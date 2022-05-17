Dan Kitwood/Getty Images News

Credit Suisse (NYSE:CS) has suffered from numerous scandals, court proceedings, and unsuccessful investments. It is quite a beaten-down stock. The bank reported its earnings on 27 April. The revenues were roughly in line with the previous quarter. However, the net profits were negative. But the stock price already more than takes this into account. I understand the stock markets are falling right now and a recession is likely. But CS stock might be worth buying when there is "blood on the streets".

Credit Suisse's earnings results

Very briefly, the bank's net revenues decreased only slightly compared to the fourth quarter of 2021 but substantially in comparison to the first quarter of 2021. It was a result of lower client activity levels and also the bank's decision to lower its operational risks.

Source: Earnings Presentation, slide 17

Source: Credit Suisse's earnings presentation, slide 21

This can be well illustrated with the bank's leverage exposure decline that totaled $15 billion. Meanwhile, the bank's CET1 ratio decreased somewhat but it was mostly due to currency exchange rate fluctuations.

Source: Credit Suisse's presentation, slide 5

In the first quarter of 2022, the bank also incurred losses due to its exposure to Russian assets. But most of the negative profits were due to provisions for court proceedings. Earlier on, I wrote about some of the scandals related to Credit Suisse, the bank's litigations, and the resulting compensations it has to pay. So, Credit Suisse reported higher operating expenses, that were up by 26%, driven by major litigation provision of CHF 653 mn, increased cash accruals for compensation due to normalized deferral levels, and incremental investments. There was also a loss of CHF 353 mn related to a fall in the value of its Allfunds investments. Russia-related impact was quite limited and totaled only CHF 148 mn. The bank also provided CHF 58 mn of provisions related to the situation in Ukraine. Provision for credit losses finally includes a CHF 155 mn release related to Archegos, which is quite an old story that happened more than a year ago. On the positive side, the reported net revenues also include real estate gains of CHF 164 mn.

Compared to the same period a year ago, the results for the first quarter of 2022 fell due to reduced client activity levels and volatile market conditions and also the general reduction of risk appetite. There was also an impact of hedging volatility due to the flattening yield curve.

Source: Credit Suisse's presentation, slide 6

But I would like to also analyze the bank's earnings results based on the performance of its departments. My colleague Wolf Report notes Credit Suisse focuses too much on its investment banking division instead of developing its profitable wealth management department. I agree the investment banking division is quite problematic nowadays and the wealth management department performed much better this quarter.

The asset management department's decline was due to lower transaction and placement revenues, investment-related losses. The department also suffered from lower performance and transaction fees, as well as lower recurring management fees. The bank's management noted increased investor bias towards passive products and continued margin pressures.

The wealth management division, meanwhile, reported better results than the asset management department even though it was substantially affected by lower client activity levels and losses related to the situation around Ukraine.

But in my view, the most promising results were shown by the Swiss bank. In this division, there was a 7% increase in recurring commissions and fees, supported by excellent performance in the bank's investment in the Swiss Guard and higher levels of assets under management (AUMs). This is remarkable since the recent events generally had a bad effect on Credit Suisse's AUMs.

Source: Credit Suisse's earnings presentation, slide 20

As I have mentioned before, the most successful region for Credit Suisse is Switzerland. The net new assets under management (NNA) rose by $2.1 bn. The second most successful region for the bank was Asia Pacific, with an $1.8 bn rise in NNA.

The key challenge for Credit Suisse is to focus on the resilient and profitable regions and departments, namely the Swiss Bank, the Wealth Management, and the Asia Pacific operations.

Outlook

The bank's management realizes the economic future does not look rosy. There is a combination of the current geopolitical situation and the hawkish stance of many central bankers in response to inflation concerns. All this has led to higher volatility and many clients getting more and more conservative this year.

The management noted in the first quarter of 2022 the Swiss Bank delivered a resilient performance and so did equity derivatives, mergers & acquisitions, and securitized products. In the press release, it was also said the investment bank and the wealth management divisions suffered from lower activity levels compared to the same period a year ago. Moreover, the bank itself got much more risk-averse and lowered its exposure to risky assets. Although this limits Credit Suisse's ability to earn higher profits, CS will highly likely limit its losses from investments. The management predicts the risky macroeconomic environment will endure for months.

It is true that the recession risks are quite high nowadays. Recessions are always problematic for the banking industry since the financial sector is cyclical, i.e., it flourishes when the economy does well and falls substantially when the economy declines.

Although all these factors are not very inspiring, the reasons for the losses incurred by Credit Suisse are temporary. I understand this does not sound plausible since the financial impact from Archegos failure has been enduring for a year already. But the Archegos scandal, the court proceedings, and the related expenses are not here to stay - in other words, "this too shall pass".

That is why I think the investors are a little bit too pessimistic. Of course, no one knows when exactly Credit Suisse will make a substantial profit, but as soon as this happens, it might get too late to buy the bank's shares.

Valuation

The diagram below illustrates the bank's diluted quarterly EPS history. On the graph, we can also see the stock price history.

The stock price is trading at the bottom of the 10-year graph, which is very low. Even if we consider the recent losses incurred by Credit Suisse to be serious, you will see from history that things used to look much worse for the bank between 2016 and 2017. And yet, the stock price was over and above what it is now. If we look at 2016, in spite of the really poor performance, the stock traded near the $20 mark. I do not suggest Credit Suisse's stock price will reach that level soon enough, but this is what its share price can potentially be should the bank stop reporting losses and should the geopolitical situation get better.

Conclusion

In no way do I suggest buying a substantial stake at Credit Suisse to conservative investors right now. There are lots of uncertainty dominating the market at the moment. The quarterly results were not excellent. But, in my view, this too shall pass. Eventually, the second-largest bank in Switzerland should recover from all these scandals and losses. It is hard to predict when this will happen but buying the dip might be a good strategy for patient investors.