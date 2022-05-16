Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (MMP) Presents at 2022 EIC Investor Conference (Transcript)

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) 2022 EIC Investor Conference Call May 16, 2022 2:20 PM ET

Aaron Milford - CEO

James Carreker - U.S. Capital Advisors

James Carreker

Good afternoon, everyone. My name is James Carreker. I'm an Equity Research Analyst at U.S. Capital Advisors. Joining me today, Aaron Milford, CEO of Magellan Midstream.

Magellan Midstream operates, I believe, the largest refined products network in the United States, really focusing on kind of the middle third of the continent. They also have a significant number of crude oil assets, including ownership into crude oil pipes out of the Permian Basin, one out of the DJ Basin and a significant crude export facility in Houston.

We like Magellan stock. We have an overweight rating on it, $57 price target. I'd say the two key things that we continue to appreciate from Magellan is one, the stability of their earnings and cash flows, and their consistently high corporate returns. If you look at their return metrics, they consistently rank at the top or at worst, second best in terms of…

Aaron Milford

We’re at the top, James.

James Carreker

It varies from year-to-year. It's always one or two. They consistently deliver on the money that they spend and return that to shareholders.

So, with that out of the way, I guess, I'll ask you, as the new recently installed CEO to maybe give us a little few minutes on your background, your history at Magellan, and any interesting projects or roles that you've had in your career?

Aaron Milford

Sure. So, one of the questions I think everyone we've heard several times in this conference is what's going to change now that I'm a CEO, and I can proudly say not much, if anything. I've been with the Company for 27 years. I was the CFO, the COO, and now the CEO. I feel very humbled to do that. But I've been around for the entire ride. I've seen what we've done, what's worked; in some cases, what hasn't worked, which going back to the returns, hasn't been a lot of things, which I'm very grateful for. So, the way we go about our businesses isn't changing.

The second question I always get is, folks will look at my bio, and they'll see that I used to spend a lot of time in business development. And they think that means that now I'm in this role, we're going to turn into an M&A machine. We're not. The M&A process we used back then is the same M&A process we'll use going forward. If it makes sense, we're happy to look at it. But those are two things. It's like what's going to change? Are you guys going to go out and try and buy everybody? And the simple answer to that is no and no.

So, I feel very humbled and happy to be here with you guys today. Thanks, James, for hosting this. So, I'll turn it back over to you.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - James Carreker

Yes. And I forgot to mention at the top, I think there's a function called slide-out that we're using for any audience questions. So, for those of you that would like to submit some, after we get through some prepared questions, if there's anything else you'd like addressed, use that information to submit any questions, and we can get those towards the end.

So moving on to kind of questions about the Company. I think the one thing that we get the most discussion points about is just the pricing power that Magellan has shown on their refined product pipelines. There’s big concern that over the next 30 years gasoline demand is going to go away. And how do you maintain that pricing power in that sort of scenario. And the frequent comparison is, if you look at all the pipelines that were built in the Permian, the growth didn't materialize as quickly as expected. And so, it becomes a big knife fight on the rates. But you guys seem comfortable projecting 3% to 5% increases in your average tariffs for the long term. So, maybe can you talk a little bit about why it's not an apples-to-apples comparison and why you can continue to enjoy that pricing power for years and even decades into the future?

Aaron Milford

Happy to. So, I think, where I would start is there's a big difference between the crude oil industry and the refined products industry. I think we have to start there to understand why our refined products business is different from and in some cases, has more sort of franchise value to it, overall. And that is on the refined products side, it is a demand pull system. If you look at the areas of the country we serve from Houston, as far north, as Fargo, North Dakota, technically as far west as El Paso, and basically everywhere in between, if you look at those areas of the country, the demand for refined products is the demand for refined products.

So, whether it's 1 million barrels, 8 million barrels, whatever the demand is, we're the cheapest, safest, cleanest way to get those fuels into those markets. So, that demand pull creates a stability or a franchise value to our refined products business. Combine that with the fact that we're connected to 50% of the refining capacity in United States. So, if you take that breadth of supply that we have and you look at that network of the pipeline we have, it's not a point A to point B pipeline. You can put barrels in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and 20 minutes later, pull out barrels in Florida, and Fargo, North Dakota.

