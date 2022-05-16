KanawatTH/iStock via Getty Images

Thesis

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) is a short duration bond ETF that invests its proceeds in investment-grade bonds, asset-backed securities and Treasuries collateral with very short maturity dates. At the end of 2021, we wrote an article where we outlined why just keeping spare cash in cash is a better idea than utilizing a short-term bond vehicle like JPST in light of the upcoming monetary tightening environment. Our thesis proved correct, with JPST marginally negative for 2022. During normalized interest rate environments, these vehicles are ideal for parking spare cash because they generally maintain a stable NAV and price while at the same time providing an enhanced yield for investors. In a tightening environment, as rates go up, bond prices go down, so even for very short maturity bonds, the propensity is for the price to go lower rather than be stable.

With most of the risk-free rates moving behind us, we finally find value again in the fund. JPST is a very robust, well-proven short-duration bond fund which is now back to a healthy 30-day SEC yield and pro forma NAV stability for the rest of the year. Unless inflation spirals out of control for the rest of the year we feel the Fed is going to raise rates to a 2.5% neutral Fed Funds level after which it will wait for the wider economic impact assessment. The yield curve has already priced this move, hence we feel JPST will exhibit a stable NAV going forward and reward investors with a robust yield. We are moving to Buy on JPST as a cash parking vehicle for retail investors.

Performance

Since our article where we advised to just hold cash outright the fund is very marginally down:

Author Rating (Seeking Alpha)

We were not expecting a significant negative performance here, just a small negative one, which occurred. Even the best short-duration vehicles have small negative performances during such violent tightening cycles.

The fund is only marginally down on a year to date basis:

YTD Performance (Seeking Alpha)

This overperformance versus other asset classes is due to its very short duration profile, the laddered bonds maturities allowing the fund to roll over the current market yields, thus resulting in only a small overall underperformance.

Holdings

The fund holds only investment-grade securities:

Credit Quality (Fund Fact Sheet)

We can see that approximately 22.2% of the portfolio is parked in AAA securities, with an even split down the credit spectrum up to BBB names.

Investment-grade corporate bonds are the largest holding in the portfolio, accounting for over 50% of the names:

Holdings (Fund Fact Sheet)

Outside of investment-grade bonds, the fund holds a significant amount of commercial paper (CP) and asset-backed securities.

From a duration and weighted average life perspective everything is very short-dated, giving the fund an overall duration that is sub 1 year:

Maturity Profile (Fund Fact Sheet)

The fund currently has a 0.39 years duration, making it a very short-term investment vehicle that will capture the yield upside as bonds roll over.

Dividend Yield vs 30-day SEC Yield

Dividend Yield

Usually, financial websites show a trailing 12-months dividend yield when reporting this metric. For example, if you look at JPST on Seeking Alpha you will notice that the dividend box shows a 0.87% ratio - when looking into the details of how this is calculated (go to the Dividends tab - Dividend History) you will notice that this metric is actually calculating by adding the dividends paid out in the past 12 months and then annualizing that figure as compared to the current fund market price. In a stable interest rate environment this metric is suitable, but in an increasing/decreasing interest rate environment looking at this analytic would be very misleading (as rates go up the dividend yield would be understating what you are getting, for example).

30 Day SEC Yield

This is the best metric when analyzing a short duration bond fund given the current interest rate environment and the propensity for some funds to have a roll effect in their bond holdings, where the discount to par is being absorbed by the maturity pull and higher-yielding bonds are bought. This creates an effect of having a much higher 30-day SEC yield when compared to a trailing 12 months dividend yield. The 30-day SEC yield is the best metric to look at when considering short-duration bond funds because it gives you an accurate snapshot of what cash you are actually going to receive based on where the portfolio currently is, and where the market price clears. Taking the same example as above we will notice that JPST has a 1.49% 30-day SEC yield vs 0.87% reported dividend yield.

Conclusion

JPST is a short-duration bond fund that has experienced a modest negative performance in 2022 due to higher rates. With most of the curve move behind us, we feel the fund will have a stable NAV going forward. Given the rise in yields and the fund's robust 30-day SEC yield of 1.49% and rising, JPST is back to being an attractive cash parking vehicle. We are moving to Buy on JPST.