It has been 3 years since I first covered Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) and explained why the recent spin-off from Trinity Industries (TRN) could be a compelling investment opportunity. Since then company has outperformed the broader market, both on an absolute and risk-adjusted basis (if we consider its beta of below one).

What I should also note, however, is that in January of 2021 - right near the peak levels, I warned that the company is no longer undervalued and changed my rating from Buy to Hold. Since then Arcosa has returned a negative 18%, while the S&P 500 appreciated by 6%.

Before we proceed on where I see the business heading at this point in time, I should provide a much needed update since my last thought piece.

From bolt-on acquisitions to large deals

As expected, Arcosa continues its focus on expanding its construction segment with the aim to gain scale and solidify its competitive advantages. Thus the business unit now makes roughly half of the company's revenues, up from only 19% back in Q3 of 2017.

While management invested heavily in organic growth, the aggregates and specialty materials division grew significantly through large M&A deals in 2020 and 2021.

As a result, Arcosa's management has quickly reached its leverage ratio with its Net Debt to EBITDA ratio of 2.0x now reaching the lower end of the target range.

Although this quick change in leverage might seem as too aggressive, those large deals for Cherry Industries and StonePoint were not materially different from what Arcosa usually pays in terms of deal size relative to the target revenue.

However, the last deal for StonePoint was made at a significantly higher profit multiple. For example, ACG margins for the latest reported period were around 6% (see below).

ACG (Arcosa 10-K SEC Filings)

Those of Cherry were nearly 7% for 2019 which we should recognize was pre-pandemic.

Cherry (Arcosa 10-K SEC Filings)

StonePoint margins for 2021 were only slightly above 4% and noted a significant deterioration from 2020 levels.

StonePoint (Arcosa 10-K SEC Filings)

It is important to acknowledge that scale is crucial for the low margin business of construction aggregates and with that higher profit multiples are to be expected as Arcosa has the potential for higher synergies as it scales up. Nevertheless, the M&A strategy has become increasingly aggressive at a time when equity valuations are nosebleed high and therefore shareholders need to keep a close eye on the company's future plans in that area.

Short-term headwinds

While being more cyclical, the Energy segment has also been a strong performer in recent years. The business unit still makes a significant proportion of the overall company's profits and has partially offset the decline in transportation in recent quarters.

prepared by the author, using data from SEC Filings

Lower demand from the petrochemical and oil sectors for tank barges have been largely influenced by the skyrocketing steel prices.

The problem is unlikely to go away this year as expectations for a reversal in steel prices are likely preventing higher demand.

The problem is a forecast for steel prices because when steel prices are high, but the forecast is that they’re going to drop 50% in the next year, you wait. So what needs to change is either the reality or the forecast at some point in time. And that – I think that’s the key. If the forecast says look, steel prices staying like this forever, I think everyone just swallows it and we’ll make the economics work. But if you – if I tell you, there is a bar that I can sell you for $3 million and next year, you can buy it for $1.5 million, you’re going to wait. So that’s the piece that the Ukrainian war delayed. Antonio Carrillo – President and Chief Executive Officer Source: Arcosa Q1 2022 Earnings Transcript

In hopper barges, long-term fundamentals remain strong as fleet age continues to increase (see the graph below). However, given the current macroeconomic and geopolitical environment, it appears unlikely that we will see a significant change in 2022.

Arcosa Investor Presentation

A closer look at free cash flow

Total free cash flow seems to have bottomed out in 2021 and now stands at $100m on a trailing twelve months basis. At these levels, the company trades at 4% FCF yield which is extremely low for a highly cyclical business.

Arcosa Investor Presentation

The sharp drop in profitability of the Transportation division is largely to blame, although margins of the Construction business unit have also been under pressure in recent years.

prepared by the author, using data from SEC Filings

On top of that, changes in net working capital have also become a headwind for free cash flow since 2021 due to an increase in accounts receivable and higher sales volumes in the company's utility structures business.

prepared by the author, using data from SEC Filings

Capital Expenditure as a share of sales fell slightly in 2021 across all three divisions and remains low compared to recent history, with the exception of the Energy segment which as we saw above, continues to perform strongly.

prepared by the author, using data from SEC Filings

However, on an absolute basis the construction division is by far the largest in terms of capital requirements as capex in transportation has been reduced to nearly half of the division's annual depreciation and amortization expense.

prepared by the author, using data from SEC Filings

Conclusion

Having said all that, Arcosa's free cash flow is unlikely to meaningfully recover anytime soon, unless we witness a sharp reversal in demand for tank barges and improving business fundamentals in the construction segment. Even in such a scenario, the current free cash flow yield of 4% will likely need to increase as it far too low at present.

In the meantime, questions regarding the company's future capital allocation remain as it has already reached its target leverage ratio and by the CEOs own words - return on capital in M&A is usually much lower when compared to organic growth.

I mean the answer is ideally, organic projects are always higher return on capital than acquisitions. That’s always the best way to do it if you can find good projects where you can deploy capital. (...) In the construction side, I think you will see us do some organic but mostly inorganic. Antonio Carrillo – President and Chief Executive Officer Source: Arcosa Q1 2022 Earnings Transcript

Continued reliance on large M&A deals would most likely continue to put pressure on margins in the construction segment, while also increasing risks associated with business integration the likelihood of management significantly overpaying for future deals.