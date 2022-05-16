Vantage Towers AG (VTWRF) CEO Vivek Badrinath on Q1 2022 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Vantage Towers AG (OTCPK:VTWRF) Q1 2022 Earnings Conference Call May 16, 2022 5:00 AM ET

Vivek Badrinath - Chief Executive Officer

Thomas Reisten - Chief Financial Officer

David Wright - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Emmet Kelly - Morgan Stanley

Andrew Lee - Goldman Sachs

Simon Coles - Barclays

Georgios Ierodiaconou - Citigroup

Fernando Cordero Barreira - Santander

Akhil Dattani - JPMorgan

Luigi Minerva - HSBC

Nick Delfas - Redburn

Usman Ghazi - Berenberg

Jerry Dellis - Jefferies

Sam McHugh - Exane

Robert Grindle - Deutsche Bank

Vivek Badrinath

Good morning, everyone, and welcome to our Analyst Call this morning, following our financial year 2022 preliminary results that we published this morning. As usual, I'm joined by our CFO, Thomas Reisten. And before we jump into Q&A, I'll just provide a quick summary of our results and then we can move on indeed to your questions.

This was a successful first year. This is the first full year as a listed company, and we celebrated our IPO anniversary at that point with an all-time share -- high share price. And we're now in four actively traded equity indexes, The MDAX, the TecDAX, FTSE global equities mid-cap and STOXX Europe 600.

So a few words about this financial year. First of all, our commercial team has done a great job throughout the year, and the highlight of that, of course, which commented on previously, has been the landmark agreement we signed with 1&1 in December for 3,800 and up to 5,000 sites.

In addition, in the fourth quarter, we added -- we expanded our value proposition, first of all, for 5G upgrades, and that's a contract with Telefonica for 1,500 sites and also for indoor coverage with a number of distributed antenna systems deals and opportunities that we've seen across our footprint.

So our tenancy ratio is now 1.44x, that's 0.04x higher compared to the previous year, and that's 1,680 new tenancies net adds, so a full commercial activity -- full-on commercial activity in fiscal 2022.

We've also ramped up our new site builds in further in Q4. You will recall that we have discussed that in the previous call, and we've now taken the total to 510 in fiscal 2022. I'm also pleased to announce that we delivered against our financial targets and achieved our guidance for fiscal 2022.

Indeed, on revenue at the upper end at €10 million, €11 million in fiscal 2022, up 4.6% and adjusted EBITDA at €543 million. That's up 3.6% year-on-year and in the range of the guidance at 54% margin. And the recurring free cash flow, once again at the upper end of the range at €415 million, which is an increase of 8% year-on-year. So we plan to propose a dividend of €0.63 for this year, and that will represent a cost of €319 million.

One point we flagged in our statement this morning is that, we've also revised the approach to our rollout plan for the build-to-suit programme and the MSA terms in Germany, the 5,500 sites that we will deliver for Vodafone Germany. Some of them up to 1,200 could be sourced from third-party tower cos, and we'll cover that, I suppose, in more detail later.

Now looking ahead, we'll further invest. We do have cost to facilitate the growth, both on the BTS programme but as well for the preparation of the sites for the 1&1 co-locations, ahead of the revenue that will come from those programs. And that has -- that leads to the guidance that we are giving for fiscal 2023.

So 2023 revenue growth of 3% to 5% year-on-year, EBITDA between €550 million and €570 million, taking into account the costs that we are incurring this year to build up towards the revenue that will come from 1&1, and the BTS programme and the recurring free cash flow of €405 million to €425 million,. That's the guidance for fiscal 2023, and we are also reconfirming our medium-term guidance. That's, in short, the summary of what you'll find in the release we issued this morning and the presentation that we gave.

And with that, I'll turn it over to your questions with the request that you keep it to one question per analyst so that everyone gets a chance to ask that question. Thank you very much.

Thank you very much, Vivek. Our first question today comes from David Wright from Bank of America Merrill Lynch. David, please go ahead.

David Wright

Okay. Gentlemen, I trust you can hear me. I'm just clicking on mute and view. So hello, thank you very much for taking the questions today. Maybe just on the stand and flesh out the new BTS agreements. Maybe -- and this could be a question for Thomas. Just to walk us through, I guess, the accounting impact here because it feels like Stage 1 is moving CapEx to OpEx as you potentially lease sites versus build. And then Stage 2, you're bringing previous pass-through CapEx into actual growth CapEx, which is obviously going to be very high margins. I'm just trying to understand that. And then could you just confirm that all else in the MSAs is broadly the same? Do you have the same inflation terms, the same access to strategic sites? Do you have the same all or nothing causes in the MSA? Thank you very much.

Vivek Badrinath

Yeah. So I'll just start maybe just to give a bit of sort of context, and then I think Thomas will drill into the puts and takes that come out of this adjustment. First thing to say, the commitment is for 5,500 new sites on Germany. What we've done is adapted it to up to 1,200 being that could be sourced from third parties. And that comes from the fact that as you look at the search rings, the places where they need sites, if there is an existing tower co site there, it is both quicker and more capital -- from a capital efficiency point of view, more efficient to install the equipment on some third parties. So less capital intensive, quicker derisks our rollout timings. So all good stuff and covers the requirements of our customer going from Germany for their coverage. So that's why we made the adaptation on this aspect. Also worth mentioning other aspects such as inflation, et cetera, and inflation, all or nothing renewal. And the third thing that and strategic sites are not impacted by this amendment. They're really focused on this part of the story. And maybe then I turn it over to Thomas, who can walk you through the math behind it.

