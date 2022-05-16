RichVintage/E+ via Getty Images

The countdown for the Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) launch has reached its final stages. The company cleared several checkpoints with its March quarter results and report. For investors with the rocket ready, launch is imminent. All watchers have been evacuated to safe spaces with binoculars in hand. Previewing the sky seems much in order.

The Quarter

Similar to others in the oil space, Calumet faces several challenges dealing with the continued acceleration in crude oil pricing, which is a significant input cost for their Specialty Products division. In March alone, crude pricing jumped almost $30 higher from low to high. Still, the company posted a modest positive EBITDA of approximately $25 million. Liquidity reached a multiple-year high at $412 million.

Performance Brands was particularly hit hard, being the most affected business unit from this sudden increase in cost, and suffered the most, reporting a disappointing $5 million. Backlogs are improving with Performance Brands (PB). Montana fuels generated $10 million in EBITDA. Since asphalt pricing lags at least a month, the asphalt business added to the lower results with its temporary drag. A slide from the call presentation details the quarterly result.

Operating margins were strong. Calumet operated its refining/ specialty business at Shreveport in a fuel-max mode, minimizing third-party intermediates. One of the critical advantages of Shreveport is its ability to either produce specialty feed stocks or fuel products. The presentation slides showed a loss of $10 million in RINs charges (slide 13) for the quarter. The net cash generated was closer to $35 million.

Overall, results for the 1st quarter were tepid, so investors might worry about the specialty business going forward. But management included this statement:

but the margin environment looks to have some staying power, and while our core deleveraging plan sits with MRL, we expect our specialties business can potentially generate excess cash flow this year to further deleverage the Company.

This was a bold statement when considering the yearly costs for specialty.

The Coming Year

Beginning with the specialty business, management consistently mentioned that it expects this segment to produce more business than costs for the whole.

For Performance Brands, the company noted that the quarter was filled with trying to play catch-up with the crude oil cost increases. Demand remained strong, and there's hope that the business will return to normal through 2022.

Calumet specifically mentioned a new, more environmentally friendly lubricant, BioMax, which is used in the shipping industry. A key property is that it doesn't lose its performance over time, where others of similar design do. The company sold more of this product in the first quarter than all of last year.

Price increases to compensate for increasing crude costs held.

Although asphalt pricing trails crude oil pricing by at least a month, the company is excited about the coming summer season -- especially in Montana. A new project upgraded the already high quality of their asphalt to an extremely high quality. A record price increase occurred at the end March, which will filter through to the rest of the year. Heavy molecules are extremely short with the embargo of Russian heavy oil.

MRL Update

The future high-cash generating MRL (Renewable Diesel) project remains on time and on budget for a startup in early September. A one month outage in August is planned, and it will be dark. Startup for RND is pegged at 5000 b/d ramping throughout the rest of the year and into 2023. Feed stocks for startups begin arriving next month. Local farmers get the financial benefit of being close rather than experience the price degradation from long-distance shipping costs. Customers seem to be concentrated in the Puget Sound region.

Management added:

We've also committed to the sale of roughly 2,000 barrels a day of SAF, or sustainable aviation fuel, which makes us one of the first movers in this early-stage high-growth business. These are first-class customers, and while we can't share their names publicly yet, you'll recognize the group immediately as large highly credit-worthy companies.

Calumet, they said, "engaged Lazard to formally optimize our equity options" on MRL. The value of Great Falls, to buyers, has been confirmed by a recent acquisition by Chevron. Management expects to monetize a portion of MRL earlier than anticipated due to strong market fundamentals.

We included a couple of key slides from the presentation for MRL. The first is from the conference presentation. The second is from a deck of investor slides dated May 2.

And the "it isn't small" EBITDA slide for MRL.

Cash Balance

Management strongly stated that it expects to generate enough cash to pay the company expenses for the year and lower some level of debt. In order to insure cash flow balancing, the company began a fuels hedge at $27 shortly after the Ukraine war started. The amount represented 20% of the total, or 9,000 b/d. More opportunities lie ahead. From our calculations, Gulf Coast 2-1-1 crack spreads continued to increase to extreme and likely unsustainable values. In April, values jumped another $10-$15 from the middle $20's to the low $40's. For May, the values thus far have ranged from the middle $50's to middle $60's. One crack spread flyer that we still don't believe hit near $80.

