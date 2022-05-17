Evgenii Mitroshin/iStock via Getty Images

What if you paid off your mortgage?

Like really tried, instead of playing pretend and extend.

Sure, refinance here and there to save some interest, but knuckle-down and relentlessly focus on every penny and all your energy towards hammering that debt away.

If you've ever wondered what happens to your wellbeing and net worth when that happens, well, Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) is about to give you a case study because in the coming months, we believe it's going to radically transform itself and place it on solid footing for the energy shortage to come.

Let's explain.

It Starts at Q1

Q1 results were as predicted. Outside of a large working capital adjustment caused by some seasonal payments and the quick rise in oil prices (most of which should reverse), the quarterly results were straight down the fairway. We continue to believe OXY will generate ~$13-14B in free cash flow using conservative assumptions.

OXY Investor Presentations Q1 2022

As OXY chisels away its debt, it intends to concentrate efforts on a $3B share buyback that should conclude sometime in Q3. Thereafter, it'll shift back to paying down long-term debt until gross debt reaches the high-teens. Gross debt stands at $24.9B today so this should take about two quarters (i.e., ~$6.5B of free cash flow assuming a $13B/year projection = ~$18.4B) to reach the goal, bringing us to early 2023.

At that time, the ratings agencies should rerate OXY to an investment grade ("IG") company. It's an important milestone because by then, between common stock dividends and the $3B share buybacks (which count as "distributions"), OXY will be close to triggering the requirement to repurchase Berkshire (BRK.A) (BRK.B)/Warren Buffett's preferred shares. Recall that once shareholder distributions exceed $4/share, the company must repurchase the $10B of preferred shares with a 10% premium (i.e., $11B). As projected, we anticipate OXY will cross the $4/share threshold by Q1 '23 (i.e., $0.13/share dividend for 4 quarters + $3B share buyback, spread over 937M shares outstanding = ~$3.72/share (no doubt OXY will increase the payouts to meet that threshold)).

After which, it can begin retiring the preferred shares, which has been an eyesore/overhang for investors given the high cost of capital and "perception" that it's a cap on increasing shareholder returns. Thus, eliminating the preferred shares will go a long way towards cleaning up OXY's balance sheet post-Anadarko acquisition. So how will OXY go about this? Well, here's a scenario we could see play out:

First, OXY as of March 31, 2022 has 937M shares outstanding, Buffett owns 143M, or 15.3%. On the debt side, the company has about $35B in debt (gross debt of $24.9B and $10B of preferred shares).

Open Insights

2. Second, having just announced a $3B share buyback, OXY will repurchase nearly 47M shares, or close to 5% of shares outstanding. Doing so helps the company march towards the $4/share of shareholder distribution needed to trigger the redemption of the preferreds.

Open Insights

3. Third, Buffett will likely offer to exchange $5B of his $10B in preferred shares, to exercise his 83.9M of warrants, rerunning his Bank of America playbook. We believe OXY would accept such a cashless offer since they'd have to issue the stock anyways if he were to exercise the warrants using cash, they just reacquired about 1/2 of the issuable shares with the buyback, it reduces leverage and improves cash flows.

Open Insights

4. Fourth, Buffett will still own $5B of preferred shares remaining, but once the $4/share distribution target is achieved, OXY will begin redeeming the preferred shares. It can do this either via free cash flow, or more likely borrow short-term (using its new IG rating) and essentially refinance the preferreds. Most likely, it'll use a combination of free cash flow and short-term borrowing (perhaps on a credit line) depending on oil prices.

Open Insights

5. Lastly, we assume that common warrants issued in 2020 (at the behest of Carl Icahn) will eventually be exercised given their strike price is $22, and they're currently well in the money.

Open Insights

So, by Q2 2023, where does all of this leave us? Essentially with a company that will have reduced its debt from $35B to ~$16B. The remaining ~$16B will further trend lower as free cash flow accumulates in 2023 and beyond. To put this into perspective, this is currently a company that currently has an enterprise value of ~$100B, split $64B in equity and $35B in debt. In less than a year, it'll drop debt levels to $16B. Without any rerating, the equity side should appreciate by $20B. While we certainly believe a rerating will occur, we don't need one to see the roadmap of where this is going.

Given where we see oil prices going, OXY will be nearly debt-free by 2024. Alternatively, if the company is satisfied with where debt levels are once the above occurs, it can redirect the $13-14B in annual FCF to shareholder returns. Whatever the choice (and perhaps a mixture of both), this is a stunning turnaround for a company on the brink of bankruptcy nearly two years ago. As we wrote before, Vicki was right.

Ultimately, we're planning to stay in this house for the long-haul. Why wouldn't we?

It's almost paid off.