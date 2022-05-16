Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (CRESY) CEO Alejandro Elsztain on Q1 2022 Results - Earnings Call Transctipt

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) Q1 2022 Earnings Conference Call May 16, 2022 10:00 AM ET

Alejandro Elsztain - Chief Executive Officer

Matías Gaivironsky - Chief Administrative and Financial Officer

Santiago Donato - Investor Relations

Santiago Donato

Good morning, everyone. I'm Santiago Donato, Investor Relations Officer of Cresud, and I welcome you to the third quarter of fiscal year 2022 results conference call.

After management remarks, there will be a question-and-answer section for analyst and investors.

Before we begin, I would like to remind you that this call is being recorded, and the information discussed today may include forward-looking statements regarding the company's financial and operating performance. All projections are subject to risks and uncertainties and actual results may differ materially. Please refer to the detailed note in the company's earnings release regarding forward-looking statements.

I will now turn the call over to Mr. Alejandro Elsztain, CEO. Please go ahead, sir.

Alejandro Elsztain

Good morning, everyone. We are beginning our third quarter results, and if you go to page number two, we can begin speaking about climate and the region is really suffering drought that was affecting summer crops and now we are in the harvest time, and the climate is still dry affecting now again the winter crops for next campaign.

We are going to see on the evolution of the prices of the commodities a big explanation of why the prices are so high. It’s a combination of many campaigns, North America and South America combination of lower results, making smaller stocks on the commodities that we are running.

The [inaudible] there was a big improvement on margin because of this increasing on prices, but higher cost mainly driven by fertilizers, coming from the region of the world. If we are just thinking about the farmland liquidity in this nine months, we only saw some sales on Brazil, and their liquidity on the farm is huge and a lot of transactions on that market, a lot of interest of the farmers to keep buying more land in Brazil. So we are now speaking about nine months of higher EBITDA coming from other business segments. Matías will explain in this segment; in grain, sugarcane and farm sales, we have very good results in this year.

The net gain, when we speak about the summary of this nine months, we can see higher on quarter operating results and net financial results very positive and income tax. So we are achieving ARS 16 billion through a controlling company, controlling to a loss of last year numbers and Matías will explain deeper later.

Related to the urban segment through IRSA, we are recovering our EBITDA strongly, mainly in the shopping center industry. We are seeing the occupation close to normal in them. So hotels are recovering, mainly Llao Llao, so we are seeing again operational in the rental business that last year was very bad, and so at the same time we are finishing the merger of IRSA and IRSA Commercial Properties as we are going to see this in the next days.

We can now move to the next page and we can see how the prices of soybeans were stable and we were seeing the 2021 and the commodity prices and soybeans that is probably the more relevant for Argentina and Brazil, we can see that the evolution was garnered, but after the many volatility in the weather and dryness in the United States, and they saw that it was normal and it was good. But later we began to see some Niña effects in Argentina and Paraguay, we began to see that increasing the prices, and we went from the 13 level to the 16 and 17, and after that we began to see some normalization, but the crises came with the war in Ukraine and Russia.

So the combination of lack of many campaigns in Americas, and now the logistic problem that is the world affecting, having a lot corn and wheat reserve in Ukraine still not shipped, so making a lot of – plus the climate conditions on the market. Now climate in U.S. again – U.S. is dry again, so its affecting probably the next campaign too, is making the combination of logistic stocks and we can move now to the next page.

We can see in the page number four, stocks of the markets are mainly in the U.S. still very low and they are really putting pressure on prices in the two, in the soybeans and in the corn. And these days, because of the use of fertilizers that is really increasing a lot, the cost of corn mainly is really tightening more the corn and wheat, those two markets are very tight and in the soybeans now it’s being affected because of the dry, of the next campaign in the U.S.

So we see the increase in enterprises, the small decrease that last year was appealing, but from December to now there was the last increase of 14% showing this stock evolution that is really tight, and the markets are meeting the food and the food for the animals and for the human beings, and the regional condition is still dry.

We are seeing in our harvest signs, and in Brazil really the drought was really more affected to the south of Brazil, where Brasilagro is not really in the south of Brazil, we have no farms, we have mainly in the [inaudible], so finally we are yielding what we expected on the budget. So finally our yield in Brazil was very good.

In Bolivia it was not good. The fixation of yield was mainly the North of Argentina and the work was in Paraguay. So the south of Brazil that we were not, was affected and really we didn’t have benefit, and the south of Brazil was affected in sugarcane that we are not sugarcane now there. So we were very positive in Brazil, not being affected by DS prices, but we had a lot of gain from the prices.

In Argentina some application made us to lose some crops in the North, mainly in Salta. This also was close to normal. Recently we had an effect that was frozen that came before. In April we suffered and in end of March early frozen on the crop that affected mainly soybeans and corn. So really the climate in affecting this year yields, but prices are more than compensating those effect.

