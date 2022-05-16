Target Hospitality: Further Upside Possible, But Plateau In Growth Possible Longer-Term

May 16, 2022 5:46 PM ETTarget Hospitality Corp. (TH)
Summary

  • Target Hospitality could see further upside as lodging demand for oil and gas workers increases in light of the situation in Ukraine.
  • However, hiring levels across the O&G industry look increasingly unlikely to return to previous levels.
  • This could affect lodging demand over the longer-term.

Oil pumps and rig at sunset

baona/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis: While Target Hospitality could see further upside as lodging demand for oil and gas workers increases in light of the situation in Ukraine, hiring levels across the O&G industry look increasingly unlikely to return to previous levels which in turn could affect lodging demand over the longer-term.

In a previous article back in March, I made the argument that Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) is likely to thrive in the current environment as a result of Russian oil import bans likely fueling further demand for US-based supplies - which in turn would be expected to drive up demand for lodging facilities needed by sector workers.

In the past couple of months, we have seen the stock rise significantly.

TH price chart

ycharts.com

Given the growth we have seen thus far in the stock, the purpose of this article is to assess whether one could expect such growth to continue going forward - particularly taking recent financial results into consideration.

Recent Performance

Results for the First Quarter 2022 show that the company saw almost a doubling of revenue from that of the previous year, with net income recovering into positive territory and a significant increase in utilization.

Target Hospitality: First Quarter 2022 Results

Target Hospitality: First Quarter 2022 Results

It is also notable that when looking at the company's most recent balance sheet, we can see that the company's cash to long-term debt ratio is down to 1.75%; from 7.08% in the previous quarter.

Target Hospitality: First Quarter 2022 Results

Target Hospitality: First Quarter 2022 Results

From this standpoint, we can see that while higher utilization has resulted in an increase in revenue and EBITDA - this also seems to have increased the costs of servicing a greater level of customer activity, which in turn has resulted in a drop in cash and cash equivalents.

Let's compare the above to the balance sheet for Q1 2019:

Target Hospitality: First Quarter 2019

Target Hospitality: First Quarter 2019

We can see that cash and cash equivalents for Q4 2018 and Q1 2019 were still significantly higher than that recorded in the most recent quarter. In addition, the company's long-term debt was also slightly lower than present at $320 million.

In this regard, the company's boost in revenues and the recovery in net income has been well received by investors - resulting in a significant boost to the stock price.

However, there is a significant possibility that investors will pay more attention to cash growth going forward as well. Should there be indications that the growth in revenue is not translating into such cash growth, then we could see the stock start to plateau.

Looking Forward

Given the ongoing geopolitical situation between Russia and Ukraine, the demand for U.S. sourced oil does not appear to be slowing any time soon.

The push to bolster U.S. supplies has been in the works even before February 2022 - with Oilprice.com reporting that average production per U.S. oil rig was up by 81% since 2019.

With that being said, like many other industries in the aftermath of the emergency phase of COVID - the oil industry is also finding difficulties in increasing the number of workers to facilitate greater supply.

According to Reuters, the mining and logging industries as a whole (including oil and gas) has seen among the highest number of workers in the industry quitting since early 2020. With average hourly wages for oil and gas workers still reportedly below pre-pandemic levels along with workers choosing to switch industries - there is the possibility that the growth in lodging demand that we have seen for oil and gas workers over the past year could plateau if hiring continues to stall.

Moreover, with oil production per worker having increased significantly - this offers companies the opportunity to cut labor costs. For instance, a worker that could produce 200 barrels of oil a decade ago can now reportedly produce 900 barrels a month.

This will inherently mean that hiring levels will struggle to reach those seen a decade ago, and a continuation of this trend will at some point mean that lodging demand for oil and gas workers slows down from current levels.

Conclusion

To conclude, I see a possibility of further upside for the stock in the short to medium-term given that the immediate need for higher oil and gas production in the wake of the situation in Ukraine continues.

However, the oil and gas industry itself does seem to be undergoing fundamental changes in terms of the labor market, and we could see a situation whereby demand for lodging services to accommodate such workers also starts to plateau accordingly.

Additional disclosure: This article is written on an "as is" basis and without warranty. The content represents my opinion only and in no way constitutes professional investment advice. It is the responsibility of the reader to conduct their due diligence and seek investment advice from a licensed professional before making any investment decisions. The author disclaims all liability for any actions taken based on the information contained in this article.

This article was written by

The author is an independent investor with an interest in analysing stocks across the consumer, finance and travel sectors. Disclaimer: All of the author's articles are written on an "as is" basis and without warranty. They represent the author's opinion only and in no way constitute professional investment advice. It is the responsibility of the reader to conduct their due diligence and seek investment advice from a licensed professional before making any investment decisions. The author disclaims all liability for any actions taken based on the information contained in any articles published.
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

