Why did my parents leave Annaly Capital Management's common stock for me? There are so many better choices on Seeking Alpha! jackscoldsweat/E+ via Getty Images

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) is not a great choice today. The preferred shares offer a great value, but the common shares do not.

We're going to highlight a few important factors for Annaly Capital Management. I'm going to provide a full walk-through on estimating Annaly's book value, earnings, or dividends. That would be redundant because Scott Kennedy already provided a big article on Annaly Capital Management. Since we work together to produce The REIT Forum, it doesn't make sense to repeat his work.

Q2 2022

Q2 2022 has been a rough quarter for book values because of the wild activity in interest rates and MBS markets. It hasn't been as tough as Q1 2022, but it hasn't been easy. There are some mortgage REITs that delivered increases in book value per share in early Q2 2022, much as there were a few that increased book value per share in Q1 2022.

By our estimates, NLY is not one of them. As of 5/13/2022, we had a projected book value per share of $6.35. With shares closing at $6.69, they traded at about a 5% premium to our estimate for current book value per share.

If you're not familiar with the historical price-to-book ratio, that's near the high end. It isn't off the charts, but it is definitely well above the median or average price-to-book ratio.

For a quick reminder, NLY's book value (or BV) and net asset value (or NAV) are going to give us the same value. Since NLY updates the value of its assets and liabilities for changes in market prices, these two values move together.

What Does Annaly Capital Management Think?

Annaly Capital Management announced they intend to offer 100 million shares of common stock, along with giving underwriters the option to purchase another 15 million shares. Even before the underwriter's option to purchase shares, NLY agrees that this is a reasonable time to issue stock. The share price is down substantially over the last several months, but the book value per share is also down.

Annaly Capital Management

At the end of Q1 2022, book value per share was down to $6.77. By our estimate, it declined further to $6.35.

Is this offering really dilution? Not really. Since shares trade at a premium to book value, even after assuming for a lower issuance price the impact on book value per share should be pretty minor. If you add $100 million shares and add $635 million, the new shares would carry in $6.35 per share in cash. If the current book value is about $6.35, then the new shares aren't pushing the value higher or lower.

Do I really have to explain this concept? Someone usually gets confused, but I feel like anyone who is actually reading the article understands it at this point. The confused person is probably someone who clicked the article and went straight to the comments. I don't mind, it's still another pageview.

In terms of the percentage of ownership, it is a reduction. In terms of the value per share of the portfolio, it is pretty much neutral.

Scott's Commentary

Scott Kennedy provided a quick note in REIT Forum chat:

Hi guys/gals, as being the only agency mREIT trading at an estimated premium to CURRENT BV, NLY's announcement today isn't that much of a surprise. NLY was sitting around an ~5% premium. On a net basis, could "eek out" a penny or so of BV accretion from this but that's de minimis. I don't see this being a "game changer" on earnings moving forward. Might fractionally increase earnings over time. I believe NLY just wanted some additional capital to deploy as they see fit. Good discussion.

Current Targets

All our current targets for NLY are included in the image below:

The REIT Forum

Notice that our "Overpriced" level is $6.65. Shares closed at $6.69, but will probably open below $6.65, so I'm reminding investors of the target ranges.

Why Didn't We Warn Investors?

We did:

Seeking Alpha

We should've warned you sooner?

Seeking Alpha

Maybe you think we are always bears so our view doesn't matter?

Seeking Alpha

That was 10 months straight of pounding out ratings of either "buy" or "strong buy".

Maybe it would have been better if we had a sale of NLY in June 2021 when prices were peaking?

The REIT Forum

Does Book Value Work?

If you still wonder whether analyzing book value and using changes in projected book value is effective for investing, you can look at the board of directors. We forecast an unusually large premium to book. The company was a bit removed from its Q1 2022 earnings release. They decided to issue over $600 million of new common equity.

That's a clear signal that management agrees.

An Informed Viewpoint

What's the best agency mortgage REIT? It's Dynex Capital (DX). DX outperformed peers by diligently watching the big picture and then actively managing their portfolio to take advantage of opportunities. Let's look at how Dynex Capital measured its performance:

Dynex Capital

They demonstrated that even with some wild volatility in the OAS (option-adjusted spreads) for agency MBS, they were still able to defend book value. That's impressive. Going from Q1 2019 to Q1 2022 with only a modest reduction in book value is outstanding for a mortgage REIT.

