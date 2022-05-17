Just_Super/E+ via Getty Images

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) was founded in 1982 and has been a pioneer in media software for many decades. Their suite of products is known as “best in breed” by professionals across many categories from graphic design (photoshop/illustrator) to video editing (Premiere Pro) and even email marketing (Marketo). Their professional networks and market-leading position give this company strong network effects. The company even developed the PDF file format in 1993, which they license for royalty-free usage globally. Since going public in 1986, the stock price has compounded by tremendous levels and they now have a market cap of $191 billion. Since November 2021, the share price has pulled back by 41% from all-time highs. This was timed with the release of high inflation numbers & rising interest rate fears, which has compressed the valuation multiples of many stocks. In addition, the company experienced a 61% higher tax bill than the year prior. Despite this, the company has generated strong revenue and cash flow growth, while margins have stayed extremely high at ~85. A series of acquisitions have helped to supercharge this growth and while NRR (Net Revenue Retention) is above 100%. Let's dive into the business model, financials, and valuation for the juicy details.

Adobe Share Price (YCharts)

Business Model

Adobe is a market leader in digital media software and their products are known as “best in breed” across many categories. Their business is divided into three segments:

1. Digital Media

This is Adobe's largest segment (73% of revenue) and includes “Adobe Creative Cloud” and “Adobe Document Cloud”. The Creative Cloud is a subscription service, which gives users access to a variety of applications. These include Photoshop, Illustrator, Premiere Pro, After Effects, and many more. The company’s products are highly regarded across creative industries from video editing to graphic design as being “best in breed” and used by industry professionals globally. For example, Adobe estimates 90% of creative professionals use Photoshop.

Adobe Creative Cloud (Investor Factsheet)

Adobe Document Cloud offers a range of document opening, signing, and conversion features for PDFs. According to Adobe, the majority of Fortune 100 companies use Adobe Acrobat Sign for fast secure e-signatures and they processed over 8 billion signatures in the past year.

Adobe Document Cloud (Investor Presentation)

2. Digital Experience

The Adobe Experience Cloud (formerly Adobe Marketing Cloud) is a suite of applications which are aimed at helping businesses track and optimize a customer's digital journey. This is the 2nd largest part of Adobe's business and made up 25% of revenue. Customers are demanding ever more personal and optimized experiences, this can all be achieved through their Experience Cloud. The products in this segment include:

Data Insights & Audiences: Adobe Audience Manager, Adobe Experience Platform, Customer Journey Analytics, Adobe Analytics, and Real-time Customer Data Platform (CDP).

Content & Commerce: Adobe Experience Manager.

Customer Journeys: Marketo Engage (Email automation), Journey Optimizer, Adobe Campaign, and Adobe Target.

Marketing Workflow: Adobe Workfront.

Adobe Experience Cloud (Investor Factsheet)

As a Digital Marketing Manager and Investor, I have noticed the Digital Marketing software landscape is very competitive with many cheaper alternatives to Adobe out there, such as HubSpot. However, Adobe's products are “best in breed”, the most advanced and are used by major companies globally such as Amazon (AMZN).

3. Publishing and Advertising

Adobe also has a smaller advertising business (2% of revenue) with their Adobe Advertising Cloud. This is a platform for managing ads across digital formats. In addition, they license their legacy technology to OEMs.

Adobe Advertising (Adobe Factsheet)

Adobe has 8204 patents globally, with 6703 patents active. This gives the company an edge when licensing technology. Geographically, the company’s total revenue is diversified with a strong Americas focus (57%). They also generate 27% of revenue from EMEA and just 16% from Asia. This has been fairly consistent in the past two years with a 1 percentage point uptick in Asia and 1% downtick in the Americas.

Growing Financials

Adobe has been growing revenues at an incredible ~21% CAGR over the past 5 years. Revenue has jumped from $7.3 billion in 2017 to $15.79 billion just last year, while gross profit has jumped from $11.1 billion to $13.9 billion, up 25% over the period.

Adobe Revenue (YCharts)

Revenue in Q122, jumped by 9% to $4.2 billion compared to the same quarter in 2021. This was driven by strong growth in the document cloud segment (up 17% YoY) and the digital experience segment (up 13% YoY) on a GAAP basis.

This has been driven by increased industry trends (online, video, photo editing, etc.), in addition to great management and also acquisitions. In 2021, the company acquired Frame.io for $1.24 billion, a video review and collaboration software. This streamlines the lengthy back-and-forth video review and editing between clients, marketers, and video editors. As a digital marketer myself, who has run a video team, I can attest to this lengthy process, and their product marketing does speak directly to their ideal customer perfectly. The integrations with Adobe editing apps make this software a no-brainer for marketing teams. In 2020, Adobe acquired Workfront, an enterprise workflow tracking software for $1.52 billion.

