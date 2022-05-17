Tokens.com Corp. (SMURF) CEO Andrew Kiguel on Q1 2022 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Tokens.com Corp. (OTCPK:SMURF) Q1 2022 Earnings Conference Call May 16, 2022 4:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Andrew Kiguel - Chief Executive Officer

Ian Fodie - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Joe Gomes - Noble Capital Markets, Inc.

Operator

Welcome to the Tokens.com Q1 Financial Update Call. My name is Richard and I'll be your operator for today's call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Later, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, the conference is being recorded.

I will now turn the call over to Andrew Kiguel. Mr. Kiguel, you may begin.

Andrew Kiguel

Thank you very much. Welcome, everybody to the Tokens.com Q1 call. The management team online here. Just to dive into this quickly some of the highlights for Q1. Net income of -- these are all US$7.7 million, comprehensive income of $6.57 million, which came in to $0.08 per share and $0.07 per share, respectively.

We had digital asset growth of 5% in Q4. And staking rewards equated to an annualized rate of 11.4% on the original cost base. We did a successful completion of Metaverse Fashion Week, which I'll talk about in a second. We have the successful launch of Hulk Labs, which is a new subsidiary focused on the play-to-earn crypto gaming sector. Metaverse Group continued its growth trajectory, expansion of services and purchases of additional assets and non-game several new tenants as well as the completion of Tokens Tower.

With respect to the Metaverse Fashion Week some key bullet points, visitor traffic over the course of the show of over 100,000 visitors, over 1 billion media impressions, 60 brands that participate in attendance and for the storefronts that we built, visitors spent an average of 27 minutes, which is quite good and far more than most people spend on the website and in comparable to what people might spend in a physical store.

With that, I'm going to turn it over to Ian Fodie, our CFO, to give a high-level review of the financial results. Ian?

Ian Fodie

Thanks, Andrew. Before I jump into the operating and financial overview, I just want everyone to understand that the comparative numbers for the three months ended March 31, 2021, are really not comparable to the numbers for March 2022. And that is because in the three months of 2021, those were activities prior to when the company completed its reverse takeover and did its concurrent financing. So I won't comment on any of the comparatives.

As far as the three months ended March 31, 2022, as Andrew mentioned, we had revenue of $326,000 from our staking and other minor revenues, which equates to about 11.4% return, annualized return on the cost of our stake to Tokens. Our operating expenses totaled US$958,000, and we had a revaluation of our digital assets in total of US$3.4 million, $2.3 million was allocated to the income statement in the way of losses and the losses of $1 million – $1.1 million that were allocated to OCI were a recoupment of previous period gains that were recorded in OCI.

The other large item that we have on our income statement is the gain on the revaluation of the warrant liability, that is an amount that's carried as a liability that gets pegged to the company's stock price and because it dropped from year-end to March 31, we then have a reduction in the liability and therefore record a gain of $10.7 million on our income statement. So that is where we get to the final net income number of US$7.765, which equates to CAD9.7 million. And after the revaluation of digital assets in OCI, we have a comprehensive income of US$6.5 million, which equates to CAD8.2 million.

On the balance sheet side, the company has got a strong -- well we had $9.7 million in our bank at December 31. We have a total of almost $5.9 million still in the bank at March 31. You can see that we had a slight increase in our digital assets. And note 3 in the financial statements provide a summary of the activity. We ended up purchasing a total of US$6.8 million worth of digital currencies, which was $4.9 million of cryptocurrency and $1.8 million of NSP’s primarily through Metaverse subsidiary. We sold close to $2.5 million of digital assets, and we earned rewards of almost $300,000 and we had a small loss on disposal of $266,000 as we were rebalancing our portfolio. And then the revaluation of our digital assets in total, as I said, was a reduction of $3.4 million and that brings us to our $31.8 million total digital assets at the end of the quarter.

Liabilities of $6.7 million, largely made up of $4.5 million relating to the warrant’s liability that I mentioned earlier. And our total shareholders' equity, therefore, results in $34 million, of which $4.8 million related to the non-controlling interest value of Metaverse that we do not own. So -- and the other side of it is our working capital, which is net assets, less current liabilities, remains strong at $35.8 million, a slight reduction from December 31 at $38.6 million, but still very strong.

On that basis, I will pass it back to Andrew.

