gremlin/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction & Investment Thesis

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) is a leading Real-Time 3D software company. Their software is behind some of the most advanced CGI graphics. It is used in movies like Avengers Endgame and successful video games, such as Fall Guys. Unity came to the public markets during the 2020 growth stock mania, pricing its IPO at $52 a share and then growing to a 52-week high of $210 in November 2021. The company, which has never been profitable, achieved a valuation of over $55 billion, quite a feat!

But, sadly for the bulls, myself included, Unity stock has plummeted back down to earth. Shares trade ~$40 a share at the time of writing, and many, if not most, investors are now underwater. To put more salt in the wounds, just since my last article suggesting a buy, shares have gotten cut by more than 50%. Ouch!

The one year chart, sums up the pain quite nicely...

Unity 1 Year Stock Performance (Google Finance)

Within this article, I’ll provide an updated analysis as to where I think the company will go from here, and how we got here in the first place.

But first a spoiler warning, at risk of tormenting the bears, I still believe the company is a buy, though the risks are, without a doubt, higher going forward.

A New Regime

In March of 2020, we witnessed the devastation caused by the coronavirus pandemic on a worldwide scale. Then, almost as if done with the flick of a switch, the global economy was shuttered to stem the spread of this new disease. This forced shutdown led to massive unemployment, followed by rapid monetary and fiscal stimulus.

Money supply reached unimaginable levels, almost overnight.

M2 Money Supply (St. Louis Fed)

As poorly targeted stimulus flooded the developed world, assets soared to new peaks, companies like zoom were only the start, soon JPEGs of monkeys would trade for millions of dollars. The word “meme-stock” took on new meaning as GameStop (GME) grew from ~260M USD in July 2020 to over 20B USD in January 2021, nearly a 100-bag return in less than a year.

GameStop Price (Bloomberg)

Looking back, the euphoric mood is clear as day. But what I, and others, missed was just how heavily embedded this euphoria was pushed into the stock market, particularly in the growth segment.

Now, with inflation over 8%, the Federal Reserve has been forced to end Quantitative Easing and shift into Quantitative Tightening.

And when the Fed moves, the market listens. 30-year mortgage rates have soared to over 5%, and the U.S. 10-year has moved from <1.5% to ~3% in less than a year.

Impact to Unity

As rates soared, tech stocks crashed. The exalted NASDAQ moved from 16k to less than 12k in roughly 6 months. But that doesn’t even begin to tell the whole story, Cathie Wood’s flagship ARK fund (ARKK), which gained notoriety in the 2020 tech bubble, peaked in Feb 2021 and has since crashed down more than 70% from its all-time highs, many popular stocks are down by similar amounts.

The interest rate environment, especially on the long end, remains volatile.

But, it's possible that some companies may have come down too far, and some may have not come down far enough.

One thing is definitive, for companies that are not profitable, issuing stock and bonds just became that much more expensive.

Value is back in vogue. Investors want cash flow now, earnings now, and growth? Who cares about growth? That's the new prevailing belief in the markets right now. And to a certain extent, it's a self-fulfilling prophecy. Here's how:

Sentiment leads to lower valuation in growth stocks

Issuing Equity becomes more expensive

Weakens liquidity position, damages access to credit

Sentiment decreases further

The result of this cycle may lead to insolvency, and potential bankruptcy for many high-growth companies. But in my view, the fundamentals argue Unity will not be one of those companies.

Unity’s Financials

Breakdown TTM 12/31/2021 12/31/2020 12/31/2019 12/31/2018 Total Revenue 1,195,880 1,110,526 772,445 541,779 380,755 Gross Profit 907,151 856,896 600,098 423,182 299,488 Research & Development -762,735 -695,710 -403,515 -255,928 -204,071 Operating Income -591,924 -531,665 -274,812 -150,669 -130,301 Net Income -602,702 -532,607 -282,308 -166,839 -131,602

Source: Yahoo Finance

While the headlines numbers above look great, Unity is not yet profitable on a. GAAP basis, and they currently burn cash. But to understand why Unity will buck the trend I outlined above we must look at the numbers, particularly its cash on hand.

Unity’s Cash on Hand

Unity Cash on Hand (Macrotrends)

Unity has over 1.8 billion dollars of cash on its balance sheet as of the most recent quarter. In 2021, their operating cash flow was roughly -112m USD. With revenue of ~1.11B in 2021, they’re also very close to break-even on an OCF basis.

Using convertible loans, Unity has kept its interest rates quite low, last year they issued a loan with 0% interest. Given the macro-environment we find ourselves in now, 0% interest loans are unlikely.

Given their low cash burn, Unity could survive for years without accessing the public markets. This is unlike many other NASDAQ-listed companies which are wildly unprofitable and strongly depend on favorable market conditions to finance their "operations."

Income Statement and Updated Guidance

Unity Revenue Growth

Unity Revenue Growth (Macrotrends)

Looking at Unity’s revenue growth, we see strong increases, year-on-year, followed by rapid deceleration, which first reared its ugly head this quarter, showing <2% revenue growth over last quarter. Combine that slowdown with a forecast for next quarter's revenue growth to be between 6-8% over the prior year, and investors jumped ship.

Unity 1 Week Price Performance (Google Finance)

What Happened?

One advantage we have, as individual investors with a functioning brain (to varying degrees), is that we can understand why this decrease happened. We can change our decision-making to reflect the new reality in a way algorithms cannot.

The algorithms, and some managers, read the headline and dumped shares immediately, not waiting to ask questions. But if you stuck around for the earnings call, you’d likely leave with a different impression from what the headline numbers suggest.

