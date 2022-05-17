Michael Loccisano/Getty Images Entertainment

Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) recently announced its fiscal fourth quarter and full year earnings date. The release will come out at 7:30 AM Eastern Time on May 26th. The release is the best opportunity for Alibaba to show that it is recovering from the damage it took in 2021. In the first quarter, China's government dialed back the tech crackdown it started last year. Amid the Ukraine war and a massive COVID-19 outbreak, the country's leadership decided that this was not the time for more regulatory smackdowns. As a result, BABA did not face any regulatory hurdles in the first quarter.

The picture was not as rosy in the same quarter last year. In the March quarter of 2021, BABA took a record-breaking $2.8 billion fine, because of alleged anti-competitive conduct. Later on in the year the company suffered a number of other costly measures, including new regulations and a tax rate increase.

Because of the fine, Alibaba's Q4 2021 GAAP earnings were negative. Operating income was negative as well. BABA booked the entire $2.8 billion fine in Q4, then paid it in two installments over the next two quarters. This means that Alibaba's upcoming release will feature some very soft comparisons. To show positive year-over-year earnings growth in Q4, BABA will only need to avoid losing money. That won't be particularly hard to achieve. Alibaba has very large margins and very rarely runs losses. The company would have been profitable in the previous Q4 had it not been for the fine. So, it will probably turn some kind of profit in the fourth quarter, and deliver positive growth.

It will not necessarily be easy for Alibaba to beat analyst expectations. Analysts covering the company are aware that the fine negatively impacted last year's fourth quarter, and are expecting positive Q4 earnings. Institutional investors probably won't buy the stock en masse for merely "positive" earnings, but the expectations are quite low. A beat on adjusted earnings is very much possible.

The question, then, is what kind of earnings can we expect? We know that Wall Street expects $29.39 billion in revenue, $0.51 in GAAP EPS, and $1.07 in adjusted EPS. These estimates are all quite low in comparison to BABA's historical earnings. So, the potential for a beat is fairly high. In this article I will make the case that Alibaba is likely to deliver strong earnings in its upcoming quarterly release, while taking a more cautious stance regarding the June quarter.

Competitive Landscape

One of the big advantages Alibaba has going into its upcoming release is its competitive position. It is the most profitable e-commerce company in China, and it is expanding rapidly into foreign markets. Some of the company's biggest competitors include:

JD.com (JD) - a Chinese eCommerce company whose revenue level is similar to Alibaba's.

Pinduoduo (PDD) - a group buying service for agricultural goods that is rapidly growing its market share.

Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) - a diversified tech company whose WeChat app competes with Alipay.

Amazon (AMZN) and eBay (EBAY) - Western e-Commerce companies that could become competitive threats to BABA as it grows its business in the West.

JD is Alibaba's biggest Chinese competitor. It actually generates more revenue than BABA, but has much less profit. Its business model involves holding inventory, which eats into margins. This leaves it with less money to invest into other ventures, which BABA is doing with its cloud business.

Pinduoduo is a fast-growing agricultural goods group buying service. As of now, it doesn't sell anywhere near enough different products to be a major competitor to BABA, but its model is popular enough that it could become a competitor if it branched out into more product categories.

Tencent is not a big competitor to Alibaba on the whole. However, its WeChat app competes with Alipay. In 2021, the Chinese government forced BABA and Tencent to allow each other's apps on their respective marketplaces.

Western eCommerce companies don't pose much of a threat to Alibaba in China. They may pose a threat to its international expansion though. Alibaba is currently ramping up operations in Europe, where Amazon and eBay are already established. It is currently ahead of Amazon in Eastern Europe.

Earnings Forecast

Having discussed Alibaba's competitive position, I can now move on to my earnings forecast.

First things first: revenue is likely to be strong. If it doesn't meet or beat expectations, it will only miss slightly.

The reason I'm confident in saying that is because I have established that BABA's competitive position is strong.

When a company has a solid competitive position in a growing industry its revenue tends to grow, because it enjoys a sizable share of industry growth. The eCommerce industry is in fact experiencing strong growth, particularly in developing countries, so we can reasonably expect Alibaba to have positive year over year growth.

Now "positive growth" doesn't mean meeting analyst estimates. If Alibaba's first quarter revenue increases less than analysts expect, then big investors could be disappointed. However, there is reason to think that revenue will be strong. Alibaba's first quarter saw a huge jump in web traffic, making it quite possible that the company will beat the low expectations. For the sake of being conservative, though, I'll just assume that revenue meets expectations of $29.39 billion.