Andrew Kiguel

Thanks, Ian. So just a couple of things to touch base upon, I think one of the questions I've been receiving a lot recently with respect to our Terra Luna position. I'm happy to tell shareholders that we did get off of 90% of that position. Prior to the collapse, we did sell those tokens at a price higher than that what we purchase to that, not at the peak when they hit. But when we started hearing some of the noise around the uncertainty of that, we took immediate option and dispose that -- thankfully, losses that took in essentially from well over $100 to pennies [ph] in about 48 hours.

In terms of us, while we don't view ourselves as portfolio managers, we do the stake in as in terms of performing a service, validating transactions and processing blocks, we are always on a daily basis modeling what's happening in the crypto markets. We're looking around and seeing what we're hearing. And if at any point, you'd find something that feels safety -- certainly about a certain token, we look to dispose of that very quickly to protect shareholder value.

Certainly, the markets this year, and as a result of the Terra Luna, the crypto markets have retreated, particularly in the last week or so. We have seen this before. Anybody who's been around crypto for a while there was this happens almost annually. The things that we're seeing is that the pullbacks seem to last for a shorter period of time, should [indiscernible] the education level and the interest level in crypto continues to remain strong.

The market as a whole has really not been positive this year, the NASDAQ [ph] is up over 25%. The S&P is up to 16% and there's a rotation to other types of assets, and that's certainly the small cap area related to crypto and Web3, we'd certainly suffered from that. And we recognize that. Again, as always, we're always try to do our best to build shareholder value and where the stock market is, a popularity contest for that day, we're always trying to look ahead.

With respect to that, just to put faith on the three verticals that we operate, the staking operations are still there. They're going, we're continuing to earn additional tokens every second. Obviously, as the value of those tokens pulls back, that impacts our digital asset value and some of the staking return on capital.

Again, we feel this is temporary. We have a strong basis and confidence in the longer-term ability for the tokens that we own to perform well. Metaverse Group continues to excel and do extremely well. And the fashion show, as I mentioned, some of the statistics, drew a lot of attention. It brought a lot of attention to us.

The company, starting a couple of months ago, started generating revenue, which is very positive. And I believe at this point has a 20 paying tenants, with a pipeline of over 100 that they’re in conversations with for this potential new tenants. So that business continues to grow. In this press release, as we expanded, the service is there to provide consulting. There's all sets of different things that are going on there as well.

Lastly, I'll just touch upon is Hulk Labs, that was a new venture that we started this year. We are excited to start developing that. There's a lot of exciting things that we're doing there. And as most of us often get [ph] questions on those.

So, again, management is very focused here on getting from what is a very volatile time, not just in crypto, but in the stock markets in general. We remain confident in our businesses and we'll continue to build and regardless of what's happening in the capital markets. So, with that, Richard, we can open to answer questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. We will now begin the question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Our first question on the line comes from Joe Gomes. Please, go ahead.

Joe Gomes

Good afternoon. Thank you, Andrew, for taking that update and taking the questions.

Andrew Kiguel

Hey, Joe.

Joe Gomes

So the first question, you gave a lot of good statistics there on the fashion week in Metaverse. I was wondering, and you gave a right at the end there, a couple data points, about 20 paying tenants and conversations with 100 more.

Just a little more detail or color, if you could, on what that -- if you're -- the average tenant is paying. What kind of revenues can be generated from these discussions that you're having? And given what the market has been doing lately, does it make sense to buy in the rest of Metaverse if that is available.

Andrew Kiguel

Okay. So two questions there. To your first question, every deal looks slightly different. Some are pretty basic and they're just cash-based, frictionless ways for companies to have a digital billboard, perhaps something created in the Metaverse and we get compensated for that, and it's just a straight cash deal.

The other types of deals that we're looking at and why it makes it very difficult for us to predict the revenue here are ones that can provide potentially asymmetric gains. And I'll give you an example of some of the things we're looking at as we team up with the brand and earn several conversations like this.

So this would be sort of strong global brands or celebrities, and the idea is to team up with them, sharing the cost of the bill, so that Metaverse Group has some additional skin in the game, not just as a service provider, but also the ability to receive a portion of the sales. And based on various contracts that we've done, we've seen us be able to contract down anywhere from 5% to 50% of the sales.

And so those clips of contracts are particularly more interesting to me because they can provide the massive games. While the market, the NFT market has pulled back right now, we still get a tremendous amount of potential there amongst the user base and we think that will come back. If you hit the right brand, it's a good crypto product or a wearable for an avatar that could resulted in millions of dollars of revenue, but again, hard to predict at this point.