And we can see in the page number five, the evolution of [inaudible] and this year is really a good combination of volumes. We can see the volume of Argentina, 120,000 hectares; 110,000 hectares in Brazil, 14,000 hectares and 13,000 hectares in Bolivia and Paraguay; 255,000 being the soybeans 45%, corn 27%, sugarcane 10%, that is really relevant, it’s a much more intestine crop, and we can see volumes better than last year. So with the combination of what I explained before, still we have better yields to the total and with this existing price, it’s making us a very, very good operational year of the company.

Yields in the soybeans are a little better than last year, in corn a little affected, a little less than year. In the sugarcane we have less surface that is affecting livestock per acre. Its total in surface is affecting the sugarcane. We have a little more effects of capital and less production on this year, because we recovered stock at the end, but in the majority of the year we are having less animals on the fields down there, the farms of the company.

The two examples in page number seven of the from, we explained four logical thoughts to farms in Brazil making very high rates of return, close of 56% in BRL and 20% in BRL the second, so it will not pieces really. They are small pieces still 7,000 hectors, total productive area of 4,500 hectors, so not big service of sales in the quarter, but really big gain bringing us more than a $40 million gain. So giving us a lot of gains to the balance sheet and expecting to keep this buying and selling all over the region, the four counties. But this nine farms, only Brazil did the job.

Talking about the two branches that we have, one though FyO and one through Agrofy. From 1998 we began this story, but they are beginning to be relevant, we are taking some pages to explain what is happening, because really the EBITDA these companies are bringing to the balance sheet of Cresud is growing quarter-by-quarter.

In the case of field, today is the largest agriculture commercial service of the country. This year we are expecting to pass through this company, close to 7 million tons. So this represents a big portion of the Argentine crop. Comparing that to Cresud, its more than 10x Cresud’s size in Argentina, but they are taking from all kind of farmers and making all kind of service to farmers from inputs, from outputs, from Futures and Options, servicing, consultancy. This company is really getting relevant, look at the increasingly EBT evolution.

Today, this year we are expecting more than $20 million in the evolution of this company that Cresud runs 50%, 50.1% of the shares, and this company is making 5%, 6% of total Argentine harvest. So relevant, bigger player of Argentina, largest broker of the county and now beginning the expansion to Brazil through the brokerage business and beginning the expansion of selling of inputs like fertilizers, to the rest of the region including Paraguay, Bolivia, Uruguay and Chile.

So these are – this company is really beginning to be relevant and to give you a flavor of this company, this has sealed it up to now, and this year we are were able to rate a bond at zero coupon, because of this strength of this company that is beginning to be very relevant to this strategy.

In the other side, Agrofy, this is a marketplace for agriculture, a big market place arriving to South America regions is intending to go to Mexico in ’23, but now is in the rate of South America and is the largest market place of agriculture was from the beginning Cresud had 37% to the after dilutions of many international investors like [inaudible], like Boongi [ph], like recently Yara. The company is capitalized more than $100 million and we recently raised capital in December 21. We fought all of these noises on the market. The company raised $29 million to make this expansion to the region. So a typical market place for agriculture business in the region.

Now, I will introduce Matías Gaivironsky to the presentation.

Matías Gaivironsky

Thank you, Alejandro. Good morning everybody. Taking a moment to review the investment in IRSA, we can see very good recovery after the pandemic. As you know we suffer a lot during the last two years. Most of our operations in malls were closed for nine months and now we see a good recovery. Last quarter the retail sales surpassed 21% pre-pandemic levels. So we are very happy with that evolution. Occupancy is going up in the malls, so very good operations.

We were also very active in all the fronts in IRSA levels. We, during the quarter we did some disposals, some acquisitions. Here we can see two important disposal there. We sold five floors in the [inaudible] and also the Republic Building in block. So we sold an entire building. So the cash position of the company and also the leverage of IRSA is decreasing significantly. [Technical Difficulty] we fulfill the merge between IRSA and IRSA Commercial Properties. In the past days the CMB already, in script, did the inscription of the merge. So in the coming days we will exchange the shares of IRCP for IRSA shares and then the leased IRCP from Buenos Aires stock exchange and also in NASDAQ.

If we go to page 11, we can see how we close our nine month period as of March 31. We are finishing with a net income of ARS 31.6 billion gain compared with a loss during the last year of ARS 14.3 billion. Here we have several different drivers of this result. I will explain deeper each of them.

On the operational side we will see that we are having very good results. In the financial side we have an important gain in line 13 related to the appreciation of the peso in Argentina against the inflation. And also important to mention during the last year, most part of this was related to the reconsolidation of the investment in Israel in [inaudible] that this year we don’t have any results on that.

So before going to the next page in the line six, also it's important to mention the change in the fair value that mostly affect our yield on business. In Cresud we don’t recognize the value of our properties at fair value. It’s more historical plus inflation, but in ESR [ph] level we assessed every quarter the numbers on that generated a loss.

