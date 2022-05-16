Photo Italia LLC/iStock via Getty Images

Another Solid Quarter; Guidance Raised Again

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) announced another solid quarter of financial performance across the board, with EPS beating expectations. Management has also again raised its full year guidance to include the acquisition of Denison Yachting, and now expects adjusted EBITDA of $230mn-$240mn [earlier $210mn-$220 mn] and EPS of $8.60-$9.00 [earlier $8.00-$8.40]. Same-store sales are expected to grow in the high single-digit range. This is the second quarter where the company's guidance has been raised, and we view this as a positive for investors.

Revenue for the company was up 34.1% YoY, driven by an 8% increase in same-store sales even as supply chain constraints impacted OEM production. Demand continues to remain strong for the company's products. Acquisitions further helped drive sales growth during the quarter, in particular for services, parts and other sales. Gross profit margin was up 530bps YoY due to a favorable product mix, dynamic pricing and higher sales of services, parts and other sales. Adjusted EBITDA was up 64.7% YoY and net income jumped 38.4% YoY. EPS for the quarter was $2.54 as compared to $1.83 in 2Q21.

The company had also announced a share repurchase program of $50mn [9% of current market cap] in March 2022. We view the results as a good reflection of management's ability to execute on its acquisition strategy as well as its ability to diversify its revenue stream towards higher-margin offerings.

On their conference call management indicated that they have enough room to grow and the current EBITDA run-rate of $240mn could exceed $275mn as synergies are realized in the next 2 years. Demand momentum has been continuing for the company and is not showing signs of a slowdown. We view both of these as positive for the company, as it sets the stage for medium-term growth in financials.

4x P/E, Share Buyback; $81 Price Target

We have revised our model to reflect the results for 1H22, management's new guidance, and share buyback. We have assumed the company completes the share buyback in FY09/23. On our new FY09/22 EPS of $8.78, OneWater Marine trades at a P/E of 4.0x which is very attractive. With its good financial performance, recent M&A activity and guidance increase, our target price for the stock is $81, which is based on a 9x FY09/22 P/E. This represents a 132% upside potential for investors.

Economic Concerns Overly Discounted

OneWater Marine's stock price has fallen 33% since March 2022, as inflation impacts consumer spending. In addition to this, the expectation of a potential recession in our opinion is impacting OneWater's stock performance, as investors expect that boat demand will fall since this is a discretionary product. While these concerns are valid, we think the stock is oversold and the issues are overly discounted at the current stock price.

OneWater Marine's management has a good track record of withstanding economic cycles and has demonstrated an ability to grow. In addition, acquisitions that help diversity away from boat sales and towards parts and finance products will help stabilize company financials. As US stock markets have done well and home prices are up, we believe this is a secular growth story even though there will be some cyclicality. Risks to our thesis include a recession in the U.S. economy, declining margins, and persistently negative free cash flows.

Conclusion: Extreme Deep Value, Multiple Catalysts

We are enthused by OneWater Marine's recent financial results as well as its ability to achieve growth, as it has done over the last 4 years. The company's focus on M&A to build scale and diversify its revenue stream towards higher-margin offerings, in particular, seems to work well. This will also help the company navigate an environment of weak consumer spending, as boats are typically luxury purchases that are driven by economic factors. This strategy will also improve margins, as was witnessed in the current quarter's results.

Trading at extremely cheap valuations, especially after the recent correction in the stock price, OneWater has an FY09/22 P/E of only 4.0x in our estimate. This, we think, gives investors a very attractive entry point in the stock especially given that the company is buying back stock. Our target price for the stock is $81, which represents an upside potential of 132%.