To your second question, would we vend in Metaverse Group? Absolutely has always been something that I've wanted to do. I think the main thing prohibiting us from doing that right now is our share price. I believe that our company is hugely undervalued. And I'm sure that's not unique to me, most CEOs these days are saving up. But there's many things in our balance sheet that aren't reflective.

For example, the value of Metaverse Group or Holt, yes, we're trading below the value of our assets in the market. And so, I think from my study in sort of transactions and history of Company’s are succeed and survive well, it comes from being a little maniacal about when you have to issue equity and being smart about when to issue equity.

And rightly or wrongly, when I look at our current share price today, and it's up today, but we're still trading with a CAD0.60, call it. I just don't view this as the right time for us to dilute unless it was something spectacular.

And so, it’s the possibility of us going in something with Metaverse Group on the horizon always, but it's going to be dependent on share price. And I don't think as the largest shareholder of the company, I wouldn't be happy to do them here, which means I don't think other shareholders would be happy with us longer either.

Joe Gomes

Okay. Fair enough. Thanks for that details. Kind of a similar question on Hulk Labs, really exciting space, I think. I mean, how close are you to that unit starting to contribute on the revenue side and how fast do you think you can expand on the play the game or play to earn gaming?

Andrew Kiguel

The goal is to have that unit generating cash flow in Q3. So we're talking about weeks, not months away. And I believe that, that unit will be self-sufficient and be another whole month for us before the end of the year. Currently, we carry it on our balance sheet at zero.

Joe Gomes

Okay. And one last question, if I can sneak one in here before I get back in queue. It's kind of a follow-up to the Metaverse question also, again, given what's happened here in the market, are you seeing assets, whether it’d be in the Metaverse or even crypto currencies where they're becoming so attractive to you that you're saying, hey, that's -- let's look at investing some more additional capital in some of these assets and without telling exactly what they are, kind of, give us an idea of where you're looking hard at that right now.

Andrew Kiguel

Yeah. So we continue to look at the layer wise. Through all this stuff when I look at where we've been successful, probably the most -- boring is a wrong word, if you can actually use the word blue chip and crypto, the most blue chip things you can buy in the market would be the Bitcoin East. We're not a bitcoin company. There's plenty of other places investors who get exposure to Bitcoin that's not Tokens.com.

But when I look at the overall performance of East, it's always done well for us. We've always managed to do really well with it. With the merge happening, East staking payouts on that in additional total is going to be equal to presumable 14% to 15%, which is phenomenal for what is probably one of the best performing assets and we look at things like enter perhaps this real fast rise. We gotten in early, fell faster than anything I've ever seen fall, which is completely degenerated. You look at Solana, similar.

And so sometimes with this -- on the staking side, what we really do look to do is generate additional tokens. We're looking for investment in the blue chip areas. We're not trying to be unmanned shares are not a hedge fund. We don't want to be trading on a lot of this stuff. We're having a hard look at the stuff that's in the top five or six, so things like Avalanche, East, Polygon, things like that, that I think makes sense. We still see really great use cases, especially in the case of Ethereum, we stood the test of time to show like, hey, this is something that's showing longevity. So we are taking a strong look, we have been making some purchases in the market as well at some of these levels.

Joe Gomes

Okay, great. Thank you.

Andrew Kiguel

You're welcome.

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our next question in the line comes from Adam [ph]. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you. Andrew, I just had a question around the Hulk Labs. I don't even know what I don't know and I may be similar to others. And when I try to find information, it's difficult. So my questions are around I know you've mentioned in the past, there's guilds of players, and they'll be playing these play to earn like BitBrawl and Arcade Land. Are they -- are these players going to be considered employees, or are there some, sort of, a contract they're signing? How will that all work to somebody like me who went to public school and doesn't understand all this stuff?

Andrew Kiguel

Right. So we're working through that. They will not be employees. We're not planning on bringing on like thousands and thousands of people to play video games for us. I think what we're trying to do is if you look at what other early stage company done here is, they have found a way to enable people to play.

So one of the things you can do in crypto that’s interesting is you can provide permission to an asset to someone else without them ever actually owning it or having custody of it. And so the idea here is that we can provide permission to these players who will play the game and they’ll be rewarded based on their performance. And based on some of our calculations and Devon, who's the main lead in that operation can speak to it, we're seeing that’s actually costing a player of somewhere around $4 an hour.

$4 an hour is not anything in North America that somebody would be like, okay, I would love to do that. But in many third-world countries, that's actually a substantial ways that can actually pay people for having a job like that and give them a pretty good lifestyle, above what they might be doing elsewhere in a safer environment working off on a computer.

