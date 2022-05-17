VTech Holdings Limited (VTKLY) CEO Allan Wong on FY2022 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

VTech Holdings Limited (OTCPK:VTKLY) FY 2022 Earnings Conference Call May 16, 2022 4:30 AM ET

Shereen Tong

Thank you, Grace. Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen and our viewers online. First of all, I would like to share with you the financial highlights of the Group for the year ended 31st of March 2022 compared with the same period of the last year. As you'll see from the slide, the revenue of the Group reduced slightly, by 0.1% to US$2370.5. The slight decrease in revenue was due to the reduction in revenue in Europe, Asia Pacific and Other Regions, which offset the higher sales in North America.

The gross profit of the Group reduced by 7.9% to US$669.1 million, and our gross profit margin also reduced from 30.6% to 28.2%. The reduction in gross profit and gross profit margin was mainly due to the drastic increase in freight cost, higher labor costs and manufacturing overhead as well as the increase in material prices. These were partially offset by a change in product mix.

Our operating profit reduced by 23.4% to US$203.8 million and our operating profit margin also reduced from 11.2% to 8.6%. The reduction in operating profit and operating profit margin was mainly due to decline in gross profit and gross profit margin. Operating profit for the year also include government subsidies of US$0.5 million in response to COVID-19 as compared with an amount of US$5.7 million in the last financial year.

Our profit attributable to shareholders reduced by 25.2% to US$172.7 million and our net profit margin also reduced from 9.7% to 7.3%. As a result, our basic earnings per share reduced by 25.2% to US$0.685. And our Board of Directors has proposed a final dividend of US$0.51, bringing the total dividend per share for the year to US$0.68, an increase of 25.3% compared with the last financial year.

Turing to the revenue by region, North America was the largest market of the Group, accounting for 45.1% of the Group's revenue. Our sales in North America rose by 7.4% to US$1,068.5 million. It was mainly due to the higher sales of all our learning product lines. Our sales to European market reduced by 5.6% to US$1025.1 million. It was mainly due to the lower sales of our telecom products and contract manufacturing services, which offset the higher sales of our electronic learning products.

In Asia Pacific region, the revenue of the Group reduced by 5% to US$255 million. The decrease in revenue was due to the decline in sales of our telecom products and contract manufacturing services, which offset the higher sales of our electronic learning products. Other Regions include Latin America, Middle East and Africa. The Group’s revenue in Other Regions reduced by 2.7% to US$21.9 million, it was mainly due to the decrease in sales of our telecom products and contract manufacturing services, which offset the higher sales of our electronic learning products.

Our stock balance as at 31st of March 2022 increased from US$414 million to US$553.3 million compared with the same period of the last year. Our stock turnover days also increased from 103 days to 131 days. The highest level was mainly due to the stock up of raw materials in view of the unstable supply as well as the increased demand for the Group’s product in the first quarter of the financial year 2023.

We have also arranged early production of the Group’s products in order to better utilize the Group’s production capacities and for the early shipment to our overseas warehouse so as to mitigate the risk of capacity constraints in the peak season of the financial year 2023.

Our trade debtors balance as at 31st of March 2022 increased from US$270.7 million to US$325.4 million. Our trade debtors turnover days increased slightly from 61 days to 65 days. The higher trade debtors balance was mainly due to the increase in revenue in the fourth quarter of the financial year 2022 compared with the same period of the last year.

Our financial position remained very strong, we were debt free, and our net cash balance as of 31st of March 2022 was US$195.8 million, a decrease of 43% compared with the same period last year of US$343.8 million. The reduction in net cash balance was mainly due to the decline in EBITDA, increase in working capital investment, as well as the higher dividend payment compared with the last financial year.

As I mentioned earlier, the Group’s gross profit margin in the financial year 2022 was 28.2% as compared with the gross profit margin of 30.6% in the last financial year. The decline in gross profit margin was mainly due to an unprecedented increase in freight costs arising from the container shortages globally. Our labor costs and manufacturing overhead were also higher than the last financial year, which were mainly due to the appreciation of Renminbi as well as the unstable supply of materials impacting productivity. The increase in material prices especially electronic components and plastics also contributed to the decline in gross profit margin. These pressures were partially offset by a change in product mix.

Nevertheless, improvement was seen in the second half of the financial year as the Group raised prices for its products. Freight costs also declined slightly after the peak shipping season, while the supply of semiconductors remained tight.

The operating environment for the Group’s businesses was extremely challenging in the financial year 2022. There was continued disruption in the global supply chain, leading to material shortages, significant costs increase, as well as shipment delays. Our productivity was also impacted by this instability, which resulted in more overtime payments and thus higher labor cost.

On the sales side, while demand for the Group’s products was strong, some orders could not be fulfilled properly, owing to the shortages of materials supply and shipment delays, which led to late availability of the Group’s products and low channel inventory. In response to these challenges, we have moved swiftly to implement measures to mitigate these negative impacts, which began to take effect in the second half of the financial year 2022.

With our close and long standing relationship with suppliers, it enabled us to secure a more stable supply of critical components. We had also reengineered our products to lower the costs and accommodate alternative parts, source alternative shipping carriers to secure containers and increased the stock of critical components.

In addition, we had started production earlier to allow a longer time for shipment and transportation of our products to the customers and raised product prices, thereby passing through some of the cost pressures to consumers. As a result, we managed to achieve stable revenue for the full financial year 2022. As for the profitability, it improved in the second half as compared with the first six months of the financial year.

That's all my presentation. I will now invite Mr. Andy Leung to share with you our operations review. Mr. Leung, please?

Andy Leung

Thank you, Shereen, and good afternoon to all of you. Thank you very much for joining us today. I’ll be now covering the operation review of North America and Europe, starting with North America.

Group revenue in North America increased by 7.4% to US$1,068.5 million, in the financial year 2022, both ELP, telecom products, and CMS reported higher sales during the period. North America was the last largest market of VTech, accounting for 45.1% of the Group revenue. ELP revenue in North America ramp up by 3.5% to US$555.6 million. Higher sales in the US offset a decline in Canadian market where the transition to a new third-party logistic vendor resulted in logistic issues. This ended up with a reduction in shipment of VTech and LeapFrog products.

During the period, the Group maintained its position as the number one manufacturer of electronic learning toys from infancy through toddler and preschool in the US. In Canada, despite the logistic issues, VTech remain the number one supplier in the infant, toddler, and preschool toys categories.

The growth in ELPs came from higher sales VTech and LeapFrog branded standalone products. At VTech, the sales increase came primarily from three product category, infants, toddler and preschool products. The increases were driven by higher sales of new products including Sort & Recycle Ride-On Truck. KidiZoom Cameras again performed well, with especially good results from KidiZoom PrintCam and KidiZoom Creator Cam. Switch & Go Dinos achieved growth as a result of new product launches. The introduction of Marble Rush also added incremental revenue.

Those increases offset declines in the Kidi lines and Go! Go! Smart family of products, as well as Go! Go! Cory Carson vehicles and playsets. LeapFrog saw growth in infants and toddler products. The roll out of the new LeapLand Adventures TV video game also contributed to sales growth. This success offset a decline in preschool products as sales of licensed products fell.

Platform products report sales decline and higher sales of LeapFrog branded products were insufficient to offset lower sales of the VTech branded products. LeapFrog benefited from growth in Magic Adventures Globe and interactive reading systems, as the content of the Magic

Adventures Globe was expanded. LeapReader was also refreshed with new hardware. This compensated for a decline in sales of children’s educational tablets that was mainly due to the semiconductor shortages, which also led to a slowdown in new LeapFrog Academy subscriptions.

VTech platform products trended lower due to sales declines for KidiZoom Smartwatches and KidiBuzz. Shipment of the new products, namely, KidiBuzz 3 and KidiZoom Smartwatch DX3, was held up by semiconductor shortages and shipment delays. Low channel inventory also led to lower sales. This offset for the Touch & Learn Activity Desk to which a new model was added in the financial year 2022.