So in turning to more detail in the next page, we can see the evolution of the main economy drivers. The FX we can see that the evaluation during the year was 16% in both, in the official exchange rate and that dollar and the blue chip swap in the dollar map against an inflation of 40%. So the real appreciation – the appreciation of the currency in real terms was 10%. That means that every time that we recognize results from our assets, we have to mark a loss and regarding now our debt, we post a gain, and that effect in the line, in the change in the fair value as I explained in ESR level and in the debt that we will see in the next page.

In page 13, the most relevant operating metric, our assisted EBITDA we can see excellent results in that business, with broadly rate color in our history of ARS 18.3 million gained against last year ARS 13.7 million. We see good numbers in each of – on all the lines, farmland sales with Alejandro management we sold during the quarter or during the nine months period in Brazil to farms that with very good gains. In the farming excellent results, in all the lines, grains, sugarcane recovering very or increasing with important numbers against last year, the CEO as Alejandro Elsztain [ph] also generating excellent results. So we are very happy on the performance on the operational side.

In the Urban segment also we can see the nine month period. Important recovery is more related to the condition of the malls during the last year that were closed because of the pandemic. If we compared this number with pre-pandemic level, we are still lagging 2020 numbers, but the recovery quarter-by-quarter is very important, so the trend is going up.

In the offices we have a different effect. This is more related to the exposers that we did, that we are reducing a little the surface of our office portfolio, but also because of the revenue generation that is more related to dollars and since the dollars has a lower devaluation than the inflation 2021 number look higher than this year. In the hotels also we are seeing a good recovery and sense of development. We have sales during the year, but last year we sold more.

In page 14 we see the other lines that suffer important recovery or important gain during the nine months period, the financial line. This is related to also the difference between the FX and the inflation. So we can see in line two the net exchange differences we are posting again of ARS 19.2 billion.

Finally in page 15, we can see the evolution of our debt that one-time similar levels than previous year. After the end of the quarter we collected a dividend from Brasilagro. So we already collected say $16 million, so we will see the decrease or – yeah, the decrease in the net debt probably in the next quarter. Brasilagro paid BRL 200 million dividend. This is an anticipated dividend and remember that we collected also in October a similar amount.

The debt amortization is scheduled. We have a challenge during the beginning of next year in February 2023 related to some notes that we issued in the past that expire for $113 million. So we are working in order to refinance that. According to the central bank regulation we will be forced to refinance 60%, at least 60% of that obligation. So the central bank is not giving the companies all the dollars to repay. So we will need to do some sort of refinancing of that obligation.

And lastly, we mentioned this in the last call, but I think February the company issued a new dollar link note with expiration in 2025, at an interest rate of 2% fixed. That was new regarding our liability structure.

So with this, we finished the formal presentation. Now we open the line to receive your questions.

Santiago Donato

Okay, now is the time for the Q&A session.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Santiago Donato

The first question comes from [Inaudible]. If we expect to pay – to distribute dividends this year in Cresud or [inaudible].

:



Thank you, Frederico [ph]. As you know the timing to decide the dividend is more close to our shareholders meeting in October. We see here it is a challenging year in terms of the liability structure, so we are working on that and probably we will decide the dividends after that. As you know, every time that we can pay dividends, we did it in the past, so that is a good guidance on how we think our capital is structured, but it’s too soon to say exactly if we’re going to pay or not this year.

Santiago Donato

Okay, here we have another question from George Wilmont [ph]. Go ahead George.

Your mic’s on mute George, to be able to ask. George, if not you can write the question in the chat.

Written, your question with respect to sell more farms in the near future, in the fiscal ‘22 or the beginning of 2023.

:

Tough to predict. Generally we don't speak about things that can happen and we’re delighted to speak about things that happened. We are at the beginning okay for sure in the countries, in the four countries, so it really could come, but now we are in May and our balance sheet finishes is in June, so we have one month to have. So – but the real state is active. For this quarter, for next quarter, yes, we’ll be active in the two sides, in the buying and in the selling. So yes for sure, touch wood if we're going to close some transactions that will be included on the 30th of June.

Santiago Donato

There is here a question regarding ELSA from [inaudible]. If when we sell offices, transactions are paid in pesos or in dollars?

:



Most of the transactions that we viewed during the year were paid in pesos. So we fixed the price in dollar terms and then we have received pesos, but it's not the rule, so we can do any kind of transaction, but during the year the most common was to receive pesos.

Santiago Donato

Okay, there are no more questions. I will now turn back to Mr. Alejandro Elsztain, the CEO for his closing remarks.

Alejandro Elsztain

Just to thank everybody, we are next quarter finishing the year good I would say and have good yields, that's for sure very good on prices and the agriculture business is really receiving a lot of comments, newspapers, discussions, logistics and so really the dividend is really much more I think than in the past.

South America is one of the regions really ready for supplying that for the world and not a lot of areas of the world, really big farms in big corporations are really in this part of the world, not in the rest. So we're going to keep doing what we want, what we'd like to do and what we know to do, that is to keep buying and selling and farming meantime, doing in big sites and giving service to the farmers.

So just to thank everyone and have a very good day! Thank you.