We don't have to actually ship the barrels that way at that moment. So, think about that network effect of our refined product system, combined with that demand pull and that supply diversity. When you put all that together, what it really means is it has a lot of value to our customers in terms of optionality what they can do with our system. So that's the description of the refined products business.

Now, let's move to the crude oil side for a moment. The crude oil business is much more of a point A to point B business. It's from the Permian to Houston, from the Permian to Corpus. The products we're moving are fairly fungible. And there's not that same network effect, so to speak, right, if you're trying to move it from point A to point B.

So, when you look at ways that you're trying to differentiate yourself, it's more difficult to differentiate your service in the crude oil space than it is in the refined product space. We're differentiated because of the service we provide, not because of just the steel that we have in the ground or the refined products. So, if you compare those two environments, it created a situation where the knife fight, as you described it in the Permian was easier to sort of -- it happened because you were less differentiated overall among all the service providers.

When you go to the refined products space, that knife fight, we don't think has the same potential, because of the service that we're providing. A competitor may come in and want to build a pipe from point A to point B. But if they're really going to try and take volume off of our system, they have to be able to get to point A, B, C, D, E, and F, because that's what we're offering. We're offering all of that, not just point A to point B.

So, we it's just the less, it's just a higher barrier to entry we have. We're much more differentiated. We think that differentiator essentially translates into the ability, so long as we're providing value to our customers to increase prices, as or should declines in product happen through time, which I don't know if any of you all saw the Analyst Day, we think is a lot longer in the future than what most people probably think. But should that happen and we get into that secular decline mode, we don't think it moves into a knife fight, because we're differentiated. As long as we stay focused on the value to our customers, which I think is still quite high, we should be able to raise our prices with inflation and be able to offset that volume decline such that our financial performance is really stable, and potentially getting better.

Does that answer your question?

James Carreker

It does. And it's been very recently that you've had your Analyst Day, but I suppose there's nothing that's happened in the last two months to try to change that long-term outlook where, one, we don't think there's any declines for the next 10 years. Two, if there are declines, 20, 30, beyond that, they're going to be manageable at very low levels every year. Right?

Aaron Milford

Right. If it's anything, it's a very slow, systemic decline. And what's happened over the last couple of months actually is whatever period of time we're here, how long we thought the transition was going to take is not longer. I do believe that. It's not -- it's shifting up into the right, in terms of ultimate demand and then actually how long the transition may take. We can debate whether that's good, bad or indifferent. For our business, it's good. And if anything else, I think it's just showing the uncertainty of this transition. And the pace that people think the transition can occur at is likely slower than what most think.

James Carreker

And I guess, people are finding it out the hard way now, as we see lots of articles and people just seeing the pump -- prices have pumped these days. You’re also seeing sort of record low levels of refined product inventories. Can you talk about, are you seeing that on your system? Does that have effect on your business? And what's driving this? And is there anything happening to correct it, I guess, in real time, what we're seeing?

Aaron Milford

So, let's start first with the topic of demand destruction. As we look at our volumes today, it's hard for us to really put a finger on anything that would indicate to us that we're seeing any material demand destruction in our part of the world. We're just not seeing it. I think what that shows is if you look back through time, gasoline demand, in particular, has proven to be very resilient to, quote unquote high prices at the pump. And even at today's prices, at least for gasoline, you can go back ‘08 and ‘09 where you saw some higher prices. And the demand is fairly inelastic. It doesn't respond immediately.

So, it's something that if there's going to be a real demand response to the price, it's likely to occur over a longer period of time as people make those decisions to actually change their behavior. For instance, today, if you woke up and you didn't have any gas in your car and you had to go to work, and it costs $5. What are you going to do? You're going to go out and spend the $5, most likely, just like you did the day before the last time you filled out, you’re going to fill car, you’re going to go to work. The question becomes, at what point does that behavior actually change? And we think that behavior is pretty sticky or inelastic overall to gas prices. So, we haven't seen a lot of what -- anything that I would say is indicating demand destruction. That's gasoline.

