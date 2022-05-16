Liudmila Chernetska/iStock via Getty Images

CF Industries Holdings (NYSE: CF) is the world's largest nitrogen fertilizer producer and one of four North American fertilizer producers. The company ships nitrogen fertilizers to farms that boost the production of corn, canola, and other crops.

Despite Skyrocketing Natural Gas Prices, Demand for Fertilizers Remains Robust

Under better circumstances, increases in natural gas prices do not bode well for fertilizer producers. Higher natural gas prices mean lower margins since natural gas represents 70-90% of fertilizer production costs. Just last week, U.S. natural gas jumped more than 10% to the record price of $8.78 per million British thermal units (BTU). And if fertilizer producers try to pass on that increased cost to customers, demand for fertilizers would decrease.

U.S. Henry Hub Natural Gas Prices (Data: FactSet; Chart: Axios Visuals)

As we have seen in the last few months, that is far from the case. Global fertilizer reserves have dropped to an all-time low, making the demand for nitrogen fertilizer robust. And then there is the Ukraine-Russia conflict, which came at an inopportune moment when production and supply were already disrupted due to weather and COVID-19 restrictions.

Unlike other industries, fertilizer manufacturers cannot simply increase production to meet the demand, and that is because most plants are already running at full capacity. And it would typically take at least 3-4 years to build new nitrogen fertilizer capacity.

Monopolistic Pricing Power Keeps Profit Margin High

There are only four firms that produce fertilizer in North America. CF Industries operates five nitrogen manufacturing facilities in the U.S. and two in Canada. These seven facilities represent 37% of North American ammonia, a huge chunk of the market.

In 1Q22, CF Industries reported that its average cost of natural gas was $6.48 per mmBTU versus $3.22 in 1Q21. However, instead of squeezing down its margins, CF Industries reported its gross margin has increased from 27.6% to 59.2% year-over-year. CF's profit margin outperforms 87% of its industry peers.

Suppose that's not enough to convince you that CF Industries is a solid buy. Let's move on to the fundamentals.

Strong Fundamentals and Growth

CF Industries has a Return on Equity of 28.6%, which is among the best returns in the industry (13.7%). The same can be said of CF's Return on Assets (7.4%) versus the industry average of 4.6%.

Earnings Per Share have been growing at 184.1% in the past year, which is impressive. Over the last five years, EPS has increased by approximately 55% yearly.

Despite the strong fundamentals, CF Industries has a low Forward Price to Earnings Ratio of 6.04, compensating for the Price to Earnings for growth, which shows that the stock is valued cheaply.

Investors should also look at this stock as a reliable dividend payer in a recession-resilient industry. CF Industries pays out 28% of its income as dividends and has done so for at least ten years. Strong earnings growth, especially last year, shows that this payout ratio is sustainable.

Yearly Income vs. Free cash flow vs. Dividends (ChartMill)

Breaks Trendline, Bullish Move

CF Industries has recently broken out of a downward wedge. This suggests that the recent 20% decline has reversed and that there is room for the stock to go to $120 from its current $103. There is a resistance at the 106.60 level, but the volume shelf drops off if the price breaks above this level. Overall, I believe this is a bullish chart, and I see upside for CF Industries.

CF Industries Daily Chart (Finviz)

Conclusion

Despite skyrocketing natural gas prices, demand for fertilizers remains robust, mainly due to production and supply disruptions. CF Industries is in an excellent position to set higher prices because it is one of the four major fertilizer producers in North America. CF Industries has historically generated more return on assets and equity than its peers. After a recent decline in stock prices, I believe CF may have bottomed. There may be some resistance at current levels, so there may be some consolidation, but I believe the overall trend of CF Industries is bullish.