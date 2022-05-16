Spencer Platt/Getty Images News

Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) stock has dropped by 24% within the last six months. Also, Citigroup (C) and JPMorgan Chase (JPM) stocks have dropped by 30% and 28.5%, respectively. With the current prices, all three are undervalued. Higher interest rates, global inflation, and the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine may keep them undervalued for months to come. However, If you are interested in adding one of these investment bank stocks to your portfolio, I recommend you choose Goldman Sachs over Citigroup and JPMorgan Chase. GS has the best efficiency ratio, the most reliable operating leverages, the highest upside potential, and the highest liquidity coverage ratio (LCR).

1Q 2022 financial results: CEOs mentioned the Ukraine conflict

In its 1Q 2022 financial results, Goldman Sachs reported net revenues of $12.9 billion, compared with 1Q 2021 net revenues of $17.7 billion, down 27%. The Company’s net income decreased from $6.8 billion, or $18.60 per diluted share, in 1Q 2021 to $3.9 billion, or $10.76 per diluted share, in 1Q 2022. Due to the portfolio growth (primarily in credit cards), the impact of macroeconomic and geopolitical concerns, and individual impairments on wholesale loans in the first quarter of 2022, GS reported provision for credit losses and ACL of $561 million and $4.75 billion, respectively. GS reported 1Q 2022 ROE and ROTE of 15% and 15.8%, respectively. “It was a turbulent quarter dominated by the devastating invasion of Ukraine,” David Solomon, the CEO commented. However, the company claims that it can generate solid returns in uncertain markets due to its more resilient and diversified franchise.

In its 1Q 2022 financial results, Citigroup reported quarterly revenues of $19.2 billion, compared with 1Q 2021 revenues of $19.7 billion, down 2.4% (due to the lower non-interest revenues). The company reported a net income of $4.3 billion, or $2.02 per diluted share, compared with 1Q 2021 net income of $7.9 billion, or $3.62 per diluted share. The increased cost of credit and increased expenses, combined with the lower revenues, caused C’s net income to drop by 46% YoY. Due to the conflict in Ukraine Citigroup reported a 1Q 2022 allowance for credit losses (ACL) of $1.9 billion. The company’s 1Q 2022 total ACL on loans was $15.4 billion, compared with $21.6 billion in 1Q 2021. C’s ROE and RoTCE decreased from 17.2% and 20.1% in 1Q 2021 to 9% and 10.5% in 1Q 2022, respectively. “The current macro backdrop impacted investment banking as we saw a contraction in capital market activity,” the CEO commented. In the first quarter of 2022, Citigroup repurchased 50 million common shares and rewarded $4 billion to its common shareholders in the form of repurchases and dividends.

In its 1Q 2022 financial results, JPMorgan Chase reported net revenues of $30.7 billion, compared with 1Q 2021 net revenues of $32.3 billion, down 4.8%. JPM announced a 1Q 2022 net income of $8.3 billion, or $2.63 per diluted share, compared with a 1Q 2021 net income of $14.3 billion, or $4.50 per diluted share. The company’s ROE and ROTCE decreased from 23% and 29% in 1Q 2021 to 13% and 16% in 1Q 2022, respectively. JPM’s average loans increased by 5% in the first quarter of 2022. Also, its average deposits increased by 13% in the same period. In 1Q 2022, the company repurchased $1.7 billion of common stock and paid a common dividend of $3 billion, or $1 per share. “We remain optimistic on the economy, at least for the short term, but see significant geopolitical and economic challenges ahead due to high inflation, supply chain issues, and war in Ukraine,” Jamie Dimon, the CEO said.

Which bank is more efficient?

To investigate if the management could generate profits for shareholders and to analyze the productivity of the bank's operations, the efficiency ratio is a quick comparison tool between the peers. Figure 1 shows that Citigroup’s efficiency ratio declined by 1375 bps to 63.37% in 2021, compared to its efficiency ratio of 77.12% in 2020. Also, Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan's efficiency ratios declined to 53.24% and 54.17% at the end of 2021, respectively. We can see that Goldman Sachs has the lowest efficiency ratio of 55.3%, while Citigroup has the highest efficiency ratio of 69.18%.

Figure 1- Efficiency ratios of Goldman Sachs, Citigroup, and JPMorgan

Another measurement to analyze the efficiency of the banks is operating leverage. This metric reflects the balance between revenues and expense growth. After two years of negative operating leverage, Citigroup’s operating leverage was 22.44% at the end of 2021. In 2021, C’s operating leverage was higher than Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan’s. What about other years? From 2017 to 2021, Goldman Sachs had positive operating leverages, except for 2019. From 2017 to 2020, overall, Goldman Sachs’ operating leverages are better than C and JPM’s. In 2020, C and JPM’s operating leverage was negative; However, GS had positive operating leverage of 8.81% (see Figure 2).

Figure 2- Operating leverages of GS, C, and JPM

The stocks’ efficiency ratios indicate that you should choose JPM and GS over Citigroup. Also, the stocks’ operating leverages imply that, overall, Goldman Sachs is more reliable than C and JPM. However, these analyses are not enough to make a buy recommendation. In the following section, I evaluate Citigroup, JPMorgan Chase, and Goldman Sachs using the free cash flow to equity (FCFE) model.