Now let's talk about inventories and diesel. So, gasoline inventories are fairly normal in our system at the moment. We're entering the summer driving season. But as we sit here on gasoline right now, they're fairly normal. Distillate or diesel is really tight. But it's been tight for a long time. This is not a new phenomenon. Diesel has been very tight from an inventory perspective for some time. Our system is no different.

So, we'll have to see how that plays out. In terms of what's going to change it, a lot of our refining customers are already doing what they can do to increase the diesel yields of their refineries. They have a certain amount of flexibility where they can preference gasoline over diesel. There's a limit to that. It's not unlimited. You can't do that at infinitum. But within the limits they have in each of the refineries, they’re certainly preferencing diesel over gasoline today, and that will continue. But they're already running probably at 90% utilization, some are running higher than that. So, if you look at just the supply side of things, the refiners are already preferencing diesel as much as they can. They're already running at a pretty high utilization rate. So, I'm not sure there's a real quick or easy fix on the diesel side.

James Carreker

Is there anything in terms of or that we're experiencing higher refinery turnarounds? If you look at the EIA data on refinery utilization, it's high. But it's not as high as it's ever been.

Aaron Milford

That's true.

James Carreker

And you would think that the economics would support kind of record utilization right now. Is it -- will we get there, or is it a matter of so many of these facilities got into disrepair not being needed during COVID? And they're not ready to produce at those previous levels or any thoughts on that?

Aaron Milford

I don't think that's the case. We can certainly take utilization higher than where we're at right now. Real question is, is it going to be as -- if you increase that utilization, do you also increase in particular your diesel yield enough where it's going to matter over the short run? Refiners are very resilient, and they know how to run their business. So, they'll find a way to get the maximum diesel they can. And they'll certainly get the utilization out of the refineries that they can get.

So, I don't think I would look at sort of some latent disrepair causing utilization problem. I think it's just -- takes a little time for them to respond.

James Carreker

And are you also seeing more, in particular diesel, hit the export docks, and go over to Europe as their shortages continue versus coming into your system, filling up your inventory levels?

Aaron Milford

Yes. Certainly, if you look at the Gulf Coast in particular, the refiners there have a choice. They sell their diesel in the United States, or they put it on a vessel and ship it to the world. And they're driven by what makes the most sense for them, economically and otherwise. And right now, there is a tremendous pool of diesel to leave the United States. So, that's part of the equation. But it's not a new phenomenon either. And we may do a different sort of at a higher absolute level today. Certainly refined product exports are higher today than they’ve been maybe ever or a very long time, diesel being a dominant piece of that. But we've exported diesel out of our assets to Europe and around the world for a very, very long time.

James Carreker

Thank you. So, switching gears a little bit, another frequent discussion point around Magellan and you guys have talked about it a lot is, is a potential Longhorn reverse and currently include service from the Permian to the Gulf Coast, the potential potentially exist, reverse that put it into refined product service. I think at your Analyst Day you said you might have a clearer view on the potential for that project by year-end. Are there specific third-party actions or customer actions that you're looking for, to give you that clarity, to give you a better sense of whether or not that's a feasible project?

Aaron Milford

Yes. So, Longhorn, as you mentioned in crude oil service today, as a valuable business today. It's 70% contracted. It's running a pretty good volume of crude oil to Houston today. So, what we have is valuable. The question is if we reverse it and do something else with it, could it be more valuable? One of the first steps in us making that decision or thinking about that, what really is the demand? If we were to reverse it, say for instance, into refined products, you may recall, it used to be in refined products. And before we converted it to crude, its current service, it moved refined products from Houston to El Paso. So, the idea is, if we were to reverse it back into the refined products, we're just going to go back to what it was doing before. But we need to know what the demand, what -- how much volume is really needed we wanted out in the El Paso area.

