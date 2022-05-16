Will Bankruptcy Era Prices Finally Stop The Bleeding In Municipal Bond CEFs?

Michail_Petrov-96/iStock via Getty Images

I've been covering municipal bond CEFs since 2012, and even back then, I knew not to jump into these funds at the first sign of trouble. That's because in the fixed-income markets, trends can move like battleships. That is, once they start changing direction, momentum tends to continue in that direction for far longer than you expect. I wrote about this in June of 2013 in this article, CEF Strategies: Is It Time To Buy Municipal Bond CEFs?

In that article, I said you needed to wait while interest rates were rising since the initial -5% to -10% drops in highly leveraged fixed-income CEFs could be expected and would probably not be their last.

Well, I fell into that trap once again earlier this year when after a -15% drop in two muni bond funds I liked, the Nuveen AMT-Free Muni Credit Income fund (NVG), $13.27 current market price and the Nuveen Municipal Credit Income fund (NZF), $12.56 current market price, I wrote this article on February 16th, Back Up The Truck On NVG And NZF.

That turned out to be early even though the Federal Reserve had not even raised interest rates yet from effectively a 0.25% fed funds rate. But the invasion by Russia into Ukraine had yet to begin, and though normally that might cause a run to the safety into treasuries, which would have helped municipal bonds too, instead once the invasion got started, a worldwide jump in energy prices and other commodities let loose a more aggressive and hawkish Federal Reserve as inflation spiked.

So after a brief two-week rise after the article, NVG and NZF continued their fall to where they are today, from $17.45 at the beginning of the year for NVG to $13.27 today while for NZF, the drop has been even more severe while its going through a merger with (NEV), from $17.19 at the beginning of the year to $12.56 today.

Note: total return performances of the funds would need to include the monthly distributions

These are massive, massive drops for what essentially is a highly leveraged portfolio of some of the most conservative investments one can buy, municipal bonds.

But then I got to thinking, I may have jumped the gun on these funds and that was my mistake, but has anybody stopped to think of what has already been built into the prices of these and other municipal bond CEFs?

I mean, if you go back 15 years and look at other periods in which these funds dropped -20% or more, two of those periods were caused by economic fears which resulted in the Fed actually cutting rates. One was during the 2008-2009 financial crisis and the other was during March of 2020 when COVID-19 hit.

But in terms of when these funds fell -20% or more due to interest rates rising, there's really been only two periods in the last 15 years before today. Once was over a three-year period when the Fed raised rates nine times between 2015 through December of 2018 and the other was in 2013 when interest rates were rising even though the Fed wasn't actually raising rates.

Here's a graph of the 10-Year Treasury bond yield graph showing those two previous eras in which the yield on the 10-year treasury almost doubled from roughly a 1.6% yield to 3.0%, pretty much exactly where we are today.

But the era that I wanted to focus on was back in 2013 during the Obama presidency since there were a lot of things going on back then that were affecting municipal bonds.

If you go back to my article in June of 2013, CEF Strategies: Is It Time To Buy Municipal Bond CEFs? you'll see three Premium/Discount graphs of municipal bond CEFs that showed how their market prices fell from premium valuations in mid 2012 to as much as double-digit discounts by mid 2013.

Part of this was due to bond market weakness as rates rose and speculation grew that the Federal Reserve was finally going to halt years of Quantitative Easing and stimulating the markets with liquidity and move to reducing their balance sheet with a new name, Quantitative Tapering. As you might remember, this period was better known as the taper tantrum.

The taper tantrum of 2013 was the initial cause of the drop in all fixed-income sectors, not just municipal bonds and municipal bond CEFs. But as the year wore on, other fears in the municipal bond space started to gather steam.

One had to do with headlines coming out of Detroit that, because of business and population flight out of the city, tax revenue had dropped so precipitously that the city was contemplating bankruptcy. Also during this era, pension shortfalls in cities like Chicago, the state of Illinois and other municipalities around the country that were struggling financially also were making headlines.

And as 2013 wore on, Puerto Rico also was making headlines due to its own fiscal problems and concerns about being able to pay its bills. It got so heated that the Obama administration had to get involved.

Here's a screen shot and MSNBC video link from Jan. 22, 2014, titled, White House: No Bailout For Puerto Rico.

Now if you think Puerto Rico and Puerto Rico municipal bonds are not relevant, consider that most municipal bond mutual funds, ETFs and CEFs own Puerto Rico bonds due to their higher coupon yields and triple tax-free status (federal, state and local), so this was entirely relevant to what was going on at the time.

Going back to the 2013 article (links above), I used a few municipal bond CEFs as examples, but let me focus on one, the Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income fund (NEA), $11.71 current market price, since not only is NEA the largest municipal bond CEF at $6.6 billion in total assets managed, it's also a national municipal bond CEF, meaning its diversified among many states including Puerto Rico, while being further diversified with over 1,300 positions.

The first thing I would like to do is show you a long-term look at NEA's MKT price graph since its inception in 2002 along with periods (circled) of price drops due to the aforementioned periods of economic duress and periods of rising interest rate periods:

The economic duress periods, i.e. the financial crisis of 2008-2009 and the COVID-19 period in 2020, resulted in sharp drops, but quick recoveries as the Federal Reserve was cutting rates. But again, I'm more concerned about the two periods when interest rates were rising since that's more relevant to today.

What I'd like you to notice is the horizontal line in which, except during the 2008-2009 financial crisis, NEA's market price never dropped below its current price.

In fact, NEA at $11.77 is actually lower than its low in 2013. And yet, there was one more negative development going on in the municipal bond space that could have decimated the sector. It was bad enough the municipalities across the country were dealing with fiscal crises in the form of tax-revenue drops, pension reforms, credit rating cuts, and in some cases, possible bankruptcies, but there was one more obstacle that was about to become another headache for the municipal bond sector.

