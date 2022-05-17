The Greatest REIT Wannabes Of All Time: Part II

Rawpixel/iStock via Getty Images

I'm always looking for ways to improve what I do and how I do it on Seeking Alpha.

While I'm quite proud of my 100,000-plus followers - the most any writer on this platform can boast - I'm very well aware who got me here: You. And I never want to take that for granted.

That's why, over the past few years, I've grown my operations and approach immensely: To keep getting as good as can I get.

This has included adding new people to my team. You know about some of them like Nicholas Ward and Wolf Report. Their analytical insights and subsequent writeups have provided great angles - often ones I wouldn't have thought of on my own.

But there are several working behind the scenes as well - names you don't know but you've benefited intensely from, nonetheless.

Incidentally, I've also brought people onboard only to let them go after a trial period. That's because I not only want team members who look good on paper and follow through in practice… but also those who value my vision here and my readers as much as I do.

In short, I'm very selective.

The result has been new features on my Marketplace service, added to an ever-growing list of tools for following REITs.

My non-paying readers get those benefits too, just through my own use of these time savers. Whether you know it or not, they factor into all my articles somehow, someway.

The CCC List of REITs Worth Watching

One thing for iREIT members is my Monday Morning REIT Quarterback writeups. On Monday, May 16, I wrote this:

"Over the weekend I wrote an article on the REIT CCCs (champions, challengers, and contenders) and I plan to finish up the series today with an article on the "challengers" (companies that have increased their dividend from five to 10 years in a row). "Here's a recap on all of the CCC REITs, starting with the REIT champions (which have raised their dividends) 25 years in a row…

iREIT on Alpha

"Here's a snapshot of the REIT contenders (10-24 years in a row):

iREIT on Alpha

"And here's a snapshot of the REIT challengers (5-9 years in a row):

iREIT on Alpha

"Once again, we believe that one of the best ways that we can add value to our members is to provide you with some of the best data, articles, and insights."

Now, my regular readers already would have seen the first two of those articles (iREIT members see them first):

And this writeup you're reading now is "Greatest REIT Wannabes of All Time: Part II."

Considering how many great REITs there are out there - including newer listings with tons of promise - I think it's very well warranted.

Some Significant REIT Opportunities Out There

As I acknowledged in "Greatest REIT Wannabes of All Time," this isn't exactly a new topic for me.

I've written about both SWANs (aka, sleep well at night stocks) and SWAN-a-bes before. They're the same thing as GOATs and GOAT-a-bes.

I even wrote about them earlier this year. But, as I also explained, we're living in some pretty impressive times.

Scary, yes, for the uninitiated and those who aren't rooted in quality. Yet impressive, nonetheless.

Here's what I mean:

"… not only is the market down for the year, taking almost every share price down with it… "But many if not most of (the GOAT-a-bes) were already trading at reasonable valuations. And by 'reasonable,' I mean affordable. "Nobody had or has the utmost faith in them any more than they had (or have) the utmost fear of them. In fact, some of them are relatively unknown or otherwise ignored. "Add that with our first factor mentioned above (i.e., the current downturn), and you've got some very tempting prices for some very reasonable companies with a whole lot of potential."

Now, I'm not saying we've hit the bottom. I have no idea whether we have. Nor does anyone else.

For every analyst or investor who believes we can't and won't drop further from here, there are at least as many saying the exact opposite.

One of the latter is CIBC Private Wealth Management CIO David Donabedian. He told Yahoo Finance the other day:

"You've got investors pulling back from the market in the expectation that we're going to have a recession. It's hard to, frankly, make a strong argument against that..."

In which case, yup, we're headed lower still. Though that's one of the more generous bearish positions out there.

Even so, there are good stocks - that could turn into great stocks - worth considering right now.

Gaming and Leisure (GLPI): 25% Total Return Target

GLPI was the first gaming REIT that was created from a tax-free spin-off of the real estate of Penn National Game in February 2013.

We like the 100% regional focused model (zero on the Las Vegas strip) and diversified portfolio that spans 25.6 million square feet across 51 properties in 27 states. As viewed below, GLPI shares are down roughly 7% YTD:

Yahoo Finance

GLPI's largest tenant is Penn National Gaming and affiliates (PENN, 74% of revenues), which formed GLPI in a spin-off transaction in 2013.