So, we have an open season going on right now. We're assessing the interest in some additional capacity to El Paso. We don't have to reverse Longhorn in order to do that. But it allows us to have conversations and really get a sense for what is the demand to move more barrels west? And that's first step. How much demand is there really for barrels to get El Paso. And for us, it's maybe thinking, well, El Paso is not growing that fast. Well, for us, El Paso is a gateway. We move barrels to El Paso and then from El Paso, we can move it to Mexico, we can move it into Arizona, we can move it into Mexico. So, that's a gateway point for us. When we say El Paso, it's not just the local demand there, it's where else it may go. And if it goes beyond El Paso, it would require some assistance or help or access to third-party pipes in order to move in places like Arizona. We have an interconnection with a third-party pipe and the product in Arizona.

So, the hope is that we'll get a sense for what really is that demand in all those different markets and does that justify then reversing Longhorn to meet that demand? And if we did all of that, are those economics robust enough to overcome the crude business that we have today, which sits and looks a lot better today than it looks even three months, six months ago. So, that's the equation. What is the demand, and is it valuable enough to offset the opportunity cost or are we able to retain enough value in the crude business that it makes economic sense for us, but that's simple.

James Carreker

I think one of those third party pipes goes all the way out to California. So, is that a potential pathway for potentially reversing this as you go to El Paso, but somebody takes it all the way out, out to the West Coast?

Aaron Milford

Well, that's probably a lot further down the road and that's probably a question for somebody else in terms of how they want to run their pipelines. But, the plumbing is there at that moment. It's just a question, does the market want to operate in that way or not? But we've had this connection in El Paso. So this is not a new connection. We've had this connection for a while. We're just trying to potentially increase how much -- how many barrels can access it.

James Carreker

So, you've been evaluating this potential reversal. So, that surely means you've -- well, you've got the contracts on Longhorn, as you mentioned, with an average of about six years remaining. So, A, what happens to those? Is there any restrictions and moving those off of Longhorn? And then, B, if there aren't, they surely got to find a home. You'd be responsible for still transporting that crude. So, how do you go about that? How do those conversations go? Is there an appetite for another pipe to take those volumes off of Longhorn?

Aaron Milford

Well, the short answer is we'll see. For us, we also have -- there's two sides to that. Yes, we have commitments in our pipes, but there are customers behind those commitments. And those customers depend on us to get their crude oil from the Permian to Houston. And we want to make sure whatever it is that we do that that's not interrupted. We want to make sure the customers are in a place where they can continue to clear their crude as they want to. So, there's a whole host of conversations that have to happen around what would we do? What can we do? What our customers may be like to see? And we don't have all that worked out. You're right. That's something that has to be worked out, at least to some degree before we reverse Longhorn.

James Carreker

And I guess, you have some of those conversations, does it say anything about what the market is anticipating for long-term? The Permian base is spread to be for crude oil. It's plus or minus $0.50 today? It's been $10 and $20 previously. What is the market thinking that that eventually goes to once we get a couple of years of production growth out of the Permian?

Aaron Milford

Well, certainly more bullish today than it was, as I said, even just a few months ago. I think if you look at forward curves, we're in the sort of low $0.40 range today on the differential between Permian and Houston, which is what really drives the economics for Longhorn and other Permian pipes. If you look at some of the projections, you can go over $1, $1.25, $1.50…

James Carreker

Time frame on those?

Aaron Milford

What’s that?

James Carreker

Do you have a time frame..

Aaron Milford

No, I don't. If you look at the forward curve, I think they would say 2023, late 2023. But forward curves are wrong, we all know that. They’re wrong every time. But there is some sort of tailwind or some optimism about what those differentials are going to do. Obviously, if we're becoming more optimistic, that means wherever we may try and move our crude towards, they may be more optimistic, too, they're going to fill up. So, it may make that more difficult for us to do in the current environment. But at the same time, it also just means Longhorn is more valuable today than it may have been even three months ago. So, it's a good problem to have, frankly. Because everything I want to point out is -- the Longhorn reversal’s potential. We wanted everyone to know that we're looking at it, we don't have blinders on. But there's still a lot of questions to be answered before we would actually go do it, as we've already talked about.

