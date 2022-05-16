Kubient, Inc. (KBNT) CEO Paul Roberts on Q1 2022 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Kubient, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBNT) Q1 2022 Earnings Conference Call May 16, 2022 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Paul Roberts - Founder, Chairman, CEO, Chief Strategy Officer and President

Josh Weiss - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Jack Vander Aarde - Maxim Group

Operator

Good afternoon and welcome to Kubient’s First Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. Joining us for today’s call, are Kubient’s Founder, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, Chief Strategy Officer, and President, Paul Roberts; and Chief Financial Officer, Josh Weiss.

Following their remarks, we will open the call for your questions. Before we get started, I need to alert you to our Safe Harbor statements under the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. During this call, we will be making forward-looking statements, including statements related to future events or to our future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

Listeners should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which are in some cases beyond our control and which could and likely will materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects our current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties, and assumptions relating to our operations, results of operations, growth strategy, and liquidity.

These statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or implied during the call. Furthermore, listeners are referred to the documents filed by Kubient, Inc. with the SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 31, 2022 with the understanding that our actual results may be materially different from what we expect, which include these and certain other important risk factors. We qualify all of our forward-looking statements by these cautionary statements.

Also, note that the forward-looking statements on this call are based on information available to us as of today’s date. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements even if new information becomes available in the future. Please refer to Kubient’s SEC filings, specifically its Registration Statement on Form S-1, initially filed on December 12, 2020 for more detailed description of risk factors that may affect the company’s results. During the call today, management will discuss adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP financial measures, and the company’s press release and filings with the SEC, both of which are posted on the Company’s website.

You will find additional disclosures regarding this non-GAAP measure, including a reconciliation of this measure with its comparable GAAP measure. Non-GAAP financial measures are not intended to be considered in isolation form, a substitute for or superior to GAAP results. The company encourages you to consider all measures when analyzing its performance.

Now, I would like to turn the call over to Paul Roberts. Sir, please proceed.

Paul Roberts

Thanks, Operator. And thanks to everyone who joined us today. As you’ve seen from the earnings release that was issued earlier this afternoon, we started the year off with a strong Q1 top line figure. For the first quarter, our net revenue was $1.2 million, which represents a 39% increase from the prior quarter and a 76% increase year-over-year marking one of the strongest quarters we’ve had in a while. the increase was a result of new customers acquired as a result of the MediaCrossing Acqui-hire.

Although we successfully delivered approximately 1.2 million in total Q1 revenue via the audience cloud and to be managed services, subsequently strongly surpassing our revenue targets for the quarter; all of us at Kubient are aware of the need to preserve capital while we strategically explore M&A opportunities. After much consideration with the counsel of our management team, and board of directors, the at this time is to guide Kubient through position of strength, where the outs more closely match the ins of our balance sheet. And we focus on maximizing the ROI of our existing capital.

That said, we are now actively in a mode of scaling back our expenses, including our general overhead, along with our labor force for the sake of cash conservation. Despite the encouraging top line achievement for the quarter, we recognize that the rate we were using cash to fund the business is not sustainable and optimal to grow the bottom line. We have already begun pulling back on certain non-essential positions, and evaluating whether other divisions within our business might be streamlined further in order to conserve with the company’s resources.

However, we still plan to maintain the necessary components of our organization on the development and operation side of our engineering core. To provide additional context, we have eliminated half of our prior headcount, which directly translates to savings in our operating expenses, and subsequently presents us with more promising financial results looking ahead. The effects of the situation in Ukraine, and unprecedented competition in the skilled labor market have also played a role in the decision to maximize the productivity and efforts of our core business endeavors. We’ve spent a great deal of time and energy building out an effective and proprietary solution that we think is going to properly address the overhanging fraud and efficiency related troubles plaguing the advertising market, and as a result, have decided to optimize them our employees to alleviate the overhead expenditures.

Nevertheless, we still plan to maintain our current client roster and existing partnerships and believe that we can still conduct operations and generate strong revenues even with a more streamlined workforce. With the optimization of our internal units and conservation of capital, we look to aggressively continue efforts on the M&A front. With the change in the overall financial climate we believe Kubient is an extremely attractive target participant for reputable companies looking to find the proper answer to loss advertising spend on fraud written media.

We host a fully built out supply side platform with the direct publisher integrations and a proprietary solution to remove the crippling ad fraud issue, which we believe will be the direction the ad tech industry is headed. As such, we will continue our search for synergistic businesses, both large and small, that might bolster both the supply and demand side of our business with a focus on bolstering our technology offering to the public and our valued customers.

