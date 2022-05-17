Kwarkot/iStock via Getty Images

The price of shares in Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) quadrupled from early 2019 to mid-2021. It has since fallen about 50%. Technical types have left the building, shouting about falling knives.

Since most of what SAFE owns is very-long-term cash flows, the objective value of SAFE stock has indeed fallen as long-term interest rates have increased. The question today is whether the resulting current valuation is high, low, or OK.

One can invest in Safehold either by holding shares of SAFE or by holding shares of iStar (STAR). iStar holds nearly two-thirds of the shares of SAFE, whose value today is about 4 times the book value of the other iStar assets.

We recently shared with members of High Yield Landlord an exclusive interview with the CEO of both Safehold and iStar, Jay Sugarman. We also provided in that article an analysis based on recent filings of the relative value of STAR and SAFE.

Here we dig more deeply on Safehold itself.

Background on Safehold

Ground leases have been in use for centuries, and especially in Great Britain. The landlord of a ground lease owns the land and gets paid for its use. At the end of the lease or in the event of default, the land and all structures upon it revert to the landlord.

Just like any other sale-leaseback arrangement, leasing the ground under a commercial building decreases the capital necessary to construct or buy the building. This makes the business using the building more profitable.

Here is an illustration of how powerful this effect can be.

RP Drake

Column A shows the business model using traditional financing, with a single loan on the land and the structures. The row labeled Equity shows that capital needed for the business.

The cells shaded light green show the equity needed with the ground lease, which is reduced by about a third. This is the major impact of the ground lease.

Column B shows an example provided by Safehold in the past. It assumes that the rent on the ground lease is 3.5% of the land value. In this case, the returns on equity are increased by 38%. This is massive.

Recently the long-term rates relevant to ground leases have gone up a lot. After a transition all the rates will go up.

Even so, Column C shows that there would still be a strong financial advantage, even if the rent were at the same rate as the building loan. This reflects the power of the capital-light model.

One can speculate that a loan on the building without the land might demand a higher interest rate. This has not generally been seen over the >100 ground leases Safehold has written to date. Column D shows that the advantage of the ground lease remains significant even with a higher interest rate on the building.

Safehold describes themselves as the inventor of the modern ground lease. The challenge was to develop provisions that adequately protect the four parties involved.

These parties are the owner of the ground, the owner of the structures, and both of their lenders. Doing this has enabled Safehold to grow their portfolio of leases from a book value of $300M in 2017 to >$5B today.

Investor Presentation

In response to their success, at least two well-capitalized additional firms have entered the ground-lease business. Their competition is not one another, but rather the far-less-profitable traditional financing approaches.

The recent increase in long-term interest rates has corresponded to a massive drop in the market price of SAFE. If you assign direct significance to that market action as such please stop reading and do not comment. I am writing for value investors who seek to assess objective value and invest accordingly.

Now there is an impact of changing long rates on the value of the ground leases Safehold owns. One of my goals in the research discussed here was to assess these changes.

This article and others of mine are not hastily written bull or bear takes based on simple ratios. Since mid-2020, I’ve spent well above 100 hours studying and modeling Safehold and their external manager, iStar.

Four of my articles focused on Safehold have been public (one under the High Yield Investor masthead). I also published three public articles on iStar (one under the High Yield Landlord masthead). Several others on one or both have been exclusive to members of High Yield Landlord.

The two articles that may be of most use to you are Safehold is Misunderstood And Underappreciated and Safehold: The Miracle And Its Limits. In those articles I address where the value comes from, quantify the refinancing risk that worries many investors, and explore the ability of the Safehold model to grow shareholder value in good times and bad.

There are three parts to the value created by Safehold. These are the value of the existing ground leases, including impacts of leverage and of rent escalators, the value created by the rate of writing new ground leases, and the present value of the real estate to Safehold. We will take these up in turn.

Value of a Ground Lease as Such

A single ground lease is a contractual guarantee of long-term, increasing cash flows backed by substantial collateral. Because of the severe consequences of default, the payment stream is extremely secure.

Safehold makes a credible argument, backed by Greenstreet, that the appropriate discount rates are those of century, AAA bonds. But the rates on these bonds have risen markedly in recent months.