Telecom products revenue in North America went up by 1.6% to US$274.9 million. The increase came as gain but commercial phones and other telecom products offset lower sales of residential phones. Sales to online channels continued to see good increases. Sales of commercial phones and other telecommunication products increased as business activity returned to normal, following the relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions. Well-received new product launches by the market also drove growth.

Baby monitors, headsets, Snom branded SIP phones and hotel phones all achieved higher sales. The growth in baby monitors were driven by additional placements in key retailers, expanded online sales and new product launches. As a result, VTech strengthened its position as the largest baby monitor manufacturer in the US and Canada.

During the financial year 2022, the first LeapFrog branded baby monitor, featuring a baby care app, was launched to a positive market reception. Headsets was benefitted by the increased orders from an existing customer. The Snom brand SIP phones gained market share due to a stable supply of products. Sales of hotel phones recovered as a result of lifting of COVID-19 restrictions, the launch of models with a new industrial design further support growth. Although the residential phones market returned to its down trend, VTech maintained its leadership position in the US residential phones market.

CMS revenue in North America increased by 26.8% to US$238 million, with growth in most product categories. Business activity resumed as social distancing measures eased. There was also a full year sales contribution from the operation in Tecate, Mexico, following the completion of the acquisition in April 2021.

Professional audio equipment benefited from higher sales to a customer that had acquired a new business. The relaxation of social distancing measures lifted sales of professional audio equipment used in concert halls, lecture theatres and churches. Sales of solid-state lighting grew as tenders and project-based activities resumed. Industrial products also benefited from the resumption of business activities, resulting in more orders for printed circuit board assembly for coin and note recognition machines.

Medical and health products saw sales increase as orders for hearing aids grew. Sales of communication products rose as increased orders for VoIP phones for commercial use, following the successful re-launch of products by a customer.

Now let's turn to Europe. Group revenue in Europe declined by 5.6% to US$1,025.1 million in the fiscal year 2022, as higher sales of ELPs were offset by lower sales of Telecommunication products and CMS. Europe was the Group’s second largest market, representing 43.2% of Group revenue.

ELP revenue in Europe increased by 6.8% to US$375.1 million, with sales picking up in the second half as new products arrived on the shelves and channel inventory improved. Standalone products saw higher sales for the full fiscal year but platform products posted a decline due to materials shortages. Geographically, sales increased in France, Germany, Spain and the Netherlands while the UK recorded a sales decline. In calendar year 2021, VTech maintained the number one infant and toddler toys manufacturer in France, the UK, Germany and the Benelux countries. During the period, VTech became the number one position in Spain.

In standalone products, both VTech and LeapFrog branded products registered growth. For the VTech brand, sales of infant, toddler and preschool products, the KidiZoom Camera ranges, Kidi line products, Switch & Go Dinos and electronic learning aids were all higher. Growth in the region was augmented by the successful launch of the new Marble Rush line. These increases offset declines in the Toot-Toot family of products and TootToot Cory Carson vehicles and playsets. The LeapFrog brand saw growth in infants, toddler and preschool products, augmented by the launch of LeapLand Adventures.

Platform products saw lower sales of both VTech and LeapFrog products. Material shortages and logistics problems resulted in late availability of certain new products and low channel inventory. These included a regeneration of the interactive reading system LeapStart or MagiBook as it is called in Europe, KidiCom Advance 3.0, Magic Adventures Globe, KidiCom MAX and children’s educational tablets. These declines offset gains for Touch & Learn Activity Desk. Sales of KidiZoom Smartwatches were stable.

Revenue from Telecommunication products in Europe fell by 14.2% to US$93.8 million. Lower sales of residential phones and other telecommunication products offset higher sales of commercial phones. In Europe, the Group’s residential phones are sold mainly on an ODM basis. These products were affected by the shortage of semiconductors, which resulted in the deferral of shipments and a reduction in sales.

In a notable development, however, the Group successfully launched its VTech branded DECT

Phone on a major e-tailer in the UK in March 2022, paving the way for the increasing penetration of its own branded phone products in European markets.

Sales of other telecommunication products decreased as the semiconductor shortages negatively impacted the production of baby monitors, CAT-iq handsets, CareLine residential phones and integrated access devices, all of which saw sales decline.

Despite the reduction in sales, VTech branded baby monitors strengthened their position in the UK, with the successful introduction of a new product line-up, this further expanded the Group’s market presence in Europe. Commercial phones benefited from the resumption of business activity and leisure travel as COVID-19 restrictions eased across the region, as a result, we saw rising sales of Snom branded SIP phones and a recovery in sales of hotel phones.

CMS revenue in Europe fell by 11.1% to US$556.2 million. Hearables recorded lower sales due to materials shortages and reduced orders for Bluetooth mobile headsets. Driven by higher orders for audio mixers, sales of professional audio equipment increased. IoT products grew as smart meter installations resumed in the UK, following the relaxation of social distancing measures in the country. Sales of internet connected thermostats and air-conditioning control increased as demands recovered.

Growth in medical and health products was driven by increased orders of hearing aids, while sales of health and beauty products were stable. Home appliances sales increased supported by the increasing orders for smart electric vehicle chargers.

Automotive related products reported growth. In contrast, sales of communication products were down, due to lower orders for Wi-Fi routers. During the year, the Group added a new customer in the category of smart energy management systems.

I will now turn over to King for remaining regions and outlook.

King Pang

Thank you, Andy. Good afternoon ladies and gentlemen. I will continue our operations review of Asia Pacific. Group revenue in Asia Pacific decreased by 5.0% to US$255.0 million in the financial year 2022, lower sales of Telecommunication products and CMS offset growth in ELPs. Asia Pacific represented 10.8% of Group revenue. ELPs revenue in Asia Pacific increased by 2.3% to US$83.9 million, as growth in Australia and Japan offset lower sales in mainland China.

In the second half of the financial year, lockdowns eased and retail stores reopened in Australia, driving sales growth. For the calendar year 2021, we maintained our position in Australia as the number one manufacturer for infant and toddler toys. Growth in Japan came from rising sales to a major toy retailer as well as good sell-through of a jointly developed smartwatch, that features popular Japanese IB characters.

In mainland China, sales in both online and offline channels decreased. Despite these setbacks, we did achieve success of the new range of Switch & Go Dinos based on the popular animation series called Mini Force as well as the Magic Adventures Globe which features enhanced contents for the China market.

Revenue for Telecommunication products Asia Pacific decreased by 12.6% to US$27.7 million. Higher sales in Australia were offset by lower sales in Japan and Hong Kong. In Australia, growth was led by higher sales of baby monitors. This compensated for sales decline in residential phones.

In Japan, sales decreased owing to a shortage of semiconductors for an existing customer of residential phones. Sales in Hong Kong trended lower. Orders for Integrated Access Devices dropped, despite the launch of a new home gateway that supports Wi-Fi 6 and features a changeable faceplate.

CMS revenue in Asia Pacific declined by 7.3% to US$143.4 million. Lower sales of professional audio equipment offset growth in medical and health products and communication products. Following a Movement Control Order ordered by the Malaysian government to curb the spread of COVID-19, the Group’s Malaysian facilities were closed for a total of [75] days during the financial year 2022. This resulted in lower sales of DJ equipment, in turn driving the decline in the professional audio equipment category. Furthermore, over-inventory at a customer resulted in lower orders for USB streaming microphones for online Key Opinion Leaders.

In contrast, sales growth of medical and health products, orders increased for diagnostic ultrasound systems, as hospitals rebalanced budgets away from COVID-19 related equipment purchases. As business activity recovered higher demands were seen for hearables. Sales of communication products grew, business driven by higher orders for marine radios that followed the launch of a new generation of products by the customer.