The company's major tenants are credit worthy public companies with strong balance sheets, institutional platforms, extensive experience, and established brands.

In the latest earnings report GPI announced that total income from real estate outperformed the Q1-22 by over $51 million and AFFO per share (in Q1-22) was $.86, which led to a recently announced dividend increase of 2.2% (from $.690 to $.705 per share).

GLPI completed the acquisition of the real-estate assets of the Live! Casino & Hotel in Philadelphia and in Pittsburgh with the Cordish Companies (in Q1-22) and these are extremely high-quality assets developed by one of the country's foremost property developers.

GLPI's leverage and liquidity are at levels that strengthen the business model and the balance sheet strength continues to be a key focus. As seen above, GLPI is rated BB+ and as close to achieving the investment grade upgrade (like VICI has recently).

GLPI trades at an attractive multiple of 12.8x P/AFFO, and to put that in perspective, GLPI's closest peer VICI trades at 15.5x (p/AFFO). With Realty Income (O) now "in the game" for casinos (more on that later), I suspect to see more deal flow in the sector, and perhaps GLPI become a takeover target.

GLPI closed at $44.82/share and is currently trading as a buy. Our 12-month total return target is 25%. Also, analyst growth estimates for GLPI are 5% and we believe that with VICI and MGP now closed, the gaming multiples will expand as the net lease sub-sector gains institutional support.

FAST Graphs

STORE Capital (STOR): 20% Total Return Target

STOR was listed on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014 and since that time the company has generated sector-best growth that includes AFFO per share (5.7% CAGR) and dividends per share (6.1% CAGR). The net lease portfolio is now more than $11.2 billion of properties located in 49 states (with 573 customers). As viewed below, STOR shares are down roughly 20% YTD:

Yahoo Finance

STOR owns a well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,866 property locations in a wide variety of industries within the service, retail, and manufacturing sectors of the U.S. economy, with restaurants, early childhood education, metal fabrication, automotive repair and maintenance facilities, and health clubs representing the top industries in the portfolio.

STOR's new CEO, Mary Fedewa, appears to be navigating just fine as she announced on the recent earnings call that STOR "acquired $513 million in profit center real estate, the highest first quarter volume in STORE's history. These acquisitions were at an initial cap rate of 7.1% with weighted average annual lease escalations of 1.8%."

One of the things that attracts me to the net lease sector is the high fragmentation and Fedewa pointed out that the "total addressable market is estimated to be nearly $4 trillion and over 2 million properties."

Within that total addressable market STOR is "focused on an estimated 200,000 companies that are in vital, sustainable and growing industries."

STOR's balance sheet is in great shape to seize opportunities as the company has ample access to capital, including $39 million in cash, approximately $370 million available under the ATM program and borrowing capacity available under the revolving credit facility.

In order to help fund acquisitions, STOR issued 5.5M shares ($166.2M/$30.41 per share) on its ATM. Previously announced, STOR issued $600M of floating rate debt ($400M of five-year and $200M of seven-year), which was swapped to a weighted average interest rate of 3.68%. At 3/31, adjusted debt/EBITDAre was 5.8x (vs. 5.8x at 12/31).

STOR also increased its 2022 acquisition volume, net of anticipated sales, to $1.3 billion to $1.5 billion, and maintained cap rate guidance of 7.0% to 7.2%.

STOR generated AFFO per share of $0.57 (+21.3% y/y) in Q1-22 that came in above the consensus estimate of $0.54. The beat was primarily driven by higher net investments and lower weighted average shares. Portfolio occupancy was flat q/q at 99.5% (13.3-year WALT) and weighted average annual lease escalation remained at 1.8%.

Historically STOR boots its dividend in the fall, and we suspect that the company will continue to reward shareholders with another juicy increase.

Last year it bumped the divvy by 6.9% and given the Q1-22 results, we suspect to see something with at least a 5% handle (increase). STOR has always maintained a lower payout ratio (sub 80%) which provides a nice margin of safety. Also, the annual dividend increase streak is now seven years (as shown on the chart I provided earlier).

STOR is cheap, based upon the dividend yield of 5.6% and the P/AFFO multiple of 13.0x. Keep in mind, STOR trades at around 17x historically and shares are now trading at the pre-Buffet-bump level.

That's right, Berkshire Hathaway bought STOR initially when shares traded at around 13.5x, and you can now buy shares below that multiple. What's more, analysts are forecasting 7% growth in 2022, which provides nice fuel to our total return expectations.

We'll certainly miss Chris Volk, a co-founder and former CEO/chairman, but we have confidence that Fedewa can put points on the board. Our 12-month total return target is 20%.

FAST Graphs

CareTrust (CTRE): 25% Total Return Target

CTRE is a healthcare REIT that focuses on skilled nursing (71%), multi-service campus (16%) and senior housing (13%). The company owns 228 net-leased healthcare properties across 29 states, consisting of 23,834 operating beds/units.

CTRE completed its spinoff from The Ensign Group, Inc. (ENSG) in June 2014 when the Mission Viejo-based company became a separate publicly-traded REIT. At the time CTRE had all of its eggs in one basket - ENSG was the only tenant - and today ENSF represents 33.1% of CTRE's portfolio. As viewed below, CTRE shares are down roughly 24% YTD:

Yahoo Finance

During Q4-21 CTRE announced plans to sell/re-tenant/repurpose 32 assets (14% of total) or ~10% of rents and as of Q1, 27 of the 32 assets are now being actively marketed, but no indication was provided on valuations and potential dilution.

CTRE announced it has an agreement with Landmark Recovery to convert three senior housing assets, included in the 32 assets being repositioned/sold/re-tenanted, into behavioral health centers.

Also, in Q1-22 CTRE collected 95% of contractual rents (Jan initially 93%) and April rent collections were 93% excluding security deposit application with CTRE noting staffing challenges and tapering government support.

While CTRE is not investment grade rated (S&P BB, Fitch BB+, and Moody's Ba2) we have always admired CTRE's disciplined capital structure.

Leverage remains low at 3.9x (+20bp Q/Q) vs. a 4.0-5.0x target and liquidity remains extremely strong with approximately $25 million in cash and $495 million available under the revolver.

CTRE generated normalized FFO of $0.37/share (+2.8% y/y), in line with consensus ($0.36) and FAD was $0.39/share. CTRE did increase the dividend to $.275 (+$.01) with a current FAD payout ratio of 71% in Q1-22, one of the lowest (payout ratios) in the healthcare REIT sector, a reassuring sign for sure. Notably, CTRE has now raised its dividend for seven years in a row.

As you can see (above) analysts are forecasting CTRE to grow AFFO per share by 9% in 2022 and 6% in 2023. That's triple the growth of the pure play SNF peers - Omega Healthcare (OHI) and Sabra (SBRA) - and as mentioned, CTRE has the lowest payout ratio in the sector.

This is a good sign that the dividend is safe.

Speaking of the dividend, CTRE is yielding 6.4% with a P/AFFO of 11.4x, compared with a normal P/AFFO of 14.4x. We recognize that CTRE (and OHI and SBRA) are not out of the woods yet as it relates to operator stress, however, the very disciplined balance sheet provides comfort.

We believe that over the next 12 to 18 months CTRE's worst days will be over and shares will normalize. We're maintaining a Strong Buy with a target 12-month return of 25%.

FAST Graphs

In Conclusion…

Benjamin Graham must've loved the attraction to dividends when he wrote,

One of the most persuasive tests of high-quality is an uninterrupted record of dividend payments going back over many years."

Another one of my favorite teachers on Seeking Alpha was Regarded Solutions. As many know, he passed away, and I decided to write a weekly article in memory of him under the "Retirement Strategy" title. In one article he cited Geraldine Weiss' 1988 book, Dividends Don't Lie,

Once you receive a dividend, it is cash in your pocket. Cash in your pocket does not "lie." It is there for whatever you want to use it for, and it is yours, period. The simple truth is that when a company offers a dividend, it's fairly certain it has enough cash flow (or can get it) to pay shareholders to hang on to their stock. I know that the current yields of these stocks are not high enough for some folks, but the lower risks that these companies offer can offset some hesitancy. If an investor starts the journey with a long time horizon to allow compounding of re-investing dividends into existing holdings (no matter what they might be) and to grow the number of shares at the same time, the income stream itself will grow exponentially."

We plan to maintain our own "CCC" REIT list at iREIT on Alpha.