Thomas Reisten

Absolutely. I mean I think, first of all, let me state and reiterate that this overall amendment is NPV neutral. It doesn't change actually our revenue or EBITDA guidance either. So if you think about our medium-term targets, that is reconfirmed even with this amendment. So -- but I mean, just to understand, as you were saying, obviously, the individual effect the underlying. So first of all, I would say there's three different effects in this. The first one being the reduction of the 1,200 up to 1,200 BTS. That has just to help as well a bit with the modeling in that context. The MSA rate for that was around €20,000. So we disclosed that previously already back in the IPO times. The margin, you could actually assume since this is obviously a deal, an amendment that is in Germany, a bit like the -- if you go into the German margin around 60%. And then, the CapEx per site that you need to take for those up to 1,200 BTS that could potentially be changed, I would actually go back to what we've disclosed previously, €1 billion of overall CapEx investment divided by 7,100 sites overall is 140,000. So that's the average. For this purpose, I'd say, this is CapEx above the average that you would actually have to assume. So that's the first event.

The second then is that, this would be replaced with sites that would be co-located actually on other tower companies or other MNOs. So for this, you need to make those sites fit as well for the use. So, we will be incurring CapEx for which we then, in turn, get a high single-digit return on those – on this CapEx investment. So obviously, the lease costs, ultimately then that means this is actually lease cost for Vantage Towers rather than CapEx originally spent on the BTS, plus CapEx that we now spend on making the sites fit. So margin overall, directionally, about half of Vantage Towers Group margin and CapEx on this side about 35,000 is what I would assume on that. So that's the second step.

And so far, obviously, as you are rightly saying, we do need to add one more element to it. So the third one in order to make it NPV neutral and neutral from a revenue as well as, TA margin point of view. So we are changing, the pass-through model to now a commercial model on the upgrades for sites. And that means, again, on the CapEx that we would be spending there high single-digit returns. And since, there's almost no OpEx involved, close to 100% EBITDA after leases margin. That – maybe the last element to help you on the modeling there, actually on spending of CapEx, this is about €50 million per year for this amendment overall on the side of the upgrade CapEx.

So you take all of that into account, you're ending up, as I have been saying, on an NPV-neutral deal that actually amendment that helps us as well to continue to reaffirm our medium-term targets. So no impact on revenue and no impact on the EBITDA after leases and cash flow consequently obviously is given the NPV neutrality.

David Wright

And could we expect this quite early in the BTS process? Are you actually out there right now negotiating with third-party telcos? Is this something we could bring into full year 2023?

Thomas Reisten

I think you can assume indeed that, this is across all of the individual years of this rollout pattern that some of that will actually be affecting the individual years.

David Wright

Okay. Thanks.

Thomas Reisten

Obviously, again, there's a phasing attached to that over these years. And I mean, it's probably in line with that previous phasing that we've been talking about acceleration initially, which still is the case by the way. Obviously, on the underlying BTS program, the acceleration over the first two years and reaching run rate towards the end of this now current fiscal year, so fiscal year 2023.

David Wright

Okay. Thank you, guys.

Vivek Badrinath

Thanks.

Thank you very much, David. Our next question today comes from Emmet Kelly from Morgan Stanley. Emmet, please go ahead.

Emmet Kelly

Yes. Good morning, everybody. And thank you for taking my question. So my question is on the guidance, in particular, for the free cash flow for March 2023. So when I look at your Q4 numbers and your H2 numbers, you clearly finished the year quite strongly. You've got revenue growth of 9% in Q4, and you've got EBITDA growth of roughly -- EBITDA growth of roughly 6% to 7% in the second half of the year. However, when I look at your free cash flow guidance for March 2023, and if I take the midpoint of the guidance, it basically implies negligible kind of free cash flow growth year-on-year 2023 over 2022. So can you run me through maybe some of the building blocks on the free cash flow guidance for this financial year, maybe referring to top line costs, lease costs, cash taxes, et cetera? Thank you very much.

Vivek Badrinath

Sure. I'll turn that over to Thomas.

Thomas Reisten

Yes. Thank you Vivek eventually [ph]. So I mean, let me start. I mean, overall, the revenue growth, I think that turns obviously for the next year. I think the key elements, Emmet, really around the EBITDA and understanding the EBITDA growth year-on-year in that context. So there, what we have already said at the third quarter results is really that we are overall investing into future growth and continue to invest into future growth. So that's two elements.

First of all, certainly, the topic on -- that we have now layered on top the 1&1 deal. So for the 1&1 deal, our landmark agreement there, the important steps that we are preparing in fiscal year 2023 for the rollout of these sites. So there are three key elements actually on the cost that you have to include in that. One being basically the EMF readiness, the mass certification, technical drawings and agreements with landlords. All of that, for all of which we have to incur both OpEx and CapEx.

So, on the OpEx side, that's an important element that actually affects the EBITDA after leases. The second point is that we continue to invest into the growth of the business into the acceleration as well not only on 1&1, but as well as for the further acceleration of the BTS program. So the advance of the revenue coming in later, we continue to accelerate here and have launched a number of programs that help us to continue that acceleration from a BTS point of view as well. So we're incurring costs on that note, too.