Other Regions. Other Regions comprises Latin America, the Middle East and Africa. Group revenue in Other Regions fell by 2.7% to US$21.9 million in the financial year 2022. The decrease came as lower sales of Telecommunication products and CMS offset growth in ELPs. Other Regions accounted for 0.9% of Group revenue.

ELPs revenue in Other Regions increased by 29.8% to US$10.9 million. Higher sales in Latin America offset declines in the Middle East and Africa. Telecommunication products revenue in Other Regions fell by 21% to US$10.9 million. The decline was attributable to sales decreases in Latin America and the Middle East, offsetting growth in Africa. CMS revenue in Other Regions was US$0.1 million, as compared to US$0.3 million in the previous financial year.

Before we get into the outlook for the financial year 2023, I'd like to talk briefly about sustainability. Throughout our 46 years of excellence in technological innovation, we have maintained our strong commitment to building a sustainable future to improve the lives of people and for future generations. Our efforts include sustainable designs for products and packaging, climate change initiatives, and provision for a safe and inclusive workplace for our employees, as well as ethical sourcing practices throughout our supply chain.

Despite the ongoing challenges brought by the COVID 19 pandemic, VTech continues to make progress towards a circular economy. Last year, we introduced our first range of green ELPs that utilize plant-based plastic, reclaimed plastic, and FSC certified wood. Later this year, we will launch two new plush ELPs with fabric utilizing recycled PET bottles as well as additional eco-friendly toys with plant-based plastic and FSC certified woods.

Next, our outlook for the financial year 2023. Foremost, let's recognize a significant uncertainty lies ahead for our financial year 2023. On the demand side, heightened inflation in both the US and Europe may lead to a slowdown in consumer spending. The recent increased spread of COVID-19 in mainland China and the subsequent lockdowns will negatively impact domestic consumption.

On the cost side, material prices remain elevated. And this is especially true for plastic materials, which has been stoked by the oil price surge following the war in Ukraine. Supply of semiconductors and other critical components remains tight. Lockdowns in mainland China has also exacerbated global supply chain disruptions. Finally, despite some improvement in container availability, freight cost is expected to rise further.

Despite all these uncertainties, we are cautiously optimistic of achieving overall top line growth in the financial year 2023. The direct impact of the war in Ukraine to Group revenue will be minimal. Our sales with Ukraine and Russia represented a mere 0.2% in the financial year 2022. Gross profit margin meanwhile, is expected to be largely stable year-on-year.

Among the anticipated headwinds are freight costs, material price, as well as critical components shortages. The Group is prepared to confront these challenges. We have increased our material inventory to meet the strong orders on hand. By advancing production and shipment schedules, we will also ensure new products can reach customers on time minimizing channel inventory issues.

ELP revenue is forecast to post modest growth in the financial year 2023. This will be driven by strong product offerings, on-time delivery of products, improved channel inventory, as well as strong advertising and promotion campaigns. Infant, toddler and preschool products will continue its positive momentum with a strong portfolio of core learning and licensed products.

Our expanded new 2022 Spring offerings have already hit retailer shelves with good initial sell-through. This will be followed by strong Autumn launches, including notably the Magic Adventures Microscope. Through its custom BBC videos and images, the Microscope stimulates and enables the exploration of interesting facts related to flowers, the insects, the human body, and more.

Subscription to LeapFrog Academy is expected to return to growth, as the supply of LeapFrog tablets improves, and it is augmented by contents targeting older age groups. In mainland China, however, sales are expected to decrease as lockdowns in major cities are negatively impacting both offline and online channels.

Telecommunication products is expected to achieve higher revenue. This will be driven by increased sales of commercial phones and other telecommunication products, augmented by the recovery of VTech branded residential phones in the US and expansions in Europe. The continued good momentum of commercial phones and other telecommunication products will be fueled by a wide array of new products.

