fair value of ~$6.00 per share, the technical picture has improved considerably. This is based on the fact that First Majestic is sitting in the lower portion of its trading range and is the most oversold it's been since March 2020. A deeply oversold reading combined with excessive pessimism does not mean that the stock has to rally from here, but this is certainly a lower-risk entry point into the story than when the stock was being highlighted as a Buy above $16.00 in Q2 2021.

First Majestic Silver Coverage (Seeking Alpha)

AG Daily Chart (TC2000.com)

From a reward/risk standpoint, AG has $1.80 in potential upside to short-term resistance ($10.15) and $0.90 in potential downside to support ($7.45), translating to a reward/risk ratio of 2 to 1. I generally prefer a minimum reward/risk ratio of 5 to 1 for sector laggards, and this would require a pullback below $7.85 per share. Obviously, there's no guarantee that the stock will pull back this sharply, but this is where the stock would offer a favorable swing-trading setup. Given that we're slightly above this level, I remain on the sidelines for now.

First Majestic Silver Operations (Company Presentation)

First Majestic Silver had a tough start to the year, and Q2 doesn't look like it will be much better from a margin standpoint, given that silver prices have been in a steep decline for the majority of the quarter. However, First Majestic should have a much better H2 being up against easier year-over-year comps (no longer lapping high silver prices from the 'silver squeeze'), setting the company for much better results beginning in Q3. So, for traders looking to get positioned for a rally in H2, a pullback below $7.85 would present a buying opportunity.