To understand what happened to Unity, you need to understand the business model. While Unity is continuing to grow into other segments, like automotive, movies, and architecture, they are still reliant on the mobile gaming industry for much of its revenue.

As it turns out, Unity makes a lot of that revenue from delivering tailored ads to different users of those games. The way the contracts are often structured is based on conversion, e.g., how effective are the ads at targeting the customer most likely to interact with them?

In the earnings call, we learned that Unity suffered a serious degradation in their advertisement’s targeting effectiveness, which resulted in less revenue for Unity. These contracts are structured in such a way that Unity and advertisers are aligned, and a degradation in effectiveness hurts both Unity and the advertiser, while better targeting benefits both.

The Mistake

Unity’s advertisement delivery system is partly based on AI and ML. Late last year, their model ingested bad data which resulted in a compounding degradation of accuracy of its customer profiles. Given the nature of AI and ML, that issue grew and resulted in much less effective ad delivery, and therefore, much less revenue for Unity.

Now that the issue has been identified, Unity is fast at work to implement the needed changes. Given the forecast growth of 22-28% for 2022, it would seem to imply Unity expects to have the fix implemented in the next quarter, and ad effectiveness to come back to prior levels, if not exceed them, resulting in strong revenue growth.

Since their revenue is intrinsically linked with their ad delivery effectiveness, I believe, along with management, that they have strong visibility into the future rebound once a solution is implemented.

Valuation

As I mentioned earlier, things have changed since my last write-up. The interest rate environment remains fluid, and the subsequent impact on valuations going forward is still to be determined.

With that disclaimer, I will still provide a rough estimate as to what I believe a fair valuation for Unity looks like in this market. I’ll do this using the same two methods, P/S Comparison, and a DCF Analysis.

Price to Sales

Ticker Current Year Revenue Market Cap (Billions) Price to Sales U 1.4 12 8.3 (SNOW) 2.0 50 24.5 (NET) 1.0 22 22.6 (SHOP) 7.6 51 6.7

Source: Yahoo Finance and Author's Calculations

Average P/S 15.5 Unity P/S Adjusted Share Price $73.45

Looking at the same peers - Snowflake Inc. (SNOW), Cloudflare, Inc. (NET), and Shopify, Inc. (SHOP) - from my prior article we see that the forecasted price to sales multiple has decreased as valuations have come down across the board. But we can still see that Unity trades at a substantial discount to some of its peers and is valued more similarly to a company with 5x greater revenue, and a slower runway for growth going forward ((SHOP)).

Given the small sample size, and lack of direct comparables, I won't place too much emphasis on this valuation, but immediately we can see that the $73.45 is a lot higher than the current market price and might suggest a buy if you believe in the merits of such a valuation. But it could also be the case that peers are just as, if not more, overvalued than the subject company, rendering that analysis useless.

Discounted Cash Flow

So let's move to a new approach, the handy-dandy DCF model. Below you can see a portion of the inputs, assumptions, and constraints I implemented along with the forecast per share value.

Year 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 Revenue $1,400.0 $1,778.0 $2,258.1 $2,867.7 $3,642.0 Net Income ($250.0) ($100.0) $0.0 $57.4 $364.2 Cash Flow 35.6 $35.6 $112.9 $229.4 $473.5

DCF Valuation Metrics Estimates Discount Rate 10.00% Revenue CAGR 27% Terminal Growth 4% Revenue Estimate 2029 (Billions) 7.46 FCF 2029 (Billions) 1.87

DCF Implied Share Price: $56.65

Source: Authors Calculations

Since my last valuation, I’ve made some significant adjustments to my DCF model, most notable is the increase I've made to the discount rate. Given the inflationary/rising rate environment, I think moderately higher discount rates are warranted.

But despite that increased discount rate, the DCF analysis still suggests a buy.

DCF's only forecast short periods of high growth, tapering off growth to meager increases after the first few years. If Unity is right and the world adopts RT3D in the way they predict, it's possible the DCF valuation is way too low.

Risks

Going forward I’ll be paying close attention to two risk factors, interest rates, and operational execution.

Interest rates are out of Unity’s control but if rates continue to rocket higher so too will their borrowing costs, making acquisitions much more costly. Since Unity runs its business close to breakeven, from an operating cash flow perspective, I view this risk as partially mitigated but something to pay attention too.

Unity’s amazing track record on execution was tarnished by its advertisement delivery snafu. For now, I am looking at this incident as a one-off, but it raises an important question, can Unity maintain operational excellence as it pursues a strategy of rapid growth? The jury is still out on this one but comments from management in the conference call have increased my confidence in them and I’m willing to give them a second chance.

Conclusion

Unity is a company with a bright future, I believe they’ll continue to play a pivotal role in the adoption of RT3D content. Whether it's gaming, Digital Twins, Simulation, Construction, or elsewhere, Unity will be there.

The rising interest rate environment has undoubtedly weighed down on high-growth stocks like Unity, but Unity is stronger than most. With its $1.8B balance of cash on hand, low cash burn, fast growth rates, and a significant untapped TAM, Unity Technologies is a Buy.

I’m setting my 1-year Unity price target to $57 a share. This is a significant discount from my prior price target, but it's a reflection of the wildly different macro-environment we find ourselves in today, compared to even January of this year. I tripped down when shares were at $35 and I'm prepared to get much more aggressive with my buys.

In short: buy the dip.

As always, thank you for reading, please feel free to share your opinion on my analysis below. I’m always learning, even from you readers! Cheers.