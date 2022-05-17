tdub303/E+ via Getty Images

I wrote about the PE firm Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) in late 2021, calling it neutral before considering it a "BUY". Certain developments, namely the Ukraine-Russian war have turned downside developments more significant for Carlyle, and the company is now expected to post negative results for the full year in terms of earnings.

However, at worst, I view this as a momentary speedbump. Carlyle Group, despite lacking a credit rating, is one of the better and safer PE firms out there. At a rising yield and double-digit upside, I view CG as a "BUY" - and I think it's time to consider it more seriously soon.

Let me show you why.

Carlyle Group - Bumping My Expectations

Let me start out by that the drop in the company's share price has little to do with actual long-term overall impacts on results by the company. The company did in fact post 1Q22 results not that long ago, and while there are near-term challenges due to the Ukraine invasion, rising interest rates, and macro uncertainty, the foundation of the positive thesis for this company, is very much intact.

Carlyle Presentation (Carlyle IR)

The company's FRE grew 40% YoY, and the company is responding to macro by focusing on its diversification, with over 65% of its AUM not at all focused on corporate equity. You might expect that a company that's dropped 20% in a short time must have significant exposure to Russia or Ukraine, but this is not the case.

CG has only very minimal exposure not only to Russia but to Belarus and Ukraine as well. The company has seen only very minimal business impact from any and all of these issues.

You might expect that a company with a negative 20% performance since my last article has seen significant portfolio impacts with losses in value. The opposite is true. The aggregate investment portfolio for CG appreciated by 5%, with a 7% increase in global equity, while public markets, as a comparison were down the same amount.

Carlyle Performance (Carlyle IR)

Real estate did what it does during inflation - it appreciated, by around 10%, and the company's infrastructure/natural resource platform went up around 19%. All of this was integral to company's accrued performance revenue balance growing to $4.3B, which is a record level for the company.

Lending businesses are performing well, now yielding just north of 9%, and the company's market-leading CLO businesses have a default rate well below the industry average, sort of confirming the overall upside and stability here.

The company's focus continues to be on growing its global credit platform with accreditive M&As, such as the recent iStar and CBAM transactions. Fundraising continues to be no issue for the company even in this environment, and the company managed to raise around $9B in funds during the quarter.

All in all, these trends really accelerated the company's FRE. To compare, in all of 2017, the company delivered little more than $170M in Fee-related earnings. That number is now up to $600M in 2021 alone, which means that CG has managed to triple it in 4 years - and the company continues to expect to, and guides for, an increase in FRE to over $850M in this year, which puts the 40% YoY growth for 1Q22 as a target for the entire year. If achieved, this is a 4X FRE growth in 5 years, showcasing significant value creation on the side of CG.

The end target is the transformation of Carlyle into a more diversified global PE/Investment firm, trying to capture opportunities in attractive areas such as global credit, infrastructure, renewable investments, insurance, and other areas.

Carlyle Financial Model (Carlyle IR)

For one thing, CG is a major player in Energy and energy transition investments. The business is already preparing for investments in this sector, but legacy carbon investments with an ESG footprint, as well as renewable/new investments with the right return profile. There are some shifting dynamics in the PE segment. With the record number of funds reaching market, there will be a longer timeframe to traditional PE fundraising - but CG is no longer a business that only has a (large) exposure to PE fundraising, but fundraising options across the entire spectrum.

The worry for Carlyle seems to be that the company will be unable to deliver a good performance now that trends are turning more negative. Indeed, if we look at the company's earnings patterns, we see incredible years followed by meager ones seeing EPS drops of between 20-40%.

However, in part this was due to the company's poor FRE as late as 2017 - that's changed today. I believe the company's portfolio changes and fundamental restructuring has turned CG into a more resilient, less cyclical company that will likely see lesser lows and more stability going forward.

Also, remember that an investment in CG from the get-go in 2012, has actually outperformed the market a decent amount with a nearly 9.5% annual RoR. If you apply even the slightest amount of valuation consideration to this and bought the company cheap, that RoR can easily go up to 20% annually, bought in 2014-2016.