The baby monitors category will be strengthened by the expansion of the LeapFrog range and a series of VTech branded baby monitors with artificial intelligence, AI detection features. In commercial phones, the D8 series of advanced Snom SIP desksets along with a new range of the multi-cell SIP DECT mobility system will be rolled out globally. A work-from-anywhere series, with Bluetooth conference speaker, audio recording function, and the professional headset will be launched in the third quarter of the financial year 2023. VTech hospitality phones will be revamped with a new series that features a contemporary design.

CMS is also expected to return to growth supported by a strong order book, benefiting from global economy recoveries and a very sizeable backlog of orders. Most product categories are forecast to grow. The exception will be hearables. It is expected to decline further on lower demand for mobile headsets with this complete product line entering full production. Significant business contribution to the financial year 2023 is expected from the new smart energy management systems.

Further growth is expected from the NPI centre in Shenzhen, while the Mexican facility will ramp up production, and begin to build up its EMS capability. As ongoing material shortages may constrain VTech's ability to meet all orders on time, the Group is working closely with customers and suppliers to secure a high level of mutual support during critical conditions.

Thank you. This completes our presentation. We're now glad to answer your questions.

Eric Lau

Hey, hi. Good afternoon, Chairman and senior management. Thank you for the presentation. So firstly, about the tariff, in US we move order tariff, can you remind us how does this benefit to your company and what percentage of your tariff fee versus the sales in FY22? That's number one question. And then my second question is, I found, all the three segments you expect a positive growth for FY23 but if you random, how do you random and why you have conviction, a higher conviction for the strongest growth segment? Thank you.

Allan Wong

Maybe I answer your question. Eric, thank you for your question. As far as the tariffs are concerned, the existing tariff affect us directly and indirectly, directly affecting our own products relate only to a small segment of products, telephone segments. So it's not a huge impact. As far as our own product is concerned, if the product -- if the tariff is removed. However, it does affect a lot of our CMS customers. Although the CMS customer’s increase in tariffs doesn't affect us, because we sell mostly on FOB basis, so we are not responsible for the tariff. But nonetheless, it would affect indirectly possibly their price to the end users that may in turn affect to some extent the sales. So removing the tariff will certainly benefit, overall our sales, but possibly not to a huge extent.

The second question is, yes, we are confident that all three of our business units will grow. As to your question, why we are so confident, I think the incoming orders at this point, the forecasts and also the new product introduction in our two business through ELPs and the telephone units already show their growth. And the growth is, although not huge, but I think there's enough margin that we are safe to say that we can achieve growth. I think the same applies to the CMS unless of course the -- our business unit heads can actually, in this, if you want to add any other colors to this. Okay?

King Pang

We do have strong orders, but we all know that the economy is kind of flaky right now. So there's a lot of uncertainty, which is really you know what underlies our outlooks.

Eric Lau

Yeah. Can I have a follow up question? Past, for the CMS segment, you always expect to double the sales in three years i.e., over 20% a year. So what are kind of the growth rate you expect for CMS, I mean, single digit or double digit for FY23?

Allan Wong

I will let Andy answer this question.

Andy Leung

We will say we are good. Yes, for the fiscal year ’23, we project a high digit growth for CMS. The major reason for the growth is, first, we -- one of our key major product category, the professional audio, they will be more benefited from the removal of the social distance restriction. And this is one the major reason. And the second reason is we still maintain a pretty high, lot of order along the -- our customer orders. So that's the reason why we expect that we will have high single digit growth in the fiscal year ’23.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes. First of all, thank you, and congratulations for strong results. Three questions, one, is the eco-products in toys, how is the market acceptance, what is the price difference to traditional products, and now with the increase in plastic prices, how do you expect this price difference to develop? The second question is, generally do you expect to be able to fulfill all your orders or do you still see a risk of not fulfilling the orders on hand? And thirdly, on a LeapFrog, from your announcement, I understand that there has not been growth or maybe even decline in LeapFrog Academy. So by how much has this -- how much percentage has been the decline? And could you give us an idea of the number of subscribers?

