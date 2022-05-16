SeventyFour/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

It's about time I update my long-term investment thesis for Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR). My most recent article was written on June 21, 2021, when the stock was trading close to $160. Since then, the stock has returned 14% including dividends. The S&P 500 has returned -3.6% during this period. Since December of 2021, the stock has lost roughly 20% of its value as the market has entered a period of significant weakness due to rising rates, an aggressive Federal Reserve, slowing economic growth, supply chain issues, and geopolitical tensions. While real estate hates higher rates, I think a lot has been priced in. Calling for a bottom is tough, but in this article, I will explain why I remain a huge fan of high-quality self-storage and its ability to generate shareholder value. I own Public Storage (PSA), but the next company in the industry I will add is Extra Space.

Now, let's look at the details.

Sell-Off Opportunities

Since mid-April, I have spent a lot of time discussing stocks that I like to buy at lower prices. One of them was the Chicago-based CME Group (CME), which I started buying at $221. I added it at $201 and I'm still down 6.1% while I'm writing this. I'm not saying this to pump CME or to explain that I'm terrible at picking bottoms but to make the case that nobody knows when stocks bottom. As I have 95% invested in a long-term dividend growth portfolio, I'm not too worried about not buying every bottom. What matters to me is that I buy high-quality companies at prices that I like.

Year-to-date, EXR is down 20.5%, which is worse than the Real Estate ETF (IYR) and the S&P 500 which are both down close to 15% including dividends. The tech-heavy ETF (QQQ) is down 24% as the biggest victims of the sell-off are unprofitable stocks in the "high-growth" category.

Earlier this year, I included a quote from a Wall Street Journal article in my self-storage-focused articles that highlighted how self-storage is almost commodity-like real estate investing that a lot of bigger funds and companies were getting interested in.

Pension funds and insurance companies, flush with money, are driving up property prices and making it harder to earn money with staples such as apartment buildings and warehouses. As a result, more investors are seeking out unconventional deals where they can expect less competition, targeting single-family rental homes, self-storage facilities and even vacation-rental homes. While big investors have been buying up e-commerce warehouses for years, they have so far mostly neglected industrial outdoor storage facilities. Most plots are small and owned by local landlords or small logistics businesses, making it hard to find real estate to buy and spend a lot of money. That is now starting to change. Benjamin Atkins, chief executive of Zenith IOS, said he expects outdoor industrial properties to follow a path similar to single-family-rental homes and self-storage facilities, where the rise of big landlords has made it easier for pension funds and sovereign-wealth funds to buy properties in bulk, drawing in more money and pushing up property prices.

Right now, higher rates make it harder for people to buy assets. Financing is becoming more expensive and prices could be under pressure as a result of that.

Extra Space Storage started to fall the moment rates began their uptrend in 4Q21. In this case, I'm comparing EXR to the 30 Year mortgage rate, which has made life tough on real estate investments a few times in the past.

Yet, as I will show you in this article, there's a lot of value in EXR - and (bulk) self-storage in general.

On May 13, I read an article covering that investment giant KKR had bought five new self-storage assets with roughly $100 million. The company now owns 4,100 units.

The properties were acquired from four different sellers in three separate transactions and are located in Phoenix, Arizona; Dallas, Texas; San Antonio, Texas; and Palm City, Florida, KKR said. Ben Brudney, a real estate director at KKR, said: “We continue to expand our portfolio of high-quality self-storage properties across Sunbelt markets that are experiencing strong population growth and in-migration. “We track sector fundamentals closely and believe these assets are located in submarkets that are well-positioned to benefit from outsized demand over the medium to long term.” In December last year, KKR launched a US self-storage platform with a $300m seed portfolio comprising 16 assets. KKR also recently invested $70m to buy three self-storage properties.

With that said...

There's A Lot Of Value In EXR

With a market cap of $25.2 billion, EXR is the third-largest industrial REIT in the United States. The company is the second-largest self-storage operator behind Public Storage, which is twice as large.

The company owns 995 properties, manages another 847 properties, and has 288 properties that fall under joint ventures. The company ended 2021 with an occupancy rate of 96%.

These assets cover 41 states, 1.5 million units, and 164 million in net rentable square feet. Managing the company and its many assets is providing more than 4,000 people with jobs.

The reason why I like EXR is that the five-year average same-store performance is fantastic. Buying assets can be done by everyone with access to some cash or credit. Managing properties is a whole new level that requires skill and expertise. Over the past five years, the average same-store performance looks like this:

Revenue: +6.1% (industry-leading)

Expenses: +2.5% (industry average)

Net operating income: +7.5% (industry-leading)

In this case, industry-leading means compared to its major peers PSA, Life Storage (LSI), and CubeSmart (CUBE).