The company's FRE for 2022E is unchanged. Guidance remains at 40% higher than 2021, and CG expects continued excellent performance, and the company is on track to realize all of its stated goals.

Carlyle Goals (CG IR)

While I realize that some might expect the company to perform poorly here, it's my clear stance that such expectations are not grounded in forecasts or company expectations, but perhaps more in history.

Let's move to valuation.

Carlyle Group - The Valuation

Remember, this company is now the largest CLO manager in the entire world. And the business is trading at what can only be described as very poor valuations of nearly 8X average P/E, compared to a 13.5X 5-year average P/E valuation.

CG Valuation (CG IR)

You'll never find me investing in high-yielding CLO funds or products with 9-15% yields. That isn't my investment style. Even when getting exposure to risks such as this, I try to always maintain my conservative approach. In this case, that includes the 3.45% yield of CG, invested into at a multiple of 8X.

Even in the unlikely scenario of a halving in company EPS in 2022, the company would still be able to cover its current, as well as the expected increase in payable dividends to shareholders. I do think that on the back of the current global situation, CG will be dropping in EPS, but I don't see a 30-40% drop here. I also consider it likely, given the company's increasing diversification and international appeal, that they will be able to leverage this into growing EPS in 2023 and 2024, essentially staying at a $3.8-$4.8 level for the entirety of the coming 2-3 years.

This has the very real potential of valuation outperformance - in part due to reversal in valuation multiples to a more fair 10-13X P/E, but also due to EPS growth. I view the likely upside for CG to be at least 25% annually in the long term, with a 2024E RoR of 81%, making this an excellent potential investment.

It may not be as safe as some of my other investments holding similar upsides - by that referring to the company's lack of a credit rating. The key to understanding a PE firm like CG is understanding the intricacies of its businesses and approaches - and CG has proven that though there is volatility, the company is able to leverage various global situations into advantages, and produce positive results for its shareholders.

Forecast accuracy being poor, I would caution investors from going too deep into CG here. S&P Global analysts call CG a "BUY" with an absolutely massive upside of 67.7%, with 10 out of 13 analysts calling it either a "BUY" or an "Outperform." This is the highest undervaluation that CG has had for some time, and I can only agree with this assessment, even if I don't agree with the exact current price target for the company.

At most, to stay conservative, I would stick to an 11X 2024E PT which comes to around $55/share, as I said in my previous article. But due to the company's performance and guidance for 2022, I'm sticking with this target, and view CG as more favorable now than I did in my last piece.

Thesis

My thesis for Carlyle is as follows:

Carlyle Group has delivered superb 2021 results that offer an excellent low-range EPS case for a good 2022. I believe management's confidence is justified here despite (and also because) a volatile market, and I'm shifting my target.

Long-term returns for the company appear to be favorable at this valuation, with a market outperformance on annualized RoR even at conservative valuations and expectations below some analyst EPS forecasts.

Even Ukraine conflicts and macro only offer some risks to this company - but none really enough to offset long-term upside in the company.

CG is a "BUY" here. A price target that I would consider attractive for investment based on my goals would be around $55/share - though every investor, of course, needs to look at their own targets, goals, and strategies. I would also always consult with a finance professional before making investment decisions such as this.

Remember, I'm all about:

Buying undervalued - even if that undervaluation is slight and not mind-numbingly massive - companies at a discount, allowing them to normalize over time and harvesting capital gains and dividends in the meantime.

If the company goes well beyond normalization and goes into overvaluation, I harvest gains and rotate my position into other undervalued stocks, repeating #1.

If the company doesn't go into overvaluation but hovers within a fair value, or goes back down to undervaluation, I buy more as time allows.

I reinvest proceeds from dividends, savings from work, or other cash inflows as specified in #1.

This company fulfills several of my investment criteria and does bear watching.

This company is overall qualitative.

This company is fundamentally safe/conservative & well-run (in this case for a PE/Investment firm).

This company pays a well-covered dividend.

This company has realistic upside based on earnings growth or multiple expansion/reversion.

Thank you for reading.