And the last element is we are ramping up and continuing to ramp up our people as well in order to drive both the 1&1 delivery and the acceleration of the BTS program. So if you take all of that together, the effect on EBITDA is somewhere between €10 million and €15 million, so up to 150 basis points that is actually affecting our margin for the next fiscal year that we had to take into account before that then turns into an acceleration of our margin which we, again, reconfirm our medium-term targets towards the upper end. So high 50s percentage margins is what we are confident to deliver. So in fact, what that means is for the acceleration, you've seen a bit of a shift of the phasing, but the acceleration itself will support obviously delivery of the high 50s percentage margin. Now that's on the EBITDA after leases element of the guidance. If you then look at the recurring free cash flow, that's actually a flow through a direct flow-through from the EBITDA, which obviously then as well dictates our guidance for recurring free cash flow. But just to do a bit of year-on-year comparison on that as well. We said for the fiscal year '22 guidance when we've upgraded that, that we have €15 million benefit from lower interest costs on the one hand.

And on the other hand, actually from cash tax benefits as well. We will retain these, as we've said before. But what other element to take into account is and we declared that in our release as well is that, we had a €10 million one-off cash tax benefit coming from the business, half out in fiscal year '22. So that's obviously another explanation. If you just look at that from a year-on-year perspective in terms of the phasing and the increase actually from a recurring free cash flow for point of view. I hope that answers your question?

Emmet Kelly

You bet. Thank you very much.

Thank you very much, Emmet. Our next question today comes from Andrew Lee from Goldman Sachs. Andrew, please go ahead.

Vivek Badrinath

Hi Andrew.

Andrew Lee

Good morning, guys. Hey, how are you doing? I just had a question, but you've helped us out tremendously with thinking about how inflation feeds into your business. And I just wonder if you could give us an update in what you've seen over the past month, two months in terms of your stakeholder behavior, if you've seen any shift from your – from a customer perspective of yours in their willingness to sign up to inflation contracts? Any change in demand for tower usage or in their strategic plans that you can infer from your conversations with them?

And also, from your – from a supplier perspective, have you seen any change in behavior from your landlords, as you look to do ground lease buyouts and obviously to keep down the inflation element of the pricing contracts you have? Just any shift you've seen in response to the macro environment to your stakeholders, be it customers or suppliers? Thank you.

Thomas Reisten

So -- from the – I can't say I've seen massive shifts versus the operators. They're still seeing the course they – for many of them this was the bidding of the 5G rollout. So the -- they're seeing the course because it's really a programmatic view and they need to get the rollouts done, which -- and there's a lead time. So, they don't really want to -- they're just – we haven't seen stop and go of any sort so far. I mean that's very clear. So, I'd say, staying the course because the bigger picture is return on the 5G investments that they're making and for that time is of the essence. So they're holding the course.

On inflation, we know that many of them are looking at their energy consumption, hedging etcetera, because that's where -- that's where it hits most and that obviously is an active area of collaboration with them, but that would be normal. From our landlords point of view, it's mix-bag. Yes, there is – I mean, they do see headline inflation. In some countries, that gets regulated down. In some countries, it's stabilized in the certain level. So, it's a mixed bag across Europe. Also, inflation hits people in different ways. Don't forget, we've got more than 85% of our contracts which are with single-site landlords. So, you have a very broad variety of situations.

For some people, inflation means we need more cash to take care of our expenses, which means that they are actually open to a GMVO conversation, and we've had a pretty good delivery on the GMVO side this year. Thanks to that.

And on the other hand, for others, it's a question of inflation compensation and so on. So it's -- I can't point out to an overriding macro trend flowing through our numbers on this basis. And on signing up for inflation clauses, once again, there's two sides to the coin, right? On one hand, is not having an inflation clause would seem pretty unnatural in the current context. So it's hard for a customer to have that argument that they don't want inflation clauses because it's kind of out there.

But on the other hand, we haven't had that pointed conversation that we will only sign if you take our completion clauses of course. So that's that. And then at a more general level, what we're seeing is a healthy rollout of 5G that as expected, more in terms of upgrades. We signed a very interesting program with Telefonica. I just thought I'd like that one. 1,500 sites upgrade of the path of infrastructure to support the inclusion of new equipment for 5G for their rollout. And I think that's something to watch out for because the coming two, three years are certainly going to be marked by that activity across Europe. So, I'd say that's still very much supporting our evolution.

Andrew Lee

Is that an acceleration in 5G deployment? Obviously, we've been waiting a long time to start to see an acceleration there. But is that...

Thomas Reisten

It’s steady rollout is the way to put it. They've got their plans and they're executing on them pretty actively. And you see the announcement. I mean, you see the operators across Europe. They are showing pretty significant rollout of 5G on existing footprint even compared to previous technologies. So I think it's a good -- there's a good clip there.

Andrew Lee

Thank you

Thomas Reisten

Thanks, Andrew.

Thank you, very much, Andrew. Our next question today comes from Simon Coles from Barclays. Simon, please go ahead.

Simon Coles

Hi guys, good morning. Can you hear me?

Thomas Reisten

Hi Simon.

Vivek Badrinath

Simon, hi.

Thomas Reisten

Hey good to see.

Simon Coles

Hi Thomas. I just wanted to touch on that Telefonica agreement actually because when we compare European towers to US towers, it's always perceived that they have a much better pricing structure in the US or maybe argue that they're a little bit more aggressive on pricing. So I was just wondering, what are you seeing with the upgrades to 5G? Is it bringing a material uplift to the sort of revenue per tenant that you're going to see on your footprint in Europe? And maybe, you can sort of link that into the Telefonica agreement? Because also, it would be interesting to know what sort of changes you have to make to the passive infrastructure to be able to facilitate your operators upgrading to 5G as well?

