Investment Thesis

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) has had great returns in the past year and YTD, outperforming the market and second only to EuroDry (EDRY) among its peers. The stock has risen in response to the overall surge in the shipping industry and the company's record year with exceptional financial performance.

However, despite the rise, the stock is still trading at a discount to its book value and significantly below the industry medians and historical averages, signifying massive potential upside. Additionally, the company recently upped its quarterly dividend for the second time during the year by 50% for the June payment.

The market remains strong with rate hikes across all regions but may have reached a point past its peak. Being a low cap company, a bear market may weigh heavily on the stock, and the volatility may not be suitable for conservative investors, but for me, the stock's upside outweighs the risk.

Company Overview

Pangaea is a shipping company that offers dry bulk logistics and transportation services, including cargo loading, cargo discharge, vessel chartering, voyage planning, and technical management of vessels. Almost all its revenue is generated from COA, voyage charters, and time charters.

On average, it operated approximately 55 vessels in 2021 daily, including 24 vessels wholly-owned or partially-owned through joint ventures, and transported approximately 27 million tons of cargo, comprising various dry bulk commodities, including grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

Its fleet comprises 8 Supramax, 3 Ultramax, 4 Post Panamax, 10 Panamax, and 1 Barge, with 1,563,869 total DWT capacity. Its vessels are chartered-in on a short-term basis for operation under our contract business.

Expected Financial Performance Vs. Market Sentiment

In the MRQ, Pangaea's net income and diluted EPS grew over threefold YoY to $20.2 million and $0.45 from $5.9 million and $0.13 in 2021. This growth is primarily attributable to a strong topline growth caused by a 60% increase in Pangaea's TCE rates which increased from $16,524 per day in 2021 to $26,472 per day in the MRQ, a 17% premium over the market rates pertaining to its long-term COAs.

In Q1 2022, the company leveraged the market and continued its trend of beating market expectations, reporting an EPS of $0.35 compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20. The current quarter EPS was expected to be about $0.36 but has been updated in the wake of the strong earnings in the MRQ and raised to $0.60.

Potential investors should know that the company's profit margins are considerably lower than the competition. This is primarily due to its business model heavily relying on COA, protecting its revenues from high volatility, but in the process, hindering its ability to leverage the bullish spot market. This makes the company a safer long-term bet for investors but also limits the exposure for exceptional growth for risk-tolerant investors.

Contrary to the macroeconomic environment, suffering at the hands of recessionary fears and slowing growth forecasts, the dry bulk fundamentals are currently thriving because of their idiosyncratic nature. Despite a 9% drop in China’s dry bulk imports, the average Baltic Dry Index is up almost 36% YTD. This counterintuitive rise is likely due to Europe's increased coal imports amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict, cushioning the blow from the Chinese economy.

Breakwave report iterates a bullish sentiment,

If the dry bulk market manages to “bridge” such imbalance until Chinese stimulus efforts come to fruition, thus pushing import demand for commodities back up, then an otherwise severe downcycle would have been averted to the benefit of dry bulk owners... Although the high level of volatility of 2021 might slow down, the dry bulk sector remains in an upcycle driven by relatively low growth in supply, strong demand for bulk commodities, and continuing infrastructure bottlenecks and supply chain constraints that affect the whole shipping universe. We anticipate government actions as it relates to energy security combined with geopolitical developments to drive the flows of commodities transported by dry bulk, and thus, indirectly determine the path of freight rates.

This is bolstered by the management's remark that the "second-quarter time charter equivalent booked indicates a rate of $29,400 per day."

Following the above and the management's comment regarding the current quarter being seasonally the strongest, it can be well reasoned that the company is likely to achieve its targets and that the estimates aren't overly optimistic.

This will likely translate to share price growth and accumulate higher total returns as the company has already elevated its dividends, expecting strong earnings growth.

Valuation

Apart from the fact that the company is grossly undervalued following the conventional relative valuation metrics, it holds almost 30% of its market cap in cash and cash equivalents at $69.9 million. The company has ridiculously low valuation metrics and is currently trading over 10% under its book value per share of $5.78. If we were to assume a market correction that would take PANL's metrics to industry medians, we would get a price tag of almost $19.

However, that in no way should be considered a realistic price tag, given the company's low market cap, making the stock vulnerable to high volatility and the uncertainty surrounding the market. Pangea has a 12-month Wallstreet price target of $7.50, holding an upside of over 44%.

Additionally, the company declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.075 per share, to be paid in June, ramping its forward yield to a good 5.78%. The dividend is well covered with an earnings yield of over 20% and is sustainable with a payout ratio of under 10% and a cash flow payout ratio of 13.4%.

Conclusion

Pangaea boasts a great management team with its eyes set on long-term value creation by emphasizing its COA-based business model. Its ability to generate higher TCE rates than the market is a testament to its strong operational presence that garners repeat business from customers.

With a low valuation, sustainable dividends, and promising growth prospects, the company appears to checkmark all value, income, and growth investment boxes.