RP Drake

The difference between the ground leases and the century bonds is that the ground leases contain annual rent escalators. The minimum escalator for Safehold is typically 2%.

Here is how the value of the rents from such ground leases compares to that of the bonds, if the initial payout rates are the same. All such values here and below are the Net Present Value, or NPV, based on standard “bond math,” using discounted cash flows.

RP Drake

Because of the escalators, the ground lease rents are worth more than the bond payments. The fractional difference decreases for increased discount rates, as it should.

Impact of Inflation

The Safehold Ground leases have escalators based on a 10-year lookback at the CPI, capped at 3% per annum. If inflation were to be permanently above 3%, the effective escalator would approach 3%. This makes it useful to compare the value of ground leases with 2% or 3% escalators.

RP Drake

Here the upper, dashed curves are for 3% escalators while the lower, solid curves are for 2% escalators. The differences are in the ballpark of 30% in ground lease value.

Safehold seeks to obtain rents that are 125 basis points above their cost of debt. The cost of debt has run 3.1% for much of the past several years, but their recently issued 30-year unsecured Notes are at about 4%.

Because of this we look at initial cash rents of 3.225% (blue curves) and 4.125% (orange curves). Safehold is not yet writing ground leases at the higher rents, but if interest rates were to stay high then this would become common. And as shown above, it would still be advantageous for the building owner.

Under all these conditions, assuming the discount rate of AAA century bonds or something near it, writing a ground lease creates value. This remains true even at the recent discount rate of ~4.4%.

Impact of Leverage

Even more value comes from adding leverage. The cash flows work easily: cash rents of 3.3% on $3,000 invested cover the interest on $2,000 of debt, even at a rate of 4%.

To find the overall NPV, the NPV of the debt payments and ultimate principal repayment is subtracted from the NPV of the rent payments discussed above. Here the NPV of the debt payments assumes discounted payments at an initial rate for 29 years, followed by discounted payments at a 6% rate for 70 years, and discounts the repayment of principal after year 99.

I explored the impact of that later interest rate in a previous article. It is quite modest.

The calculations shown here assumed that the debt was 1.8 times the equity invested, as is currently the case for Safehold. They also assumed an escalator of 2.5%.

RP Drake

What we see is that the NPV of a leveraged ground lease remains well above the initial investment. This remains true even for a 3.2% initial cash rent and a discount rate above 6%.

We thus arrive again at a point I have made repeatedly: these ground leases create crazy amounts of value. It turns out that they do so even after recent significant increases in interest rates.

The Current Safehold Portfolio

The downside risk always mentioned regarding Safehold is the impact of interest-rate increases on the pre-existing portfolio. Just as with long bonds, this is a real thing.

To assess it, I went through all previous earnings presentations to extract numbers on the portfolio additions and parameters. Annual totals are shown here (with the sum of 2017 and 2018 shown on the row labeled 2018).

RP Drake

We saw above that our inability to know in advance the effective long-term escalator introduces uncertainty in the precise value of these cash flows. It is larger than the impact of valuing these leases using an effective commencement year of 2020, which is what I did.

I obtained a value by finding current cash rent using a 2% escalator from the year of origination to 2022, then escalating that rent at 2.5% for another 97 years. Debt for the first 27 years was at the current weighted-average cash interest rate, followed by 6% for the next 70 years as above.

That process produces this plot:

RP Drake

According to this calculation, shares of SAFE are now priced well below their levered NPV. This would be true even if one used the 5.5% discount rates of 30-year bonds rated BBB-. My view would be that SAFE is valued today at about half the value of the ground leases held by Safehold.

The bottom line here is that SAFE is priced at or below the Net Present Value of the cash flows from its existing ground leases. But Safehold has two additional sources of value.

New Ground Leases

The first additional source of value is creating new ground leases.

Safehold has more than $1B of available liquidity to support creation of new ground leases during the rest of 2022. This would bring their total for the year to $1.5B.

It seems likely that this can continue indefinitely, placing at least $1.5B into new ground leases per year. Sustaining the leverage over time, this would correspond to raising an average of $536M per year by issuing stock. To work in round numbers, we will use $500M.

Here are the NPV curves for $500M of new equity, leveraged at 2.8 to 1, with an initial interest rate of 4%, increasing to 6% in year 30. Again we use a 2.5% escalator. The three curves shown are for an initial cash yield of 3.4%, 3.8%, and 4.2%.

