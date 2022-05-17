Sunlight Financial Holdings, Inc. (SUNL) CEO Matthew Potere on Q1 2022 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Sunlight Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SUNL) Q1 2022 Earnings Conference Call May 16, 2022 5:30 PM ET

Good afternoon, and welcome to Sunlight Financial's First Quarter 2022 Earnings Call.

Joining me today are Matt Potere, Sunlight Financial's Chief Executive Officer; and A - Rodney Yoder, Sunlight's new Chief Financial Officer. Matt will provide an operational update on the quarter, and then Rodney will share additional detail on our financial results. Following these prepared remarks, we will open the call to Q&A.

Matthew Potere

Thank you, Lucia, and thank you all for joining us as we discuss Sunlight Financial's first quarter 2022 operational and financial results. I'm pleased to report strong first quarter results, which are on track with our expectations for 2022. As such, we are affirming each of our previously provided full year 2022 guidance metrics.

In the first quarter, Sunlight funded $593 million of solar and home improvement loans, $8 million higher than the midpoint of our first quarter funded loan guidance of $580 million to $590 million and $12 million higher than our funded loans in the first quarter of 2021. Importantly, this level of volume is in line with typical seasonality where sales and credit approvals slow down over the holiday season, driving lighter installation volumes in the first quarter.

Home improvement volumes were particularly strong, with $76 million in the first quarter of 2022, more than double the first quarter of 2021 volume of $31 million. While it will take some time for home improvement to become a significant portion of our business, we're excited about this strong growth trajectory as we drive more business in its rapidly growing $400 billion market. And we're further encouraged by the strength in customer demand we've seen over the last 2 months as the Omicron wave has receded. That said, we are keeping a watchful eye on the overall macro environment, as I'll discuss in greater detail shortly.

Sunlight continue to perform well on other operational key metrics. We remain a leading financing choice for contractors and homeowners as our Orange platform provides a fast and frictionless process for financing solar installations and home improvement projects. We funded loans for nearly 17,000 borrowers in the first quarter, up 5% from the same period a year ago.

Average loan balances also continue to increase, which drives incremental revenue for Sunlight without any additional expense. First quarter 2022 solar loans in particular, averaged $44,000, the highest yet for the company and up 12% relative to the first quarter of 2021. Sunlight's battery attachment rate was 13% in the first quarter of this year, while this is lower than attachment rates we saw in 2021, driven by tighter battery supplies and our contractor mix, we believe that battery storage will continue to provide increasing benefits to homeowners over time. And that our battery attachment rates will increase as a result, particularly as battery supply shortages abate.

We were also pleased to have 80 additional active contractors on our platform in the first quarter of this year, bringing our total relationship to nearly 1,600. We continue to see rapid growth in our home and improvement contractor network as we build brand awareness in that market. On the solar side, we're focused on adding new contractors as well as strengthening loyalty and increasing volume with existing contractors by building relationships that lead installers to choose Sunlight first, each and every time.

While Rodney will discuss our profitability in more detail, I'd like to share an update on our strategic capital deployment as we continue to operate a capital-light business that generates significant cash. I'm excited to announce that our Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program, under which the company may buy back up to $50 million of Class A common shares over the next 18 months. This program will be funded with excess cash on hand as well as cash generated from operations.

We believe the program is an attractive use of capital to drive long-term shareholder return while maintaining ample cash on hand to ensure liquidity and execute on our breast strategies. To that end, we also continue to invest in our contractor advances program, where we provide qualified contractors with working capital for Sunlight finance installations. We find this to be an effective way to leverage our balance sheet to strengthen relationships with our contractor partners. In the first quarter, we invested an additional $19 million in advances, and we'll continue to allocate capital to this program opportunistically to drive profitable volume. We may also strategically use capital toward M&A opportunities and are continually evaluating acquisition opportunities that further enhance our value proposition or that enable us to apply our unique capabilities in adjacent verticals.

It's now my pleasure to turn the call over to, A - Rodney Yoder, Sunlight's new CFO, who joins me today for his first Sunlight financial earnings release.

Rodney Yoder

Thanks, Matt. I'm excited to be here, and I've thoroughly enjoyed my first 6 weeks here at Sunlight. Sunlight generated total revenue of $30 million in the first quarter of 2022, up 11% from the first quarter of 2021, primarily driven by an increase in platform fee margin. As we've discussed, our industry-leading credit quality and capital provider demand for Sunlight loans led to increased margin in the second half of last year and into the first quarter of 2022.

Our total platform fee this quarter was 4.7%, up 50 basis points from 4.2% in the same period last year. The direct solar platform fee percentage was even higher at 5.3%, up 90 basis points from 4.4% in the first quarter of 2021. Adjusted net income for the quarter was $4.9 million or $0.03 per fully diluted share relative to $9.3 million in the first quarter of '21 million. Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter was $7.8 million compared to $11.5 million in the first quarter of 2021. This decrease was driven by higher operational expenses, including approximately $4 million of public company expense that did not incur as a private company in the first quarter of '21 as well as $1.4 million of incremental SG&A and other costs to drive growth in the business. This was partially offset by increased platform fee revenue relative to higher platform fee margins, as I just discussed.

Due to higher expenses, adjusted EBITDA margin decreased from 42.5% in the first quarter of 2021 to 25.9% in the first quarter of 2022. However, we expect adjusted EBITDA margin to improve throughout the year as we continue to generate higher revenue relative to a similar cost base, setting us up to drive incremental operating leverage in '23 and beyond. Sunlight continues to operate a profitable business model and generate significant cash flow.

In the first quarter of 2022, free cash flow was $6.5 million, representing an 83% EBITDA to free cash flow conversion rate. The company is also well capitalized and maintained strong liquidity with nearly $70 million of unrestricted cash and cash equivalents and only $21 million of short-term debt on the balance sheet, underscoring our cash-generative, capital-light business model. While free cash flow may fluctuate from quarter-to-quarter due to various adjustments, we expect to maintain a high conversion rate and deploy our free cash flow to earn attractive returns through share repurchases, contractor advances and/or M&A opportunities, all of which Matt discussed earlier.

I'd also like to provide a short update on our capital provider relationships. Our ability to execute has always been driven by our funding strategy with long-term capital partners, which we are able to maintain and grow, thanks to our industry-leading credit quality. We are working closely with our capital providers to monitor the interest rate environment and ensure they are receiving high-quality assets with attractive returns.

While we are not immune to the impact of rising interest rates, our relationships with depositories and the strong demand for our credit quality reduces our exposure to pricing changes relative to capital markets execution. We also expect to continue to add in capital providers in the coming quarters in order to expand our access to low-cost funding and enhanced platform de-stability in various market conditions.

Before we open up for question and answer, I'd like to turn it back to Matt to provide our perspective on the macro industry environment and outline for the remainder of the year.

Matthew Potere

Thanks, Rodney. As we discussed on our prior earnings call in March, Sunlight has a history of achieving results amidst challenging macro environment. While the industry is facing a number of macro challenges, we remain focused on our execution and are positioned favorably, particularly relative to our peers. First, while we saw Omicron related impacts to volume improved in the back half of the first quarter, component availability, labor shortages and permitting delays have not yet normalized from pre-COVID-19 levels.

And second, while inflation is having an increasing impact on our industry with rising installation and equipment costs, Sunlight fortunately does not procure equipment and therefore, is not directly exposed to increasing equipment costs. From an industry perspective though, solar is becoming more competitive due to significant retail rate increases from utilities across the nation, including double-digit rate increases in several states.

As solar presents a cost savings opportunity relative to these utility price increases, we expect solar and battery storage demand to remain strong. Now rising interest rates are having an impact on the broader industry, though initial impacts to Sunlight are more muted. We intentionally choose to fund our loans primarily by depository institutions versus accessing the ABS markets, which provides some protection against this. While rising rates may have some impact, particularly in our indirect channel, our industry-leading credit quality and the strength of our capital provider relationships enable us to maintain strong demand for our loans.

And lastly, while the recent anti-circumvention tariff investigation has not yet had an impact on Sunlight's business, we are watching these developments very closely. Sunlight doesn't take inventory risk, and our Contractor Advance Program supports our contractor partners in their efforts to secure sufficient inventory to meet demand. On the net metering front, we are encouraged by recent developments in Florida and in California. We see both Governor DeSantis' veto of Florida's net metering bill and the California Public Utility Commission reopening of its net metering docket as positive regulatory developments and further indications of bipartisan support of solar.

Despite these macro challenges, our first quarter performance was in line with our expectations, and we remain on track to meet our full year outlook. Therefore, I'm pleased to affirm Sunlight's 2022 full year guidance ranges as follows; total funded loan volume up $2.9 billion to $3.1 billion, total revenue of $145 million to $155 million and adjusted EBITDA of $55 million to $60 million.

With that, I'll turn it back to the operator for Q&A.

Your first question comes from the line of Philip Shen with ROTH Capital Partners. Please proceed with your question.

Philip Shen
Hi, everybody. Thanks for taking my questions.

Yes, Phil, thanks for the question. So on the anti-circumvent front, we are watching it very closely. It is early. So far, we have not seen any impact of the case on our installers and on our results. And as I mentioned, it is early. We're mindful that it could have an impact first on price and the price of equipment. Fortunately for Sunlight, we don't take inventory risk. So we don't bear those costs directly. And from a contractor standpoint and from a broader market standpoint, while the cost of equipment could go up over time as a result of the case, offsetting that is that we've seen significant increases from utilities in their rates. In the first quarter, somewhere around a 9% plus increase across the country and that's likely before some of the increased costs related to higher cost of commodities. So that is on a relative basis, making solar more attractive.

From an availability standpoint, again, we'll monitor it closely. We're working closely with our partners. And as I mentioned in my remarks, one of the benefits of our advanced program is it helps provide working capital to our partners to ensure that they can access equipment. So we'll watch it closely, and we'll certainly continue to update you as things develop.

Philip Shen
Great. Thanks, Matt.

Matthew Potere

But as you mentioned, fortunately, we were very thoughtful about not building a large ABS program where we would have significant exposure to market rates and our depositories give us much more stable and diverse capital. So we think we're well-positioned over the long term. And certainly, from a quarter-to-quarter basis, you could always see things bounce around a little bit just from broader market or because of product mix or contractor mix, but we do think we're very well positioned.

Philip Shen

Matthew Potere

Philip Shen

Philip Shen
Thanks, Rodney. Look forward to working with you. Thank you, Matt as well.

Thank you.

Rodney Yoder
Look forward to working with you.

Your next question comes from the line of Arren Cyganovich with Citi. Please proceed with your question.

Arren Cyganovich
Thanks.

Rodney Yoder
Great question, Arren.

Arren Cyganovich

Rodney Yoder

Arren Cyganovich

Your next question comes from Maheep Mandloi with Credit Suisse.

Chandni Chellappa
Hi, thank you for taking the question. This is Chandni on behalf of Maheep.

Rodney Yoder
Great question. Thank you.

Chandni Chellappa

Your next question comes from Chris Donat with Piper Sandler. Please proceed with your question.

Chris Donat
Good afternoon. Thanks for taking my questions.

Matthew Potere
Thanks, Chris. It's a great question.

Chris Donat

Matthew Potere

Chris Donat

Chris Donat
Okay.

Yes, absolutely. So we've always been really thoughtful about credit. I have a 25-year consumer credit -- 25 years in consumer credit, Rodney has 25-plus years. And if you go look across our team, you'll see really deep credit expertise. We build our credit strategies not based on FICO score alone. We use hundreds of variables to help drive the ultimate credit strategy. And so the result is to identify more goods, more customers who are -- have a very low propensity to go bad and also identify those that have a higher propensity. When you swap those 2 out, as our models get better and better over time, and we continue to leverage that data, the net result is we can actually increase our approval rates while maintaining or improving credit quality. So fortunately, we're experiencing the increases in approval rates and the benefits to our contractor network without taking on more risk for our capital providers.

Chris Donat

Rodney Yoder

Your next question comes from Jeff Osborne with Cowen & Company. Please proceed with your question.

Jeff Osborne

Matthew Potere

Jeff Osborne

Rodney Yoder

Jeff Osborne

Matthew Potere
Yes.

Jeff Osborne

Matthew Potere

Ladies and gentlemen, we have reached the end of the question-and-answer session.

Matthew Potere
Great. Thank you.