At the same time, we have existing refined products pipelines to El Paso. We're working on the expansion with the open season now 15 a day. And if there's enough demand out there, there's the potential just to expand that pipe further. So, we've got a lot of options. If there's demand out west, we've got a lot of ways to get there. Longhorn is just one of those potential ways to potentially get more volume out there.

James Carreker

And I guess, as you think about, is there a production level that the Permian needs to get to when you can achieve these $1, $1.25, $1.50 type spreads that you guys think about?

Aaron Milford

Well, I think, here's how I would answer that. So, I think most of the projections I've seen on export capacity -- so if you take production from the basin, compared to pipeline export, you want to see that number getting to 80% and 85% range. And a lot of projections have the growth in the Permian, getting to that level in terms of percent of capacity the next couple of years. And if it gets to that level, well, it's not technically everything's full, you starting to get the 85% on a macro basis across the whole basin. That's starting to feel pretty full in a lot of places. So, that's what's going to drive that differential is just sort of soaking up, if you will, the excess capacity that we've had for the last several years.

James Carreker

Is there something magical about that 85%? I think some folks have talked about nameplate capacity is X, but to get to that full number, it may be more expensive, or is that why -- it's not -- you're not looking for a 100% before you get the pricing power back?

Aaron Milford

Right. It's -- you don't have to be at 100%. We operate in a lot of markets on a refined product side frankly where we're not operating at 100%. It's about the markets that you're accessing. But you're right, the closer you start getting to that true nameplate capacity of a pipeline, the marginal cost to operate or get that last 5% is very, very high to go get it. So, owners of those assets -- it starts becoming more and more expensive. And you start trying to get more into that the utilization ratios above 85%, 90% or so. So, it's just math at that point.

James Carreker

Yes. Switching back over to refined products for a minute. USDA estimates that you guys have about $300 million of revenue that's tied directly to the FERC oil index, which should give you a nice bump here on July 1. I think it's plus 9%. But I also wanted to mention that the same data for the first four months of 2022 is running at about 14%. That probably comes down a little bit in the back half of the year, but that should provide significant tailwinds into '23 and even into '24. Is that the right way to think about it? Surely you'll have some expenses that go up in this environment. But I imagine this is largely a tailwind for the next three -- two and a half to three years?

Aaron Milford

If you look at our business historically, high inflationary environment has been a tailwind for our own financial performance, primarily driven by the formula that the FERC has put together for how we change our rates. It's just formulaic in the terms of its PPI plus an adjustment that they change every five years. This formulaic and those index markets, you don't have to follow that index, but for the most part, most of us and our competitors and other operators do. Although I don't -- I can't remember a time where the index was over 14%. So, that we're in sort of uncharted territory for us. And inflationary environment is generally good for us.

We're working very hard to make sure that that doesn't -- whatever we do on the top line doesn't leak out on the expense side, too by working on optimizing our business. We will experience some inflation in our costs. We don't have any doubt about that. But what we're trying to do is manage those through optimization to try and minimize that impact, so we can get as much of that benefit as we can to fall through to the bottom line. So, if you just look historically, it’s been a tailwind.

So, that's a longwinded answer without telling me the exact number of what we may or may not do. Say that inflationary environment is generally good for a business. We think if we stay focused on the value proposition to our customers, it still gives us room to raise prices, and they still want to use our system. So, it’s a longwinded way to say, yes, we should have a tailwind.

James Carreker

I guess -- would it be reasonable to expect any customer pushback? I mean, you mentioned that you've never seen 14% before, I would think most people haven't. They may have pushed back, but is there anything they can do about it?

Aaron Milford

Well, look, even in our indexed markets, so those are the markets that the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission has deemed to be less competitive, in those markets we're obliged to follow the index. At the same time, you still have to look at the service you're providing, and those markets still have competitors in there. We're not a monopoly. We don't have the only pipe in. There are other pipes in every market that we operate in, even the ones that follow the index. So, as a result of that, we have to be reasonable about what we do and make sure that whatever we do, we can look our customers in the face and they see value in what we're doing.

