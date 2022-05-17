buzbuzzer/E+ via Getty Images

It seems like interest rate increases have been a nonstop topic of discussion in the business and investment media. It will certainly clear out some of the malinvestment we have seen over the last couple years, but I am curious to see how much higher interest rates go from here. Either way, I will continue to buy income producing assets where the risk/reward profile is favorable. Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) is one of these assets.

Investment Thesis

GMRE is a small cap medical office building REIT with a market cap of $854M. The company continues to grow its asset base, and the cap rates and rent escalators give the company solid spreads on their investments. The valuation has become more attractive as shares are off 27% YTD. Shares currently trade just under 14x price/FFO, which is attractive compared to the average valuation and the growth prospects of GMRE. The company gave us another dividend hike to start 2022, checking in with a 2.4% raise. I like the long-term potential of GMRE and I think it could grow from a small cap into a much larger REIT in the next 5 to 10 years.

An Update On Q1

GMRE continued to expand the asset base in Q1, with 4 acquisitions for $24M in Q1 at an average cap rate of 7.2%. They also added 2 acquisitions since the end of the quarter for $29.9M at a cap rate of 6.5%. I am curious to see where the cap rates go from here, as there has been some cap rate compression in the medical office space due to increased competition. The overall cap rate for the portfolio sits at 7.8% with the average rent escalators at 2%.

Q1 Acquisitions (globalmedicalreit.com)

GMRE continues to issue shares to fuel growth. They issued $8.3M worth of shares in Q1 at an average price of $17.38, and another $1.9M in April at average price of $16.24. I know that many REITs use equity issuances to fund acquisitions, but as an investor, I’m hoping GMRE slows the share issuances. With shares down 17% in the last month, they won’t get as much bang for the buck by issuing shares at the current price.

Florida and Texas make up approximately 30% of the portfolio, but GMRE has most of its portfolio in states that have seen continued migration over the last couple years. I think it’s definitely a good thing that the company has focused on secondary markets which has allowed them to get higher cap rates than more competitive urban markets. Approximately two thirds of the portfolio is medical office buildings, with the remainder primarily in rehab facilities and surgical centers. You get all of this at a valuation that has become very attractive with the selloff to start 2022.

Valuation

I’ll be the first to admit that shares haven’t held up well as most of the market has sold off to start 2022. However, with shares down 27% YTD, the yield is higher, and the margin of safety is there. Shares currently sit just under a 14x price/FFO multiple, which is well below the 17.5x average multiple over the last five years.

Price/FFO (fastgraphs.com)

I think that investors will see some multiple expansion to go with increased FFO/share over the next couple years. Add in a juicy 6.5% dividend and I think investors will see double digit returns moving forward.

Another Dividend Raise

GMRE gave us another dividend raise with the first dividend of 2022. It was a 2.4% hike from $0.205 to $0.21. The yield now sits at 6.45% after the selloff, giving investors a chance to buy a large income stream with the potential for continued growth as GMRE continues to grow. I’m reinvesting my dividends and I would recommend investors that don’t need the income currently do the same. The payout ratio is a little high for my liking (slightly over 80%), but I think GMRE’s growth will allow the company to cover the current dividend and continue to grow it in the future.

Conclusion

GMRE is a REIT I plan to own for a long time. It is a small position in my retirement account, but I plan to add shares to my position in the near future. The selloff gives new investors a wide margin of safety and existing investors a chance to add to their position at lower prices. GMRE is in the process of building an impressive portfolio with high cap rates and 2% escalators. The valuation is cheap relative to the growth of the business and its average multiple, and the company hiked the dividend again to start 2022.

Most of the portfolio is in states seeing favorable migration patterns, which will help the business in the long run. GMRE is my favorite healthcare REIT, and shares are now a strong buy after the selloff to start the year. I think investors are looking at double digit returns from here driven by undervaluation and a juicy 6.5% yield. Investors looking for an income play with limited downside and significant upside potential might want to consider GMRE.