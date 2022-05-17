Identifying Opportunities In Turbulent Times: 9 Picks

D-Keine/E+ via Getty Images

Without any doubt, we are living in interesting times, and it appears the financial markets are at a crossroad again with the bulls and bears fighting hard right now. After investors being extremely bullish in the past and expecting assets going to the moon, these voices fell silent (at least according to my Twitter timeline). And suddenly we have loud bearish voices and sentiment being extremely negative – exemplified by the CNN Fear and Greed Index.

But not only the Fear and Greed index is showing extreme bearishness, the AAII Investor Sentiment Survey is also showing extreme bearishness among investors.

And I am also rather bearish over the next few years as the current valuation levels are just not sustainable and we need a large correction for stock prices to fall in line with fundamentals again. But not only the extreme sentiment is making me question if the bull market is really over or if we are seeing one final wave up.

In the following article I will explain how I see the market and I will also present some picks that might be good investments over the long run – no matter if the market will rally again in the coming months or continue its bear market.

The Market

Right now, I am torn between two perspectives or ways to look at the market: On the one side, I don’t think we have reached the top quite yet. The extreme bearish sentiment is certainly one indicator that we might be at a (temporary!) bottom and although we are clearly getting warning signs – like the 2-year treasury yield being higher than the 10-year treasury yield a few weeks ago, I don’t think we are already in a recession. One of the best early warning signs for a recession in the past few decades was the 10-year treasury yield being higher than the 3-months treasury yield – and that was not the case so far.

Additionally, the United States ISM Purchasing Manager Index has declined in the last few months but is still rather high and it might take a few quarters before the United States are in a recession.

A third aspect could be the initial claims for unemployment insurance. And while we see a slight increase in the last few weeks, it seems too early to identify a trend reversal and see initial claims as a harbinger for a recession.

And finally, we can look at the new privately-owned housing units authorized. In the past the number has always declined quite steeply before a recession. But after a decline in summer and fall of 2021, we see rising numbers again and no clear hint for a recession.

While many of these indicators send first warning signal, it does not seem like a recession will happen right away. But on the other hand, it is completely irrational from a fundamental point of view to assume higher stock prices as the U.S stock market is still extremely expensive. And the fact that several stocks declined extremely steep in the last few months doesn’t change that. The CAPE ratio is still one of the most expensive in history and we have a long way to go down for the S&P 500 (SPY) to be fairly valued again.

An 18% correction for the S&P 500 is certainly one of the steeper corrections of the last few years, but we are not in a bear market yet. The Nasdaq 100 (QQQ) however declined 28% already and is clearly in bear market territory.

And while these are already steep corrections, it is not really a bear market and anybody who thinks a 20% correction is a brutal bear market obviously doesn’t know much about market history. And in combination with the extremely high valuations most U.S. stock are still trading for we have a long way to go down. Although you might think I am nuts, the double top (Dotcom bubble and Great Financial Crisis) around 1,550 points would be a good target for the S&P 500 over the next few years (resulting in a 67% correction when assuming 4.8k was the top for the S&P 500).

We can often read the argument that many stocks declined steep already and some are real bargains (which is true). However, the conclusion that the entire stock market is fairly valued again is nonsense. First – as exemplified by several indicators like the CAPE ratio of the so-called “Buffett Indicator” – the valuation of the S&P 500 or Nasdaq-100 is still extremely high. Second, many stocks are still trading for premiums. Apple (AAPL), Microsoft (MSFT), or Tesla (TSLA) might be examples for stocks that haven’t declined steep enough and at the time of writing 48 stocks listed in the S&P 500 are still trading for a P/E ratio above 50 and 142 are trading for a P/E ratio above 30.

Picking Undervalued Stocks

Now we can ask the question what to do with this rather difficult situation. And the answer might be similar to the answer one would have gotten over the last few years: It is not a stock market, but a market of stocks – implying that we need to pick the stocks, which are a good long-term investment. We need to pick stocks that are undervalued right now, have a wide economic moat and a solid business model. And as long as we have picked those companies (and stocks!) we should not care what the market does in the next few years. We might be annoyed about cheaper prices to buy in the coming months or quarters, but we probably won’t regret making that investment in 10 or 20 years from now.

In the following list I provide several companies that seem undervalued and are trading either for single digit valuation multiples or for low double digit valuation multiples. The table is also showing the necessary growth rates for the businesses to be fairly valued right now (assuming 10% discount rate).

Company P/E P/FCF Necessary Annual Growth FCF (TTM) % off high PayPal (PYPL) 24.53 17.76 Between 4% and 5% $4,946 million 75.87% Meta Platforms (FB) 14.55 13.64 Between 2% and 3% $39,812 million 49.69% Alibaba (BABA) 21.94 8.48 Below 0% growth CNY 130,797 million 74.26% Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) 12.08 24.02 Between 6% and 7% CNY 113,021 million 56.18% Alphabet (GOOG) 20.51 22.16 Between 5% and 6% $68,985 million 24.79% Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) 5.95 10.30 Between 0% and 1% $3,626 million 55.41% Starbucks (SBUX) 18.64 22.66 Between 5% and 6% $3,608 million 44.84% CVS Health (CVS) 16.16 7.99 Below 0% growth $16,194 million 14.28% 3M Company (MMM) 15.40 17.04 About 4% $5,060 million 42.76%

In the following sections I will take a quick look at these companies (and link to my last article for further information).

Walgreens Boots Alliance and CVS Health

The two major American pharmacy chains are two stocks I have been bullish about for quite some time. And although CVS increased almost 100% in value in the last two years, the stock remains a bargain in my opinion. We can certainly argue that CVS Health and Walgreens Boots Alliance both have the potential to grow in the years to come, but both companies don’t have to grow in the years to come to be fairly valued right now (assuming 10% discount rate). And while growth might not be necessary to make the two stocks a solid investment, both companies are actually expecting rather high growth rates for the years to come. During its Virtual Investor Conference in October 2021, Walgreens Boots Alliance presented the path towards double digit growth rates in the next few years.

WBA Investor Presentation

And CVS is also remaining confident its business can grow in the double digits and outlined the path towards high growth rates during the 2021 Investor Day.

CVS Investor Presentation

I would also consider these stocks being rather recession-proof and both companies should also be able to fight inflation to a certain degree (by increasing prices for the end-consumer). In my last article I calculated an intrinsic value of at least $150 for CVS Health and an intrinsic value of at least $82 for Walgreens Boots Alliance (and in both cases I used very conservative assumptions).

3M Company

Another mature company with a solid business model and a wide economic moat around its business is 3M Company. Without any doubt, the company is facing litigation risks due to lawsuits over PFAS and Combat Arms Earplugs. But I am expecting the business to manage these short-to-mid-term headwinds and below these disturbances we find a solid business (see my last article for more details).

Additionally, we can argue that these headwinds are more than reflected by the stock price right now. 3M Company is trading more than 40% below its previous all-time high and trading for 17 times free cash flow seems more than reasonable for the business. And about 4% growth (the necessary growth rate to be fairly valued when assuming 10% discount rate) should also be achievable. In my last article, I calculated an intrinsic value of $216 for 3M Company (and $25 billion in fines were already included in this scenario).

Starbucks Corporation

Another high-quality business with a wide economic moat is Starbucks Corporation. Similar to 3M Company, the company is also facing short-term headwinds like the ongoing COVID restrictions in China as well as unionization. And while it is more difficult to estimate the long-term effect of the current unionization process, the COVID restrictions in China will only have a short-term impact.

Starbucks Investor Presentation

And over the long run, we should be optimistic that Starbucks can grow with a high pace. So far, management is hanging on to its long-term EPS growth target of 10% to 12% and over the last ten years, Starbucks could grow even with a CAGR of 15.89%. And as consequence of the 45% stock price decline, the company must only grow between 5% and 6% for the stock to be fairly valued right now (once again assuming 10% discount rate). In my last article, I calculated an intrinsic value of $105 for Starbucks making the stock a bargain right now.