Operator

Thank you.

King Pang

Lutz, favorite annual question. To tell you the truth, I actually have not looked at it lately. Okay, we are -- we're still in six figures. Okay, last year, you asked what to see the six figures? My answer was the highest six figure compared to the previous financial year. I'm afraid this year my answer is going to have to be a lower six figure compared to fiscal 2022. Okay? And let me add some color to why we are quite confident that we will be able to grow subscriber this year. The reason, the main reason why LFA subscriber declined in fiscal 2022 is the fact that we have not been able to ship all the LeapFrog Academy tablets that the market had demand for. Okay? And the tablet is by far the most effective vehicle for us to recruit LFA subscribers. Okay? And I'm glad, fingers crossed, that we believe that we have the major IC component supplier issue that played at us last year, behind us. As far as I know, we can ship as many tablets as the market can absorb this year. So we are very, very dedicated and we have strong campaigns to drive as much -- as many tablets that we can sell as possible this year. And this will be followed by hopefully a surge in LFA subscribership.

And I believe your second question is why we are confident in being able to -- we expect to be able to fulfill all our orders. As I reported in our outlook, we believe that we are a lot better prepared. Okay? We have, as you can see, from our inventory, we have taken higher material and component inventory, in preparation. We have also advanced the manufacturing of a lot of our products. A great deal of them have already been shipped across the oceans, to our destination countries. And in fact, the retailers, they have also learned. They are also taking their inventory, one to two months earlier compared to last year. Okay? So all this added together, we are guardedly optimistic.

Your first question is on eco-friendly products. With, I believe, maybe one possible exception, they’re all so fabulously well. Okay, we have a recycled truck. And that one sells especially well. And because we want to make a name on eco-products and because we want to encourage children to be -- to have the recognition of sustainability, so we have actually not marked up these products by a great deal. Despite as you correctly pointed out, using this sustainable materials, our cost is a lot higher. And we have, together with our other products, suitably adjusted the price of this products up but not by a huge amount. And we expect our second year sales to continue to be fabulous.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes. So on the eco-products, could you just give us an idea of the percentage they make of total products?

King Pang

Oh, you know, we're talking about five or six products compared to in the US, there are close to 200 SKUs. So although some of them are among our best sellers, the contribution is in the very low single digit.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. And similar for the LeapFrog, please, don't -- I don't want to ask the same question every year. Could you just tell us the first number of your six figure digit is between one and five or between six and nine?

King Pang

Between one and five?

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, good. Thank you.

John Choi

Yeah. Hi, thank you. So I just have two quick questions on -- for this year. The first one, I wanted to understand a little bit more is, may I know what is the change in market share for the US markets in terms of the percentage? They didn't go up or they will go down? I understand that the company is still number one in terms of the ELP products, so that's my first question. And then my second question now is that as everyone is aware, commodity prices, rising prices, everything up bracing independently. I read the slides, there's nowhere management has explained how the -- how they plan to go about in terms of making sure that an adequate supply is maintained, but may I also know what are some of the plans management has in terms of controlling costs or/and maintaining margin? Thank you.

King Pang

Yeah, on market share, allow me to report it according to calendar year because this is how NDP reports. Although in 2021 VTech and LeapFrog combined has a higher sell-through compared to 2020. Okay, I'm sad to report that we actually lost a little bit of market share, and not a great deal.

Allan Wong

Okay, control costs, Shereen, maybe Shereen can answer the costs.

Shereen Tong

Okay. And as we have mentioned earlier, as regarding the commodity price increase, we have stock of our raw materials, starting from the second half of the last financial year, so that even though the price is still increasing, it will mitigate the impacts on the cost prices upon VTech. And then, at the same time, we also have increased our prices to the consumers, so that's why part of the product cost can be passed -- passing on to the consumers. These kind of the risk mitigation measures have been in place and implemented since the second half of the last financial year.

John Choi

Okay, thank you.

