One year ago I wrote about the Global X MSCI Colombia ETF (NYSEARCA:GXG), a Colombian equities index ETF. In that article, I claimed that the fund's cheap valuation and comparatively high yield meant strong potential returns, and made the fund a buy. Since then, GXG is up by about 6%, while most asset classes and equity indexes are down. Strong results, all things considered.

Results have been driven by improved fundamentals, which remain exceedingly strong. GXG's valuation remains cheap, the peso remains weak, and the fund's yield will almost certainly increase to +6.0% in the coming months. The fund remains a buy, but is a relatively risky, niche investment, only suitable for more aggressive investors.

As an aside, GXG's characteristics and fundamentals are not materially different from those of the iShares Latin America 40 ETF (ILF). As ILF is more diversified, I think it is a slightly stronger investment opportunity when compared to GXG. I last covered ILF here.

GXG - Overview

GXG is a Colombian equities index ETF. It tracks the MSCI All Colombia Select 25/50 index, an index of these same securities. It is a relatively simple index, investing in all relevant Colombian equities meeting a basic set of liquidity, trading, size, etc., criteria. Colombian equity markets are rife with conglomerates, holding companies, and cross ownership of stocks is quite common, as are dual class shares. GXG's index takes into account these issues when selecting securities to include, and weights to assign. In my opinion, GXG's underlying index accurately tracks the Colombian equities market, without any significant issues or negatives.

GXG's industry exposures and holdings are as follows.

GXG has many benefits and drawbacks. Let's have a look at these, starting with the drawbacks.

GXG - Drawbacks and Risks

GXG tracks the Colombian equities market, which is a relatively small market. Industry diversification is relatively low, with the fund significantly overweight financials, energy, and utilities, while being underweight most other relevant industries, most importantly tech. Lack of industry diversification increases risk and volatility, at least relative to most broad-based equity indexes, and means fund performance is strongly dependent on the performance of a few number of industries.

GXG's concentration is also quite high, with the fund investing in only 26 stocks, and with the top ten of these comprising almost 75% of its value. GXG's performance is strongly dependent on the performance of a couple of stocks, including Bancolombia (CIB), with a massive 25% allocation, and Ecopetrol (EC), with a large 14% allocation. Weakness in these two names would spell trouble for the fund and its shareholders, and to a much greater extent than normal. As an example, the S&P 500's largest component is Apple (AAPL), with a 7% allocation, quite a bit lower than for GXG. The S&P 500 is significantly less reliant on the performance of a single (or a couple) of its holdings for its performance, which reduces risk.

GXG focuses on Colombian equities. These are relatively risky securities, as all are issued by companies in a relatively risky country. Colombia is an emerging market, with all the negatives and risks that entails. Bankruptcies are likelier, as are corporate governance issues, currency devaluations, and unfavorable political developments. Colombia is a surprisingly stable country, with no government defaults, foreign government intervention, periods of hyperinflation, or other negative macroeconomic events in recent history, but the situation could always change. Presidential elections are coming up,

As should be clear from the above, GXG is a relatively risky investment. As such, the fund is only appropriate for more aggressive investors. Allocations should be kept small too, in my opinion at least.

GXG - Benefits and Positives

GXG is a relatively risky fund, but one with strong potential returns, for several reasons.

First, is the fact that international equities in general, and Colombian equities in particular, are significantly undervalued relative to U.S. equities. International equities are currently 32% undervalued relative to U.S. equities, two full standard deviations / more than double their 14% long-term average. International equities are cheap, and uncharacteristically so.

Colombian equities themselves are significantly undervalued relative to most broad-based equity indexes, including those tracking U.S., global, international, and emerging market equities. Colombian equities are, however, about as cheap as those of other Latin American countries. GXG itself sports a PE ratio of 9.4x, and a PB ratio of 0.9x. These are very low figures, and around half those of the S&P 500.

GXG's cheap valuation could lead to significant, market-beating returns if these were to normalize. Which brings me to my next point.

Third, improved economic fundamentals, due to a waning pandemic, strong commodity prices, and favorable comps, have led to significant revenue, earnings, and dividend growth for GXG's underlying holdings. As an example, both Bancolombia and Ecopetrol, the fund's two largest holdings, have seen their EPS more than double in the past year. Outstanding growth, but relatively common for Colombian equities this year.

Significant revenue and earnings growth directly benefits GXG and its shareholders, and could act as a catalyst for valuations to narrow, or for share prices to increase. Share prices have significantly increased, for GXG's underlying holdings and the fund, these past few months, as expected.

Importantly, rising share prices have mostly tracked improving fundamentals, and so the fund's valuation remains exceedingly cheap. As per my previous article on GXG, the fund's PE ratio has moderately decreased in the past year, while its PB ratio has slightly increased. Results are consistent with a significant increase in earnings, followed by a moderate increase in share prices, consistent with the results of the fund's larger holdings.

In my opinion, improved economic fundamentals should lead to revenue and earnings growth for GXG's underlying holdings, resulting in rising share prices and strong, market-beating returns for the fund and its shareholders. As previously mentioned, this has been the case for the past year or so. Even if market sentiment remains bearish, improved economic fundamentals have one other key benefit.

Fifth, GXG's dividends will almost certainly skyrocket in the coming months, due to the aforementioned improved economic fundamentals. Importantly, significant dividend growth is baked-in, as several of the fund's larger holdings have already announced and approved significant dividend hikes. Bancolombia recently hiked its dividend from $260 pesos per share to $3120, a massive 12x increase. Bancolombia's yield will skyrocket from 2.5% to 7.9% in the coming months. Ecopetrol hiked its dividend from $17 pesos per share to $280, another massive hike. Considering these and other relevant dividend hikes, and per my calculations, GXG sports a forwards dividend yield of 6.5%, almost triple its 2.5% trailing twelve-months yield. GXG's strong expected dividend growth is a significant benefit for the fund and its shareholders. Importantly, dividends are not dependent on market or investor sentiment, unlike valuations and potential capital gains.

As a final point, I wrote a similar bullish article on GXG last year. The fund has significantly outperformed since, as expected.

I remain bullish as conditions have not materially changed since. Economic fundamentals continue to improve, valuations remain cheap, yields remain higher than average, dividend growth has exceeded expectations, and markets are finally starting to reward cheaply valued stocks and markets with inflows and higher share prices. Conditions remain broadly beneficial for GXG, and so further strong, market-beating returns seem likely, in my opinion at least.

Conclusion - Buy

GXG is a Colombian equities index ETF. GXG's cheap valuation and strong forward dividend yield make the fund a buy.