Meta Platforms and Alphabet

While almost all sectors are affected by the correction of the last few months, the technology sector was hit especially hard. And while several technology stocks were so insanely overvalued that a steep correction was necessary, we can also find some bargains. Two companies worth looking at are the digital ads giants Alphabet and Meta Platforms.

So far, Alphabet declined only 25%, which is a steeper decline than the S&P 500, but a rather modest decline compared to many other technology stocks. Nevertheless, we can see Alphabet as rather undervalued right now and the company must only grow between 5% and 6% to be fairly valued right now. In my last article I calculated three different scenarios and in my base scenario Alphabet should be worth $2,981.

Meta Platforms on the other hand lost 50% of its previous value and must grow only between 2% and 3% to be fairly valued right now. And while there seems to be a lot of scepsis if Meta Platforms can ever grow again, the company will be able to achieve these growth rates just by share buybacks. In my last article I also calculated three different scenarios and in my base scenario (using moderate assumptions) I got an intrinsic value of $369 for Meta Platforms.

Tencent and Alibaba

And while many technology stocks in the United States have not been hit until a few months ago, the decline for several Chinese technology stocks already started in early 2021. Two of the most prominent companies are Tencent and Alibaba. Due to many different reasons (the Chinese government taking action against many technology companies, delisting fears, growth in China slowing down and COVID-19) these two companies (along with many other Chinese technology stocks) have been hit hard and Tencent is trading 55% below its previous all-time high while Alibaba is even 75% down.

Tencent must grow between 6% and 7% to be fairly valued right now, but in my last article I calculated an intrinsic value of HKD 545 for Tencent. And in case of Alibaba, we should not ignore potential risks, but the stock is ridiculously cheap right now. In my last article I calculated a very cautious $222 intrinsic value for the stock and to be fairly valued right now, Alibaba does not have to grow its free cash flow ever again.

PayPal

A last and final stock that was hit extremely hard is PayPal. The stock lost more than 75% of its value in just a few short months. Not too long ago, management was extremely optimistic and assumed growth rates above 20% for the years to come. But recently, CEO Dan Schulman was talking about a shift of mindset concerning the company’s guidance and basically admitted that management was probably too optimistic.

PayPal Investor Presentation

Interestingly, the stock completely collapsed in the last few months due to concerns about the growth potential, but EPS estimates for the years to come are still extremely high and assume growth rates above 20% for the years between 2023 and 2026. And we should not ignore that PayPal has a wide economic moat around its business and for fiscal 2022 the company is still expecting revenue to increase between 11% and 13%.

PayPal Investor Presentation

In order to be fairly valued right now, PayPal has to grow only between 4% and 5% and in my last article I calculated an intrinsic value of at least $112 (when using very cautious assumptions). In my opinion, analysts and investors and now too pessimistic about PayPal (after being too optimistic before).

Final Thoughts

If the ”overall market” should continue to decline (or decline in 2023 or 2024 when the “real” bear market might begin), many of the stocks mentioned here might get drawn down as well (a rising tide lifts all boats and a falling tide sinks all ships). But some of these stocks are so cheap (CVS Health and Alibaba trading for 8 times free cash flow for example) that it is hard to imagine that these stocks will trade for lower valuation multiples for a long time. And if they should decline further, I would expect a rather quick reversal.

But we should still be cautious for several reasons. First, we must keep in mind that earnings can change very quickly as well as growth rates or profitability. And a stock that is trading for 15 times earnings, might suddenly trade for a P/E ratio of 30 or 45 as the earnings got cut in half (or worse). The same reasoning applies for growth rates. I am quite optimistic that Alphabet, Meta Platforms, Tencent or PayPal are companies that will grow at least in the high single digits for years to come – but we never know.

Second, we should not have any illusions about a never-ending bull market (or the market being at the beginning of a new bull market). The bear market has either begun already (and the highs around the turn of the year were the cycle peak) or will come after a final wave up and the next few years will be brutal for investors and will require a lot of mental strength when stocks will fall and buying the dip won’t work anymore as the dip will just be followed by another (and lower) dip.