Valuation

Using the FCFE model, I calculate the fair value of GS, JPM, and C. I used two approaches to build my way of using the FCFE model for evaluating bank stocks. According to the first approach of using the FCFE model to evaluate bank stocks, I estimate total assets, total liabilities, Tier 1 ratio, total risk-weighted assets ((RWAs)), net revenues, and net income of Citigroup, JPMorgan Chase, and Goldman Sachs from 2022 to 2032. Also, according to the second approach, I calculate the FCFE of these companies. Estimation of total assets growth is one of the main parts of my valuation. During the last ten years, C’s total assets increased with a CAGR of 2.53% (see Table 1). On the Other hand, JPM and GS’s total assets increased with CAGRs of 4.73% and 4.54%, respectively (see Tables 2 and 3). I used these growth rates to estimate C, JPM, and GS’s total assets from 2022 to 2032. After projecting the stocks’ total assets, I calculate their RWAs from 2022 to 2032.

Tables 1, 2, and 3 show that the stocks’ RWAs to total assets ratios are relatively stable. Thus, relying on these stable ratios, I estimate the RWAs of Citigroup, JPMorgan Chase, and Goldman Sachs from 2022 to 2032. Also, revenues to assets ratios and income to revenues ratios of C, JPM, and GS were stable during the last four years (except in 2019, which reflects the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic). Using these stable ratios, I estimate the total revenues and net income of Citigroup, JPMorgan Chase, and Goldman Sachs from 2022 to 2032. Another element in my valuation is the stocks' capital Tier 1 ratio. Tables 1, 2, and 3 show that Citigroup has a significantly lower Tier 1 ratio compared to JPM and GS, as C’s Tier 1 ratio minimum requirement is lower than JPM and GS’s (see Table 4). According to Table 1, Citigroup’s Tier 1 ratio decreased from 13.5% in 2018 to 11.5% in 2020 and then increased to 12% in 2021. Due to the risk management history of the company, I expect Citigroup to increase its Tier 1 ratio to 13% in the following years. According to Table 2, JPM increased its Tier 1 ratio from 13.7% in 2018 to 15% in 2021. I estimate an average Tier 1 ratio of 14.5% for JPMorgan Chase from 2022 to 2032. Finally, Goldman Sachs’ Tier 1 ratio decreased from 16.1% in 2018 to 13.8% in 2021 (see Table 3). I estimate an average Tier 1 ratio of 14.5% for Goldman Sachs from 2022 to 2032. Here are the results of my calculations:

1- With total assets CAGR of 2.53% from 2022 to 2032, Tier 1 ratio of 13%, and COE of 14.74%, Citigroup stock is worth $58.93 per share.

2- With total assets CAGR of 4.73% from 2022 to 2032, Tier 1 ratio of 14.5%, and COE of 10.64%, JPMorgan stock is worth $146.64 per share.

3- With total assets CAGR of 4.54% from 2022 to 2032, Tier 1 ratio of 14.5%, and COE of 13.38%, Goldman Sachs stock is worth $398.23 per share.

Table 1 - Valuation of Citigroup

Author’s calculations based on Seeking Alpha data and C's annual financial reports

Table 2 - Valuation of JPMorgan Chase

Author's calculations based on Seeking Alpha data and JPM's annual financial reports

Table 3 - Valuation of Goldman Sachs

Author's calculations based on Seeking Alpha data and GS's annual financial reports

According to Table 4, with 30% upside potential, Goldman Sachs is better than Citigroup and JPMorgan Chase. However, we can see that their upside potentials are close. I will not recommend you to buy GS over C or JPM just because of this level of difference. As I explained in the performance section, Goldman Sachs has a better efficiency ratio than C and JPM. Also, Goldman Sachs’ operating leverages are more stable than C and JPM’s. Furthermore, in 1Q 2022, Goldman Sachs, Citigroup, and JPMorgan’s LCR was 126%, 116%, and 110%, respectively. Thus, in terms of liquidity risk management, Goldman Sachs is in a better situation than Citigroup and JPMorgan Chase.

Also, I evaluated the stocks based on their minimum Tier 1 ratios. Table 4 shows that with minimum requirement Tier 1 ratio, C, GS, and JPM have upside potentials of 84%, 46%, and 45%, respectively. Thus, If Citigroup decreases its Tier 1 ratio to its minimum requirement level, the stock will be the champion of our competition. However, I do not see the company allowing its Tier 1 ratio to drop below 10% and remain below 10%. If the Tier 1 ratios drop to their minimum requirement levels, the risk of investing in the bank stocks will become intolerable.

Table 4 – C, GS, and JPM’s fair value

Author (based on data provided in Tables 1, 2, and 3)

Summary

I evaluated Citigroup, JPMorgan Chase, and Goldman Sachs using the FCFE model to see which one is the best stock investment bank stock to buy. My valuations show that C, GS, and JPM have upside potentials of 23%, 30%, and 23%, respectively. Also, the efficiency ratios of these three stocks show that Goldman Sachs is doing more efficiently than Citigroup and JPMorgan Chase. Moreover, Goldman Sachs has a more stable operating leverage and has higher liquidity coverage ratio.

If you are interested in investing in bank stocks, Goldman Sachs is better than Citigroup and JPMorgan Chase.