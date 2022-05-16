CBS is the key to any takeover of Paramount as some acquirers would need a partner to offload the broadcaster to and for others it would be a value-add to their portfolios. Andrew Burton/Getty Images News

We want to start off by first pointing out that there is an awful lot about this latest addition to the portfolio that would usually preclude it from even appearing on our list of attractive opportunities, highlighted by our pet peeve for media companies; a shareholder who controls the company through a special class of voting shares. Controlling shareholders, especially ones that have been as involved as Shari Redstone recently, usually cause us to lose interest in special situations because there is a tendency to kill many of the best ideas for creating shareholder value.

Sometimes we can find other reasons to be bullish that do not require a vote, but that is not the case with Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) (NASDAQ:PARAA). To begin, the PARAA ticker symbol is the Class A voting shares and the Class B shares trade under the more commonly known ticker, PARA. Ms. Redstone controls the company via her family's holdings of Paramount through ownership of the Class A voting shares.

What Is The Situation?

It is our opinion that Ms. Redstone was being honest during the lawsuits surrounding the combination of CBS and Viacom, and did, in fact, have a plan to combine the companies back, creating one entity that would theoretically be stronger and a more attractive asset for a takeover (see article here). We would point out that there have been rumors in recent years, mostly surrounding deal talks with Comcast (CMCSA) (see article here) that supposedly fell apart due to issues surrounding the combination of another studio and broadcaster under the Comcast umbrella. Obviously, regulators would never allow two broadcasters to combine, which was the main issue with trying to establish price and how to proceed forward.

While we think a combination with Comcast is a nonstarter for a myriad of reasons - including but not limited to NFL partnership, the broadcast and legacy local channels, certain assets which overlap with both CBS and NBC, as well as the fact that a combination could create a streaming giant within a cable company - there is a path for a very complicated deal to be structured... but one has to wonder if the 'juice is worth the squeeze' at that point. In short, we see an awful lot of assets which would have to be disposed of, and after Disney's (DIS) issues with offloading assets to close the Fox (FOX) (FOXA) transaction, we highly doubt anyone would want to deal with that headache and assume that level of risk moving forward.

In our opinion, the Redstone family is going to have to wait a while longer to sell Paramount, especially if the buyer is going to be Warner Brothers Discovery (WBD). We recently covered why we included Warner Bros. Discovery (article located here) as a Special Situation Portfolio addition. Once David Zaslav and his team get the debt and cash flow situations within their target ranges in the next 24 months, we do believe that they will be ready to make what should be their last major acquisition within the United States - Paramount Global. While a lot of attention has been paid to a Paramount/ Comcast combination of some sort, we find a Warner Bros. Discovery/ Paramount combination to be one of the most attractive combinations; not only for each company, but within the industry.

Ms. Redstone will have to make a deal in the next few years, as Paramount is a small fish swimming with a bunch of bigger fish in a small pond which keeps getting smaller. The competition is fierce, and Paramount is already limited to how quickly it can grow streaming due to cash flow constraints and a previous change in strategy with their content library. We are of the opinion that Warner Bros. Discovery would be the best merger partner, as Paramount would fit almost like a glove by filling in holes that Warner Bros. Discovery has in its lineup and overall portfolio.

In our opinion, a combination would not require a divestiture of the CBS broadcast division, would bring ownership and control of the CW under one roof (although this might have to be divested in today's regulatory environment), could allow serious cost savings by combining both the sports (Turner Sports and CBS Sports) and news (CBS News with CNN) divisions, would bring the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament (March Madness) under one roof. It would also enable the combined company to move forward with bidding on the whole package when media rights come back up for renewal, and combine two great content libraries with many classics.

Due to the fact that Warner Bros. Discovery is currently in the process of cutting expenses and restructuring, it is difficult to guestimate exactly what cost savings would look like until we know where their expenses level out at. However, we suspect that $1-2 billion in synergies could easily be realized via a merger. We also believe that free cash flow could increase significantly via integration into the ad platform that WBD is attempting to build, as well as by implementing a strict focus on maximizing revenues from assets not currently being utilized while minimizing content spend on projects that have lackluster ROIs.

Even if Warner Bros. Discovery is not the ultimate acquirer, we do think that the CBS division would be a good addition to their portfolio, as it would give them exposure to the NFL, a good college football slate, one of the most popular broadcasters with a decent library of shows and full control of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament. So, maybe Comcast is able to pay enough to secure the deal and will eat enough of the acquisition costs to bring Zaslav and his team to the table to help close the deal by taking over CBS (and maybe the CW too?)...it is one of the only ways that we think that Comcast could justify a takeover to regulators.