Vivek Badrinath

Well, I respond on two accounts. On one hand, this one, the Telefonica case. On the other hand, we have great CapEx to revenue that Thomas explained in a very detailed way earlier, which is the agreement that came out of the MSA revision in Germany, where we basically are looking, I think, to a more standard way in a way or at least a logical way, which is, it's for passive infrastructure, we invest and we ramp out, both for the base and for the upgrades. So, we're not in the same space yet as the Americans, I guess, where I think the commercial price book has been, I would say, evolved over a number of years. But for passive infrastructure, I think we're going to that stage where we're saying, well, we'll do the investment that you need or the improvements. Typically, what is it, could be strengthening in certain cases? Could just be because the 5G antennas require more weight or more wind load, it could be simply an evolution of the electrical supply and a modernization of it to support or new battery, extra batteries because of the consumption of the site increases. It's also -- and that's important for the future, even though it's not since today, fiberization or access to fiber. One example is the 1&1 Versatel, agreement that we've signed, which is the first non-Vodafone fiber resale contract that was achieved by which we bring the availability of fiber on those sites.

So, I'd say a bit of fiber, bit of weight, a bit of space, a bit of energy, indeed, that's work, right? And getting a high single-digit IRR on that -- in the Vodafone journey case or, let's say, service uplift for Telefonica, I think it's a very relevant direction. And it's kind of legit, right? I mean it's -- we're bidding in work. We're improving the versatility of our sites that enable operators to do more things with our sites and that creates value on the onsite. So, I think it's very natural evolution.

Simon Coles

Okay, that's great. Maybe I could ask it in a slightly different way then. So, I say Telefonica or Vodafone voting, whoever is switches out a 4D antenna and puts a 5G antenna in. Can we have like a rough rule of thumb that’s like a 10% uplift to the revenue per tenant, or is something it's too early to say or it's too many moving parts, I guess too much color there?

Vivek Badrinath

Too many variables, I would say. So, I wouldn't unless Thomas is in the mood to give -- but--

Thomas Reisten

But, I mean -- some sites, for humongous sites in the current model, if there's no investment to be done and everything fits, then it would be minimal. If it requires more heavy lifting and there's more capital, so it's still a distribution, right?

Vivek Badrinath

Yes. And that's the variability that you've been talking about, obviously.

Thomas Reisten

Yes. Yes.

Simon Coles

Okay. Had to try. Thanks guys.

Thank you very much, Simon. Our next question today comes from Georgios Ierodiaconou from Citigroup. Georgios Ierodiaconou from Citigroup please go ahead.

Vivek Badrinath

Hi, Georgios.

Thomas Reisten

Hello.

Georgios Ierodiaconou

Hi guys. good morning and thank you for taking my question. I just wanted to ask, we've already heard from INWIT about the arrangements they have with anchor tenants in using additional spectrum. Obviously, there's a lot of developments already in Spain with one of your anchor tenants and perhaps there will be more in the UK. If you could clarify what the status is of this agreements and whether there could be additional hopes that come with adding spectrum on the existing arrangements?

And if I could ask a clarification as well, and sorry to do this, but in Emmet's question earlier around guidance, you collected EBITDA and below. I was wondering if you can also comment on revenue ex-pass-through and whether energy and other services are included in the guidance we provided? Thank you.

Vivek Badrinath

Would you like to take that one first Thomas?

Thomas Reisten

Yes.

Vivek Badrinath

Just to clarify. And -- yes.

Thomas Reisten

Yes. So, in terms of guidance, all of the different lines with the exception of the CapEx pass-through is obviously included in the guidance overall. So, you've seen us indeed -- actually, that's probably a good addition now to the question -- that Emmet asked.

You've seen us having a higher proportion of revenue coming actually from other services, which is energy and other actually now line towards the end of the fiscal year. And that is -- revenue that is a bit more stable, not really growing that much. So overall, you need to take that into account when you think as well about the year-on-year revenue guidance there and actually what we have been giving in that context.

Now even underlying, you've seen our growth story. I think there's a really, really good growth on particular as well on the non-Vodafone revenue side. And we continue to accelerate the BTS rollout as well, which then has the respective effect on to the cost side. But that's I think, the key element to take into account when you look at our revenue guidance for fiscal year 2023 indeed.

Thomas Reisten

And yes, on additional spectrum. So short answer is in our current model, it comes in indirectly because it's typically loading charges for bigger antennas, if you have antennas or for wage as you go out of this configuration. So it's typically an ad hoc and material-based -- bill of quantities type of based billing that would come through. So it's not an automatic ad spectrum, get this fee type of deal in the current contractual construct that we operate under.

Do I think there's directionally something to think about? I think you're right. I think what investors looked at is right is that indeed, as you look at more spectrum coming in, you could try to, let's say, average it out to make it simpler to contract with operators. But I would say it's not in -- our current contractual frameworks do not cover that. They cover it through boxes and equipment multiplied by a number of sites, not through just direct proportionality to spectrum.

Georgios Ierodiaconou

Thank you.

Thomas Reisten

That makes sense? Makes modeling actually.

Thank you very much, Georgios. Our next question today comes from Fernando Cordero Barreira from Santander. Fernando, please go ahead.

