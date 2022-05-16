solarseven/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

In my last article on the Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG), I discussed how rising rates and lower liquidity would ultimately be a threat to high-multiple cybersecurity stocks and create volatility over the next months. Since then, BUG has lost ~12% vs. a loss of ~6% for the S&P 500, and has underperformed the market. Despite the recent pullback, BUG still trades at over 40x earnings, which is expensive in a rising rates environment. On top of that, the prospects of a recession in the U.S. add further downside risk from the current level. All in all, I expect BUG to continue underperforming the market until valuations revert to rational multiples based on fundamentals.

What Has Happened Since My Last Article

As a reminder, BUG tracks the performance of the Indxx Cybersecurity Index, which is composed of companies that stand to benefit from the increased adoption of cybersecurity technology. You will find below a recent breakdown of the top 10 holdings, and you can read more about the strategy in my previous article.

I have compared below BUG's price performance against the Invesco QQQ ETF (QQQ) over the last 3 months to assess which one was a better investment. Since my previous article, BUG slightly underperformed the Nasdaq 100.

However, the relative returns are worst when compared to the S&P 500. BUG underperformed the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY) by a 6.7 percentage points margin, and, at one point, the strategy was down by more than 8 percentage points compared to the market. In my previous article, I mentioned the risks associated with higher rates and lower liquidity, which manifested through higher volatility for a number of high multiple tech stocks.

Despite the poor returns, cybersecurity ETFs are holding up well, with over $1.14 billion in inflows YTD. This marks a big shift in investors' sentiment, especially when compared to other tech strategies like the metaverse, robotics & AI, and cloud computing, which all experienced net outflows YTD.

BUG benefited from this shift and recorded a total of $328.5 million in inflows since my previous article. On the one hand, I think it is understandable why investors are pouring money into this ETF today, given the increased cyber threats we are facing. On the other, investors are overbidding for the same assets, instead of focusing on valuations and capital preservation. I think there will be a good moment in time when buying the dip will make a lot of sense. However, if we look at valuations and the way the market behaves, we are nowhere near capitulation, which tells me there might be more downside risk from the current level.

Valuations Are Still Not Reflecting Some of the Risks

In my previous article on BUG, the main concern was related to how high valuations were in the cybersecurity industry. At the same time, I mentioned how monetary tightening was around the corner, and as a result, market participants should expect it to have a negative impact on a large number of constituents.

However, I still think these concerns are valid today since valuations across the board didn't adjust to the monetary reality. BUG still trades at over 40x earnings, >20x cash flow, and has a price to book ratio of nearly 5. These multiples are much higher than what you would be paying for a plain-vanilla Nasdaq 100 ETF today, which makes BUG look overvalued from a relative perspective.

While the long-term growth story of the sector remains intact, it's a mystery to me why investors are rushing to pay such high multiples today. I believe the timing isn't right, and patient investors will likely be rewarded over the next month when they will be able to buy shares at a much lower price. If you look at how fast the sector is forecasted to grow, BUG's portfolio has a PEG ratio of more than 3, which is extremely expensive in a rising-rate environment. If this multiple reverts to a more conservative number such as 1.5, this would represent a drop of 40-50% from the current level.

Lastly, the market is waking up to the idea that a recession could very well happen over the next 18 months. U.S. consumer sentiment keeps dipping and has now reached levels last seen in 2008. This data comes while the economy is still considered strong, house prices are up, and unemployment is low. Any changes in the above-mentioned factors could contribute to a further decline in consumer sentiment over the next couple of months, which could ultimately have profound negative consequences for the U.S. economy.

Key Takeaways

Despite the recent decline, BUG is still trading at more than 40x earnings, which is unsustainable in a rising rate market. Investors are still overlooking fundamentals and have poured over $320 million since late February 2022 into this fund. However, a wake-up call will come sooner or later as the potential of a US recession adds further pressure on valuations. Overall, I believe BUG will continue to underperform the market.