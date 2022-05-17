jetcityimage/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

In this article, I'm going to do a quick update on Rolls-Royce (OTCPK:RYCEF) (OTCPK:RYCEY) following the company's slight positive trend over the past few weeks and months. I've also seen some analysts changing and bumping their price targets, to where they now consider Rolls-Royce to buy an undervalued stock.

I can't argue with the fact that Rolls-Royce is currently cheap - but I still view the company as very risky given what near-term risks exist here. Obviously, my previous stance on RYCEF was the correct one to take.

Rolls-Royce RoR (Seeking Alpha article)

Let's take a look at what we have here.

Updating my Rolls-Royce Thesis

Rolls-Royce is a business I've written about a few times in the past. I've always come to a lukewarm "HOLD", despite the fact that there is a lot to like about the company. For the past couple of years, the company has been reorganizing, restructuring, and doing damage control.

Some say the time has come for RYCEF to shine and provide investors with positive returns once again.

I'm always hesitant to enter back into a "dog" sort of stock that's been suffering from the sort of valuation decline that we've seen on the part of Rolls-Royce. There is a time to do it, but I do not believe the short-term pain to be over just yet.

Rolls-Royce remains pretty correlated to the overall aerospace industry as a whole, and when there was a recent (March) crash of a 737-800 in the China mountains, Rolls-Royce was swept up in things as well, despite the two main companies relevant being Boeing (BA) and Safran (OTCPK:SAFRY). This catastrophe will certainly result in lower confidence in Boeing's widebody jets, implying them not to be 100% trustworthy even after everything that's happened. The net result will likely be that Boeing gives further room to Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY), and this will boost short-term Airbus orders. A company like RYCEF, which is also in the business of engines, and also supplies engines to Boeing, will also be in the crosshairs.

Boeing Widebody/Business Portfolio (Rolls-Royce IR)

Despite the portfolio's position, including a high fleet age for most of the company's larger engines, news such as these continue to have a negative impact on the stock.

The company has continued to go through its restructuring, and the restructuring has actually been quite successful by every possible metric you could look at. Operating costs have seen a 35% reduction, footprint has gone down 27% through 13 plants closed, consolidated, or sold, and investments have seen a 46% reduction across the entire company.

The company intends to win through quality, product lifetime, and existing aviation trends.

Rolls-Royce Trends (Rolls-Royce IR)

Now, I don't doubt the company's ambition. 2021 was a consensus miss, a bad year aside from returning to growth. A CEO resignation is never a good thing, and couple this with inflation in raw material costs, energy cost increases, and other macro trends, and we can see why the company's recovery in 2022 is not exactly an easy task.

The company did manage to reduce its cost base by £1.3B, which is ahead of track with its 9,000 headcount reduction. And part of the poor results for the full year really was from the company's growth ambitions, including Rolls-Royce Electrical and the SMR segment. Both of these segments have potentially explosive futures with electrical systems for EV aircraft and small modular nuclear reactors, but at this time, these are just science products with no positive free cash flow. They need to be treated as such.

The one positive that can be mentioned for Rolls-Royce is that the war might drive up demand for the company's defense business. 31% of RR revenue came from defense in 2021 - and this is likely to improve as long as Putin is invading nations and rattling sabers.

Based on current trends, I expect that Rolls-Royce will actually be able to post growth for 2022. Current guidance calls for growth of around low-to-mid single-digit percentage growth, which is clearly below what most investors were hoping for - but it's still decent considering where Rolls-Royce comes from.

The problems with Rolls-Royce remain. The company is exposed highly to the absolutely weakest market segment and is unlikely to see any sort of immediate improvement here. The company's history of burning cash is well-established, and a recovery here could take far longer than we might expect. Nothing removes the fact that the Aviation widebody market faced oversupply pre-COVID-19, and given the way aviation goes, it's not expected to see a significant recovery until the middle of 2025.

This gives the company few marks to play here. While the Widebody engine market is a duopoly, Boeing's problems might impact RR as well, and the current limited age of its fleet means that replacement is going to be in the future.

I continue to view RR as an investment with skepticism, not because of any lack of fundamental appeal, but for the next 2-5 years. Once this company does turn around, it will be a mighty investment.

But that isn't what we have today. Today we have an aviation business in the doldrums and a cloudy future. This causes me to be careful.

Valuation

Rolls-Royce still has no dividend yield, a terrible P/Book valuation due to its recent reorg and can only be said to be overvalued on the basis of two perspectives.

First is DCF. The problem with this valuation method for RR is obvious. The company, despite good expectations, hasn't been able to perform for some time. To forecast mid or long-term growth here is a problematic venture. Even assuming low sales growth, it remains a question of what exactly the company can do or perform here, or how the share price will react in the short term. I will say that RR is undervalued by about 40% to a conservative DCF, but there's so much uncertainty baked into the variables that I choose to heavily discount this, and not weight it all that highly when considering RR's valuation.

The second perspective is peer multiples, and the problem here is equally obvious. How do you value a company that has been a destroyer of shareholder value for over a decade at this point?

Since more or less May of 2013, investors in RR have seen their returns go negative by almost 70-80%. Valuing them to any peer that's profitable can only be done when heavily discounting the company. In every respect. Peers in this segment trade at high premiums of over 20X. Rolls-Royce trades at 12.8X, but the question remains if the company deserves even this. I choose to discount RR by 30-40% to reflect historical underperformance, and this kneecaps the company's average valuation down significantly.

The company currently trades at 83p for the native share, not even a pound per share. The average target based on S&P Global analysts is around £1.17/share, indicating an upside of 40%, based on 16 analysts. Would you like to know the number of analysts actually having a "BUY" at what they themselves clearly consider to be a massive buying opportunity?

3 out of 16.

13 analysts have either a "HOLD" or "Underperform" rating on the stock.

And this is despite those exuberant targets, highlighting a problem with the way analysts choose their targets. While I understand why someone would say that RR is worth more than 83p per share, my own target is now at Sub-70p/share. I've called RR a "HOLD" for a very long time now, and I've never really bought a share yet. The recent macro has cemented this outlook for me.

The only time I would be willing to actually start establishing a position in RR is at a massive discount to every perspective you might look at. The company is still undervalued to my previous PT of £0.8/share. I'm now cutting it to below £0.7/share.

I will be curious if the valuation goes as low as this because, at such discounts, I'll become interested in playing the reversion here, especially if quarterly results come out positive.

Thesis

For now, this is my Rolls-Royce thesis.

Great business, great exposures, great duopoly player with some real nice fundamentals - but with the pressures we're seeing, and the Ukraine war, things aren't looking better except for the defense sector.

No yield and low visibility make this a no-go at all but pennies on the dollar. Specifically, I'd want to pay no more than a 0.6X to NAV with a normalized EBIT as a base, which comes to around £0.7/share. At that point, you could buy it and really be buying quality for pennies on the dollar.

Because of that, I'm currently still at a "HOLD" - but I'm actually watching RYCEF here.

Remember, I'm all about:

Buying undervalued - even if that undervaluation is slight and not mind-numbingly massive - companies at a discount, allowing them to normalize over time and harvesting capital gains and dividends in the meantime.

If the company goes well beyond normalization and goes into overvaluation, I harvest gains and rotate my position into other undervalued stocks, repeating #1.

If the company doesn't go into overvaluation but hovers within a fair value, or goes back down to undervaluation, I buy more as time allows.

I reinvest proceeds from dividends, savings from work, or other cash inflows as specified in #1.

Thank you for reading.