Fernando Cordero Barreira

Hello. Thanks for taking. Can you hear me?

Thomas Reisten

Yes. Very well. Thank you.

Fernando Cordero Barreira

Okay. Perfect. Okay. Thank you for taking my questions. Its going to be a quick one. Just looking to the performance in full year 2022 in terms of the tower count. We have seen the 500 new sites into the year with the tower count basically stable. It implies that on top of the commissioning product or plans or in Spain, it means around 300, 100-something rounding sites that have been the commission. Should we assume going forward that this number is going to be quite recurring? What is your view on that going forward?

Thomas Reisten

Just take the portion of it.

Vivek Badrinath

Exactly. So one month to take into account is the decommissioning program that we have in Spain, we have a similar or very similar one as well as in Portugal, I think take into account the numbers you're quoting are too high for a recurring effect as a consequence. Now is there a recurring effect that you are some decommissioning happening? I mean when the landlord moves aside or doesn't want to have a site anymore, yes, but it's significantly lower than what you are actually quoting because you take the Portugal leaseback into account as well.

Fernando Cordero Barreira

Okay. Can you quantify, sorry, how much is the Portuguese impacting there?

Vivek Badrinath

I don't think we have explicitly quantified that. So -- but we can come back to you whether this is possible.

Fernando Cordero Barreira

Okay. Fair enough.

Vivek Badrinath

It is also many...

Fernando Cordero Barreira

Yes. Many thanks.

Thomas Reisten

Okay. Well, let's say Spain and Portugal…

Vivek Badrinath

Yes.

Thomas Reisten

Spain and Portugal, it's the biggest part of other..

Vivek Badrinath

Exactly. Spain and Portugal is by far the biggest part of the sold decommission.

Fernando Cordero Barreira

Okay.

Vivek Badrinath

Sorry.

Operator

Akhil Dattani

Hi, morning.

Vivek Badrinath

Hi Akhil.

Thomas Reisten

Hi.

Akhil Dattani

So just I had a question as a follow-up to your announcement today around Jodi and the shift in your business model. I just wondered if you've already finalized who this -- how was it going to be with. So can you give us any color of the towers? How much is with Deutsche, how much is with MTI? Don't know if you're at that point yet in those agreements, whether they're not yet finalized?

And then I guess it's a sort of broader conceptual question linked to that, which is AMT has also announced a relationship with 1&1 now. And Cellnex has highlighted that one of the reasons they're interested in buying Deutsche’s towers is because they see opportunities with 1&1. So I guess I just would be keen to understand how you think about that relationship, the competition for towers there? And is that part of volume? Is this a route to try and accelerate your relationship with 1&1 to make sure you cement the lion's share of that opportunity? Thanks a lot.

Vivek Badrinath

Yeah. So first of all, we don't -- the split is not computed yet.

Thomas Reisten

No, it's a tower-by-tower decision that we're taking, right? So it's really about the ideal location that you are identifying when you obviously have a surging and then you identify the right location there. So it could be one player or the other. Obviously, there's a time in advance that you know that, because it takes time to deploy this. But if you follow-up on what I said earlier, actually, the pacing overall probably is the same on the BTS and similar on the phasing of then as when this co-location element of it.

Vivek Badrinath

And yeah, and then as regards to 1&1. Look, yeah, the -- we've contracted 3,800 up to 5,000. They need more than that. So the -- and so they're looking for other sources. What I would say is that our active work with them, we signed early compared to others. And I think that's good, because it allows us to have the dialogue on those sites, which are, I would say, the most convenient to co-locate on and that's something we're obviously -- we don't want to with the head start that we got. So that's obviously what we're doing.

So I would say that's our approach to this, which is let's try to give them sights that we can turn on as fast as possible because -- and as efficiently as possible because that's been our interest and their interest, because it gets the rollout done.

They -- and so we've engaged with them on -- we are engaged with them on an operational basis with their suppliers, with our content and so on. And I think that's certainly what the card we're playing, which is to be early with the customer, close to them, understanding them well and maximizing the throughput of this co-location program.

Akhil Dattani

And can I just clarify, if you haven't finalized the relationships with the tower counterparties in terms of allocating, which sites you're using and the agreements, how can you know the economics. Can you maybe just help us understand like how can you get knowledge on the economics if you haven't done, please?

Thomas Reisten

Yeah. So I mean the rationale behind that or the reason behind that rather is that these are existing relationships where we very well know the economics of these deals. So the change is actually that we now, instead of this being a key pass-through or by an active the service on behalf of Vodafone, we actually now incur the CapEx that is related to making these sites fit for the incremental tenancy. And we actually have this now as a commercial model rather than the commercial model that actually is a bias towards actually our customer, our wildcard customer. So we very well know and have these relationships in commercial models…

Vivek Badrinath

Yes, we have that.

Thomas Reisten

Yes. So change in how you treat that, you commercialize them basically.

Operator

Luigi Minerva

Yes. Good morning, Vivek and Thomas. Can you hear me?

Vivek Badrinath

Hi, Luigi. Good to see you.

Thomas Reisten

Hi, Luigi. Good to see you.

Luigi Minerva

Yes. Thank you very much. I have -- if I may, a follow-up and then a question. So the follow-up is going back on this, 1,200 sites in Germany, so this change in the business model. I mean going back to the explanations from Vivek, I suppose you can always make a point that there are existing sites where you can negotiate access in a less capital intensive way and achieve an NPV-neutral outcome.

So I suppose what we are seeing today is just like a temporary option that you are exploring or temporary change in strategy that you are exploring because of the demand, because of the supply shortage or we should expect actually this to become more structurally part of your strategy and therefore, we should expect more of this in the future?

And the question, hopefully, is an easy one. I know that -- well, it was mention that as part of the ETI RBN [ph] changes, Vantage would have to give its consent on the transfer of shares from ETI RBN. I was wondering what are your views about that? Thanks.

Vivek Badrinath

Okay. So on the first one, it was enough, it's -- you need to go back to the searching question. It's -- at the end and above, don't know where do you need coverage. So then when you walk -- and at this point, Vodafone has looked at its coverage requirements. And when we mapped it against what was available, both in terms of land opportunities for us to build -- to do build-to-suit or existing sites when you had a site in net searching that actually had the technical characteristics for the coverage. We said, well. We said together with Vodafone, well, actually it makes just as much sense to go on an existing site and duplicating that investment is not very optimal. So let's not do it.

So that's how we created this optionality contractually. So indeed, as we said, and then it's the commercial, the NPV neutrality was part of, of course, the boundary conditions of making that into a variance compared to the other way of building build-to-suit, which is in our 5,500 commitment, which remains unaltered, okay? So that's -- Luigi, as you say, it's kind of a way to do shift that we've implemented.

Will we do more of this? At this point, look, outside Germany, the BTS commitments that we have are of a smaller magnitude even proportional to the country, because I think the coverage requirements in Germany are significantly higher. So I'm not sure that the big read across is necessary on that.

Thomas Reisten

And they don't change. The 7,100 is the 7,100. This is a change in up to 1,200 of how we actually deliver this. I mean, ultimately, I think the alternative to it just as you were saying, if you look into searching and you would have to build a site next to a site that is already existing, obviously, the economics and the future potential of such a site is actually then limited because you're losing one potential customer who already has that site at a minimum. In some cases, that customer might already have a second tenant. So the question is then as well economically, the alternative it could even have been worse. So I think this is a really good win-win situation NPV neutral.

Vivek Badrinath

And as far as the TIM Ardian transaction is concerned, well, first of all, we – I mean TIM is a very important customer of INWIT. So I think it's important that they're able to do what they need to do for their success. And we're reviewing the situation currently just to make sure that, it fits with our requirements. But I mean, we're not – I mean, it's – it's a transaction that is relevant. We have a lot of respect for both parties TIM and Ardian so nothing uncomfortable there. They're normal conversation.

Luigi Minerva

Great. Thank you so much.

Vivek Badrinath

Analysis, not conversation, but more analysis on that subject.

Thomas Reisten

Thank you, Luigi

Luigi Minerva

Thanks.

Operator

Nick Delfas

Yeah. Hi. It's Nick Delfas. So just a quick one, I don't think I understood exactly, what you are intending – what you're expecting the ground leases to increase by in FY 2023 in terms of inflation and how that's calculated. So I think you said that, it's a wide range of outcomes. But in aggregate, how much do you think the ground lease inflation net of ground lease buyouts, how much do you think that's going to go up? Thanks.

Thomas Reisten

Thank you, Nick. I mean, yes, we haven't disclosed that and we won't disclose it as a specific. But obviously, I mean, within the guidance that we have been disclosing in terms of EBITDA after leases, this is an important element. Just to reassure you as well, I mean, the success of the GLBO program that we have seen in this year already and remember we are in the acceleration phase of the GLBO program has already very positively contributed to moderating any inflationary pressure actually in this year.

So, we are confident that, for the next year, with this acceleration having happened and continuing to happen into the next year that there's an even higher proportion of the GLBO program positively impacting any inflationary pressure. So, that's important to note. I mean, this is really measurable already in our fiscal year 2022 results, albeit, we haven't particularly in detail explained or disclosed actually how much of that, but it's a measurable positive impact.

So that then means that, overall, taking into account the investment costs that, I've explained earlier to do the acceleration on the 1&1 deal, to continue to accelerate the preparation on the 1&1 deal and the acceleration on the BTS program plus the further FTE buildup us having been very successful on the maintenance cost to moderate cost increases and being confident to moderate inflationary pressure from a ground lease point of view as well that we have issued the guidance as you've seen for the fiscal year 2023.

Nick Delfas

And just to be clear, because obviously, you've got to put single landlords. Is there a particular date that most of them operate using CPI? Is it always April 1, or is it a variety of dates through the year?

Vivek Badrinath

It's the variety.

Nick Delfas

Okay.

Vivek Badrinath

Yeah, yeah, yeah. No, absolutely. It's a variety of dates.

Thomas Reisten

Could be anniversary.

Vivek Badrinath

It could be -- I mean, basically calendar year topics, it could be just whenever actually the lease has been starting. It depends a bit on country to country as well when -- how the distribution of these anniversaries has actually happened, but -- or would be happening forward-looking. So it's really a mixed bag.

Nick Delfas

Okay. Thanks very much.

Operator

Usman Ghazi

Hi, everyone.

Vivek Badrinath

Hey, Usman.

