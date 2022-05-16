ElChoclo/iStock via Getty Images

Is it just me, or have you too noticed that the stock market has been a bit on the volatile side this year? What with surging inflation, a tightening Fed, a war, supply chain snafus, recession worries… Where can a poor investor turn?

I have just the answer. A company I like to call Farmer Mac because, well, its name is Farmer Mac. If you’re not familiar with it, “Congress has charged Farmer Mac with the mission of providing a secondary market for a variety of loans made to borrowers in rural America…Farmer Mac is a government-sponsored enterprise ("GSE") by virtue of the status conferred by its charter.” (Farmer Mac 10-K).

In practice, Farmer Mac primarily makes mortgage loans to small and mid-sized farmers, financed by cheap debt made possible by its GSE status.

As a result, Farmer Mac has all of this going for it:

Very low risk, as I detail below.

Steady EPS growth that averaged 17% a year from 2015 to 2021, and should be in the 8-10% range going forward.

A solid return on investment of 17%.

It’s cheap, at a mere 9 times ’22 expected EPS.

A healthy dividend yield of 3.8%, or $3.80 per share.

How did Farmer Mac get so cheap? The “It’s a bank” fallacy.

Farmer Mac’s stock price, currently $101, was as high as $137 last October. Sounds like something bad is happening to this company. Not really. The fact is that Farmer Mac trades like a bank, as shown by this chart comparing AGM to KRE, a regional bank index:

Yahoo Finance

Source: Yahoo Finance

But Farmer Mac is very different from a regional bank, in many ways. It has far less credit risk, so recession worries aren’t a material cause of concern. And far less interest rate risk, so an aggressive Fed isn’t a material cause of concern. And it isn’t subject to venture capital pouring tens of billions of dollars into fintechs to take its business and erode profit margins. And above all it has that GSE status.

So why does Farmer Mac trade like a bank? I am convinced it is because very few investors are paying attention. It only has a $1.1 billion market cap. It only trades 35,000 shares a day. I believe even most of that volume is due to ETF buying and selling.

At some point some investors are going to figure out that Farmer Mac is performing better than banks are. When they do, owning this stock will be a lot of fun. In the meantime, the company has low downside risks and that 4% dividend yield.

Farmer Mac’s very low credit risk.

This chart compares Farmer Mac’s charge-off rate (loan losses as a percent of total loans) to other agricultural lenders:

Farmer Mac

And this chart shows Farmer Mac’s dollar chargeoffs by type of farm business:

Source: Farmer Mac

Farmer Mac

Source: Farmer Mac

As you can see:

Farm loans have a far lower average loss rate (19 bp) than other bank products (96 bp).

Farmer Mac has a far lower average loss rate (2 bp) than bank farm lenders.

Farmer Mac had a mere $4 million of losses over the past decade, including a $100,000 loss this past Q1.

Farm loans are safer than other bank loans largely because the federal government has a history of subsidizing farmers when things go bad for them, like droughts, trade wars, etc. And Farmer Mac does even better because its low debt costs allow it to earn solid returns on investment on very low-risk loans. I am therefore confident that Farmer Mac’s terrific credit history will continue long into the future.

Farmer Mac’s low interest rate risk.

This chart shows the good and the “not bad” stories about Farmer Mac’s interest spread:

Company financial reports

Sources: Company financial statements

The good story is the stability of Farmer Mac’s interest spread over the past decade. Interest rates may go up or down, competition waxes and wanes, it doesn’t make a difference; the company’s interest margin remains stable.

The “not bad” story is the low level of Farmer Mac’s interest margin. The fact is, as I discuss below, Farmer Mac’s financial leverage – its debt-to-equity ratio – is much higher than banks. At the end of Q1, it was 20x. For BankAmerica it was 8x. That extra leverage turned Farmer Mac’s 97 bp interest spread into a 16% Q1 return on equity. BankAmerica’s return on equity was only 11%.

Once again, the secret of Farmer Mac’s low interest rate risk is its GSE status. Its low debt costs allow it to spend more money on hedging than a bank can afford.

Farmer Mac’s ample capital.

“Ample capital? C’mon Gordon – get serious! You just said Farmer Mac’s debt-to-equity ratio is 20x!”

OK, fake person I’ll attribute that quote to, check out this chart:

Farmer Mac

Source: Farmer Mac

Not only does Farmer Mac’s regulator say that it has ample capital, it has $489 million of excess capital. And it gets better. Preferred stock makes up 40% of the company’s total capital. The preferred has an average cost of 5.6%, and that cost is fixed. That gives Farmer Mac’s earnings more leverage than the average bank.

And it gets even better. Farmer Mac, like other financial institutions, also has a “risk-based” capital standard that adjusts capital requirement based on the riskiness (credit and interest rate) of its assets. On that basis Farmer Mac needed at year-end ’21 only $219 million of capital.

While Farmer Mac has built its excess capital materially over the past few years, it is likely that its current 15% tier 1 capital ratio is as high as it needs to be. I therefore expect Farmer Mac to be more aggressive in raising its dividend going forward, and not to issue more preferred stock.

A quick look at Q1.

Farmer Mac reported operating EPS of $2.37 for Q1 ’22, down from $2.39 a year ago. How can a decline happen for this stock I am pitching as a steady grower? This a how:

Revenues grew nicely, up 7.4%

Credit costs were essentially zero in both quarters.

Operating expenses grew by a sharp 13%, equaling 34% of revenues. Management said that expenses were unusually high, and should average 30% of revenues for the year. So good news ahead on costs.

Preferred stock dividends paid rose by $0.14 per share because Farmer Mac issued more last year. As I said above, I don’t expect any more preferred stock issuances.

Net/net, this quarter was an unusual blip on Farmer Mac’s 8-10% growth story.

This is a stock that time forgot.

Only one Wall Street analyst follows the stock, and is from a small firm. Only one other person other than me wrote about Farmer Mac on Seeking Alpha for at least two years. And as I said above, the stock averages only 35,000 shares traded per day.

Here is your chance to discover an underappreciated gem. We'll make our money when it is discovered, which could take some time. But at only a 9 P/E ratio and growing earnings, your downside seems limited. And with a 4% dividend, you get paid a reasonable amount while you wait.