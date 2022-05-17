stockstudioX/E+ via Getty Images

After the merger with Aphria, Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY) became one of the world's largest cannabis companies. In addition, the cannabis industry is booming as new regulations are introduced on an international scale. But does their prevalent market share translate into a soon-to-be profitable and free cash flow generating business model? My view is that Tilray still has a few key issues to address before taking a leap of faith.

Timeline and Share Price

Tilray was founded in 2014. Its main difference from other competitors is its vision of a global cannabis market, compared to competitors that focus primarily on the already predominantly legalized markets such as the US and Canada. In fact, in 2016 Tilray was the first company to be able to conduct a clinical trial in Canada.

It became the first cannabis company to IPO on the NASDAQ in 2018, and went public at $17 per share. Later that year, the stock soared to nearly $300, a huge difference from its current price of $4.54 per share today. Although it is important to take into account the dilution that has already taken place as a result of the offering of additional shares, which I will return to later.

Tilray's Global Opportunity (Tilray IR)

The International Markets

According to market research, the global cannabis market is worth US$25.65BN in 2021, and is expected to grow to a size of US$176.01BN by 2030. This represents a CAGR of 23.9%, tremendously outpacing other broad market sectors.

Tilray says this could be due to an inflection point occurring on a global level in terms of legalization of both medical use and adult use. Since its founding in 2014, they have had operations and served in multiple countries outside of Canada and the U.S., such as Australia, New Zealand, Israel, Germany, the U.K., Portugal and many others.

Tilray sees itself as a pioneer in emerging markets around the world, and seeks to establish market share in these countries by being first to market, and capitalizing on the opportunity.

Tilray's Global Scale (Tilray IR)

Houston, We Have a Problem

The main concern I still have with Tilray is its profitability and their spending habits (especially when it comes to mergers and acquisitions).

Given that management has pledged to have positive free cash flow by next year, it seems reasonable to say that it is rather unlikely for Tilray to raise any significant amount of capital soon, and that the worst part of the dilution may already be over. Unless management decides to make more acquisitions.

During the last earnings call, management said they turned down even the best acquisitions they were offered, which gives me a lot of confidence that they are improving their conservative use of capital. Compared to other companies in the industry, such as Aurora Cannabis (ACB), Tilray seems to be handling its capital reasonably well. Yet they are still burning through their cash reserves. Last year they had US$488.5M in cash, compared to US$279.2M now in Q3 2022.

Tilray's Dilution (TIKR Terminal)

There is another factor to consider as well: gross margins and profitability. In the last earnings call of Q3 2022, Tilray reported that it was experiencing pressure from competition in the Canadian market, which reduced revenue from goods sold. On the other hand, Tilray was still able to maintain a good GAAP gross margin, at 25-30%. They also mentioned that they were reducing costs, and that a large part of these cost savings, about $76 million, can be attributed to the merger with Aphria.

Tilray's Margins (TIKR Terminal)

Another key reason to consider is the amount of dilution that has occurred since Tilray became a publicly traded company. In May 2018, the company had approximately 210M shares outstanding, compared to approximately 481M as of its last filings with the SEC. On top of this already heavy dilution, the company also took on a significant amount of Long Term Debt, totaling US$622.3M as of the most recent filing.

As you can see in the chart below, Tilray hauled in almost US$325M in revenue for the second half of 2021, compared to its goodwill and other intangible assets which were over US$4BN. Most of this goodwill was added after the merger with Aphria according to the 10-K filed with the SEC, although it was already approaching US$1BN before the business combination.

TIKR Terminal

Competitive Landscape

As mentioned earlier, after their merger with Aphria, Tilray became one of the largest Cannabis companies in terms of revenue in international markets. As a result, a large portion of their revenue consists of distribution activities, which is likely to change in the future, thereby also increasing gross margins, since distribution is inherently a low margin business.

They also faced headwinds in recent quarters, such as foreign exchange losses due to the devaluation of the euro against a strong dollar, and so on. But compared to their sector peers like Canopy Growth (CGC) and Aurora Cannabis, they are certainly way ahead in terms of capital management and margins. Canopy Growth, for example, suffered an operating loss of US$96.0M last quarter and Aurora Cannabis suffered an operating loss of US$57.4M.

Tilray's Competition (Tilray IR)

At the same time, I believe there may be better opportunities in the general cannabis market, looking at Curaleaf (OTCPK:CURLF), Green Thumb Industries (OTCQX:GTBIF) or Trulieve Cannabis (OTCQX:TCNNF). Notwithstanding, I continue to hold Tilray in high regard for its focus on revenue growth, given its US$4BN revenue target, which management aims to achieve by the end of 2024. In terms of P/S ratio, all companies are trading at a relatively equal level, with the exception of Trulieve Cannabis which is at only a 2.18 P/S ratio. Trulieve also has a stunning gross margin of over 61%.

As stated in the earnings call, however, Tilray is very focused on becoming EBITDA profitable, as evidenced by their Forward EBITDA Growth estimate of 88.68%. While Trulieve reported significant operating income, it is also important to note that their net income at the end of the line is -US$44M, mainly due to the acquisition of Harvest Health. Excluding compensation of US$105.4M, they would have posted a positive net income.

Key Financial Highlights (Author's Data)

That said, one of the biggest drawbacks of Trulieve, Curaleaf and Green Thumb Industries is the fact that they are ultimately traded on the Canadian markets, compared to Tilray which is listed on the NASDAQ.

The Bottom Line

For the moment, the Seeking Alpha Quant Rating has Tilray as a "Buy", citing good growth, revisions, profitability and valuation. However, they are currently still somewhat behind in terms of momentum.

Compared to other companies in the same sector, I personally think Tilray is still one of the best companies to go with, but there may be better alternatives to consider at the moment, such as Curaleaf, Green Thumb Industries or Trulieve Cannabis.

If Tilray actually strives to capture a majority of the US$1BN European market opportunity and validate their US$4BN revenue target by year-end 2024, there could be a lot of upside from here. But personally, I would first like to see some more improvement in terms of profitability before taking a leap of faith.