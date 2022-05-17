nimis69/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) is a cheaply valued coal mining business.

I had previously argued in a bullish article that Peabody Energy will see its near-term prospects meaningfully improve while highlighting the strength of the company's balance sheet.

Author's coverage of BTU

Since I wrote that article, approximately 2 months ago, the stock has gone nowhere fast. Or better said, it went up a lot in a short period of time, only to fall back on terrible Q1 results.

And while there are enough reasons to be utterly disappointed with Peabody's recent results, I remain tepidly bullish on Peabody and maintain that the favorable outlooks here, together with its very low valuation, make up for management's inadequacies, somewhat.

Peabody's Revenue Growth Rates Splutter Higher

Peabody revenue growth rates

When Peabody reported its Q1 results, I simply couldn't understand how Peabody could report such a lackluster result against such an easy comparison against the prior-year quarter.

Was it its hedges? Was it the low volumes of coal sold? Well, the hedging losses of $290 million didn't help the situation here.

And while the volumes sold for its seaborne metallurgical were up 20% y/y, investors had expected more.

Peabody Q1 2022

Meanwhile, the unimpressive segment here was Peabody's seaborne thermal.

Peabody Q1 2022

As you can see above, volumes for seaborne thermal were down 7% y/y.

Capital Returns Program?

Some of Peabody's coal peers have come out with incredibly clear capital allocation policies. And their stocks have been rewarded.

The context here is that investors in commodities have been indoctrinated that ''you don't buy commodities on low multiples'' because that's normally the end of the cycle for commodities.

After a multi-year bear market in commodities, investors are trigger-happy and ready to take profits out at the soonest cloud surfacing on the horizon. Investors have no patience.

Accordingly, in my previous article, I noted the progress that Peabody had made on its balance sheet. Stating that Peabody ended Q4 2021 with its balance sheet in an essentially net neutral position, where cash and debt roughly equal each other.

Peabody May presentation

However, after Q1 2022, Peabody's balance sheet appears to have moved slightly in the wrong direction, and now it carries a net debt position of $276 million.

This means that Peabody's balance sheet is getting in the way of it being able to return capital to shareholders. Not a good position to be in.

BTU Stock Valuation - Cheaply Priced, But Is It Enough?

As I've alluded to already, investors have been so scared of investing in commodities, that they are now only willing to invest in ''the best balance sheets'' in the sector.

In my previous article, I highlighted that analysts following the stock were expecting around $1 billion of free cash flow in 2022.

They have now updated their financial models, and the consensus free cash flow is around $1.7 billion, an increase of more than $500 million of free cash flow expected in 2022!

TIKR.com, Peabody

This puts the stock priced at 2x this year's free cash flow.

And while I'm obviously aware that coal prices are rapidly moving higher, I'm not entirely convinced that Peabody has what it takes to so dramatically improve its free cash flow potential over the next several months.

Peabody has to reverse the approximate $240 million free cash flow incurred in Q1, and to report more than $1 billion of free cash flow over the next several quarters.

Peabody Q1 2022

On the other hand, let's get honest here. There's no doubt in anyone's mind that coal prices are going up and to the right.

And for now, everyone is so disenchanted with Peabody, that its stock is priced at somewhere close to 2x to 3x free cash flows.

Admittedly, Peabody has a lot of hair on it. A management team that put in place hedges at the wrong prices and ended up selling shares to cover a margin call.

There's a lot not to like here. But there again, how much of that is already factored into its valuation? That's the question.

The Bottom Line

As I highlighted throughout, the environment here is very bullish. And the valuation is attractive. And if you have a portfolio with more than 30 companies, I believe that Peabody could have a place in such a portfolio.

But if you run a more concentrated portfolio and need to be more selective with what you let into your portfolio, I can understand the frustration of having to carry Peabody, when other players in the sector are reporting much stronger results. With that in mind, that's why I'm only tepidly bullish on this stock. Whatever you decide, good luck and happy investing.