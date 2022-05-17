Brandon Bell/Getty Images News

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) is a company that we consistently recommended investing in at the $10s to $30s, before switching to a hold recommendation at more than $60 / barrel. However, despite that we see the company as a unique acquisition opportunity for Berkshire Hathaway, which presents a unique catalyst for investors in the company.

Occidental Petroleum and Berkshire's History

Occidental Petroleum and Berkshire Hathaway have some history together. That history began with Occidental Petroleum's acquisition of Anadarko Petroleum, and the company's desire to outbid Chevron. However, the company didn't want to put that desire to a shareholder vote, so it couldn't dilute them significantly.

Enter Berkshire Hathaway. The company offered to loan the company $10 billion in cash that it needed for the acquisition. In exchange, the company received $10 billion in preferred stock earning 8% annually ($800 million) along with warrants to purchase to 80 million shares at a price of $62.5 / share.

However, there was another interesting caveat that appeared during COVID-19. The option for Occidental Petroleum to issue stock instead of paying the 8% interest, at a 10% premium (so 8.8%). This caveat during the weak prices of COVID-19, meant that Berkshire Hathaway got an almost 5% stake in Occidental Petroleum at an incredibly low price.

Unfortunately, Berkshire Hathaway sold that stake. However, starting in 2022, the company's fortunes seem to have reversed and the company is now more interested in investing.

Occidental Petroleum 1Q 2022 Performance

Occidental Petroleum achieved strong financial performance in 1Q 2022.

Occidental Petroleum 1Q 2022 - Occidental Petroleum Investor Presentation

Occidental Petroleum had strong 1Q 2022 financial performance. The company has a dividend of roughly 0.8%, which it can cover with capital obligations at $40 WTI. The company is focused on reducing debt to $20 billion in the near-term and has also announced a $3 billion share buyback program which can help investors.

The company has maintained strong earnings here in the quarter with its $3.3 billion in FCF giving a ~20% FCF yield on market cap and going nearly completely to debt reduction. At this rate, the company can payback its entire debt in almost 2 years, significantly reducing its interest expense obligations and improving its balance sheet.

Occidental Petroleum Balance Sheet

Occidental Petroleum has been focused on improving its overall balance sheet.

Occidental Petroleum Balance Sheet - Occidental Petroleum Investor Presentation

Occidental Petroleum's balance sheet improvement has continued to improve its capital stack. The company still has $10 billion in preferred equity and roughly $25 billion in net debt meaning that the company's non-common stock obligations are roughly $35 billion. The interest + preferred equity dividends currently cost the company roughly $2 billion annualized.

The company's preferred equity has ballooned in value, partially supported by the potential Berkshire Hathaway acquisition. However, the key takeaway here is that the company no longer has any substantial bankruptcy risk, and can continue generating substantial shareholder rewards from its FCF both through direct shareholder rewards and improving its capital stack.

One other aspect we want to highlight is Occidental Petroleum's $3 billion share buyback enough to repurchase 5% of outstanding shares. In a higher price environment this uses <1 quarter worth of FCF, but it does increase Berkshire Hathaway's effective state substantially lowering the cost of a potential acquisition offer.

Occidental Petroleum Return Guidance

Occidental Petroleum should continue generating strong returns with Brent >$110 / barrel, and generate strong returns.

Occidental Petroleum Returns - Occidental Petroleum Investor Presentation

Occidental Petroleum expects strong returns for the remainder of the year as it continues to invest. We expect the company to generate more than $10 billion in FCF from now until the end of the year in 2Q to 4Q 2022. The company is guiding for roughly 1.15 million barrels / day in production or a roughly 5% increase from the first quarter.

The company expects costs to remain low (domestic operating costs of <$12 / barrel counting transportation). The company's OxyChem and Midstream / Marketing businesses are also expected to generate reasonable pretax income and the company's tax rates are expected to remain reasonable. The company's interest expenses could decline significantly as FCF increases.

The company is continuing to keep capital spending reasonable and expects total capital spending for the year to be roughly $4.1 billion, with sustaining capital at roughly $3.2 billion, meaning that the company is getting a roughly $0.9 billion growth boost here that should increase upcoming years shareholder returns.

Berkshire Hathaway Acquisition and Our View

In our view, a potential acquisition of Occidental Petroleum has several valuable points that could make it more likely to move forward.

First, Berkshire Hathaway (and Warren Buffett) have a high threshold for management. They expect a certain quality for management, which represents a minimum barrier for who they're willing to work with. The fact that Berkshire Hathaway has built up a reasonable position in the company and loaned it $10 billion in preferred equity ensures this threshold is met.

Second, the company has built up a stake to more than 15%. The company's options enable it to build up its stake to more than 20% at prices below the current prices. That equity ownership doesn't count the company's $10 billion in preferred equity. That means the non-owned stake in the company is worth roughly $70 billion in enterprise value + debt.

That's a level that Berkshire Hathaway can comfortably afford and a value it's already purchased a significant part of.

Lastly, Berkshire Hathaway operates several businesses that suffer from higher crude oil prices. Geico suffers as people drive less miles. BNSF suffers as the cost to move goods across the country goes up. Revenue per ton mile for a company such as BNSF is ~$0.04 (or $20 per 500 miles). That same movement uses 1 gallon of diesel fuel roughly.

That means recent price increases can add 10-20% to transportation costs. Occidental Petroleum not only could have potential synergies with the company's other businesses, but its increased profits would enable the company to minimize profit fluctuations across its different businesses in its portfolio.

Thesis Risk

The largest potential risk to the thesis is oil prices, however, that really depends on what's going on in Berkshire Hathaway management's mind.

The company could view a decline in the company's stock price as an opportunity to invest or potentially make an acquisition offer for the entire company. Alternatively, the same fears that made the company panic in early-2020, could make it panic again, and hold back on investing further in the company.

However, outside of the Berkshire Hathaway investment, the largest risk worth paying attention to, is that the company's overall business is still very reliant on oil prices. In a market where prices drop significantly, the company's profit would fall in lockstep, significantly hurting the company's ability to provide shareholder returns.

Conclusion

Occidental Petroleum is one of the larger upstream crude oil producers with more than 1 million barrels / day in production. The company has strong profit margins and can continue its core shareholder returns with $40 / barrel WTI. The company has recently announced a $3 billion share buyback or enough to return 5% of shares.

Going forward, we expect Occidental Petroleum to be an interesting acquisition target for Berkshire Hathaway. The company already has an avenue to build up a significant stake and it has the cash position to make an acquisition offer. Not only is the company profitable but it represents a valuable hedge versus the company's other assets.