So, we'll have to see how it plays out. 14% actually gets printed. I don't know what we're going to do, to be honest with you as I sit here right now. Because we'll want to balance that and make sure we're making good long-term decisions, not just a really short-term decision.

James Carreker

Does the FERC number influence how you think about adjusting your tariffs for your more competitive markets, or does it not really translate?

Aaron Milford

It really doesn't translate. I mean, the other -- so the index markets we talk about, we follow for call it roughly 30% of our volume, 70% is market driven. We can charge whatever price the market will accept, subject to shippers complaining, of course. I always like to put that in there. But we don't have to follow the index in those markets is the point. And we've often done very different things. There have been times where the index has required us to lower rates and markets, but we've actually increased them in market base rate. So there's not really a true relationship between the two, the decisions are different.

James Carreker

Okay. And then maybe one last prepared questions, and then we'll go to audience questions. Capital allocation, on your last earnings call, you indicated that generally any excess free cash flow will be used to repurchase units. I guess, any insight into how you guys think about what the intrinsic value of an MMP unit is? Is there something in particular you think the market doesn't get that you think should be out there? And why you do your stock as an attractive investment?

Aaron Milford

So, I don't -- I think what I would say is, I think there may be a misunderstanding about our terminal value. I think people understand it. So, when I say that it's not that -- I don't think everyone is a smart person that's looking at our business. For us, how we look at it, cash flow over a very, very long time horizon, and what's the discounted value o that. We can argue about discount rates, what’s private, but that's how we do it. It's not more complicated than that.

One of the ways we do that is we don't go out just a few years and put a terminal value on it. We're actually modeling what do we think demand is going to do all the way out to 2050. So, I think the disconnect may be that terminal value. In other words, depending on how you're running your model or what you're putting in there, the terminal means a lot to the present value of that unit. And if there's a disconnect, it's probably there, just logically speaking. The first few years were a pretty simple business to understand. And people I think have a pretty good view of the next few years, there's just a lot of questions about what does the long-term look like? What is the right terminal value? What is the life of your assets?

And that's the reason we spent basically an hour and a half at our Analysts Day a few weeks ago talking about subjects that impact terminal value. Because we think as you're thinking about our business, the transition to alternative forms of energy is going to take a lot longer than people think. And we think that more aggressive view is what's priced in. So, that's the difference in view probably. And as a result, even if you pick pessimistic or aggressive energy transition cases, in our view, we're still undervalued. And we want to make that case very clear. But I think it has all to do with what are your long-term views of our business? And what do you assume our terminal value?

James Carreker

So, what's the number?

Aaron Milford

I’m not going to tell you.

James Carreker

And so, along that line, first audience question. Any update on the Buckeye terminal sale? It's kind of been in limbo for a while. Any immediate thoughts as to how you allocate those proceeds?

Aaron Milford

So, just for context, we announced the sale in 2021, almost a year ago, we were selling some assets to Buckeye in the Southeast, and we have yet to close that deal. We expect to close that deal hopefully very soon. In our mind, we're at the stage where it's not an if question. It's not a matter of whether it's going to close. It's just a matter of when are we going to get all the T's crossed and the I's dotted that the FTC wants to see, in order to get it done. So, it's not really more of a -- it's really more of an if -- excuse me, it's a when, not an if question for us.

When we get those proceeds, we've tried to be very clear about how we think about capital allocation just generally, which is if you we find good growth projects to create value, we’ll do those. If we can't find those, we're going to return capital. And as we return capital, it’d be distributions or buybacks. When we think about buybacks, it's where are we trading, where are we at in the market, where are we on the balance sheet, we're going to stay financially healthy. And when the time is right and things kind of line up the way we think they should, we're going to buy it back. And we put our money where our mouth is. Through 3/31 of this year, we bought back $850 million worth of units.

So, as long as those conditions exist, I would expect this to continue to prioritize, at least at this moment, buybacks. But it's very much an allocation decision, what thing or what action can we take that we think is going to create the most long-term value for our investors. So, we're going to have a bunch of proceeds coming in, we'll see how the market looks. But I expect those proceeds to help support our buyback program, absent some other opportunity coming up.