RP Drake

What we see is an increase in portfolio value of at least $1B even for unreasonably high discount rates. On the current market cap of about $3B, that is a 33% increase! Whatever value the existing portfolio drops to, Safehold will very rapidly add value to the portfolio going forward.

The equity issuance will dilute current value. It you assess the net added value per share, it turns out to be the same fraction of the current market cap, even as the market cap increases.

In contrast to the rent payments on existing ground leases, this forward growth is far less certain. As a result, the discount rate associated with this growth should be much larger than that for AAA century bonds.

Discounting those increases for ten years at a 10% discount rate, the NPV per share of the expanding portfolio turns out to be roughly equal to the current Market Cap today. If the Market Cap were to double, the NPV per share would be about half of the doubled market cap.

The value of the resulting portfolio will of course be vulnerable to further increases in long-term interest rates. But it would take an increase in rates of 33% to just offset the 33% increase in value found above.

Going forward, significant annual increases in per share value are likely for any plausible path of interest rates.

Unrealized Capital Appreciation and Total Returning Assets

The second additional source of value is in the assets Safehold will own outright at the end of the ground leases. Here is an approach to valuing these I have not seen elsewhere. I like it quite a bit better than the one Safehold floated a year or so ago.

Safehold has been highlighting the total value, above their initial investment, of the structures and the land in their portfolio. They call this the Unrealized Capital Appreciation, or UCA. They also created a separate security, called a “Caret”, to own the UCA and certain other non-rent proceeds.

Safehold and its shareholders own about 83% of the Caret units. We will not discuss some recent developments here — see the earnings calls.

Safehold regularly evaluates the UCA and estimates its present value as $9.4B. Of course, one cannot obtain this value for about a century, leading some to dismiss it as irrelevant and negligible.

I suggest valuing the sum of UCA and book value as follows. We start with the current value of the land and structures, which is the $5.5B book value of the portfolio plus the current UCA, totaling $14.9B.

This value will increase over the next 90-plus years (I used 97) at some effective inflation rate. The NPV of the appreciated property is that inflated value depreciated at some discount rate. (We included paying off the debt in the valuation of rents.)

This calculation gets us the following:

RP Drake

The market has to decide what to do with this. Among other things it has to decide to value the assets at some inflation rate.

The return of any asset will be as secure as the lease payments, except in the cases where the asset loses much of its worth as its location becomes less valuable. One can adjust for this either by reducing the value by some assumed fraction of failures or by increasing the discount rate to account for such risks.

One sees that, by this calculation, the NPV of the current assets is in the ballpark of the current market cap. In other words, the share price would need to double to account for them along with the current portfolio.

The above also ignores the UCA associated with portfolio growth. This increases the incremental value generated by new ground leases.

Adding Up the Value

The Market Cap of SAFE today would only make sense as follows. The market would have to assign a discount rate to the rents on the current ground-lease portfolio that was far into the speculative range and also to ignore the value in growing the portfolio and the value in the eventual possession of the land and structures.

When at some point the market sees more clearly, it will bring some perspective to several questions:

What is a sensible discount rate for ground lease rents from these properties?

What effective inflation rate should apply?

How fast will Safehold prove able to grow their portfolio?

It appears to me that the fair value of Safehold is in the range shown here:

RP Drake

In round numbers, this would have the share price in the range of $120 to $200. There is a wide range of uncertainty. It reflects our lack of knowledge of just how the market will answer the above questions. But we can know that what we see today makes no sense whatsoever.

This estimate also does not include any value associated with the forward growth of the total assets eventually to be returned.

Of course, one never knows when Mr. Market will come to his senses. The story of Safehold is novel and has some complexities, so it could be a while. My view is that Safehold is likely to have to demonstrate value creation for some time (perhaps several quarters) before Mr. Market will get the point.

Beyond that, there is the well-telegraphed probability that somehow Safehold and iStar will merge or otherwise change their relationship relatively soon. For now, this is likely an additional drag of the price of both SAFE and STAR.

I see SAFE (or STAR) as a compelling investment for whatever part of a portfolio is devoted to high-upside plays that may take a while to pay off.