Annaly doesn't seem to present the same chart, but I can help. At the end of Q1 2019, NLY's book value per share was $9.67. It's shown in the Annaly Capital Management Q1 2019 earnings supplemental. That is materially more than the $6.77 they had at the end of Q1 2022.

Why Does Book Value Matter?

Are you familiar with how management generates net interest income? They own a bunch of MBS (mortgage-backed securities). They use leverage to get into that position. If their book value goes down (less equity), either the leverage (that's debt) goes up or they reduce the volume of their assets.

The ability to generate net interest income is a function of having equity to invest.

If you have $9.67, you can generate more income than someone who has $6.77. Right? The same general theory works here. Having more book value per share enables a REIT to generate more income.

Why Is Income Volatile Then?

Maybe you looked at a few financial statements and decided I'm stupid. You've seen that income doesn't necessarily move in the same quarter or even the next quarter. What's the deal?

Mortgage REIT income accounting is complicated. Many people make mistakes. I saw someone claiming to be an analyst and a CPA (no supporting evidence provided) who completely whiffed on reading the financial statements. It's easy for investors to miss something.

I can prepare entire articles explaining accounting, but they are not so popular. If you want to know more about mortgage REIT accounting, Scott's articles provide far more depth on those projections. If you want the simple version, understand that long-term income generation if you start with more money. If you really love understanding these things, see Scott's articles and start reading through my older stuff. I lost track of how many articles I spent teaching investors about accounting.

Waiting to Write This Article

I was looking to send this out with NLY on a little rally because it looks more impressive for the call. However, I've been planning it for a while:

The REIT Forum

Well, share prices went above $6.60. Yet the issuance of stock means several other investors may be realizing what we already knew about NLY's valuation.

Better Options

So you want to own something that offers a better risk/reward profile than NLY?

Let's start with DX:

The REIT Forum

Using our recent estimates, DX has a price-to-current-book ratio of .92. Remember, that's the same as price-to-NAV since assets and liabilities are carried at fair market value. This includes our adjustments for projected changes since the quarter started.

Would you rather have DX at 92% of NAV or NLY at 105% of NAV? Seems obvious.

But you see NLY has a bigger dividend yield and has a lower payout ratio? Stop focusing on that. Didn't you just see that DX's was able to protect their BV during the last 3 years while NLY bled out about 30%? Maybe stop putting so much faith in consensus estimates? It's rewarding NLY for structuring the portfolio (including hedges) in a way that results in reporting higher core EPS.

How about another one?

New Residential (NRZ) has a price-to-current-book ratio (using our estimates) of 82% based on NAV of $13.30 and a share price of $10.96. That's great. Very low for NRZ. What do DX and NRZ have in common besides attractive discounts to book? They've also delivered superior total economic returns to shareholders when compared to their sector peers over long time periods.

You want more? PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) has an estimated ratio of .86 based on NAV of $17.75 and today's price of $15.29.

The REIT Forum

Not bad for another mortgage REIT that has delivered superior returns for shareholders over the long haul. PMT performed exceptionally well during the pandemic.

How About Preferred Shares?

Alright. You want to know about NLY-F (NLY.PF), NLY-G (NLY.PG), and NLY-I (NLY.PI)? All three are great choices. They offer a great stripped yield today and then switch over to a floating yield. For NLY-F and NLY-I, there is a good chance that it results in a higher dividend rate. Those shares could be called, but only at $25.00. Current prices are:

NLY-F $23.50

NLY-G $22.13

NLY-I $22.94

That means a call would represent a significant capital gain. Now if you think shares of NLY's common stock are equally undervalued, you can go hash that out with the board that just decided to issue over $600 million of common stock.

Think they are issuing a bunch of preferred shares at these prices? Seems unlikely to me. However, I need to note that while these preferred shares are attractive, there are even better deals available in the sector.

You want more options for preferred shares? How about NRZ-D (NRZ.PD) with a stripped yield of 7.8%? When the fixed-rate ends, it will use the 5-year Treasury plus a spread of 6.223%. If spread with the 5-year Treasury were kicking in today, the stripped yield would be 10.08%. Not bad for a preferred share priced at $22.58. That's more than 10% upside to call value. So I get either a huge yield or a big capital gain? Not quite, it's also possible that I might get both. Is it any wonder NRZ-D is one of my largest positions?

Ratings: