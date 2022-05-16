AndreyPopov/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

The Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SDEM) invests in 50 of the emerging markets' ("EM") highest dividend-yielding equities. The greatest advantages of investing in developing markets are the possibility of rapid growth and the diversification benefits that come with it. However, these markets have a set of unique risks. Most of these risks - political, economic, and currency - are resurfacing today in a number of emerging markets, putting downward pressure on EM funds.

At the same time, the Fed is launching one of the most aggressive hiking campaigns in recent history, with a highly uncertain definition of what neutral rates should be going forward. This has profound implications for emerging markets given the fact that the U.S. dollar is now becoming more attractive and acts as a vacuum of foreign capital. Historically, this has created the perfect storm in many EMs, which ultimately has led to significant financial crises as liquidity dried up.

On top of that, the risk of a global recession is now much higher than a few months ago. This is shown in the economic data across a number of both developed and emerging countries. For instance, the two largest export economies in the world - Germany and China - are seeing their new export orders in the manufacturing PMIs fall sharply. That is a sign of deteriorating global demand, which is also reflected in weak consumer sentiment data in a number of import economies such as the U.S.

For the above-mentioned reasons, I personally believe that chasing high-yielding EM stocks at the moment can turn out to be a risky strategy, especially if markets in Europe and the U.S. start providing attractive opportunities in the event of a potential crash.

Strategy Details

The Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF tracks the MSCI Emerging Markets Top 50 Dividend Index. The fund invests in 50 of the highest EM dividend-yielding equities. The fund is popular among dividend investors thanks to its attractive yield and monthly dividend payments.

If you want to learn more about the strategy, please click here.

Portfolio Composition

The index places a high weight on Materials (representing around 24% of the index), followed by Energy (accounting for 20%) and Real Estate (representing around 16%). The largest three sectors have a combined allocation of approximately 60%. The fund allocates over 30% of assets to cyclical industries such as real estate, financials, and consumer discretionary. If you add energy to the mix, over 50% of assets are highly vulnerable in the event of a global recession.

In terms of geographical allocation, the top 10 countries represent nearly 93% of the portfolio. China (including HK) accounts for 36.7%, whereas other countries such as Turkey seem to be underrepresented given the low weight (only a 4% allocation to Turkey).

~50% of the portfolio is invested in large-cap value issuers, characterized as large-sized companies where value characteristics predominate. Large-cap issuers are generally defined as companies with a market capitalization above $8 billion. The second-largest allocation is mid-cap value equities. What Morningstar considers value stocks have a ~76% weight in the portfolio, which is something I find interesting. Value stocks are generally defined as companies trading below book value and at a low price-to-earnings multiple. I think there is a very thin line between a bargain and a value trap, which makes me wonder how many of the constituents are real bargains.

The fund is currently invested in 47 different stocks. The top 10 holdings account for 39% of the portfolio, with no single stock weighting more than 6%. All in all, SDEM is well-diversified and has a very low level of unsystematic risk as a result.

Since we are dealing with equities, one important characteristic is the portfolio's valuation. According to data from Morningstar, SDEM currently trades at a price-to-book ratio of 0.83 and at a price-to-earnings ratio of ~5.6. This is extremely cheap if you compare it to developed markets, which currently trade at over 14x earnings.

Is This ETF Right for Me?

Dividend investors like SDEM because it makes monthly payments and always had a high yield, especially compared to other emerging markets ETFs such as the iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM). The TTM dividend yield now stands above 10%, and it has increased considerably since mid-2021 due to a broad selloff in emerging market equities.

The strategy has a good track record, consistently paying dividends over the last seven years. It is interesting to note that the dividend amount can be volatile, but overall, SDEM maintained an annual dividend payment close to $0.8 per share.

I have compared below SDEM's price performance against EEM over the last 7 years to assess which one was a better investment. Over that period, EEM outperformed SDEM by a ~44 percentage points margin. It is interesting to see that both SDEM and EEM delivered similar returns up until Q2 2020, when the performance spread widened once the global economy reopened.

To put SDEM's performance into perspective, a $100 investment 7 years ago in this ETF would now be worth ~$59.8. This represents a compound annual growth rate of -7%, excluding dividends, which is a terrible absolute return.

However, things start to look better if we look at total returns. Including dividends, EEM outperformed SDEM by a ~25.5 percentage points margin. Dividends definitely provide a cushion in this case, but it seems the strategy has a hard time generating positive returns over a long period of time.

Key Takeaways

The strategy provides exposure to emerging markets and has a very attractive yield. I personally think that chasing a high yield could be a risky strategy over the next couple of months. The investors that did that before the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 experienced a severe drawdown and the fund never recovered from it.

Given the fact that the probability of a global recession is now higher than a few months ago, I think a number of attractive opportunities will surface in Europe and in the U.S. in the near future that will provide a better margin of safety for long-term investors.