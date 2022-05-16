Electric Truck Maker Rivian Debuts On The Nasdaq Exchange, Nov. 10 2021 Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images News

Back in April 2019, when Jim Hackett was Chief Executive of the Ford Motor Co. (NYSE:F), the automaker invested $500 million in Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN), a startup maker of battery-electric vehicles (BEVs), then based in Michigan. The two companies were planning to develop a BEV vehicle together.

Rivian was fresh off a splashy debut a few months earlier at the Los Angeles Auto Show, where journalists heaped praise on the design of the company's R1T pickup and R1S SUV, as well on its charismatic and quotable founder, RJ Scaringe.

Ford had not declared the extent to which it was committed to an all-electric future.

Future shock

What a difference three years make: Hackett is retired and replaced by Jim Farley. Rivian's IPO soared in late 2021 and then fizzled. Ford, having lost interest in developing a vehicle with Rivian, has brought out its own F150 Lightning BEV pickup. Rivian shares, meanwhile, are languishing at about a third of their IPO value, its future threatened by supply chain snarls as well as by questionable industrywide availability of semiconductors and materials to manufacture batteries, on top of rising costs.

For a brief moment last fall, at the pinnacle of RIVN's share price runup, Ford's stake in Rivian had inflated to more than $10 billion. Rivian itself was worth more than Ford and General Motors Co. (GM) combined. But in November the Federal Reserve, worried about rising inflation, announced its intention to taper bond purchases and thereby shrink its balance sheet by $1 trillion, a move designed to raise interest rates and move toward a tighter supply of money.

Rivian's market capitalization stands at $23 billion, compared to Ford's current $53 billion.

Last week at an editorial conference held by the Financial Times, global automotive executives warned about the serious threat that the supply chain snarl poses to the rollout of BEVs. These are executives whose historic relations with suppliers and leverage over suppliers may be presumed to be much more formidable than those of startup companies such as Rivian.

Almost overnight, tech startups - including Rivian and other BEV startups worldwide - look far less enticing to investors, which brings us to the present. Inflation remains entrenched. The Fed remains poised to taper bond purchases - and the threat of an economic recession is increasing.

Get out now

Ford, which has survived its share of economic cycles and Fed contortions, has begun to unload its position in RIVN while some value remains. Ford has disclosed two sales of Rivian stock, totaling 15 million shares, leaving the automaker with a 9.7% stake worth about $2.23 billion.

This decision to unwind from Rivian should be read as a massive vote of no confidence by Ford in the newbie's future. Ford has made a tremendous bet of its own on BEVs, so its decision to sell surely reflects the nature and scope of mineral and talent shortages worldwide in the battery space and how the small and less well-capitalized companies are likely to suffer, especially in light of Fed tightening. Besides - and I'm only imagining Farley's reasoning as a relatively new CEO: Why would I want to help a company that's trying to compete against my new F150 Lightning?

To state Rivian's difficulties in a most mundane way, the young company simply may have bitten off more than it could chew. From its public debut, Rivian announced that it would bring out a pickup truck and an SUV, as well as a BEV delivery van designed in collaboration with Amazon. The company set a modest goal of producing 1,200 vehicles in 2021 at its plant in Normal, Illinois - and then failed to meet the goal with a total of only 1,015.

Unforced errors

Apart from its outsized ambitions and supply chain difficulties, Rivian also has stepped in a few cow pies that might have been avoided. As explained in the New York Times, the company failed last year to notify investors during the IPO that its chief operating officer had earlier left the company, an event that later was disclosed in the media. Then a high-profile female sales and marketing executive sued the company, saying she was fired and charging gender discrimination and the existence of a "boys club" that made the important decisions. The parade of miscues is long: In March the company, contending with rising costs, was forced to backtrack on a major price increase it announced, which had blindsided customers that had ordered vehicles at a lower price, prompting howls of protest. A rookie blunder, to be sure. Adding some sting to the embarrassment, in her wrongful-dismissal lawsuit against the company former Rivian vice president of sales and marketing Laura Schwab asserted that she had argued Rivian's prices were unsustainably low.

Founder and CEO RJ Scaringe (Rivian)

"Since originally setting our pricing structure, and most especially in recent months, a lot has changed," Scaringe wrote in an apology email to customers following the reversal. "The costs of the components and materials that go into building our vehicles have risen considerably. Everything from semiconductors to sheet metal to seats has become more expensive, and with this, we have seen average new vehicle pricing across the U.S. rise more than 30% since 2018."

Seeking redress

A new controversy erupted this week with Rivian filing a lawsuit against a supplier of seats claiming that Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (CVGI) had improperly doubled the per-unit price of the seats, in a legal action filed with a Michigan court. The supplier denies the claim.

According to The Wall Street Journal: Rivian warned that if the Commercial Vehicle Group stopped delivering the seats, the EV maker would face an imminent shutdown of its van production, which is just launching, according to the documents filed in Wayne County Circuit Court in Detroit. Rivian has an order for 100,000 vans from Amazon (AMZN), an early investor in the startup holding a roughly 18% stake.

For the time being, Amazon and another investor, George Soros, are issuing supporting statements on behalf of Rivian.

Soros Fund Management held nearly 20 million Rivian shares - 19,835,761 - as of Dec. 31 valued at $2 billion. But as of March 31, the firm added just over 6 million additional Rivian shares - 6,045,000 - according to a May 13 filing with the SEC.

Rivian may well weather its current troubles, though retail investors should think twice and three times before purchasing shares now based on the current price - they may look like a bargain but instead reflect the existential crisis the company is facing and which may yet force its sale or reorganization. Value traps got their name for a reason. George Soros and Amazon can afford a mistake on Rivian - the rest of us can't.