As a result of the past five years and high growth prior to that, the company has outperformed its peers by a mile when it comes to core FFO (funds from operations) per share growth.

Please be aware that per share means that this does take stock-based financing into account. Over the past five years, the company has boosted the number of common shares outstanding from 126 million to 133.4 million. Real estate companies often do this to finance new projects. A 5.9% increase over the course of five years is OK, but some companies issue a lot more. Hence, strong FFO growth on a PER SHARE basis is really important.

Thanks to these financials, the company has hiked its quarterly dividend from $0.20 in 2012 to $1.50 in 2022.

The most recent hike took place on February 16, 2022 (+20%). Back then, the dividend was hiked to the aforementioned $1.50 per quarter, which implies a 3.3% dividend yield.

On August 23, 2021, the company hiked by 25%. On February 18, 2021, EXR hiked by 11.1%. So yes, the company is finally accelerating dividends again thanks to improving financial numbers.

One of the best things that come with a hot real estate market is the fact that it helps with pricing power. In 2020, the company had to deal with negative net rent growth. It was the only year since the Great Financial Crisis that saw headwinds in that area. Since then, pricing has done wonders with 11.2% pricing gains in 2021 and almost 24% pricing power in the first quarter of this year.

Extra Space Storage

Again, raising prices is something everyone can do. The trick is to do it without hurting one's competitive position. As I already said, the company ended 2021 with a 96% occupancy rate. That's good news. It gets better as the number of customers staying longer than 24 months is now at 47.6 (as of 1Q22). That number used to be consistently below 45% prior to the pandemic. Prior to 2016, it was closer to 40%. The number of customers staying longer than a year is at 66.3% versus 60% before the pandemic.

I'm happy to see that these numbers are up because it confirms why I like storage in the first place. High home prices mean that houses need to be smaller/more efficient. Storage helps people to deal with these issues.

This is what the company commented on its 1Q22 earnings when it explained why its results were better than expected:

I think the customer has behaved differently than we've projected when we did our initial guidance, both in terms of elongated lengths of stay and the move out rate in response to ECRI to existing customer rate increase notices, both of those things have been better than expected and helped us both achieve better than predictive results and increase our forecast for the entire year.

It also helps that the company is able to deal with new supply/competitors. In a 2022 investor presentation, management mentioned that it is maintaining high occupancy rates and strong pricing power in markets with elevated supply.

With that said, what about the valuation?

Valuation & Balance Sheet

Exactly how risky is EXR? Not very risky is the answer. The company started 2022 with 4.5x net debt to EBITDA. That's below the pre-pandemic average of 6x EBITDA. The interest coverage ratio is 7.9x. The company has ratings from both Moody's (MCO) and S&P Global (SPGI). The ratings are Baa2 and BBB, respectively.

The weighted average interest rate of the company's debt is 2.8%. As of March 31, 2022, the company has $5.8 billion in term debt. $3.9 billion of this consists of unsecured fixed-rate debt maturing between 2024 and 2032. The fixed rates are between 1.4% to 4.39%. Right now, a high fixed rate portion protects the company against rate rises. The same goes for maturities after January of 2024.

The company has also access to a $1.39 revolving credit facility. This includes Credit Line 1 with a LIBOR +1.45% rate and a $140 million capacity and Credit Line 2 with a $1.25 billion capacity and a LIBOR +0.85% rate.

With that said, this year, the company expects to generate core FFO between $8.05 and $8.30. This implies a price/FFO multiple of 21.7 to 22.36.

I believe it's a fair valuation as it's back in the mid-range of the past few years.

Hence, I think a fair value is roughly $210 to $220 per share. The problem is getting there. I do not expect the market to start a quick rebound as economic uncertainties are simply too high. However, that's OK as it allows dividend (growth) investors to accumulate at better prices for a longer time. Prior to this sell-off, most high-growth REITs were trading at prices that somewhat discouraged larger-sized investments.

Takeaway

I think EXR is one of the best REITs on the market. This self-storage giant is handling its competitive environment very well as it is even outperforming its peers when it comes to growing FFO. Moreover, dividend growth is consistent and very satisfying while its balance sheet is rock solid, which helps given the ongoing surge in rates.

Related, the decline in stock price caused by higher rates and general market uncertainty has brought the price to an interesting point. While I do not believe that the market will rally hard anytime soon, we're at prices that warrant investments.

On a longer-term basis, I think once rates come down again and central banks start to ease, we could see a wave of investors rushing to buy "bulk" real estate. That's when EXR and its best peers will likely run red-hot again.

(Dis)agree? Let me know in the comments!