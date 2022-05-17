Launching Dual Mind Research: Follow The Market, Get Fresh Trade Ideas Daily

RichVintage/E+ via Getty Images

Editor's note: This article is meant to introduce David Lerner's new Marketplace service, Dual Mind Research.

We've only just begun but we are already growing

We actually started the Dual Mind Research service 10 days ago in a soft launch and it's off to a great start. We provide support for a full range of traders and investors from beginners to experienced individuals.

We offer live education on how to set up equity trades, options, and more complex multi-leg trades. We started our service with the chat feature that officially starts at 8:30 a.m. but I have been available as early as 5 a.m. to 7 a.m., sharing what news I've picked up the night before and some KPI data the morning of. This week we have been monitoring the price of Bitcoin and how it is influencing the trading environment. We believe that the movement of the 10-year both the delta and the price was and still is a key to this market. We also make efforts to watch the dollar which is at a multi-decade high. A key measurement tool is the VIX. All of these factors are covered very much like sports announcers during the game.

'Over time you will see the value of identifying and surfacing new indicators, watching for a turn, and perhaps talk about other indicators you follow that are influencing traders. This is for interpreting the real-time message of the market and being able to catch a market turn, whether it's a sustainable rally, or if this is the time to start buying a retreat. What sectors are leading that day or not. Sometimes it's better to find an area that has been momentarily overlooked or a sector that has sustainable primacy, or an emerging set of stocks that may lead the market, for that week or two, and beyond. This is why I wanted to start a service like this to share the minute-by-minute data interpretation that makes the difference between creating alpha or losing principle.

It's impossible to write an article every day to chronicle what's going on in a way that my readers can take advantage of. I know this because I used to write five to six days a week, and it was just impossible to create the value I wanted to give. I ended up having to take a break from writing for Seeking Alpha to regroup. It wasn't until I decided to write a weekly analysis of my trading that I was really able to hit my stride, but I always wanted readers to know and benefit from what I was observing in the market day to day, and even hour by hour. We will be experimenting and innovating different ways to deliver our trading and investing ideas and the play-by-play nature of our coverage. Here's the basic set of services:

Long/Short Swing Trading Alerts

Daily Watchlist for High Probability Setups

Weekly Exclusive Article For Subscribers

Daily Live Chat (Pre-Market and Market open)

Google Sheet Trade Tracker

Live Stream from 9:15-10 am EST

Benefit from two active traders' thinking as the market is unfolding daily

Launching Dual Mind Research has given me the means to convey in real time where the overall market is going. Then we begin to talk about what area makes sense. Even if you're only trading technology, there are an array of subgroups to select. I also try to identify other areas outside of tech that are just starting to move. What today's market has shown us is that it's much easier to make money in a bull market. The market since November has been challenging to say the least. We're very excited to see that Dual Mind Research is already helping the members do better, including me. What set the formation of the service was meeting Serop Elmayan. We both are basically obsessed with the market, and I wanted to be able to provide as much coverage as possible. Between the two of us, we're often in the chat room as early as 5 a.m. and sometimes out to 7 p.m. or later. Our service basically starts at 8:30 but we both love it so much that he and I get there way earlier. For instance, I wake up at 4 a.m. to see how Asia is handing off our futures to the LSE. Not only that, I check in the night before to see Asia open. I appreciate Serop's youthful energy and his unique approach to the market, but his trading methodology is very different from mine. His trading tactics are eye-opening, and I'm not ashamed to say I'm learning a lot from him. Together I believe we're equipped to handle any market condition. Serop is brilliant on the short side which is great. He's called some interesting long plays as well.