They could point to making Warner Bros. Discovery a stronger overall competitor. Private equity partners rarely make good competitors, so we do not think that they could provide any help on the regulatory side for Comcast, or any other large player in the industry. Whatever they ended up purchasing would be a much smaller and weaker company with fewer assets to work with...basically compounding the current issues facing Paramount Global.

So, Why Now?

We are admittedly early to this trade, but for good reason. While Paramount has seen their free cash flow drop significantly, with EPS soon to follow due to the streaming spend, the company is currently trading at somewhat attractive valuations while paying a healthy dividend. Buying an asset at a decent price while also getting paid to hang around is an attractive proposition for us, and the main reason why we want to add exposure on this pullback. The caveat here is that we recognize the bad (shrinking cash flow and declining EPS, etc.) and still believe that, with the political ad spending set to occur this year and again in 2024, that the company should get some lumpy revenue years to help get over the streaming hump as they await for a bidder to emerge.

We also want to position ahead of the market on this trade. While it looks like Warner Bros. Discovery will be tied up for the next 12-24 months on their Warner Media/Discovery merger, Comcast could see a large influx of cash at any time between now and 2024 if they resolve the Hulu ownership issue ahead of the 2024 trigger year with Disney (2024 is the year when either party can require the other to buy out Comcast's minority stake in the streaming venture). We have no insight on what will happen there, but the distribution agreement that Comcast signed for its NBC Universal division that runs until late 2024 with Hulu could be used as a bargaining chip with regulators to help get a Paramount deal over the finish line (meaning Comcast could extend that deal to keep Hulu as a strong streaming competitor, while also selling their entire stake to Disney to convince regulators that the streaming landscape would not tip in favor of Comcast via a purchase of Paramount).

By opening a small position now, we also stand to benefit if any of the "Big Tech" players who are building out their streaming services decide to make a play for Paramount. Paramount's library and infrastructure could benefit Amazon (AMZN), Apple (AAPL) or Alphabet's (GOOG) (GOOGL) Google. It would help them bolster their offerings for a very reasonable price when you factor in what these companies are already paying for streaming rights and content development to grow their current offerings.

How We Think We Can Profit

With Paramount now trading at levels not seen since the onset of the pandemic in 2020, we do think a possible bottom has been put in, so long as the market as a whole stabilizes. With the stock yielding just over 3.4%, we think that we could generate annual cash flows of at least 8% between the dividend and out-of-the-money (OTM) call options each year while waiting for a potential takeover offer in the $40 to $50/share range. Depending on the buyer and structure of the deal, that range could be a bit higher, especially if the cash flow picture gets better for Paramount over the next 12-18 months.

This will be our first purchase of exposure to Paramount, with the expectation that we might be nibbling at additional exposure, from time to time, over the next year or so. We will also refrain from selling OTM calls for now as we build our position, but will keep you updated on any actions taken through future portfolio updates.

So What Is Our Trade?

We really liked our Warner Bros. Discovery trade set-up from last week and will utilize a similar trade structure here (although we want to point out that the options side of this trade is just to play a strong move higher in the interim). To start, we are going to purchase 100 shares of Paramount Global outright at $28.05/share. The options are once again pretty thinly traded on this name when you go out a few exercise dates, so this is not going to be as clean as we would have liked it to be. Bid/ask spreads are pretty wide, but we do want to create some short-term leverage so we will have to just deal with this not looking pretty.

This is a summary of our options trades for Paramount.

We sold the July 1, 2022 Put at a strike price of $28/share which generated $2.08/share, or $208 per contract, in options premiums. We then purchased a July 1, 2022 Call at a strike price of $30/share which cost us $1.16/share, or $116 per contract. We also purchased the July 1, 2022 Call at a strike price of $31 for $0.87/share, or $87 per contract. This ties up $2,800 with the sale of the puts, and generates a cash inflow of roughly $5. We retain the downside risk in the stock, but we have added exposure should the stock rise strongly in the next month and a half simply by forfeiting some opportunity cost. We give up about $2 share in upside on 100 shares in order to add leveraged upside with an inflection point of $33/share.

This requires a big move in shares to the upside to generate significant profits, but this is a paid-for leverage trade that we think has a somewhat decent probability of paying out; keep in mind that Paramount shares traded as high as $33 as recently as April 20 (so within the last month).