In answering a question on hedging, Todd Borgmann, CEO, said:

We don't. Obviously, our hedge positions are secured by very assets in the CPA. So just to give a little more color, 9,000 barrels a day of crude, 211 around $27 a barrel, so yes, clearly under market at the current extreme prices. Hope they go a little bit further under market, to be honest, but you will see how that plays out.

More hedging is coming, and it, in our view, will be significantly higher.

Fuels from Shreveport for 2021 equaled about 28,000 barrels per day of which 8,000-9,000 barrels per day were asphalt. Management points to the fact that they are operating at a fuel rich posture -- 46,000 in total for last year. We believe that the posture added several thousand barrels per day of fuel. The 20% hedged amount at 9,000 b/d nails the run rate today at Shreveport to be 33,000.

Cash Generated Products * (b/d) Asphalt (b/d) Net Product Net Change in Spread 90 Days Net Cash Shreveport 33000 ** 5500 *** 27500 $10 90 $25M Great Falls 13000 **** 4200 *** 8800 $10 90 $8M Total $35M

* Last annual report plus hedging percentage stated by management.

** Management guided fuels production being prioritized compared to past practices.

*** From the conference notes.

**** Half of normal production.

The above calculated results don't include asphalt of which profits from both higher pricing and the heavy summer demand. We aren't sure what this represents, but it is in the 10's of millions range.

In answering how long it takes to pass through the high crude cost changes, Borgmann added:

They've been passed through. Like Marc said, we'll continue to see margin improvement throughout the quarter, but by the time we get through the whole 90, 120-day lag, you're kind of in the early Q3 by that point. So expect improvement in Q2, full benefit in Q3.

Translated: 2nd quarter will be significantly higher than the first quarter, or a total EBITDA of something north of $60 million.

With two full quarters of hedged excessively high spreads, the Specialty plus Great Falls refining might add 90-$180 million. Specialty, itself, produces positive EBITDA; it is just significantly less. PB produced $5 million in the crazy oil ramp 1st quarter. In past years, it has been in the $15-$20 million per quarter range. A table included next summarizes possible coming EBITDA.

EBITDA Source 3rd-4th Q 2-1-1 Hedge 2nd Q Fuels Specialty (Year) PB 2nd-4th Q 1stQ Total EBITDA Millions $70-$140 $40 $100 $45 $25 Reader Guess

We left the EBITDA totals for Specialty to be determined by our readers. (It's fuzzy, but certainly not small).

Turning to the expenses portion, Specialty's expenses include interest and capital. From the 1st quarter conference slides, Specialty's interest now equals $110 million/yr. Management affirmed its capital expenses for the year at $115-$135 million. Total expenses might be in the $220 million range. We should note that in the past capital ranged between $50-$90 million.

Our possible net difference could range between something small, such as $20-$50 million, to something much larger, such as $70-$100 million. We also aren't sure how the capital budget breaks out for the year, should all of it be considered in the calculation. Thoughts from our readers are more than welcome on this issue.

Conclusion

In this article, we concentrated on the part left unknown by management in the call. They stated that the MRL business is proceeding according to plan, which is good news for investors because a large part of CLMT's valuation is tied to MRL with its enormous and highly likely potential. However, they left only hints about the rest of the business. That portion might be enormous also. For investors, a stock price in the low teen's makes this an enormous bargain in our view. Management in past presentations has placed a $60 price value for the stock as being possible. We agree.

Risk & Investment Opportunities

There are significant risks with the increasing volatility in crude pricing and crack spreads. Investors might want to understand what happens when spreads return to normal. Specialty, in the past by itself, has been shown to produce over $200 million in EBITDA, with Fuels adding reasonable levels under normal circumstances. At interest expenses of less than $100 (which is where this business is headed), and capital at $100 million, Specialty could generate at least $100-$150 million in free cash flow.

The real risk, in our view, is another collapse in crude oil pricing from another round of Covid-19 lockdowns. But for now, Calumet is at the launch pad in the final countdown. We believe that at prices in the low teens, investors could experience quite a ride with a Calumet sponsored rocket carrying the mail.