Usman Ghazi

Hey. I've got just one question, please. Just on -- going back to the revenue growth guidance. And I just wanted to understand here that I mean, obviously, the guidance is for a range of 3% to 5% top line growth. You just exited FY 2022 with 4.6%, FY 2021 pro forma was roughly 3.6%. The Q4 run rate has shown a decent acceleration and you do well north of the guided range and obviously be any headwinds from the Telefonica network rationalization that you were seeing in FY 2022 and not going to repeat in FY 2023. This is in Germany, I'm talking about. So I mean, what are the headwinds that you expect to be seeing to get you towards the kind of lower end of the 3% to 5% in FY 2023. Just wanted to make sure that this is kind of -- if it is conservatism on your part, then it would be good to know or if there are headwinds that we are not aware of as an analyst? Thank you.

Vivek Badrinath

Yeah. No, just I think it's worth passing it onto Thomas. Just some of them are not -- those increases are not quite linear. So that's one of the items. And then you'll be lapping some pretty strong quarters in the past. So I wouldn't take the last few trends as the direction. So I think need you to smooth these things out a bit, but maybe Thomas can give some color to that. Yeah.

Thomas Reisten

Yeah, yeah. So I mean the first thing to say in that context is you should really look a bit more at the year-on-year, in particular, since the quarterly year-on-year are comparing this to the pro forma results last year. Now overall, indeed, as Vivek is saying, we'll be lapping towards the second half of next year of fiscal year 2023, pretty strong growth quarters. There is as well a bit of a need back in the fourth quarter for this -- for the last fiscal year, fiscal year 2022 of revenue catch up, in terms of revenue assurance programs, et cetera, that we are running in order to obviously be really in line with our billing estimates and billing actually towards the end of the year. So overall, that is why from a year-on-year perspective, we are confident to achieve between 3% and 5% towards fiscal year 2023 guidance in terms of revenue.

Usman Ghazi

Right. Okay. Maybe can I just follow-up and just to remove any doubt. So Sigfox has been reported to be in some financial difficulty. And I don't know how accurate this is in the trade press that we read, there have been some comments about the company's sale or being a financial difficulty. I know you've signed an IoT, extensive IoT agreement with them. I just wanted to make sure that there is no issues there regarding [indiscernible].

Vivek Badrinath

No. What -- there are two things. I mean, we obviously follow this pretty carefully. First thing to note is that Sigfox in its current model has -- its a technology provider, who licenses his technology to network operators per country. And we contracted those network – Sigfox network operators in the countries, and they're not in difficulty. They're fine, right? So from what we see today, and we contracted with the German entity, Creek entity, et cetera, and they are solvent and moving well.

Moreover, on the Sigfox side, they were under a court order process to restructure themselves. They found a buyer. The buyer is actually the former distribution arm of Sigfox in Asia Pacific, a company called UnaBiz, who know the business very well. They're very engaged owners Sigfox employee as the CEO. So we'd expect that, that should get the company back on track, which means that the technology stays invested in, which means that the network operators can continue to do their business. So I think it's all the -- I think we're -- and from a money point of view, it's not a huge quite offer or guidance something

Thomas Reisten

Exactly the risk, even if the worst case would occur actually is not significant enough in order to change any of this guidance for it.

Usman Ghazi

Great. Thank you very much.

Operator

Jerry Dellis

Yes. Good morning. Thank you for taking my question. As I look at visible offering consensus, I see – as I look at visible offer consensus into FY 2024, I think I see a revenue number of about 1150 at an EBITDA number, adjusted EBITDA number of about 637 million. So 1150 based on the midpoint of your FY 2023 guide would be about sort of 9%, 10% revenue growth out in year two. Just wondered if you could sort of let us know if you're comfortable with that sort of number. But then more generally, please, if you could let us know how you expect sort of revenue growth to sort of phase up as the investments that you're making in the year ahead that really drive that revenue crystallization into year two? Thank you.

Vivek Badrinath

Okay. So...

Thomas Reisten

It's linked to -- I mean, of course, we're investing into BTS program and a line, so that's spot...

Vivek Badrinath

So I won't comment on fiscal year 2024 guidance. At this stage, it's quite a little bit early indeed. But what I can tell you is if you take into account, again, the investment for fiscal year 2023 that I've outlined earlier, that this is going to lead since its investment in advance of the revenue growth that this is going to lead to acceleration of revenue growth into the future. So that means as well in fiscal year 2024, further acceleration of revenue growth. And that needs to happen, and we are confident that it will happen on the back of this investment and all of the other things we are doing in terms of accelerating actually from a commercial point of view, plus continuing to roll out BTS, gaining more tenants, continuing to make progress towards our goal and target we achieve or passing the 1.5x tenancy ratio. All of these things add up to us being very confident, that we can achieve our medium-term targets towards the upper end.

Remember, that's what we have changed when the 1&1 deal was announced. We changed from medium-term targets, confident to achieve to achieving actually medium-term targets towards the upper end. And that's indeed what you need to take into account, when you think about the revenue growth that over the medium-term, we actually have the mid-single-digit CAGR incorporated in that.

Jerry Dellis

Okay, very clear. Thank you.

Thomas Reisten

Okay.

Operator

Sam McHugh

Hi guys. How are you all? Just a follow-up, I guess, on some of the questions. On the €10 million to €15 million step-up in OpEx, you're talking about this year, how much should we think about carrying through for next year? Is there a bit of a step down into next year, or will you carry through the full €10 million to €15 million into perpetuity?

And then, I think maybe I heard right maybe not about tax. And you're saying that €10 million of the lower cash tax this year was a one-off and that should normalize next year? Thanks very much.

Thomas Reisten

Yeah. So first point on the OpEx, so these weaker OpEx costs in order to deliver against the 1&1 deal, that's one. So as long as we deliver against the 1&1 deal, you will have underlying, obviously, a higher OpEx investment and higher OpEx cost, obviously incorporated in that as well.

