Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) has crashed. That much is obvious just by looking at the stock price action over the last six months. But even after this crash, the stock still commands a notable premium to the rest of the tech sector. The latest earnings results appear to validate that premium, as the company continues to grow rapidly in spite of macroeconomic challenges. NET offers investors a way to invest in the growth of a faster internet - an indisputably compelling investment thesis. The stock is finally buyable on a valuation basis for the first time in many years.

NET peaked above $220 per share in November of last year. The stock now stands around $66 per share.

I have covered the stock several times over the past year, including calling the stock dangerously overvalued even after the stock had already fallen significantly from the peaks. Investors often look to falling stock prices in search of value, but NET had continued to trade at rich levels. That has finally changed - the stock has fallen just enough to generate acceptable returns for prospective investors over the long term.

Did Cloudflare Beat Earnings?

NET did beat on both the top and bottom lines.

NET has a long track record of beating consensus revenue estimates.

NET Stock Key Metrics

Many companies are seeing steep deceleration in growth rates as they lap pandemic comparables. NET is not. The company grew revenues by 54% to $212 million.

In addition to strong customer growth, NET also delivered a stellar dollar-based net retention rate of 127%.

NET has also realized some operating leverage as the company saw non-GAAP operating margins turn slightly positive.

Looking forward, NET is guiding for 49% revenue growth in the next quarter and up to 46% revenue growth for the full year. Full year guidance of $959 million is a significant increase over past guidance for $931 million. NET expects to operate at non-GAAP operating margin break even for the full year.

While many companies are using the Russia-Ukraine war, rising interest rates, or inflation as reasons to cut guidance, NET has shown that its business will continue to grow like a weed.

Is Cloudflare A Profitable Company?

NET is profitable on a non-GAAP basis, but non-GAAP adjustments include adding back equity-based compensation. On a GAAP basis, NET lost $41 million in the quarter, or 20% of revenues. That said, tech companies have inherent operating leverage due to being able to sell the same product to every customer. One could expect the top tier companies (NET is certainly top tier) to be investing heavily in future growth. That growth investment shows itself on the income statement through elevated employee expenses (like R&D) - it arguably does not make sense to punish such companies for being able to invest high amounts of capital at high returns (and for that matter being willing to invest high amounts of capital at high returns).

Instead, one should consider the long-term profitability structure as that would give a better indication of how to analyze the current valuation. NET has guided for at least 20% non-GAAP operating margins.

Is Cloudflare Stock Overvalued?

Likely due to its perennially rich valuation, the average Wall Street rating is only 3.79 out of 5.

The average price target of $112.60 per share represents around 70% potential upside.

I suspect that price targets remain high as some analysts may eventually adjust their targets lower to reflect the declining valuations across the tech sector.

What Is Cloudflare's Long-Term Outlook?

NET is now trading at 23x 2022e sales. That might not seem like a real discount and that’s true. Many tech companies are trading at single digit price to sales multiples, making NET’s valuation look more than healthy. Yet unlike the average tech company, NET has a growth story that is both easy to understand as well as being powered by secular growth tailwinds. We can see below that NET is projected to grow at a very rapid pace over the next decade.

Those estimates look overly optimistic, I’ll make some adjustments in a moment. But the idea looks justified: NET is the top operator in content distribution, meaning that it is powering a faster internet. NET benefits as more people use the internet and demand faster and faster service. NET has created a global network across over 270 cities and 100 countries.

This is significant because a larger network enables NET to provide faster service relative to competitors. That faster service enables NET to earn more customers which in turn gives it more capital to invest in even better service. There is a clear positive feedback loop at play which in part helps to explain why NET has been able to sustain rapid growth rates even as competitors like Fastly (FSLY) have seen growth rates slow considerably.

Is NET Stock A Buy, Sell, or Hold?

Let’s now return to the discussion of valuation and we’ll start by adjusting forward estimates. Consensus estimates are calling for meaningful acceleration in growth rates, which, while possible, is arguably quite unlikely. I assume NET sustains 30% compounded growth from 2025 to 2030. That would place 2030e revenues at $8.1 billion. The stock is currently trading at 2.3x that estimate. NET may see some dilution between now and then, but the company is already operating at break-even on a non-GAAP basis and has $1.7 billion of cash versus $1.4 billion of convertible notes. $1.3 billion of the debt is attributable to the 2026 notes which carry a 0% interest rate and are convertible at a price of $250.94 per share (net of capped call transactions). That means the debt effectively acts like 0% yielding debt over the next four years, giving NET a strong balance sheet in the meantime. Due to the attractiveness of NET’s business model, I could see the stock commanding at least a 2x price to earnings growth ratio (‘PEG ratio’). I expect NET to materially outperform guidance of 20% long-term operating margins, achieving 30% net margins instead. Assuming growth slows to a 20% rate by 2031, I could see NET trading at around $344 per share by 2030, representing a price to sales multiple of 12x 2030e sales and potential annual returns of 20% over the next nine years. That kind of return potential is what I was seeing from other stocks prior to this crash, which may make some investors wonder if it is still attractive amidst the crash. Yet NET deserves to trade at a premium to the average tech stock due to the attractive secular growth story. I do not see great risk to the underlying business, but a significant risk remains valuation. If NET were to trade in-line with tech peers (or tech stocks continue crashing), it could see its PEG ratio drop to 1x or lower, suggesting another 40% downside. There is no one exact fair value for the stock - instead there is a highly subjective fair value range, thus investors need to be prepared for stock price volatility even if there should be less volatility in the underlying fundamentals. Whereas NET can be considered a lower risk growth story, the stock’s valuation may make the stock still a higher risk name over short-term time periods. I rate the stock a buy as the long-term view is presenting stellar return potential.