spooh/E+ via Getty Images

There are a number of reasons why we like Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP). First of all, they have operations all over the globe, however not in Russia or Ukraine. We believe this is particularly important now when the geopolitical tension in Eastern Europe does not seems to ease. Second, BIP has been consistently rewarding its shareholders with growing annual distributions. Last, but not least, the solid financial position of the firm combined with sustainable cash flow generation makes the firm an attractive security.

Let us a dig a bit deeper into the topics mentioned above. BIP's 2022 February corporate presentation provides a detailed overview of their operations and financials.

1.) Global operations

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners is present in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia. North America, being the largest region by far, contributes 44% to the pre-corporate FFO for FY2021.

Global presence of BIP (Brookfield Infrastructure Partners)

BIP does not only have a global footprint, but its assets are also diversified. Their four core segments are utilities, transport, midstream and data.

In our view, such a wide range of assets in their portfolio, containing high quality assets, without direct exposure to Russia or Ukraine, could be an ideal choice for investors looking for safety in the current volatile market.

The firm’s utilities segment contains 5300 kms of transmission lines, providing electricity for about 1.9 million residential energy customers, and 4200 kms of natural gas pipelines.

The transport segment is more reliant on rail operations, containing 32.300 kms of rails, while toll roads, 3800 kms, account for a smaller portion of the segment.

The midstream segment consists of transmission pipelines, natural gas storages, processing plants and petrochemical complexes.

Finally, the data segment contains more than 158.000 telecom towers and active rooftop sites, 50 data centers and 22000 kms of fiber optic cable.

When we are talking about the assets, we have to understand what strategy BIP follows and how these assets are managed. Their three pillars are: buy, enhance, sell. The firms aim is to purchase high quality assets for a good value. They also improve and enhance assets focusing on their operations. Finally, they actively aim to get rid of their mature assets to acquire new, better suitable ones.

Based on 2021 pre-corporate FFO, the largest segment was transport closely followed by midstream and utilities.

Counterparty diversification (Brookfield Infrastructure Partners)

In our view, this large foot print with a wide variety of assets provides excellent protection against potential local influences. Moreover, it reduces the firm's reliance on one single industry or one single region. Further, BIP's strategy of acquiring high quality assets at good valuations, enhancing them, and finally recycling them, has proven to work in the past and has generated significant value for the unitholders.

Also, we believe BIP’s competition is limited as all these segments provide significant barriers to entry with high capital requirements and with a strict regulatory environment. This is another plus.

2.) Attractive distributions

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has been nicely rewarding its investors during the last decade. They have been increasing their distributions each year, reaching $2.16 in 2022. This represents an approx. 10% growth CAGR.

Distribution growth 2009 - 2022 (Brookfield Infrastructure Partners)

Not only distributions have benefited the unitholders, but the stock price has also outperformed the market significantly since 2008.

Price performance 2008 - 2022 (Brookfield Infrastructure Partners)

We believe, going further BIP will be able to keep its long track record of increasing distribution payments. The main reason for my assumption is BIP’s latest privatizations, including Inter Pipeline, Intellihub, and AusNet.

Inter Pipeline is a Canadian midstream firm with a strategic long-haul pipeline system and with interests in petrochemical plants and bulk storage units.

Intellihub is the market leader in supply smart electricity meters in Australia and New Zealand. They cover 99% of the consumer market. The digitalisation efforts in metering provides significant tailwinds for the growth of this market. We believe Intellihub is a great and valuable addition to BIP's asset portfolio.

AusNet provides electricity transmission, distribution, and gas distribution services across the Victoria area in Australia. As Victoria's economy is aiming to be carbon neutral by 2050, AusNet is favourably positioned to capitalise on this opportunity.

These investments also allow BIP to increase their international footprint in stabile and developed economies.

Also, the current economic environment can be beneficial for BIP’s business. Both elevated inflation and higher commodity prices can positively impact BIP’s revenues, as already seen in the first quarter.

In our view, BIP's latest acquisitions fit well into the already existing high-quality portfolio of assets and can generate significant cash flow in the years to come. We believe BIP will benefit from these privatisations as the global energy transition efforts will continue to play a significant role in the future.

3.) Financial position

BIP has a strong track record of revenue and EDITBA growth. While revenue has been increasing by 13% CAGR in the last 5 years, EBITDA has been growing by about 12% CAGR.

Revenue and EBITDA (Brookfield Infrastructure Partners)

Not only did the firm achieve this growth, but they also had a 5-year average EBITDA margin of approximately 55%.

Not only revenue and EBITDA have grown consistently over the last five years, but also funds from operations and cash flow from operations, which may be more suitable metrics to gauge BIP's performance.

Funds from operations (2017 - 2021) (WSJ.com) Net operating cash flow (2017 - 2021) (WSJ.com)

These figures combined with the facts that the maintenance capital is low, about 90% of the cash flow is regulated or contracted, ~70% is indexed to inflation and approximately 60% is without volume risk, makes the firm an attractive investment choice.

Also, important to point out that BIP has a corporate liquidity of $3.7 billion and has a corporate credit rating of BBB+.

In our opinion, BIP can provide both stability and growth to its investors in these volatile times. Even in an increasing interest rate environment as ~90% of their debt is fixed rate and ~90% of the funds from operations is coming from investment grade assets (or from assets that are structured as such).

First quarter financial figures

The strong financial figures presented this quarter support the argumentations above. Funds from operations (FFO), one of the key metrics to gauge BIP's performance, was up 14% compared to the year ago quarter, reaching $493 million. Growth per unit FFO was only 3% this quarter, however this can be attributed to the issuance of shares due to the Inter Pipeline privatisation.

Growth was not only achieved by acquisitions. Organic growth in the first quarter was as much as 10%. The three main pillar of growth were the inflationary price increases, the volume upside from GDP growth and the reinvested cash flows. We believe in the near term BIP is going to keep benefitting from the above-mentioned factors, as approximately 70% of FFO benefits from high inflation, and 35% of the business could be positively impacted by GDP growth.

BIP once again increased their distributions, reaching $0.54 per unit, representing a 6% growth.

In our view, BIP's strong cash flow generating capacity and growing FFO provide significant return to investors. Due to the inflationary environment, rising commodity prices and secular tailwinds in the infrastructure sector, we believe BIP is a buy.

Key takeaways

We believe Brookfield Infrastructure Partners appears to be an attractive option if you are looking to invest in well-diversified assets.

As BIP has no assets in Russia and Ukraine, the likelihood of potential impacts from the currently ongoing geopolitical tension in the Eastern European region is low.

Strong track record of growing distributions provides investors stability in volatile markets.

The firm's strong revenue, EBITDA and FFO growth and its privatisation of several new assets serve as a good basis for further potential distribution growth.