As a software company, Adobe generates an extremely high gross margin of ~88%. While their operating margin is also very strong at 36%.

Adobe Margins (YCharts)

The company’s operating income has increased in 2020 from $4.2 billion to $5.8 billion in 2021, up an incredible 38%, while free cash flow has expanded from $5.3 billion to $6.8 billion, up a massive 28%.

Free Cash Flow Per Share (YCharts)

Adobe has invested a substantial sum into R&D, $2.1 billion (2020) and $2.5 billion (2021), as they aim to keep their software packages at the cutting edge. Moving forward, the company is guiding for mid-teen revenue growth and over 100% NRR (Net Revenue Retention). This indicates customers are staying with the company’s products and spending more.

More share repurchases could also be done as the 2020 buyback program still has $10.7 billion left of the $15 billion authorized prior. Adobe has a strong balance sheet with $2.739 billion in cash & cash equivalents, in addition to $1.9 billion in short-term investments. They have just $499 million in short-term debt and the long-term debt is $3.62 billion.

Valuation

In order to value Adobe Stock, I have plugged the latest financials into my advanced valuation model, which uses the discounted cash flow method of valuation. I have forecasted revenues to increase by a 15% CAGR over the next 5 years and operating margins to stay steady at 36% (or 40%) with adjustments.

Adobe Stock Valuation (created by author Ben at Motivation 2 Invest)

I have included their most recent effective tax rate of 18%, up from just 12% the prior year. In addition, I have capitalized R&D expenses to increase the accuracy of the model.

R&D Expenses (created by author) Adobe Stock Valuation (created by author Ben at Motivation 2 Invest)

Given these financials and forecasts, I get a fair value of $325 per share, the stock is currently trading at ~$402 per share and is thus 23% overvalued. In addition, Adobe has a large $12.6 billion in goodwill on their balance sheet from acquisitions. As an "intangible asset" if we didn't include that in the valuation, the stock would be slightly more overvalued.

However, if we look at the company's valuation relative to historic multiples, we can see the company trades at an EV to EBITDA (forward) multiple = 21.6, which is close to the lowest level support last seen in 2017.

Adobe EV to EBITDA Forward (YCharts)

As historic multiples may be influenced by the rising interest rate environment, we can also compare the stock relative to competitors. As Adobe competes on multiple fronts with many private companies, I have decided to just do a simple comparison to various tech and software companies, who offer some competing products but granted are also quite different; Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL), IBM (IBM), Oracle (ORCL).

Out of these companies, Adobe trades at a much higher EV to EBITDA (forward) multiple of 21.6. This is much greater than Alphabet (EV to EBITDA = 11.6), Oracle (11.56), and IBM (10.1).

Adobe Stock Valuation 2 (created by author; YCharts)

Risks

Disruptive Competition

There is a major risk with Adobe I have recognized as a digital marketer and investor. The first is the abundance of free disruptive software platforms which do 90% of what Adobe software does. These include disruptors such as graphic design software Canva (Free/basic version of Illustrator) with an easy-to-use interface. Video editing software, DaVinci Resolve (Free Version of Adobe Premiere pro). Then, instead of Adobe Marketo for email automation, a marketer can use Mailchimp or HubSpot for free/low cost. This abundance of popular rapid growing competition could eat away at Adobe's growth long term. From personal experience, when I have recently spoken to well-funded startups, they tend to be using a collection of free tools as opposed to Adobe's platforms. Although, I do believe Adobe's corporate Fortune 500 customer base will be very “sticky” long term.

Opportunity Cost

Adobe is a fantastic company, with great growth, profitability, and margins. However, their market-leading position comes at a cost of a high valuation (even after the recent pullback). Relative to the company's history, the stock is "cheap", but given the number of low-cost tech stocks right now, which have all had major declines such as Amazon, Meta (FB), and even Netflix (NFLX), there are many opportunities around to purchase Growth At A Reasonable Price (G.A.R.P).

Final Thoughts

Adobe is a tremendous company and true leader in the digital media software industry. Their suite of products is "best of breed" platforms used by leading businesses globally. The company generates high margins, consistent growth, and is currently undervalued relative to historic multiples, but overvalued intrinsically. I have no doubt Adobe will be a great stock for at least the next 5 years. The major risk I can see on the horizon is the abundance of “freemium” software on the market. Given the number of opportunities in the market right now, you may wish to wait/hope for a further correction & the valuation gets a little more tasty.