A couple months after I wrote the June, 2013 article, I wrote this one on August 2, 2013, Will Detroit Save The Municipal Bond CEF Sector? That article was in reference to what was going on in Washington, D.C., around that time in which the Obama administration was considering a cap on municipal bond exemptions as part of a balanced budget proposal for 2014. This also was also weighing on the municipal bond sector since that would dramatically increase the financing costs of municipal bond projects such as airports, highways, hospitals, schools, etc.

Here's a table from that article put forth by the National League of Cities, National Association of Counties, and the U.S. Conference of Mayors back in 2013 of what the estimated added financing costs would have been if a proposed 28% benefit cap on interest income as well as a full repeal was in place over the prior 10-years. The numbers below are in billions:

But, as I pointed out in the article, the fact that municipalities across the country already were dealing with fiscal crises and possible bankruptcies in 2013, none of these proposals were advanced by the Obama administration or Congress, so I speculated that what was happening in Detroit may have just saved the entire municipal bond sector.

Fast forward to today and one could argue that we're at the polar opposite of financial stability for municipalities. Cities, counties and states have never been fiscally stronger than right now. So why on earth are municipal bond CEFs being priced at bankruptcy levels even while the Fed Funds rate is only 1.0% after a quarter point rise on March 16th and a 0.5% rise on May 4?

Clearly, this has nothing to do with fundamentals and it may not have anything to do with relative yields anymore considering most municipal bond CEFs are offering up to double-digit tax-equivalent yields (depending on tax-bracket), higher than even junk corporate bonds.

Here's a screen shot of national municipal bond CEFs sorted by the highest Federal tax-free distribution rates from CEFConnect.com as of 5/12/22:

Why Is This Happening To Muni Bond CEFs?

I should point out that I'm not necessarily endorsing NEA or any municipal bond CEF since they all tend to move in the same direction. I'm just trying to pose the question whether we're seeing an opportunity to buy municipal bond CEFs at prices that are equivalent to when bankruptcies and a perfect storm of negative factors, including higher interest rates, were hitting the municipal bond sector back in 2013.

The first thing to know about municipal bonds is that they're considered some of the safest securities to invest in and even high-yield municipal bonds are considered much safer than high-yield corporate bonds.

So who buys municipal bonds or municipal bond funds? Those who can take advantage of their tax-free status. And that means mostly individual investors (usually higher net worth), trusts and money managers who focus on taxable accounts for individuals and family trusts.

You may think that's a big market but that's nothing compared to the market for treasuries, investment grade corporate bonds, high-yield corporates, preferreds, etc. That's where large institutional assets from corporations, businesses and pensions goes into. You also can pretty much eliminate any retirement assets for municipal bonds too, whether they be IRAs, 401(k) or any account type that can't take advantage of their tax-free yields.

The bottom line is that municipal bonds appeal to a comparatively small pool of investors and thus, can have liquidity issues. I believe that's what is going on right now even while their comparative yields with treasuries and corporate bonds have never been higher.

I should note that this lack of liquidity is more related to individual municipal bonds and not necessarily municipal bond CEFs. So even though there's a limited pool for individual municipal bonds and even municipal bond mutual funds and ETFs, that's not necessarily the case for municipal bond CEFs.

Due to their volatility and high yields, municipal bond CEFs can absolutely attract institutional investors like hedge funds, especially for the larger municipal bond CEFs like NEA. NEA typically trades over 1 million shares per day so there's plenty of liquidity even if there are more sellers than buyers right now.

But if municipal bond mutual funds or ETFs are being sold, which they are with massive redemption requests this year, then this will obviously have a negative impact on municipal bond CEF NAVs. And this is one reason why you're not seeing the double-digit discounts in municipal bond CEFs even though discounts have definitely widened. NEA, for example, now trades at a -8.7% discount.

The biggest advantage of municipal bond CEFs is that even if their NAVs have been falling hard due to their heavy use of leverage, the portfolio managers are under no obligation to have to sell individual municipal bond positions to meet redemption demands. That may be small comfort right now, but it does make a big difference in a market environment in which liquidity is being drained.

Conclusion

Whether it's because of forced liquidations or investors trying to get ahead of where the Fed might go with interest rates and balance sheet reductions, the deflation of asset prices has been breathtaking this year and municipal bonds and municipal bond CEFs have suffered as much as any sector.

But you have to ask yourself, has a worst-case scenario, one that includes the threat of bankruptcies and eliminations of deductibility like in 2013, already been reflected in municipal bond CEFs?

Last week, there was speculation that hedge funds, either because of trading losses, their own redemption requests or just reducing leverage, were in liquidation mode and were selling out of stocks and ETFs, culminating with Thursday's lows.

And yet on Friday as the equity markets were rallying, many of the largest municipal bond CEFs from Nuveen, BlackRock and Eaton Vance were being systematically sold as if it were their turn to see institutional investors liquidate their holdings.

Have we seen the bottom for the municipal bond CEF sector? I actually think we're right there, give or take a week or so, since I believe investors have already priced in a worst-case scenario.

What could go wrong? If the fed funds goes to 3.5% or 4.0%, that could be a problem but I don't think Jerome Powell and the Fed will be able to go that high and certainly not this year. The other issue is simply liquidity, not so much in municipal bond CEFs but in municipal bonds and municipal bond mutual funds and ETFs. If they continue to be redeemed by individual investors, then municipal bond CEF NAVs will continue to go down as well.

But one thing is for sure. This is not 2013 and it should be more like around 2017 when the fed funds rate hit 1.0% and was on its way to 2.5% by December of 2018. I can live with that, and if that's what we see by the end of this year, then I believe you will see a strong municipal bond CEF rally.