So the idea is, is that, we'll start off with our own capital, permission the assets to players that will ask them most like consultants will be their own players, they'll get a commission -- small commission based on their plan. And it will depend on how long they play and how successful they are. And then, the rest would come to us.

And then eventually, what we'd like to do is, once we've proven that out, and that business is getting up is that we'll make that available to third parties. And so very similar to how staking entities have become billion-dollar entities by allowing and providing the ability for people to stay and make a return, we're going to provide institutions and people the ability to earn returns off of these games by offering them access to our player network. Does that make sense?

Unidentified Analyst

It makes sense. It's just also new, and I just -- I get a ton of questions from friends of mine, but I don't quite understand how it all works. So I think that …

Andrew Kiguel

Yeah.

Unidentified Analyst

…some more educational stuff on the website or via YouTube, I think would draw a lot more eyes in my opinion.

Andrew Kiguel

Let me ask everybody's on the line. Is the Hut 8 [ph] website up now?

Unidentified Analyst

Yeah. The website which is it's on…

Andrew Kiguel

On the phone?

Unidentified Analyst

Yes. On the phone, too, there's a mobile version that looks decently well, it's just this lack of info and I'm just wondering, how do we get this to thousands of eyeballs?

Andrew Kiguel

It's a great question, and hi Deven Soni, who's the COO and managing the operations at Hut. Your question is a really good one is it's such a new space, and there's a lot of people that want to learn about it.

We're really taking our website in that direction. So I think in the next coming weeks, what you'll see are some overview videos, some calculators to show what earnings are, the capital that shows the games that you're getting the most traction things that we're bullish about.

So definitely stay tuned. It's something we're investing a lot of energy into is, creating an outlook for education for people in this space. And we certainly will be sharing more of that with our token investors as that gets built up.

Unidentified Analyst

Cool. Thanks.

Andrew Kiguel

There's a little bit of also protecting -- a little bit of us also trying to protect it. We think we have something really special here that we're working on. And we don't want to give out all the secrets we take a lot of the things we do with that inspire the people to copy us. And so we think we're out to something very cool here. We will start disclosing more information as the business develops. But there's also a protective aspect to it as well.

Unidentified Analyst

Makes sense.

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] And at this time, I'm showing we have no further questions. Correction. We have a question that just queued up from Matt Bruce [ph]. Please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

Hey, Andrew, how are you doing?

Andrew Kiguel

Hey, Bruce.

Unidentified Analyst

Quick questions. When would the valuations that you had mentioned on the last call, regarding all the digital land. When would that be part of the financials because you had put a valuation pretty high? Is it hard because of how you can determine what that is?

Andrew Kiguel

So that's a hard question to – and I'll tell you why. When you see the financial statements that are here – and by the way, these financial statements were reviewed by the auditors as well, which we did voluntarily. Auditors have a very different perspective in terms of the value of something. And so the best thing that we can do is continue to grow these businesses. And I think the values get cemented when – when there's a price point or something else we can point to, or something that validates those valuations.

At this point, we're not quite there yet, but we're also building businesses. So again, something like Hawk in Q1, we're doing all the planning, all the strategic stuff. We know that business has value, because we've been receiving a lot of interest in venture capital funds and investing in that business for values that are a lot higher than zero. However, you can't take that to an auditor and say, hey, we have interest from someone who says, they would invest in this company came in for that level. It just doesn't work like that, it's generally done on book values, and it's always going to be a little bit behind.

And so it's a good question. I think as we move forward and we start to put some things in place, we'll be able to sort of put in into some of those values it bit better. Ian, I don't know, if you want to provide some comment on that as well in terms of the difference between what maybe a private market value for a business versus how it's accounted for.

Ian Fodie

It's a bit difficult to answer, Andrew. So there's not really much more I could add than what you've already said.

Andrew Kiguel

Yeah. Bruce, I don't know if that…

Unidentified Analyst

Yeah. I appreciate that. And as always, appreciate…

Andrew Kiguel

Remembers, auditors – and we're dealing through auditors that we're always looking to find the most conservative approach to show the value of the things that we own. However, in the – the market, when we're talking to VC funds in various groups, Obviously, we're seeing valuations for some of our assets that are higher than what they're reflected for on the books.

Unidentified Analyst

Appreciate it. And I appreciate all you guys do very much. Thank you.

Andrew Kiguel

Thank you.

Unidentified Analyst

Bye-bye

Operator

And we have no questions in queue at this time.

Andrew Kiguel

Okay.

[Abrupt End]