The next part of the equation is costs. Alibaba is ramping up its investments in the cloud and other non-core business units, so its pre-tax costs are likely to increase. On the flipside, the company is also doing layoffs, so the costs could be lower than expected.

If we look at Seeking Alpha Quant's Q4 data for Alibaba, we notice significant increases in the following costs:

Cost of revenue.

Operating expenses.

Net interest income.

The first two of these are pure cost metrics. The last one is investment income netted against interest expense, which is usually positive but was negative in last year's Q4.

In making my forecast I will simply project the operating expenses to grow at 10%. This category includes staffing, office administration, marketing and so on. Historically this has grown more than 10% but I'm cutting it a little to account for the layoffs.

I will take a different approach for cost of revenue and net interest income. Cost of revenue is directly tied to revenue growth, and Alibaba's revenue is only expected to grow at 2.8% for Q1. So I will estimate that cost of revenue only grows by 2.8% as well. Net interest income is likewise likely to be far lower in Q1 than the historical norms. NII includes BABA's common stock investments, and tech stocks haven't been doing great lately. So I'll just assume 0% growth in that category. So, based on these assumptions plus the prior-year quarter's earnings, we get:

Revenue $28.599 billion $29.39 billion Cost of sales $18.577 billion $19.09 billion Operating expense $7.84 billion $8.62 billion Net interest/investment income $-160 million $-160 million

This forecast leaves us with about $1.5 billion in earnings before taxes (EBT). Alibaba's tax rate is easy to figure out because it recently lost all of its tax credits, meaning it pays China's standard 25% corporate tax rate. So, taxes will be $375 million and GAAP net income will be $1.125 billion. With BABA's 2.7 billion shares outstanding, that leaves us with $0.42 in EPS.

That's a miss. However, my estimates above did not include the impact of the $2.8 billion fine. Alibaba's prior year income statement does not state which category of expense the fine was included under, therefore expenses ex-fine could not be accurately modeled. I can give the following hypotheticals, though:

If the fine was in cost of sales, then we'd have $15.777 billion in COGs in the base period and $16.21 billion in the modeled period.

If the fine was in operating expenses, then those expenses would have been $5.04 billion in the base period and $5.54 billion in the modelled period.

The above changes would have resulted in:

$4.38 billion in EBIT and $3.32 billion in net income (if the fine was in COGs).

$4.76 billion in EBIT and $3.61 billion in net income (if the fine was in operating expenses).

These figures both translate into EPS far ahead of what analysts are estimating now, so there is a significant chance for an earnings beat in Q4.

This fact has significant bearing on Alibaba's valuation. Currently, Alibaba trades at 23 times GAAP earnings. The trailing 12-month period, as of today, includes the terrible March 2021 quarter that saw a significant net loss. If that $821 million loss grows to a $3.6 billion profit, then the TTM P/E ratio will no longer be calculated with a losing quarter, and will come in line with the adjusted P/E ratio, which is only 10. That will add to the case that BABA is undervalued.

Risks and Challenges

As we've seen, Alibaba has significant potential to beat analyst estimates in the upcoming quarterly release. With just a little luck, it could put out good news. However, there are many risks and challenges to keep in mind here, including:

Forward guidance. Alibaba's March quarter is likely to be pretty good, but the June quarter will coincide with several months' worth of COVID lockdowns. Just recently China released retail sales data for April. Sales declined 11%, one of the worst drops on record. So while Alibaba's reported Q4 numbers should be good, the company may issue lukewarm guidance that will get investors nervous.

Ongoing lockdowns. Related to the point about forward guidance is the possibility of ongoing lockdowns. China appears committed to retaining its zero COVID policy, which means that lockdowns can always re-emerge in the future. If they do re-emerge then it's possible that BABA's sales will be negatively impacted even further out than the June quarter.

China resuming its tech crackdown. Due to the country's COVID outbreak, China put its tech crackdown on hold. The crackdown was a massive headwind for BABA in 2021, bringing a $2.8 billion fine, a tax increase, and other problems. For now, COVID-19 has got China's government preoccupied with other things. But there is a possibility that the government will begin aggressively regulating the tech sector again once the current wave of the pandemic is over.

These are all serious risks to keep in mind. But on balance, Alibaba looks like it's in a strong place right now. It has got most of its regulatory challenges behind it, and appears set to release strong fourth quarter earnings. I'm very optimistic heading into this release.