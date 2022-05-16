Sean Gallup/Getty Images News

I initiate my coverage of Volkswagen AG (OTCPK:VWAGY) with a Buy recommendation and a target price of €325.4/share. In my opinion, VWAGY is well positioned to become a global leader in the race for auto electrification and the exploration of new mobility business models. Lagging market sentiment and skepticism towards the company’s "New Auto" strategy keep VWAGY's stock multiples depressed at a P/E below x5 and a P/BVPS significantly below x1. The valuation multiples, however, could jump as the market gradually starts to appreciate Volkswagen’s commitment to re-invent itself.

In this article, I value VWAGY based on a Residual Earnings Model - supported by analyst consensus forecast until 2026, a WACC of 9%, and a terminal growth rate equal to zero. My base-case target price implies that Volkswagen is currently 65.4% undervalued.

About the company

Although the company shouldn’t need an introduction, let me draft a brief overview: Volkswagen is a leading car company based in Wolfsburg, Germany. Producing more than 10 million cars annually, Volkswagen competes with Toyota (TM) for the crown of being the biggest car manufacturer globally. As Volkswagen is a holding company, the group owns multiple well-recognized brands, including: VW, SEAT, Scania, Audi (mass market brands); Porsche (premium brand); Lamborghini, Bentley, Bugatti (luxury brands); MAN (commercial vehicles), and Ducati (motorcycles).

While the automotive division accounts for most of the company’s revenues, Volkswagen also has a strong financial services segment, which generates approximately 15% of total sales. Notably, Volkswagen operates more than 120 production sites in more than 30 countries. With a global market share of more than 10%, as a percentage of car sales, most of Volkswagen revenues are generated in Europe (60%) and Asia (20%). As of early 2022, Volkswagen employs 662,575 people.

Strategy

Volkswagen is undergoing a significant and exciting strategic re-positioning. With the company’s strategy: "New Auto – Mobility for generations to come," Volkswagen aims to reinvent itself as an electric and software-driven mobility provider. There are three notable pillars to the strategy: first, Volkswagen will push for full electrification of the company’s product portfolio; second, the company will invest heavily to build the mobility infrastructure required for electric cars. In that sense, Volkswagen is not only building electric charging stations but also finding new business model in the context of Mobility-as-a-Service; third, Volkswagen will place an increased focus on software-enabled mobility, including autonomous driving and connected/smart mobility.

VW is pushing to launch 14 new electric car models within the next 24 months. And, as Volkswagen is turning electric and aiming for a 25% BEV within the next 3 years, the company is poised to overtake Tesla as the biggest producer of electric vehicles. In fact, analysts expect that Volkswagen EV sales will overtake Tesla’s as early as 2025—selling 2.5 million EV units.

As part of the strategy update, Volkswagen is also aiming to raise capital and generate shareholder returns by a partial Porsche IPO. The transaction could close as early as Q4 2022, at a valuation between €60 – €90 billion. This would value Volkswagen’s 31% stake at more than €20 billion, which is about one-fourth of the company’s €85 billion market capitalization.

Financials

From a financial perspective, investing in Volkswagen appears to be a bargain. Trading at a Price-to-Earnings ratio of <5, Volkswagen generated EPS of €37.24 in 2021. Furthermore, the company recorded revenues of €296 billion, representing an increase of 12.3 percent year-over-year and cash from operations of €45.2 billion. Volkswagen EBITDA margin is fluctuating around 18.5%, and the Net Income Margin at approximately 5.5%. Notably, in 2021 Volkswagen invested heavily in R&D: expensing €16.1 billion and capitalizing another €10 billion of CAPEX. Volkswagen ended the FY 2021 with €73.7 billion in Cash and Cash Equivalents and Total Debt of €229.1 billion.

Volkswagen’s outlook is encouraging. Analyst consensus expects that Volkswagen will achieve the milestone of €300 billion of revenues by 2023. EPS, however, is likely to stay below the 2021 levels at approximately €36/share.

Valuation

While the P/E multiple points to an undervaluation, let us now look at VWAGY’s valuation in more detail. I have constructed a Residual Earnings framework based on the analyst consensus forecast for EPS 'till 2025, a WACC of 9% and a TV growth rate equal to zero. Although the effective cost of capital for Volkswagen is considerably below 9%, I think an adjustment upwards to 9% is reasonable, given the competitive environment, high CAPEX, and dynamic industry.

In addition, the long-term growth assumption equal to zero might definitely be an underestimation, in my opinion, but I prefer to be conservative. If investors might want to consider a different scenario, I have also enclosed a sensitivity analysis based on varying WACC and TV growth combination. For reference, red cells imply an overvaluation, while green cells imply an undervaluation as compared to VWAGY’s current valuation.

Based on the above assumptions, my valuation estimates a fair share price of €325.95/share, implying a 65.4% upside potential based on accounting fundamentals.

Analyst Consensus EPS Estimates; Author's Calculation

Investors who like multiples could also consider valuing VWAGY at the 5 year historical P/E (6.9), applied to 2023 EPS of €34.09. Even accounting for a 15% discount, the calculation implies a considerable upside potential, with a target price of €204/share.

Risks

Although I think Volkswagen is significantly de-risked at the current valuation of 85 billion, investors should monitor the following: 1) slowing consumer confidence due to inflation outpacing wage growth; 2) geopolitical risks including the Ukraine war and Volkswagen’s exposure to China; 3) supply-chain challenges including semi-conductor shortages, which could become even more challenging due to the Covid-19 lockdowns in China; 4) higher than expected CAPEX and R&D investments in order to realize the strategic repositioning towards an electric mobility provider; 5) timid EV adoption due to concerns about the EV technology and charging infrastructure build-up; 6) macro-economic uncertainty relating to the monetary policy actions of the ECB and actions of the European/German government against Russia.

Conclusion

VWAGY is currently trading at multiples that are characteristic for deep value stocks, whose underlying companies operate in a rapidly shrinking market. While I have no problem with VWAGY being a value stock, I disagree with the market’s consensus about Volkswagen’s future prospects. In my opinion, Volkswagen is poised to take a leading position not only in EV race, but also in the exploration for new business models in the M-a-a-S economy.

As long as the market sentiment about Volkswagen’s future outlook remains depressed, investors might want to take the chance to accumulate the stock at a considerable discount. Personally, I am definitely a buyer below €200/share and I set a base-target price of €325.95/share.