We look forward to provide further updates on our acquisition efforts when appropriate. Beyond our continued efforts with regard to potential M&A opportunities, we’ve kept our focus on expanding our organic growth opportunities to provide services to the wider advertising community. As we mentioned, we are maintaining our previous client relationships and our efforts on the front of increasing the quantity and quality of partnerships has been ongoing. We’ve seen new fruit come to the bear on the partnerships growth front, namely PubMatic and Yahoo recently decided to work with Kubient as demand side partners in addition to their current supply side integrations. These evolutions of partnerships are a result of contracts we signed over the past quarter effectively plugging the ad tech company and platforms into the audience marketplace to better serve their clients. While we celebrate these partnerships, there’s still work to be done to extract revenue and additional growth with these partners.

Now, I’ll hand the call over to Josh who will provide additional color on the quarter from a financial perspective. Josh?

Josh Weiss

Thanks, Paul. And good afternoon, everyone. Thanks for joining our call. Now to our financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022. Net revenues for the first quarter of 2022 were approximately 1.2 million compared to approximately 780,000 in 2021. The increase in net revenues was primarily attributable to net revenues generated related to customer contracts acquired in connection with acquisition of MediaCrossing in November of 2021.

Earlier in the first quarter, we determined that it was no longer probable that we would collect payment from a customer from which we were entitled. Therefore, we cease providing service to the customer on April 6, 2022, while still pursuing collection of payment for the work our team had already performed. With that said, we only recognize net revenues of approximately $48,000 from this customer in the first quarter, when in reality, we provided additional services of approximately 1.1 million. As of the second quarter, we received approximately $600,000 of payments and expect to recognize revenue in future periods related to the contract for any payments received in excess of the loss accrual which I will discuss shortly.

Turning to our expenses. Technology expenses increased to approximately 1.2 million from approximately 520,000 in 2021. The increase is primarily due to an increase in headcount costs, hosting fees, non-cash stock based compensation and software expenses. General and administrative expenses increased to approximately 2.2 million compared to approximately 1.3 million in the first quarter of 2021. The increase will was primarily due to increases of legal fees including legal fees associated with the legal settlement entered into in March 2022 non-cash stock based compensation, other professional fees all partially offset by a reduction in state taxes. Regarding the additional line item, we recognize the loss accrual of $790,000 for media costs incurred in February and March 2022, which relates to the services performed from the affirmation customers stated at the beginning of my remarks.

GAAP net loss attributable to common shareholders was approximately $3.6 million loss, or $0.25 loss per share, compared to approximately $1.8 million or a $0.14 loss per share in the same period last year. The reason for this decline was primarily due to the loss accrual I just discussed and the increase in expenses previously described. Adjusted EBITDA a non-GAAP, measure increased to approximately 3.6 million EBITDA loss compared to an adjusted EBITDA loss of approximately 1.5 million in the same period last year. As of March 31, 2022, the company had a cash balance of $20.7 million.

That concludes my financial summary. For more detailed analysis, please reference our form 10-Q, which we plan to file today. I will now turn it back to Paul. Paul?

Paul Roberts

Thanks, Josh. During this period of capital conservation, and consolidation of labor forces, we feel strongly that our proprietary technology, dedicated labor force and new strategy will mitigate these temporary headwinds facing Kubient. We appreciate all of our employees, investors and clients for your support.

Now, I’ll turn it over to the operator for Q&A.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. At this time, we will be conducting a question and answer session. [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from the line of Jack Vander Aarde with Maxim Group. Please proceed with your question.

Jack Vander Aarde

Great. Hey, guys, thanks for taking my questions. I appreciate the update. Paul, I also had a question on I believe you mentioned in your prepared remarks, you eliminated half of your prior headcount. So I’m bouncing around like six or [Indiscernible]. So forgive me if I’m a little in and out. But can you maybe just help clarify what you’re missing headcount is and maybe like a rough breakout by roll what percentage R&D at sales and marketing? Just give me a lay of the land?

Paul Roberts

Sure, yes. Just to give you a more color Jack we were really looking at the entire ecosystem and the environment right now in the finance side of the world. And we just felt it was a little reckless dispenser growth. So we really want to bring the burn down rate significantly looking at the current headcount we had, what roles could potentially be duplicative and how do we really conserve the cash that we have on hand, we think that’s a just a tremendous asset for us.

And with the environment, the way it is, we don’t really know what the environment would be like to go out and potentially have to raise more capital in the future. So like I mentioned, we’re going to protect that money we have on our balance sheet at all costs. The roles that we did lose, were primarily driven out of the operation side. So we’re looking at the sales tech, and really the tech driving what we’re doing day to day. So we’ve kept really strong resources on the tech data science side. And we’re going to potentially add in the future to the sales side of the equation while maintaining and keeping our current clients happy. So I apologize I don’t have right in front of me the actual breakdown that you asked for but I can get that for you as a follow up.

Jack Vander Aarde

Yes, sure. No worries, that’s helpful enough. And so I guess, given this margin environment, I think it does make sense to pull back and streamline costs given the tight environment but what I do want to do -- on the positive side is your revenue was outstanding at relatively speaking at 1.2 million pretty big jumps 76% year-over-year. I think you mentioned MediaCrossing was a driver of this maybe in the relationships they have. But can you spell out maybe the two or three key drivers of that revenue growth? And is that something that’s sustainable?