Now, the similar as long as you do have an acceleration in the BTS rollout and remember there, we've said towards the end of the fiscal year, we will actually have achieve run rate. You actually have these costs, before you have the revenue gains. And that's to act for both, 1&1 and as well, obviously, the BTS acceleration.

So -- but what does that mean? That obviously, these OpEx costs are significantly overcompensated going forward by the respective revenue coming in. So you have the positive margin gain from next year onwards and which actually then in our expectation to achieve the high-50s percentage margin will as well come in there. So the second point was...

Sam McHugh

The €10 million...

Thomas Reisten

The €10 million on the fundament cost. So, that you have understood absolutely correct. So fiscal year 2022, the €10 million one-off in that number is actually resulting from the business carve-out that are benefits from a tax point of view related to the business carve-out that we have been able to get.

The €15 million overall from the lower interest costs on the one hand and lower cash taxes is a permanent effect that we will retain. So you will see versus our initial guidance, everything is it up by €15 million in terms of the phasing, but the €10 million is a one-off effect.

Sam McHugh

Superb. Thanks Thomas.

Operator

Robert Grindle

Hello there. Good morning.

Vivek Badrinath

Hi good morning.

Robert Grindle

Hi there. Just a clarification on the 1,200 sites first. Do Vodafone's payments fall fully in line with effectively becoming a third-party rather than anchor tenant on those sites? And away from the 1,200, what are the tangible things you can do to mitigate against the supply chain constraints on the new BTS build, they seem to be more constant now rather than temporary? Thank you.

Vivek Badrinath

You do first one and I'll take the second part?

Thomas Reisten

Yes. So, I think when you want to consider what are the Vodafone's payments on these signs, they consist still of two elements then, right? So, one is the recovery, obviously, of the leases underlying, which is the original third-party that in such a situation, if Vodafone would have taken a tier side directly from one of the other players, they would have had to pay anyway, right? So, that's the first element.

The second element then is the commercialization of the CapEx spend that we in the future would be doing and incurring and not passing through, but having a commercial model on which we achieved high single-digit returns. So, that gets layered on top of that lease fee.

And that leads -- and we haven't confirmed that overall actually how much that is, indeed, but you can imagine, obviously, it gets you closer to obviously an anchor fee or you take the 9% and above below. It depends a little bit on how much you have on a site-by-site basis than as well.

Vivek Badrinath

Yes. And the other part of the question was on the--

Thomas Reisten

Actually, can you repeat that, sorry.

Vivek Badrinath

Robert, sorry. apology.

Robert Grindle

BTS supply chain, what can you do…

Vivek Badrinath

Sorry, sorry. I was just trying to put them in the right order in my head and Okay, apologies. Many things. On one hand, on the supplier side, we've made a pretty significant change in our operating model instead of doing just in time, which means basically you decide on a site, you're going to do this tower, you order it custom made for that site. We standardized the towers and hence, that allows us to put in warehousing capabilities.

What that's done -- so indeed, you're stocking up a bit more, but it allows you to be less dependent on all the steps of this chain because it requires the permit to be approved, the road to be open, the weather to be okay, the foundation to be dry. So, you're able to swap sites and increase your throughput because you can basically send a standardized tower to more locations than when it's purpose-designed for one single site. That's one of the big things that we're doing on the supply chain.

Second thing, we're, of course, signing up -- the beauty of having a very sizable BTS program is that we are able to commit volumes over a period to vendors. And that's obviously in the construction industry, it’s extremely valuable. So that's what we're doing. We're expanding the range of our suppliers and committing with the bigger volumes in exchange for stronger SLA’s.

The third thing we're doing is we're regionalizing the organization. That was a step-up we needed to do for scaling [ph] up. Basically, when we were in, let's say, in the 100 sites a year in Germany, you could run it from a central or team to across the country. Now we have the volume and the justification for having a more agile regional organization. So we're -- getting some headcount in for that, but also you're closer to the problems and the guys can go and drive to the site faster to make sure that everything gets hand out.

So it's a multi-dimension, multifaceted program that we have, which is a transformation program, which is one of the reasons for this – for this cost, because you're ramping up something to a industrial scale. But good progress on all these steps with the high motivation of the teams to get it done. Standardization is the key, regionalization is the key. I think that those are the two keywords I think that you need to keep in mind -- that's kind of the magic behind...

Thomas Reisten

And breaking the previous or some time delivery with the warehouse and construction -- which in turn office standardization is supporting...

Vivek Badrinath

Okay. I think that was the last question for today, right? So I’d really like to thank you all for your attention and your time. So you can see just as a word of closing. First full year of listed company achieved the guidance, upper end on revenue, achieve the guidance on EBITDA and upper end on recurring free cash flow. We just closed our 2023 guidance. We're making some adjustments to our MSA with Vodafone Germany with a view of delivering the 5,500 Build-to-suit with up to 1,200 in this third-party model with equivalent economics to what we had before this adaptation.

Good progress commercially, 1.04 tons of tenancy achieved in this year. So what we've been telling you since we started interacting with you and since the idea was pretty much the road that we're driving in terms of achieving the financials, putting focus on commercial, on technical execution and on the ground lease buyout program, which as well has achieved a good momentum at the end of this year. And that obviously is even more relevant in the current economic context. So thank you very much for your coverage of our activities and your attention today.