Although Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) stock is down 31.5%YTD, and although I ascribe Autodesk a multi-year growth outlook of 15-20% CAGR for the next 5 years, I initiate my coverage on Autodesk with a Hold recommendation. In this article, I value ADSK based on a Residual Earnings Model - supported by analyst consensus forecast until 2026, a WACC of 8.5%, and a terminal growth rate equal to nominal GDP growth. My base-case target price implies that Autodesk is currently fairly valued, referencing a $189.64/share target price.

Company Description

Autodesk, Inc. is a supplier of PC software and multimedia tools - internationally recognized for its flagship design tool AutoCAD. The company is one of the global leaders in 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software. The company's software is used cross-industry by engineers, architects, and media professionals to model, animate, and render objects. Autodesk's biggest operating segment is Architecture, Engineering, and Construction AEC, which accounts for approximately 40% of revenues, followed by manufacturing/ prototyping generating 20% of revenues, followed by the AutoCAD business, which generates close to 30% of revenue. Notably, subscription revenues are almost 85% of sales - supporting the company with sustainable and recurrent income streams. Autodesk's software is sold globally, with the US accounting for approximately 35% of sales.

Structural Tailwinds

Autodesk is poised to benefit not only from global tailwinds connected to an acceleration of digitalization and ESG but also from emerging tech themes such as the metaverse.

As of early 2022, most of Autodesk's customers use the company's software on-premise, with cloud computing accounting only for approximately 8%. This implies that there is a large opportunity for the company to transition to a cloud-based SaaS model, which could fuel demand due to better user experience - offering benefits such as real-time data updates, tele-collaboration and access from any device/location. According to a study by McKinsey, "Rise of the platform era: The next chapter in construction technology," the construction industry is one of the least-digitalized and least-productive industries, trailing even agriculture. Going forward, as construction is accelerating its digitalization effort, Autodesk's AEC business is well-positioned to ride the trend.

In the past month, there has been a lot of hype and speculation connected to the metaverse. While the discussion about the design and structure of the metaverse remains heated, it is undisputed that within the next decades we will see an acceleration towards virtual/augmented reality. 3D modeling software companies such as Autodesk will play a leading role in building the metaverse infrastructure.

Finally, there is ESG. The construction/engineering industry is arguably one of the biggest contributors to waste, containing a variety of materials including concrete, metals and plastic. Going forward, as the push towards ESG will likely intensify, the construction and engineering industry will increasingly turn towards software that supports companies optimizing their design, prototyping and construction processes.

Latest Developments

Autodesk delivered quite a successful FY 2022. Total revenue was $4.39 billion, up 16 percent as compared to 2021. In detail: Design revenue was $3.87 billion, Make revenue was $364 million, and Maintenance revenue was $76 million. Notably, recurring revenue represented 96%. Number of subscribers was 6.04 million, which represents a net increase of 757 thousand subscribers year over year. Despite the significant business growth, GAAP operating income, however, was slightly disappointing at $618 million, compared to $629 million last year. This is a decrease of 1.7%. GAAP operating margin was 14%. Cash flow from operating activities strengthened from $1.440 million to $1.530 million. Autodesk ended the year with $1.809 million in Cash and Cash Equivalents and $3.060 million of Total Debt.

Autodesk management gave strong guidance for the new fiscal year. Revenue is expected to increase to approximately 5.020-6.025 million, representing an increase of 14%-17% year-over-year. GAAP operating margin should strengthen to approximately 21%. EPS GAPP between $3.74-$4.11 per share and free cash flow to the firm of $2.130-$2.210 million.

Valuation

To value Autodesk, I have selected the Residual Earnings Framework, which is broadly considered as a highly reliable valuation tool for value investors. My key assumptions are as follows:

I base my EPS estimates on the analyst consensus until 2026.

I apply the CAPM model to derive the cost of equity and as a second step calculate the WACC (8.5%) according to the business leverage.

With regards to the terminal growth rate, I think I think growth equal to the estimated nominal long-term GDP growth is adequate, if not understated. However, investors should be cautious paying for high terminal-value growth.

My calculation returns a base-case price per share of $189.64, and thus, concludes that ADSK is currently fairly valued. However, as investors might want to choose different WACC and TV-growth rate assumptions I have also enclosed a sensitivity table. Feel free to select the scenario that best represents your fundamental view on Autodesk. For reference, red-cells imply an overvaluation as compared to the current market price, and green-cells imply an undervaluation.

Alternatively, investors could also consider a valuation based on multiples. I suggest using a 30% discount to the 2-years average of 47x EPS. Based on a 2024 estimated EPS of $8.11, ADSK would be valued at $266.82/share. However, please note that a valuation based on multiples doesn't tell investors anything about fundamental investing. Please use the calculation with caution.

Risks

Investors should monitor the following risks: First, a worsening macro-environment including inflation and supply-chain challenges could negatively impact Autodesk's customer base. If challenges turn out to be more severe and/or last longer than expected, Autodesk's financial outlook should be adjusted accordingly.

Second, Autodesk has completed a few significant M&A transactions (Spacemaker in 2020 and Innovyze 2021). M&A transactions always bear the risk that integration challenges surface and synergies do not materialize in the expected scope.

Third, Autodesk suffers from product piracy and non-compliant users.

Fourth, rising-real yields will add significant headwinds to the ADSK stock price, as the higher discount rates affect the valuation of growth assets such as Autodesk.

Conclusion

Autodesk is definitely an interesting company - a strong business with lots of growth potential. In my opinion, ADSK is well-positioned to benefit from some of the strongest structural trends, including digitalization, cloud/subscription business models, virtual reality, and ESG.

But is the company undervalued? That depends on your valuation. If you use a valuation based on multiples, like most investment banking analysts do, then you will find a fair price of >$250/share. If, however, you choose the discounted earnings valuation, which is more reflective of business fundamentals, then Autodesk is fairly valued. I recommend the latter and thus I conclude my article with a hold valuation and a fair base-case target price of $189.64/share.