Paul Roberts

Sure. It’s a great question. So it is driven a lot by the partnerships that we’re able to secure both, as prior to MediaCrossing Aqua-hire, along with the Aqua-hire of MediaCrossing. So we mentioned earlier that platforms are starting to work with Kubient on both the supply and the demand side, which is a very positive reaction to working with us, because what they’re seeing is yes, we can bring them very good audience. But they also want us to clean all of that audience before they could potentially buy it. So it’s a testament to our belief that the fraud prevention is a big seller of what was built.

And on the MediaCrossing side what we’re learning is that their team and being able to explain the benefits of Kubient and why removing fraud is so impactful, we expect to see additional revenue come in via some of those partnerships. Because typically, how it works is someone will shift some of their budget into Kubient and they’ll see a greater return on that media dollar. They will then move money from different partners into Kubient. So it’s a lot of testing, learning, increasing budget, testing, learning, increasing budget. So what we’re seeing is the impact of [Indiscernible] in our audience cloud driving better results. So we’re optimistic that in the future that’s going to potentially drive additional revenue from existing clients.

Jack Vander Aarde

Got you. And then just because you spell it out, again in the bullet points of the press release, can you maybe, and these are some big, obviously big Bellwether names in the industry but can you just talk about what PubMatic and what Yahoo means to your business maybe from both a relationship perspective, and then also from in terms of material of actual revenue growth in the future? Figure these names relative to your overall puzzle.

Paul Roberts

Yes. So if you look at ad tech as a whole, there’s maybe 10 real players in the industry. You have the Google, Amazon, Yahoo, then you go down to the PubMatic, to the world. And the reason why these relationships are so important is because these are the platforms of choice for a lot of brands and a lot of publishers. So when we go and we speak to a direct brand, and they say, well, we buy all of our media through Google, we buy all of our media through MediaMath, for example, we have to be able to integrate directly into those platforms in order to see those revenue dollars flow through our audience marketplace.

If we don’t have established relationships with all of these players, we’re going to basically handcuff ourselves from generating revenue with those partners. So if we go and talk to a large CPG, or a large e-commerce company, and they say, we love the concept of efficiency, we love the idea of removing the fraud before I buy it. We’ve already built our entire media buying on Google, for example.

If we’re not integrated fully into Google, we have no way of accessing those budgets. So the fact that we did this work, and it took a very long time to do, but having relationships with Yahoo, with Pubmatic, with Google with MediaMath, is critical for our sales team when they go out and they talk about cut, when they talk about the audience marketplace. Because those brands and those publishers can very easily access our platform and reap the benefits of Chi and the efficiency that we continually talk about.

Jack Vander Aarde

Got it. That makes a lot of sense. And then Paul, maybe just sticking on the top line one last question. You guys are an emerging growth companies. So I’m not sure how much seasonality plays a role here. But traditionally speaking, first quarter is a seasonally slow quarter in the digital ad world. Maybe for the rest of this year. I know you don’t provide guidance, can you may be just directionally comments on how you would expect your revenues to kind of to move. Is it going to be lumpy? Or would you expect this to be a base level?

Paul Roberts

I think three years ago Jack, it would have been as predictable as a clock. The reality is with COVID and the change in spending habits it’s gotten much harder, both industry wide and internally with Kubient to kind of say okay, Q1 is going to look like this, Q3 is going to look like this. So we’re preparing and like I said earlier, we’re kind of circling the wagons and holding on to cash in case there are some bumpy quarters. But we’re getting great responses from our partners on the technology that we’ve built. So we’re hoping that we can get a little into a little bit more of a stabilized environment. But I do believe with the economy the way it is, with the lingering effects of COVID it’s a little bit hard to go back to that old model of Q1 a little soft, Q4 is a little strong. But we’re optimistic of what we’re built and believe we’re going to continue to get adoption.

Jack Vander Aarde

Okay, that’s a very helpful answer. And I appreciate the transparency and it sounds like there is a streamlining costs and yet still able to achieve growth. So I’m happy to hear that. I appreciate the update. I will hop back in the queue.

Paul Roberts

Thanks Jack.

Operator

At this time, this concludes the company’s question and answer session. If your question was not taken, you may contact Kubient’s Investor Relations team at kubient@gatewayir.com. I’d now like to turn the call back over to Mr. Roberts for his closing remarks.

Paul Roberts

Thanks operator. And thank you, everyone for joining us today on our Q1, 2022 earnings call. I especially want to take a moment to thank our employees, our partners, our investors and customers for their continued support. We appreciate your interest in Kubient and look forward to updating you on our next call. Operator?

Operator

Thank you for joining us today for Kubient’s first quarter and 2022 earnings conference call. You may now disconnect.