James Carreker

And you guys can expect to continue the growth on the dividend distribution, technically as well?

Aaron Milford

Yes. So, we've increased our annual dividend for 20 consecutive years. Obviously, some years are higher and some years we're lower. We already announced that we expect to have dividend -- or excuse me, distribution growth, similar in 2022 to what we did in 2021. We haven't announced the timing or how that's going to work. But to give investors a sense, it's probably going to look about the same.

James Carreker

Okay. Next audience question, I actually had this in my list as well. At their recent Analyst Day, Enterprise announced a project to convert one of their NGL lines to refined products that kind of moves it out to West Texas, and then up through New Mexico and into Utah. Do you see this impacting your existing business? Do you see this as a potential impact to your Houston, El Paso open season, or are you fundamentally attacking different markets? I know it's a competitor's project, but any high level thoughts?

Aaron Milford

So, I'll share just a few. You'll have to ask Enterprise more specifically about what they plan to do and not me. But the way we think about it is, first and foremost, it doesn't impact what we're trying to do on our open season in our expansion, our current line to El Paso. That open season, of course, announced after this project was announced. So, the market will be able to figure that out. So, it doesn't impact what we're planning to do with our open season.

We don't think the project has a tremendous impact, at least as best we can tell, on sort of our existing business. If you look at it, their pipeline comes very close to Midland-Odessa, where we have a strong presence in the west, but it doesn't really get over to El Paso. So, it's not really in that same market. And then, it has places like Colorado and Utah where we don't operate in the same geographic area per se. So, we'll have to see through time how it actually sort of works out. We think there's actually a situation where we are targeting different markets.

So it's not necessarily -- on paper when you first see it, you think that's a head to head competitor. I'm not sure that's how it's going to be. They'll have the answer that…

James Carreker

I mean, you just see West Texas, there's not a lot out there. Right? So…

Aaron Milford

No, there's a lot out there. There's it is.

James Carreker

One other audience question. Can you talk about -- do you still think BBB is the right debt rating, keeping in mind your capital allocation goals?

Aaron Milford

Yes. So, for us, a strong balance sheet has been a hallmark of our company for a very long time. And I expect that to continue. It's been that way through virtually every cycle. And how we've always thought about it is we think our business supports a maximum sort of 4 times leverage ratio. We've been below that for a very long time. For compliance purposes, I think we're at 3.65 [ph] at the end of the first quarter. So, I don't see a change in that overall view of 4 times being a good capitalization, a good debt load for our business. So that -- I don't see that changing.

James Carreker

Is there any benefit to getting a higher credit rating? Is there a lot of interest savings to be had, or would that be in an efficient allocation?

Aaron Milford

Yes. I don't think there's a huge benefit to becoming -- increasing our rating. Plus, if I think if we wanted to increase our rating, we would have to lower the leverage ratio in such a way that -- just didn't seem efficient for our business to be chasing that rating based on where we think we should be capitalized frankly, I think we're healthy. So, we're happy to stay here.

James Carreker

Got you. Maybe one last question just out of curiosity. We've supposedly got a big wave of SPR releases about to hit the market. I think 1 million barrels a day for six months. You've got your export facility there in Houston. Any impact there, as I assume some of those barrels are going to hit the water or your Houston distribution system, or any other impacts that you can think of?

Aaron Milford

Yes. We'll see. It's hard to really put our finger on. When they release that from the petroleum reserve, it almost just goes into the market. It's hard to really see -- it's hard to track it. So, I really don't have a straightforward answer for you, it should mean this amount to our system or not. The more crude oil is in the market, the more crude oil wants to get onto the water, obviously, well positioned to handle a portion of that. But I don't -- it's hard for me to really say it's going to be a huge tailwind for our business.

James Carreker

Well, I think that's all the time we have today. Thank you, Aaron, for joining me. I appreciate the opportunity to moderate. And I look forward to seeing you down the road.

Aaron Milford

Well, I appreciate it very much. Thank you all for being here.