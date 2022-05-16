skynesher/E+ via Getty Images

Investment thesis

Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) is in my opinion the most interesting company in the boat sales industry. According to my discounted cash flow analysis, this company has a fair value of $126.70 while it is currently trading at about $60, which is why I consider this company a buy. Although the undervaluation is noticeable, I cannot consider this company as a strong buy since it is still a very volatile small-cap, so the risks associated with this investment are potentially very high.

Income and financial analysis of annual results from 2015 to date

Malibu Boats is a company that manufactures and sells sport boats primarily in North America and has been the leader in its niche since 2010. It is not a very large company; in fact, its market capitalization is only $1.2 billion, but it has very interesting income and financial values that are worth looking into.

Income statement from 2015 to date (TIKR Terminal)

As we can see from this chart, Malibu Boats' growth is steady, fast, and there is no hint of a slowdown. Since 2015, revenues have grown at a CAGR of 26.2% and net income at a CAGR of 32.5%. Moreover, although the company is growing more and more, profit margins continue to improve. The current net income is 12.5%, whereas in 2015 it was 6% - an improvement of more than 100%. However, to understand the quality of the growing net income, it is necessary to compare it with cash inflows from operating activities.

Cash flow statement from 2015 to date (TIKR Terminal)

Cash from operations has improved significantly over the years, and it has also experienced a greater improvement than net income itself: a 35.7% CAGR. Since cash from operations has improved so much, consequently free cash flow has also benefited. Finally, it is interesting to notice that in both 2020 and 2021 (years marked by the pandemic), the company continued to sell its sport boats without too much trouble. The fact that the company was able to sell even in this context, I think, is an important signal denoting a rather steady demand for its products.

Short-term and long-term solvency (TIKR Terminal)

From a financial point of view, the company has an optimal situation for both its short-term and long-term solvency. This can be practically summarized in two points:

The current ratio is above 1 while operating cash flow covers more than half of the company's short-term debts: therefore, short-term solvency is excellent.

Interest is covered 72 times by EBIT and single-year EBITDA manages to cover more than twice the company's net debt. Malibu Boats' financial structure is very healthy and not highly leveraged.

Corporate growth strategy

Malibu Boats is a company that tends to make acquisitions to improve its profitability, and in this paragraph, I will express my opinion on this. Increasing its profitability by acquiring new companies is a winning strategy when the acquired companies bring in extra value and higher profit margins. Acquiring a company is an investment that can turn out to be either a good deal or a disaster, depending on which company is acquired and at what price. Malibu Boats as of 2018 had made several major acquisitions that I personally find reasonable, and here are the main ones:

In 2017, Cobalt Boats for about $130 million, a direct competitor to Malibu Boats;

In 2018, Pursuit Boats, a well-known brand within the marine industry;

In 2021, Maverick Boat Group, a leader in the sale of fishing boats.

It can be seen from these acquisitions that the management of this company is trying to develop an almost monopolistic position: when it has the necessary liquidity, Malibu Boats is inclined to make targeted acquisitions within its industry.

What the acquisitions meant (TIKR Terminal)

But in economic terms, what have these acquisitions meant? There has certainly been an improvement in profits, but the same cannot be said of return on capital. However, since this ratio has a very high value anyway, a failure to improve it as a result of the acquisitions should not be viewed negatively, I think. It is likely that management may decide to continue this strategy in the future, and I trust their selection of companies to acquire.

Focus on Q3 2022

Q3 2022 was a success on multiple fronts for the company. Here are some of the highlights:

Net sales increased 26.0% to a record $344.3 million;

Unit volume increased 4.4% to a record 2.562 units;

Net income increased 56.1% to a record $54.8 million.

How was such an improvement possible in an inflationary environment and with a struggling supply chain? The answer lies in the words of the CEO, Jack Springer.

Our record-setting pace continues with yet another outstanding quarter with net sales growing 26.0%, net income rising 56.1% and Adjusted EBITDA increasing 39.9% compared to the prior year. Led by our operational excellence, we were able to ship more units than anticipated, in spite of the persistent supply chain challenges across the industry. At the same time, our M&A strategy proved to be a competitive advantage.

The company had already foreseen a supply chain slowdown during the pandemic and therefore acted in advance by reorganizing its operating structure to face the new macroeconomic environment. Moreover, Malibu Boats is also not experiencing the problems associated with an inflationary environment, and again the CEO expressed this clearly:

Across the board, ASPs remain elevated, led by strong consumer demand for larger, feature-rich boats. This in combination with our operational excellence has resulted in margin expansion for our business over the quarter, positioning us well to offset inflationary pressures as we move to the final months of the fiscal year.

Business risks

As interesting as this company is, there is always a component of risk in any investment. For Malibu Boats I have identified four main risks that can adversely affect this company's business.

The first risk is related to competition. Although Malibu Boats has been an industry leader since 2010, this does not detract from the fact that there are other companies that can take away its market share. Key competitors include Sanlorenzo and Bénéteau, two companies with very close market capitalization to Malibu Boats.

The second risk is related to an increase in interest rates. Since boats sold can cost up to $200,000, it is likely that a customer in order to obtain this amount will purchase the boat with financing. With rising rates due to tight monetary policy, it may be less favorable to purchase a boat with financing.

The third risk concerns a considerable increase in oil prices. With the cost of fuel increasing it will be less convenient to purchase a boat.

The last risk concerns a potential loss of about $140 million due to a legal dispute. In 2014, unfortunately, a child lost his life while boating on a model sold by Malibu Boats. After seven years, the judge ruled that the company is 25% liable for the child's death. I consider it unlikely that the company will be able to win the case, but, at the same time, the market may have already discounted this loss in the current price.

How much is Malibu Boats worth?

Any investment is the present value of future cash flows; therefore, I will use a discounted cash flow to understand what this company is worth. The model will be constructed as follows:

Free cash flow growth rates starting in 2022 are based on my assumptions. Although the company is currently growing at double-digit rates I wanted to be conservative and include 8% for the first 5 years and 4% for the next 5 years;

The net debt and outstanding shares belong to TIKR Terminal;

The WACC represents the weighted average cost of capital and takes into account a risk-free rate of 3.5%.

Discounted cash flow (Sources already cited)

According to my assumptions, the fair value of this company is $126.70, more than twice the current price. Using a 30% margin of safety, the fair value is $88.69, still higher than the current $60.

In my model I have tried to include rather conservative assumptions; therefore, based on its fundamentals this company looks like a bargain. However, since it is a company with a low market capitalization and high volatility, I would only buy this company with a very small percentage of my portfolio. The price is reasonable, but you should not overweight it.